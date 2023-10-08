Food

Ceviche Bar

Leche De Tigre

$12.00

A small glass of ceviche lime juice marinated

Choros a La Chalaca

$16.00

Mussels on a half shelf. Served with chopped onions and tomatoes

Ceviche De Pescado

$17.00

A plate of fresh fish, marinated in lime juice and Peruvian aji limo chilies served with lettuce, sweet potato, onion, and corn

Ceviche Mixto

$20.00

A combination of seafood and fish marinated in lime juice and Peruvian aji limo chillies, and sweet potato

Ceviche Palace Platter

$28.00

Fresh fish marinated in a lime juice and Peruvian aji limo chillies, deep-fried breaded fish or calamari and, leche de tigre

Leche De Tigre Sampler

$35.00

3 small glass of ceviche lime juice marinated each one with rocoto cream, classic style and yellow pepper sauce served with fried calamari on the side

Ceviche De Camarones

$18.00

A plate of jumbo shrimp marinated in lime juice and Peruvian aji limo chillies. Served with lettuce, sweet potato, sliced onions, and corn

Ceviche De Mariscos

$20.00

Seafood combination marinated in lime juice and Peruvian aji limo chillies. Served with lettuce, sweet potato, sliced onions, and corn

Tiradito Criollo

$14.00

Fresh fish cut into fine pieces, marinated in lime juice and Peruvian aji amarillo (yellow pepper). Accompanied with onion and corn

DUO MARINO

$35.00

MAR EN COPA

$43.00

Ceviche de corvina

$25.00

Alitas a la chalaca

$15.00

Salads / Ensaladas

Ensalada De La Casa

$7.00

A variety of fresh lettuce, tomato, cucumber and onions with a delicious homemade dressing

Ensalada De Palta

$9.00

Sliced avocado in a bed of fresh lettuce, onions, tomatoes, and cucumber

Ensalada Jardinera

$11.00

Fresh lettuce, tomato, peas, carrots, cucumber, onions and slices of avocado

Ensalada De Pollo a La Parrilla

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast on a bed of fresh lettuce, tomato, and onions

Ensalada De Camarones

$17.00

Shrimp on a bed of lettuce, onions, tomatoes and cucumber

Appetizers / Aperitivos

Papa a La Huancaína

$10.00

Sliced boiled potatoes covered with a sauce of cheese and yellow peppers served with lettuce, boiled eggs and olives

Yuca a La Huancaína

$10.00

Sliced fried cassava covered with a sauce of cheese and yellow peppers served with lettuce, boiled eggs and olives

Chicharron De Calamares

$15.00

Deep-fried breaded calamari. Served with salsa criolla (onion salad marinated with fresh lime) and fried cassava

Chicharron De Pescado

$13.00

Deep-fried breaded fish. Served with salsa criolla (onion salad marinated with fresh lime) and fried cassava

Chicharron De Camarones

$16.00

Deep-fried breaded shrimp with fried cassava

Chicharron De Pollo

$12.00

Deep-fried breaded chicken with fries

Salchipapas

$8.00

Sliced hot dogs with french fries

Seafood / Mariscos

Arroz Con Camarones

$20.00

Delicious fresh shrimp, paella with red pepper, peas, and carrots, seasoned Peruvian rice

Filete De Pescado

$13.00

Fried fish fillet served with any two side orders

Filete De Pescado en Salsa De Camarones

$23.00

Fried fish fillet in special shrimp sauce. Served with cassava and white rice

Jalea Personal

$22.00

Jalea Special

$40.00

Pescado a Lo Macho

$24.00

Fried fillet of fish, topped with a special seafood sauce, served with steamed rice and cassava. Served with a side of white rice

Saltado De Camarones

$20.00

Fresh shrimp sautéed with onions, green pepper and tomatoes, french fries served with white rice

Saltado De Mariscos

$20.00

Seafood sautéed with onions and tomato, topped with fries. Served with steamed white rice

Saltado De Pescado

$17.00

Fresh fish sautéed with onions and tomato, topped with fries. Served with steamed white rice

Sudado De Camarones

$22.00

Steamed shrimp cooked with onions and tomatoes. Served with rice

Sudado De Mariscos

$20.00

Steamed seafood combination, cooked with onions, tomato base with a touch of wine. Served with steamed rice and cassava

Sudado De Pescado

$18.00

Steamed fish of fillet, cooked with onion and tomato with a touch of wine, served with steamed white rice and cassava

Tallarin Saltado De Mariscos

$18.00

Spaghetti with fresh seafood sautéed with onions, tomato and green pepper

Arroz Con Mariscos

$20.00

Peruvian style paella, fresh seafood mixed with pimientos, green peas, seasoned Peruvian rice red pepper

PESCADO FRITO ENTERO

$35.00

PESCADO ENTERO A LO MACHO

$45.00

PESCADO ENTERO SUDADO CON MARISCOS

$45.00

PESCADO ENTERO ESPECIAL

$45.00

TORRE MARINA

$100.00

Jalea palace

$30.00

Meats / Carnes

Lomo Palace

$20.00

Strips of sirloin sautéed with tomatoes, onions on a mountain of french fries topped with plantains, fried eggs and a side of steamed white rice

Lomo Saltado

$16.00

The most requested meat dish. Strips of sirloin sautéed with tomatoes, and onions on a mountain of french fries and a side of white rice

Tallarin Saltado De Carne

$15.00

Strips of beef, spaghetti, sautéed with onions, green peppers and tomatoes

Bistek Encebollado

$18.00

Grilled steak over sautéed tomatoes, onions, and cilantro. Served with steamed white rice

Bistek a Lo Pobre

$22.00

Grilled steak served with white rice, fried egg and fried plantains

Bistek a La Parrilla

$17.00

Grilled steak served with any two side orders

Tallarines Verdes Con Bistek

$18.00

Spaghetti in basil pasta and Spanish sauce with grilled steak

Chuleta Frita

$16.00

Fried pork chops served with rice and salad or any other side order

LOMO RIBEYE

$32.00

LOMO PALACE RIBEYE

$34.00

LOMO NY

$30.00

LOMO PALACE NY STEAK

$32.00

RIBEYE SPECIAL

$45.00

NY SPECIAL

$45.00

RIBEYE A LA PARRILLA

$35.00

NY A LA PARRILLA

$33.00

RIBEYE ENCEBOLLADO

$32.00

NY ENCEBOLLADO

$30.00

TALLARIN VERDE CON RIBEYE

$32.00

TALLARIN VERDE CON NY STEAK

$30.00

Saltado de Pollo Y carne

$18.00

Saltado de Pollo, Carne Y camarones

$24.00

Saltado de carne Y camaron

$22.00

Soups / Sopas

Parihuela

$17.00

A delicious mild hot seafood soup with fish, shrimp, mussels, crab legs, and octopus seasoned with Peruvian herbs

Chupe De Camarones

$18.00

Shrimp chowder with a pinch of creole seasoning and a bit of cream, cooked with rice and veggies

Chupe De Mariscos

$20.00

Seafood chowder with a pinch of creole seasoning cooked with rice, heavy milk, and veggies

Chilcano Sopa De Pescado

$11.00

Fresh and light fish soup