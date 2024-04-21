CEVICHE TEMPURA
Appetizers
- Pulpito Anticuchero$22.00
Delicious octopus strips marinated in our secret anticuchera sauce served with chimichurri golden potatoes, aji amarillo y salsa criolla
- Yuca a La Huancaina$10.00
Fried yuca served with huancaina sauce
- Papas a La Huancaina$10.00
Boiled potatoes served with huancaina sauce
- Choritos Chalaca$17.00
Green mussels with onions, tomato and Peruvian corn marinate leche de tigre
- Half Dozen Ostras$19.00
Accompanied leche de tigre and cocktail sauce
- Dozen Ostras$32.00
Accompanied leche de tigre and cocktail sauce
- Conchas Parmesanas$19.00
Fan shells in a creamy bechamel sauce gratin with Parmesan cheese
- Toston Tartar de tuna$19.00
Stuffed tostones of salmon or tuna tartar
- Toston Relleno Camaron a Lo Macho$19.00
Stuffed with shrimp in exquisite salsa a lo macho with a touch of Parmesan cheese
- Toston Chalaquita$12.00
Crispy tostones with a chalaquita sauce marinated in leche de tigre
- Shishitos$10.00
Grilled spicy pepper, sea salt, lemon and togarashi
- Edamame$10.00
Lime, sea salt, soybean
- Poke Ball Sushi$20.00
Sushi rice, tuna, salmon plan based, cucumber, tomato, avocado, sweet plantain and seaweed salad
- Rainbow Sashimi$23.00
Fine pieces of tuna, salmon, hamachi, radish, shiso and ginger sauce
- Gyosas shrimp$15.00
- Gyosas vegetales$12.00
- Toston tartar de Salmon$19.00
Tiraditos
Causas
Ceviches
- Squid Ceviche$15.00
- Fish Ceviche$18.00
- Shrimps Ceviche$21.00
- Octopus Ceviche$22.00
- Mixed Ceviche$19.00
- Corvina Ceviche$23.00
- Ceviche Carretillero*$21.00
- Ceviche Mañanero$21.00
- Ceviche Corvina Mixed$25.00
- Ceviche Vegetarian$21.00
Salmon, tuna plant-based, onion, cilantro, corn, sweet potato, avocado and veggie leche de tigre
- Ceviche Tempura$21.00
Fried seafood mixed in passionate mango pineapple sauce
Rolls
Tempuras
To Share
- Trilogia Triton$41.00
Delicious combination of three traditional Peruvian ceviches ganador, rocoto and aji amarillo
- Causa Marina$65.00
Tempura crab causa served with a delicious mixed ceviche leche de tigre topped with grilled lobster tail in anticuchera sauce
- Parrillada Poseidon$70.00
Exquisite seafood grill with all the flavor of Peruvian aji panca, wrapped in anticuchera sauce, octopus, shrimp, squid, mussels, corvina and lobster tail, served on a bed of mashed andina purple potatoes and aji amarillo chimichurri sauce
Main Course
Salads
- Chicken Caesar Salad$16.00
Traditional Roman Caesar salad, homemade dressing, grated Parmesan cheese and chicken
- Quinoa Salad$16.00
Quinoa tri color, cucumber, onion, tomatoes, carrots, snow peas, bean sprouts, sweet potato squares, Kalamata olives and tamarind sauce roasted cashews and roasted pepper
- Chicken sesame$17.00
Chaufas
Traditional
- Seco De Res$20.00
Tender pieces of fileted, Canarian beans, potatoes, salsa criolla and rice
- Aji De Gallina$17.00
Shredded chicken breast covered in yellow pepper cream, milk, bread pecans and Parmesan cheese, and rice
- Arroz Con Pollo$17.00
Rice mixed in cilantro sauce and Peruvian pepper served papa a la huancaina and criolla sauce
- Arroz Con Mariscos$25.00
Rice and seafood wrapped in Marisquera sauce with a blast of cheese and chalaquita in leche de tigre
Saltados
Tacus
- Tacu Lomo$25.00
Crispy made rice of Canary beans, yellow pepper and pork, served with lomo saltado
- Tacu Mariscos$25.00
Crispy rice made with Canary beans, yellow chili pepper and pork, served with seafood in salsa a lo macho
- Tacu Aji De Gallina$25.00
Crispy made white rice aji de gallina served with pieces of filet mignon, jumbo shrimp, onion, tomatoes all flambeed in salsa de lomo saltado
Crispy Fried
- Chicken Basket$17.00
Chicken tenders coated with breadcrumbs fried crispy, fries, coleslaw, apricot BBQ and honey mustard sauce
- Fish Basket$18.00
Batter fried fillet of cod served in a basket with creamy coleslaw and french fries, apricot BBQ and honey mustard sauce
- Jalea Mixta$22.00
Crispy pieces of fish and seafood served with golden yucas, yellow pepper aioli, cancha, choclo, salsa criolla and tartar sauce
- Jalea Squid$18.00
Crispy pieces of squid served with golden yucas, yellow pepper aioli, cancha, choclo, salsa criolla and tartar sauce
- Jalea Fish$19.00
Crispy pieces of fish served with golden yucas, yellow pepper aioli, cancha, choclo, salsa criolla and tartar sauce
- Jalea De Corvina$26.00
Crispy pieces of corvina served with golden yucas, yellow pepper aioli, cancha, choclo, salsa criolla and tartar sauce
- Pargo Hawaiiano$35.00
Whole deboned snapper in sauce a lo macho with pieces of pineapple accompanied by crunchy tostones, rice, and avocado chalaquita
- Pescado a Lo Macho$20.00
Crispy fish filet bathed in a creamy seafood sauce a lo macho served with rice
Rissotos
Soups
Grilled
Tallarines
- Tallarin Verde Rib Eye$35.00
Rib eye with linguine in Peruvian basil pesto topped with a fried egg and creamy huancaina sauce
- Tallarin Verde Chicken$17.00
Chicken with linguine in Peruvian basil pesto topped with a fried egg and creamy huancaina sauce
- Tallarin Verde Corvina$25.00
Corvina with linguine in Peruvian basil pesto topped with a fried egg and creamy huancaina sauce
- Tallarin Verde Salmon$25.00
Salmon with linguine in Peruvian basil pesto topped with a fried egg and creamy huancaina sauce
- Tallarin Verde Mahi$25.00
Mahi with linguine in Peruvian basil pesto topped with a fried egg and creamy huancaina sauce
- Tallarin Verde Lomo Saltado$22.00
Lomo saltado with linguine in Peruvian basil pesto topped with a fried egg and creamy huancaina sauce
- Tallarin Huacanianero Surf and Turf$29.00
Tender pieces de lomo, grilled shrimp accompanied by linguine wrapped in our delicious Peruvian huancaina sauce and Parmesan cheese
- Tallarin Fruto Del Mar$29.00
Shrimp, squid, clams, mussels, scallops, wrapped in white wine, olive oil, garlic, cherry tomato, basil, parsley, Kalamatas olives, linguine pasta and Parmesan cheese