CG Burgers
- Farmhouse Burger$12.00
Bleu cheese crumbles, sautéed mushrooms and onion ring
- Loco Burger$12.00
House guacamole, fresh jalapeños and sriracha aioli
- Brunch Burger$12.00
American, bacon, fried egg, grilled onions and ketchup
- Favorite Burger$12.00
Prosciutto, brie and red onion remoulade
- Cuban Burger$12.00
Smoked ham, Swiss, pickles and mustard
- Cali Burger$12.00
Avocado, tomato and sprouts
- Napa Burger$12.00
Goat, arugula and balsamic honey mustard
- Philly Burger$12.00
White American, grilled peppers and onions
Wings & Things
- 8 Pieces Fire Roasted Wings$19.00
Original with grilled onions
- 16 Pieces Fire Roasted Wings$32.00
Original with grilled onions
- CG Chicken Tacos$10.00
3 tacos topped with lettuce, pico de gallo & cotija cheese
- CG Mahi Tacos$11.00
3 tacos topped with lettuce, pico de gallo & cotija cheese
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Lettuce, tomato and onion
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Buffalo tenders, lettuce, tomato and onion
- Homemade Chicken Tenders$11.00
All natural chicken breast
- Hot Dog$10.00
All natural Hummel hot dog
- Pizza by the Slice$6.00
Cheese or pepperoni
- Original Grilled Cheese$7.00
White American on Texas toast
- Bacon Brie Grilled Cheese$10.00
Applewood smoked bacon, brie, arugula and red onion remoulade
- Side Salad$7.00
House or Caesar
- Grilled Chicken Breast$6.00