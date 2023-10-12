2x points now for loyalty members
Certified Pies
Main Menu
Pizzas
Rulisa Special
Vegan Bae
Red Sauce Base, Vegan Cheese, Beyond Meat, Spinach, Bell Peppers, Onion, Mushroom, Black Olives
Smooth Operator
Ranch Base, Mozzarella Cheese Blend, Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Swirl.
Swang and Bang
Ranch Base, Mozzarella Cheese Blend, Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Ranch Swirl, Truth Swirl
400 Degreez
Buffalo Base, Mozzarella Cheese Blend, Grilled Chicken, Buffalo Swirl, Ranch Swirl
Sweet James
Alfredo Base, Mozzarella Cheese Blend, Real Lump Crab, Bacon, Old Bay
Al Green
Alfredo Base, Mozzarella Cheese Blend, Grilled Chicken, Spinach, Sliced Tomatoes
Hole in the Wall
Red Sauce, Cheese Blend, Smoked Pulled Pork, Pineapples, Truth Sauce Swirl
Flyinn' Hawaiian
Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese Blend, Canadian Bacon, Grilled Chicken, Pineapples, Banana Peppers,
S-Dub Veggie Supreme
Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese Blend,Spinach, Bell Pepper, Onion, Mushrooms, Black Olives
S-Dub Chicken Supreme
Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese Blend,Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Bell Pepper, Onion, Mushrooms, Black Olives
S-Dub Supreme
Red Sauce, Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bell Pepper, Onion, Mushrooms, Black Olives
Boss Hog
Red Sauce, Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Italian Sausage, Beef, Bacon
Wings
Salads
Chef Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Mozzarella Cheese Blend, Grilled Chicken, Crumbled Bacon, Tomatoes, Bell Pepper, Onion, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Cucumber, Egg
Crispy Chicken Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Mozzarella Cheese Blend, Crispy Chicken, Crumbled Bacon, Tomatoes, Bell Pepper, Onion, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Banana Peppers
Garden Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Mozzarella Cheese Blend, Tomatoes, Bell Pepper, Onion, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Banana Peppers