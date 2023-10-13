Chick-Fil-A MiamiCentral Catering
Catering Pickup
Trays
Chick-Fil-A Nuggets Tray
Tray of bite-sized pieces of tender chicken breast, freshly breaded, seasoned to perfection and pressure-cooked in 100% refined peanut oil. Served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Chick-n-Strips Tray
Tray of Chick-n-Strips™ which are seasoned to perfection, freshly breaded and pressure cooked in 100% refined peanut oil. Served with your choice of dipping sauce
Grilled Chicken Bundle
A great option for catering. Everyone can build their own grilled chicken sandwich with our tender Chick-fil-A® Grilled Chicken breast, multigrain brioche buns, Honey Roasted BBQ Sauce, green leaf lettuce, tomatoes, Colby-Jack cheese, and bacon. This bundle of ingredients serves 10.
Grilled Cool Wrap Tray
Each Chick-fil-A® Cool Wrap® contains slices of grilled chicken breast nestled in a fresh mix of green leaf lettuce with a blend of shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, tightly rolled in a flaxseed flour flat bread.
Fruit Tray
A great-tasting, nutritious fruit mix made with mandarin orange segments, fresh strawberry slices, blueberries and red and green apple pieces. Prepared fresh at each Restaurant.
Mac & Cheese Tray
A classic macaroni and cheese recipe featuring a special blend of cheeses including Parmesan, Cheddar, and Romano. Baked in-restaurant to form a crispy top layer of baked cheese. Requires at least 2 hours advanced notice to prepare.
Garden Salad Tray
A fresh bed of chopped Romaine lettuce, topped with shredded green cabbage, a blend of shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses and grape tomatoes. Made fresh daily. Served with your choice of dressing.
Kale Crunch Salad Tray
A blend of Curly Kale and Green Cabbage tossed with an Apple Cider and Dijon Mustard vinaigrette, all topped off with salted, crunchy Roasted Almonds
Chocolate Chunk Cookie Tray
Baked fresh each day in our Restaurants, these cookies have both semi-sweet dark and milk chocolate chunks, along with wholesome oats for an old-fashioned touch. Small cookie trays contain 12 cookies and large trays contain 24 cookies.
Chocolate Fudge Brownie Tray
A decadent dessert treat with rich semi-sweet chocolate melted into the batter and fudgy chunks.
Chocolate Chunk Cookie and Fudge Brownie Tray
Chocolate Chunk Cookie and Chocolate Fudge Brownie Tray: Baked fresh each day in our Restaurants, our cookies have both semi-sweet dark and milk chocolate chunks, along with wholesome oats for an old-fashioned touch. Our brownies are a decadent dessert treat with rich semi-sweet chocolate melted into the batter and fudgy chunks
Packaged Meals
Chick-Fil-A Chicken Sandwich Packaged Meal
Chick-fil-A® Chicken Sandwich, a Bag of Waffle Potato Chips and a Chocolate Chunk Cookie.
Spicy Chicken Sandwich Packaged Meal
Spicy Chicken Sandwich, a Bag of Waffle Potato Chips and a Chocolate Chunk Cookie.
8ct Nuggets Packaged Meal
8 Ct Chick-fil-A Nuggets, a Bag of Waffle Potato Chips, and a Chocolate Chunk Cookie.
Grilled Cool Wrap Packaged Meal
Chick-fil-A Cool Wrap ® a Bag of Waffle Potato Chips and a Chocolate Chunk Cookie.
Entrees
Chick-Fil-A Chicken Sandwich
A boneless breast of chicken seasoned to perfection, freshly breaded, pressure cooked in 100% refined peanut oil and served on a toasted, buttered bun with dill pickle chips.
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
A boneless breast of chicken seasoned with a spicy blend of peppers, freshly breaded, pressure cooked in 100% refined peanut oil and served on a toasted, buttered bun with dill pickle chips.
Chick-Fil-A Nuggets
Bite-sized pieces of boneless chicken breast, seasoned to perfection, freshly breaded and pressure cooked in 100% refined peanut oil. Available with choice of dipping sauce
Salads & Wraps
Spicy Southwest Salad
Slices of grilled spicy chicken breast (cold) served on a fresh bed of mixed greens, topped with grape tomatoes, a blend of Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, and a zesty combination of roasted corn, black beans, poblano chiles, and red bell peppers. Made fresh daily. Served with Seasoned Tortilla Strips and Chili Lime Pepitas. Pairs well with Creamy Salsa dressing.
Market Salad
Sliced grilled chicken breast served on a fresh bed of mixed greens, topped with crumbled blue cheese and a mix of red and green apples, strawberries and blueberries. Prepared fresh daily. Served with Harvest Nut Granola and Roasted Almonds. Pairs well with Zesty Apple Cider Vinaigrette.
Cobb Salad
Sliced, grilled filet (cold) served on a fresh bed of mixed greens, topped with a blend of shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, crumbled bacon, fire-roasted corn, sliced hard-boiled egg and grape tomatoes. Prepared fresh daily. Served with Charred Tomato, and Crispy Red Bell Peppers. Pairs well with Avocado Lime Ranch dressing.
Grilled Cool Wrap
Sliced grilled chicken breast nestled in a fresh mix of green leaf lettuce with a blend of shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses, tightly rolled in a flaxseed flour flat bread. Made fresh daily. Pairs well with Avocado Lime Ranch dressing.
Sides & Treats
Kale Crunch Side
A blend of Curly Kale and Green Cabbage tossed with an Apple Cider and Dijon Mustard vinaigrette, all topped off with salted, crunchy Roasted Almonds
Fruit Cup
A nutritious fruit mix made with chopped pieces of red and green apples, mandarin orange segments, fresh strawberry slices, and blueberries, served chilled. Prepared fresh daily.
Side Garden Salad
A fresh bed of mixed greens, topped with a blend of shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheeses and grape tomatoes. Prepared fresh daily. Served with charred tomato, crispy red bell peppers and choice of dressing.
Waffle Potato Chips
Kettle-cooked waffle cut potato chips Sprinkled with Sea Salt.
Greek Yogurt Parfait
Creamy, organic vanilla bean Greek yogurt with fresh berries and choice of toppings.
Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Baked each day in our Restaurants, these cookies have both semi-sweet dark and milk chocolate chunks, along with wholesome oats for an old-fashioned touch.
Chocolate Fudge Brownie
A decadent dessert treat with rich semi-sweet chocolate melted into the batter and fudgy chunks. Available individually or in a tray.
Breakfast
Chick-Fil-A Minis Tray
Bite-sized Chick-fil-A® Nuggets nestled in warm, mini yeast rolls that are lightly brushed with a honey butter spread.
Chick-Fil-A Chicken Biscuit
A breakfast portion of our famous boneless breast of chicken, seasoned to perfection, hand-breaded, pressure cooked in 100% refined peanut oil and served on a buttermilk biscuit baked fresh at each Restaurant.
Spicy Chicken Biscuit
A breakfast portion of our boneless breast of chicken, seasoned with a spicy blend of peppers, freshly-breaded, pressure-cooked in 100% refined peanut oil and served on a buttermilk biscuit baked fresh at each Restaurant.
Bacon Biscuit
Savory bacon served on a freshly baked buttermilk biscuit.
Sausage Biscuit
A savory pork sausage patty, served on a freshly baked buttermilk biscuit.
Buttered Biscuit
A delicious, buttered buttermilk biscuit baked fresh at each Restaurant.
