BYO Pizza

Cheese (BYO)

$15.60

Red Sauce, Cheese Blend

Pizzas

Rulisa Special

$22.88

Vegan Bae

$26.00

Red Sauce Base, Vegan Cheese, Beyond Meat, Spinach, Bell Peppers, Onion, Mushroom, Black Olives

Smooth Operator

$22.88

Ranch Base, Mozzarella Cheese Blend, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Swirl.

Swang and Bang

$22.88

Ranch Base, Mozzarella Cheese Blend, Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Swirl, Truth Swirl

400 Degreez

$22.88

Buffalo Base, Mozzarella Cheese Blend, Grilled Chicken, Buffalo Swirl, Ranch Swirl

Sweet James

$26.00

Alfredo Base, Mozzarella Cheese Blend, Real Lump Crab, Bacon, Old Bay

Al Green

$22.88

Alfredo Base, Mozzarella Cheese Blend, Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Sliced Tomatoes

Hole in the Wall

$22.88

Red Sauce, Cheese Blend, Smoked Pulled Pork, Pineapples, Truth Sauce Swirl

Flyinn' Hawaiian

$22.88

Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese Blend, Canadian Bacon, Grilled Chicken, Pineapples, Banana Peppers,

S-Dub Veggie Supreme

$22.88

Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese Blend,Spinach, Bell Pepper, Onion, Mushrooms, Black Olives

S-Dub Chicken Supreme

$22.88

Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese Blend,Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Bell Pepper, Onion, Mushrooms, Black Olives

S-Dub Supreme

$22.88

Red Sauce, Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bell Pepper, Onion, Mushrooms, Black Olives

Boss Hog

$22.88

Red Sauce, Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage, Beef, Bacon

Wings

50 pc Wing

$46.80

50 pc Wing & Roll

20 Pc Wing

$22.88

20 Pc Wing & Roll

10 Pc Wing

$15.60

10 Pc Wing & Roll

6 Pc Wing

$10.40

6 Pc Wing & Roll

Salads

Chef Salad

$15.60

Romaine Lettuce, Mozzarella Cheese Blend, Grilled Chicken, Crumbled Bacon, Tomatoes, Bell Pepper, Onion, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Cucumber, Egg

Crispy Chicken Salad

$16.64

Romaine Lettuce, Mozzarella Cheese Blend, Crispy Chicken, Crumbled Bacon, Tomatoes, Bell Pepper, Onion, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Banana Peppers

Garden Salad

$11.44

Romaine Lettuce, Mozzarella Cheese Blend, Tomatoes, Bell Pepper, Onion, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Banana Peppers

Apps

CheeseBread

$12.48+

Fried Pickles

$9.36

Basket of Pickles w. Ranch

Fries

$4.16+

Drinks

Blackberry Blisss

$4.16

Bottled Water

$1.00

Coke

$2.08

Cup of Ice

$1.00

Diet Coke

$2.08

Dr. Pepper

$2.08

Lemon Ice Tea

$4.16

Lemonberry Drizzle

$4.16

Peach Lemon Tea

$4.16

Seriously Lemon

$4.16

Sprite

$2.08

Strawberry Basil Lemonade

$4.16

SubLem-o-nade

$4.16

Sweet Mint Tea

$4.16Out of stock

Watermelon Lemonade

$4.00Out of stock

Sauces

15oz Truth Bottle

$9.34

15oz Truth Bottle

Buffalo Cup

$1.30

2oz Buffalo

Honey BBQ Cup

$1.30

2oz Honey BBQ

Honey Gold Cup

$1.30

2oz Honey Gold

Ranch Cup

$1.30

2.oz Ranch Cup

Red Sauce Cup

$1.30

2oz Sauce Cup

Truth Sauce Cup

$1.30

2oz Truth Sauce

8 oz Ranch Bowl

$5.20

Desserts

Peach Cobbler

$6.00Out of stock

Italian Cream (Coconut & Pecans)

$6.00

Strawberry

$6.00Out of stock

Banana Pudding

$6.00Out of stock

Merch

Chicken Wing Keychains

Chicken Wings KeyChains

$10.00

Chicken Wings Thinks Of Me Too- T-Shirt

Small

$22.00

Medium

$22.00

Large

$22.00

XL-Large

$22.00

2XL

$26.00

3XL

$26.00

4XL

$26.00

5XL

$26.00

I'm Certified T-Shirt

Small

$22.00

Medium

$22.00

Large

$22.00

X-Large

$22.00

2XL

$26.00

3XL

$26.00

4XL

$26.00

5XL

$26.00

Merch Bundle

Merch Bundle S- XL

$50.00

Merch Bundle 2XL-5XL

$55.00

Tumbler

Certified Tumbler

$25.00

Truth Sauce

Truth Sauce Bottle

$8.34

Sarges Pickles

Sarges Pickles

$8.32