Ceviche Palace 1429 E Main St
Food
Ceviche Bar
Leche De Tigre
A small glass of ceviche lime juice marinated
Choros a La Chalaca
Mussels on a half shelf. Served with chopped onions and tomatoes
Ceviche De Pescado
A plate of fresh fish, marinated in lime juice and Peruvian aji limo chilies served with lettuce, sweet potato, onion, and corn
Ceviche Mixto
A combination of seafood and fish marinated in lime juice and Peruvian aji limo chillies, and sweet potato
Ceviche Palace Platter
Fresh fish marinated in a lime juice and Peruvian aji limo chillies, deep-fried breaded fish or calamari and, leche de tigre
Leche De Tigre Sampler
3 small glass of ceviche lime juice marinated each one with rocoto cream, classic style and yellow pepper sauce served with fried calamari on the side
Ceviche De Camarones
A plate of jumbo shrimp marinated in lime juice and Peruvian aji limo chillies. Served with lettuce, sweet potato, sliced onions, and corn
Ceviche De Mariscos
Seafood combination marinated in lime juice and Peruvian aji limo chillies. Served with lettuce, sweet potato, sliced onions, and corn
Tiradito Criollo
Fresh fish cut into fine pieces, marinated in lime juice and Peruvian aji amarillo (yellow pepper). Accompanied with onion and corn
DUO MARINO
MAR EN COPA
Ceviche de corvina
Alitas a la chalaca
Salads / Ensaladas
Ensalada De La Casa
A variety of fresh lettuce, tomato, cucumber and onions with a delicious homemade dressing
Ensalada De Palta
Sliced avocado in a bed of fresh lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and cucumber
Ensalada Jardinera
Fresh lettuce, tomato, peas, carrots, cucumber, onions and slices of avocado
Ensalada De Pollo a La Parrilla
Grilled chicken breast on a bed of fresh lettuce, tomato, and onions
Ensalada De Camarones
Shrimp on a bed of lettuce, onions, tomatoes and cucumber
Appetizers / Aperitivos
Papa a La Huancaína
Sliced boiled potatoes covered with a sauce of cheese and yellow peppers served with lettuce, boiled eggs and olives
Yuca a La Huancaína
Sliced fried cassava covered with a sauce of cheese and yellow peppers served with lettuce, boiled eggs and olives
Chicharron De Calamares
Deep-fried breaded calamari. Served with salsa criolla (onion salad marinated with fresh lime) and fried cassava
Chicharron De Pescado
Deep-fried breaded fish. Served with salsa criolla (onion salad marinated with fresh lime) and fried cassava
Chicharron De Camarones
Deep-fried breaded shrimp with fried cassava
Chicharron De Pollo
Deep-fried breaded chicken with fries
Salchipapas
Sliced hot dogs with french fries
Seafood / Mariscos
Arroz Con Camarones
Delicious fresh shrimp, paella with red pepper, peas, and carrots, seasoned Peruvian rice
Filete De Pescado
Fried fish fillet served with any two side orders
Filete De Pescado en Salsa De Camarones
Fried fish fillet in special shrimp sauce. Served with cassava and white rice
Jalea Personal
Jalea Special
Pescado a Lo Macho
Fried fillet of fish, topped with a special seafood sauce, served with steamed rice and cassava. Served with a side of white rice
Saltado De Camarones
Fresh shrimp sautéed with onions, green pepper and tomatoes, french fries served with white rice
Saltado De Mariscos
Seafood sautéed with onions and tomato, topped with fries. Served with steamed white rice
Saltado De Pescado
Fresh fish sautéed with onions and tomato, topped with fries. Served with steamed white rice
Sudado De Camarones
Steamed shrimp cooked with onions and tomatoes. Served with rice
Sudado De Mariscos
Steamed seafood combination, cooked with onions, tomato base with a touch of wine. Served with steamed rice and cassava
Sudado De Pescado
Steamed fish of fillet, cooked with onion and tomato with a touch of wine, served with steamed white rice and cassava
Tallarin Saltado De Mariscos
Spaghetti with fresh seafood sautéed with onions, tomato and green pepper
Arroz Con Mariscos
Peruvian style paella, fresh seafood mixed with pimientos, green peas, seasoned Peruvian rice red pepper
PESCADO FRITO ENTERO
PESCADO ENTERO A LO MACHO
PESCADO ENTERO SUDADO CON MARISCOS
PESCADO ENTERO ESPECIAL
TORRE MARINA
Jalea palace
Meats / Carnes
Lomo Palace
Strips of sirloin sautéed with tomatoes, onions on a mountain of french fries topped with plantains, fried eggs and a side of steamed white rice
Lomo Saltado
The most requested meat dish. Strips of sirloin sautéed with tomatoes, and onions on a mountain of french fries and a side of white rice
Tallarin Saltado De Carne
Strips of beef, spaghetti, sautéed with onions, green peppers and tomatoes
Bistek Encebollado
Grilled steak over sautéed tomatoes, onions, and cilantro. Served with steamed white rice
Bistek a Lo Pobre
Grilled steak served with white rice, fried egg and fried plantains
Bistek a La Parrilla
Grilled steak served with any two side orders
Tallarines Verdes Con Bistek
Spaghetti in basil pasta and Spanish sauce with grilled steak
Chuleta Frita
Fried pork chops served with rice and salad or any other side order
LOMO RIBEYE
LOMO PALACE RIBEYE
LOMO NY
LOMO PALACE NY STEAK
RIBEYE SPECIAL
NY SPECIAL
RIBEYE A LA PARRILLA
NY A LA PARRILLA
RIBEYE ENCEBOLLADO
NY ENCEBOLLADO
TALLARIN VERDE CON RIBEYE
TALLARIN VERDE CON NY STEAK
Saltado de Pollo Y carne
Saltado de Pollo, Carne Y camarones
Saltado de carne Y camaron
Soups / Sopas
Parihuela
A delicious mild hot seafood soup with fish, shrimp, mussels, crab legs, and octopus seasoned with Peruvian herbs
Chupe De Camarones
Shrimp chowder with a pinch of creole seasoning and a bit of cream, cooked with rice and veggies
Chupe De Mariscos
Seafood chowder with a pinch of creole seasoning cooked with rice, heavy milk, and veggies
Chilcano Sopa De Pescado
Fresh and light fish soup