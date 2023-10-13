Catering Pickup

Trays

Chick-Fil-A Nuggets Tray

Chick-Fil-A Nuggets Tray

$38.00+

Tray of bite-sized pieces of tender chicken breast, freshly breaded, seasoned to perfection and pressure-cooked in 100% refined peanut oil. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Chick-n-Strips Tray

Chick-n-Strips Tray

$37.00+

Tray of Chick-n-Strips™ which are seasoned to perfection, freshly breaded and pressure cooked in 100% refined peanut oil. Served with your choice of dipping sauce

Grilled Chicken Bundle

Grilled Chicken Bundle

$79.00

A great option for catering. Everyone can build their own grilled chicken sandwich with our tender Chick-fil-A® Grilled Chicken breast, multigrain brioche buns, Honey Roasted BBQ Sauce, green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, Colby-Jack cheese, and bacon. This bundle of ingredients serves 10.

Grilled Cool Wrap Tray

Grilled Cool Wrap Tray

$27.50+

Each Chick-fil-A® Cool Wrap® contains slices of grilled chicken breast nestled in a fresh mix of green leaf lettuce with a blend of shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, tightly rolled in a flaxseed flour flat bread.

Fruit Tray

Fruit Tray

$35.00+

A great-tasting, nutritious fruit mix made with mandarin orange segments, fresh strawberry slices, blueberries and red and green apple pieces. Prepared fresh at each Restaurant.

Mac & Cheese Tray

Mac & Cheese Tray

$38.00+

A classic macaroni and cheese recipe featuring a special blend of cheeses including Parmesan, Cheddar, and Romano. Baked in-restaurant to form a crispy top layer of baked cheese. Requires at least 2 hours advanced notice to prepare.

Garden Salad Tray

Garden Salad Tray

$18.00+

A fresh bed of chopped Romaine lettuce, topped with shredded green cabbage, a blend of shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses and grape tomatoes. Made fresh daily. Served with your choice of dressing.

Kale Crunch Salad Tray

Kale Crunch Salad Tray

$23.00+

A blend of Curly Kale and Green Cabbage tossed with an Apple Cider and Dijon Mustard vinaigrette, all topped off with salted, crunchy Roasted Almonds

Chocolate Chunk Cookie Tray

Chocolate Chunk Cookie Tray

$20.00+

Baked fresh each day in our Restaurants, these cookies have both semi-sweet dark and milk chocolate chunks, along with wholesome oats for an old-fashioned touch. Small cookie trays contain 12 cookies and large trays contain 24 cookies.

Chocolate Fudge Brownie Tray

Chocolate Fudge Brownie Tray

$13.50+

A decadent dessert treat with rich semi-sweet chocolate melted into the batter and fudgy chunks.

Chocolate Chunk Cookie and Fudge Brownie Tray

Chocolate Chunk Cookie and Fudge Brownie Tray

$16.50+

Chocolate Chunk Cookie and Chocolate Fudge Brownie Tray: Baked fresh each day in our Restaurants, our cookies have both semi-sweet dark and milk chocolate chunks, along with wholesome oats for an old-fashioned touch. Our brownies are a decadent dessert treat with rich semi-sweet chocolate melted into the batter and fudgy chunks

Test

Test

Packaged Meals

Chick-Fil-A Chicken Sandwich Packaged Meal

Chick-Fil-A Chicken Sandwich Packaged Meal

$9.63

Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich, a Bag of Waffle Potato Chips and a Chocolate Chunk Cookie.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich Packaged Meal

Spicy Chicken Sandwich Packaged Meal

$9.93

Spicy Chicken Sandwich, a Bag of Waffle Potato Chips and a Chocolate Chunk Cookie.

8ct Nuggets Packaged Meal

8ct Nuggets Packaged Meal

$9.73

8 Ct Chick-fil-A Nuggets, a Bag of Waffle Potato Chips, and a Chocolate Chunk Cookie.

Grilled Cool Wrap Packaged Meal

Grilled Cool Wrap Packaged Meal

$12.79

Chick-fil-A Cool Wrap ® a Bag of Waffle Potato Chips and a Chocolate Chunk Cookie.

Entrees

Chick-Fil-A Chicken Sandwich

Chick-Fil-A Chicken Sandwich

$5.59

A boneless breast of chicken seasoned to perfection, freshly breaded, pressure cooked in 100% refined peanut oil and served on a toasted, buttered bun with dill pickle chips.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$5.89

A boneless breast of chicken seasoned with a spicy blend of peppers, freshly breaded, pressure cooked in 100% refined peanut oil and served on a toasted, buttered bun with dill pickle chips.

Chick-Fil-A Nuggets

Chick-Fil-A Nuggets

$5.69+

Bite-sized pieces of boneless chicken breast, seasoned to perfection, freshly breaded and pressure cooked in 100% refined peanut oil. Available with choice of dipping sauce

Salads & Wraps

Spicy Southwest Salad

Spicy Southwest Salad

$10.19+

Slices of grilled spicy chicken breast (cold) served on a fresh bed of mixed greens, topped with grape tomatoes, a blend of Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, and a zesty combination of roasted corn, black beans, poblano chiles, and red bell peppers. Made fresh daily. Served with Seasoned Tortilla Strips and Chili Lime Pepitas. Pairs well with Creamy Salsa dressing.

Market Salad

Market Salad

$10.19+

Sliced grilled chicken breast served on a fresh bed of mixed greens, topped with crumbled blue cheese and a mix of red and green apples, strawberries and blueberries. Prepared fresh daily. Served with Harvest Nut Granola and Roasted Almonds. Pairs well with Zesty Apple Cider Vinaigrette.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$9.99+

Sliced, grilled filet (cold) served on a fresh bed of mixed greens, topped with a blend of shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, crumbled bacon, fire-roasted corn, sliced hard-boiled egg and grape tomatoes. Prepared fresh daily. Served with Charred Tomato, and Crispy Red Bell Peppers. Pairs well with Avocado Lime Ranch dressing.

Grilled Cool Wrap

Grilled Cool Wrap

$8.75

Sliced grilled chicken breast nestled in a fresh mix of green leaf lettuce with a blend of shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, tightly rolled in a flaxseed flour flat bread. Made fresh daily. Pairs well with Avocado Lime Ranch dressing.

Sides & Treats

Kale Crunch Side

Kale Crunch Side

$4.45

A blend of Curly Kale and Green Cabbage tossed with an Apple Cider and Dijon Mustard vinaigrette, all topped off with salted, crunchy Roasted Almonds

Fruit Cup

Fruit Cup

$4.45

A nutritious fruit mix made with chopped pieces of red and green apples, mandarin orange segments, fresh strawberry slices, and blueberries, served chilled. Prepared fresh daily.

Side Garden Salad

Side Garden Salad

$4.49

A fresh bed of mixed greens, topped with a blend of shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses and grape tomatoes. Prepared fresh daily. Served with charred tomato, crispy red bell peppers and choice of dressing.

Waffle Potato Chips

Waffle Potato Chips

$2.29

Kettle-cooked waffle cut potato chips Sprinkled with Sea Salt.

Greek Yogurt Parfait

Greek Yogurt Parfait

$4.99

Creamy, organic vanilla bean Greek yogurt with fresh berries and choice of toppings.

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$1.75+

Baked each day in our Restaurants, these cookies have both semi-sweet dark and milk chocolate chunks, along with wholesome oats for an old-fashioned touch.

Chocolate Fudge Brownie

Chocolate Fudge Brownie

$2.35

A decadent dessert treat with rich semi-sweet chocolate melted into the batter and fudgy chunks. Available individually or in a tray.

Breakfast

Chick-Fil-A Minis Tray

Chick-Fil-A Minis Tray

$21.00+

Bite-sized Chick-fil-A® Nuggets nestled in warm, mini yeast rolls that are lightly brushed with a honey butter spread.

Chick-Fil-A Chicken Biscuit

Chick-Fil-A Chicken Biscuit

$4.09

A breakfast portion of our famous boneless breast of chicken, seasoned to perfection, hand-breaded, pressure cooked in 100% refined peanut oil and served on a buttermilk biscuit baked fresh at each Restaurant.

Spicy Chicken Biscuit

Spicy Chicken Biscuit

$4.35

A breakfast portion of our boneless breast of chicken, seasoned with a spicy blend of peppers, freshly-breaded, pressure-cooked in 100% refined peanut oil and served on a buttermilk biscuit baked fresh at each Restaurant.

Bacon Biscuit

Bacon Biscuit

$3.29

Savory bacon served on a freshly baked buttermilk biscuit.

Sausage Biscuit

Sausage Biscuit

$3.29

A savory pork sausage patty, served on a freshly baked buttermilk biscuit.

Buttered Biscuit

Buttered Biscuit

$1.69

A delicious, buttered buttermilk biscuit baked fresh at each Restaurant.

Beverages

Gallon Freshly Brewed Iced Tea

Gallon Freshly Brewed Iced Tea

$6.50+
Gallon CFA Lemonade

Gallon CFA Lemonade

$12.25+
Gallon Sunjoy

Gallon Sunjoy

$10.50+
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.99
Bottled Iced Tea

Bottled Iced Tea

$2.99+
Honest Kids Apple Juice

Honest Kids Apple Juice

$2.19
1% Milk Bottle

1% Milk Bottle

$1.99+
Catering Coffee

Catering Coffee

$16.99

Sauces

8oz CFA Sauce

8oz CFA Sauce

$2.99
8oz Polynesian Sauce

8oz Polynesian Sauce

$2.99
8oz Garden Herb Ranch Sauce

8oz Garden Herb Ranch Sauce

$2.99
8oz Honey Mustard Sauce

8oz Honey Mustard Sauce

$2.99
8oz BBQ Sauce

8oz BBQ Sauce

$2.99

Catering Delivery

Trays (D)

Chick-Fil-A Nuggets Tray

Chick-Fil-A Nuggets Tray

$48.00+

Tray of bite-sized pieces of tender chicken breast, freshly breaded, seasoned to perfection and pressure-cooked in 100% refined peanut oil. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Chick-n-Strips Tray

Chick-n-Strips Tray

$48.00+

Tray of Chick-n-Strips™ which are seasoned to perfection, freshly breaded and pressure cooked in 100% refined peanut oil. Served with your choice of dipping sauce

Grilled Chicken Bundle

Grilled Chicken Bundle

$102.50

A great option for catering. Everyone can build their own grilled chicken sandwich with our tender Chick-fil-A® Grilled Chicken breast, multigrain brioche buns, Honey Roasted BBQ Sauce, green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, Colby-Jack cheese, and bacon. This bundle of ingredients serves 10.

Grilled Cool Wrap Tray

Grilled Cool Wrap Tray

$35.50+

Each Chick-fil-A® Cool Wrap® contains slices of grilled chicken breast nestled in a fresh mix of green leaf lettuce with a blend of shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, tightly rolled in a flaxseed flour flat bread.

Fruit Tray

Fruit Tray

$45.50+

A great-tasting, nutritious fruit mix made with mandarin orange segments, fresh strawberry slices, blueberries and red and green apple pieces. Prepared fresh at each Restaurant.

Mac & Cheese Tray

Mac & Cheese Tray

$49.50+

A classic macaroni and cheese recipe featuring a special blend of cheeses including Parmesan, Cheddar, and Romano. Baked in-restaurant to form a crispy top layer of baked cheese. Requires at least 2 hours advanced notice to prepare.

Garden Salad Tray

Garden Salad Tray

$23.50+

A fresh bed of chopped Romaine lettuce, topped with shredded green cabbage, a blend of shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses and grape tomatoes. Made fresh daily. Served with your choice of dressing.

Kale Crunch Salad Tray

Kale Crunch Salad Tray

$30.00+

A blend of Curly Kale and Green Cabbage tossed with an Apple Cider and Dijon Mustard vinaigrette, all topped off with salted, crunchy Roasted Almonds

Chocolate Chunk Cookie Tray

Chocolate Chunk Cookie Tray

$26.00+

Baked fresh each day in our Restaurants, these cookies have both semi-sweet dark and milk chocolate chunks, along with wholesome oats for an old-fashioned touch. Small cookie trays contain 12 cookies and large trays contain 24 cookies.

Chocolate Fudge Brownie Tray

Chocolate Fudge Brownie Tray

$17.50+

A decadent dessert treat with rich semi-sweet chocolate melted into the batter and fudgy chunks.

Chocolate Chunk Cookie and Fudge Brownie Tray

Chocolate Chunk Cookie and Fudge Brownie Tray

$21.50+

Chocolate Chunk Cookie and Chocolate Fudge Brownie Tray: Baked fresh each day in our Restaurants, our cookies have both semi-sweet dark and milk chocolate chunks, along with wholesome oats for an old-fashioned touch. Our brownies are a decadent dessert treat with rich semi-sweet chocolate melted into the batter and fudgy chunks

Packaged Meals (D)

Chick-Fil-A Chicken Sandwich Packaged Meal

Chick-Fil-A Chicken Sandwich Packaged Meal

$12.53

Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich, a Bag of Waffle Potato Chips and a Chocolate Chunk Cookie.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich Packaged Meal

Spicy Chicken Sandwich Packaged Meal

$12.93

Spicy Chicken Sandwich, a Bag of Waffle Potato Chips and a Chocolate Chunk Cookie.

8ct Nuggets Packaged Meal

8ct Nuggets Packaged Meal

$12.67

8 Ct Chick-fil-A Nuggets, a Bag of Waffle Potato Chips, and a Chocolate Chunk Cookie.

Grilled Cool Wrap Packaged Meal

Grilled Cool Wrap Packaged Meal

$16.67

Chick-fil-A Cool Wrap ® a Bag of Waffle Potato Chips and a Chocolate Chunk Cookie.

Salads & Wraps (D)

Spicy Southwest Salad

Spicy Southwest Salad

$13.25+

Slices of grilled spicy chicken breast (cold) served on a fresh bed of mixed greens, topped with grape tomatoes, a blend of Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, and a zesty combination of roasted corn, black beans, poblano chiles, and red bell peppers. Made fresh daily. Served with Seasoned Tortilla Strips and Chili Lime Pepitas. Pairs well with Creamy Salsa dressing.

Market Salad

Market Salad

$13.25+

Sliced grilled chicken breast served on a fresh bed of mixed greens, topped with crumbled blue cheese and a mix of red and green apples, strawberries and blueberries. Prepared fresh daily. Served with Harvest Nut Granola and Roasted Almonds. Pairs well with Zesty Apple Cider Vinaigrette.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$12.99+

Sliced, grilled filet (cold) served on a fresh bed of mixed greens, topped with a blend of shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, crumbled bacon, fire-roasted corn, sliced hard-boiled egg and grape tomatoes. Prepared fresh daily. Served with Charred Tomato, and Crispy Red Bell Peppers. Pairs well with Avocado Lime Ranch dressing.

Grilled Cool Wrap

Grilled Cool Wrap

$11.39

Sliced grilled chicken breast nestled in a fresh mix of green leaf lettuce with a blend of shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, tightly rolled in a flaxseed flour flat bread. Made fresh daily. Pairs well with Avocado Lime Ranch dressing.

Entrees (D)

Chick-Fil-A Chicken Sandwich

Chick-Fil-A Chicken Sandwich

$7.25

A boneless breast of chicken seasoned to perfection, freshly breaded, pressure cooked in 100% refined peanut oil and served on a toasted, buttered bun with dill pickle chips.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$7.65

A boneless breast of chicken seasoned with a spicy blend of peppers, freshly breaded, pressure cooked in 100% refined peanut oil and served on a toasted, buttered bun with dill pickle chips.

Chick-Fil-A Nuggets

Chick-Fil-A Nuggets

$7.39+

Bite-sized pieces of boneless chicken breast, seasoned to perfection, freshly breaded and pressure cooked in 100% refined peanut oil. Available with choice of dipping sauce

Sides & Treats (D)

Kale Crunch Side

Kale Crunch Side

$5.79

A blend of Curly Kale and Green Cabbage tossed with an Apple Cider and Dijon Mustard vinaigrette, all topped off with salted, crunchy Roasted Almonds

Fruit Cup

Fruit Cup

$5.79

A nutritious fruit mix made with chopped pieces of red and green apples, mandarin orange segments, fresh strawberry slices, and blueberries, served chilled. Prepared fresh daily.

Side Garden Salad

Side Garden Salad

$5.85

A fresh bed of mixed greens, topped with a blend of shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses and grape tomatoes. Prepared fresh daily. Served with charred tomato, crispy red bell peppers and choice of dressing.

Waffle Potato Chips

Waffle Potato Chips

$2.99

Kettle-cooked waffle cut potato chips Sprinkled with Sea Salt.

Greek Yogurt Parfait

Greek Yogurt Parfait

$6.99

Creamy, organic vanilla bean Greek yogurt with fresh berries and choice of toppings.

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.29+

Baked each day in our Restaurants, these cookies have both semi-sweet dark and milk chocolate chunks, along with wholesome oats for an old-fashioned touch.

Chocolate Fudge Brownie

Chocolate Fudge Brownie

$3.05

A decadent dessert treat with rich semi-sweet chocolate melted into the batter and fudgy chunks. Available individually or in a tray.

Breakfast (D)

Chick-Fil-A Minis Tray

Chick-Fil-A Minis Tray

$27.50+

Bite-sized Chick-fil-A® Nuggets nestled in warm, mini yeast rolls that are lightly brushed with a honey butter spread.

Chick-Fil-A Chicken Biscuit

Chick-Fil-A Chicken Biscuit

$5.29

A breakfast portion of our famous boneless breast of chicken, seasoned to perfection, hand-breaded, pressure cooked in 100% refined peanut oil and served on a buttermilk biscuit baked fresh at each Restaurant.

Spicy Chicken Biscuit

Spicy Chicken Biscuit

$5.65

A breakfast portion of our boneless breast of chicken, seasoned with a spicy blend of peppers, freshly-breaded, pressure-cooked in 100% refined peanut oil and served on a buttermilk biscuit baked fresh at each Restaurant.

Bacon Biscuit

Bacon Biscuit

$4.29

Savory bacon served on a freshly baked buttermilk biscuit.

Sausage Biscuit

Sausage Biscuit

$4.29

A savory pork sausage patty, served on a freshly baked buttermilk biscuit.

Buttered Biscuit

Buttered Biscuit

$2.19

A delicious, buttered buttermilk biscuit baked fresh at each Restaurant.

Beverages (D)

Gallon Freshly Brewed Iced Tea

Gallon Freshly Brewed Iced Tea

$8.50+
Gallon CFA Lemonade

Gallon CFA Lemonade

$16.00+
Gallon Sunjoy

Gallon Sunjoy

$13.75+
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$3.09
Bottled Iced Tea

Bottled Iced Tea

$3.25+
Honest Kids Apple Juice

Honest Kids Apple Juice

$2.55
1% Milk Bottle

1% Milk Bottle

$2.55+
Catering Coffee

Catering Coffee

$21.00

Sauces (D)

8oz CFA Sauce

8oz CFA Sauce

$3.59
8oz Polynesian Sauce

8oz Polynesian Sauce

$3.59
8oz Garden Herb Ranch Sauce

8oz Garden Herb Ranch Sauce

$3.59
8oz Honey Mustard Sauce

8oz Honey Mustard Sauce

$3.59
8oz BBQ Sauce

8oz BBQ Sauce

$3.59