Cha Redefine-Arcadia 400 South Baldwin Avenue
Fresh Mik Tea (Chappuccino & Cha Latte)
- Sri Lanka Ceylon Cha Latte$5.95
Sri Lanka Ceylon Black Tea with Fresh Milk , Whipped Cream, Honey Roast Pecan
- Refreshing Peach Chappuccino$4.95
Refreshing Peach Oolong Tea with Fresh Milk
- Osmanthus Chappuccino$4.95
Osmanthus Oolong Tea with Fresh Milk
- Classic Black Chappuccino$4.95
Classic Black Tea with Fresh Milk
- Thai Milkshake Latte$6.75
Thai Tea with Fresh Milk , Whipped Cream, Wheatgerm
- Da Hong Pao Chappuccino$4.95
Da Hong Pao Oolong with Fresh Milk
- Jasmine Chappuccino$4.95
Jasmine Green Tea with Fresh Milk
- Rose Jade Chappuccino$4.95
Rose Jade Oolong Tea with Fresh Milk
- Taro Tornado$6.95
Fresh Taro Paste, Classic Black Tea with Fresh Milk, Taro Foam
- Lychee Chappuccino$4.95
- Sri Lanka Chappuccino$4.95
Cream Foam Cha
Cha
Cha X Fruits
- Lemon Cha$5.95
Lemon, lime, Jasmine Green/Sri Lanka Ceylon Black/Peach Oolong Tea
- Fresh Orange Green Tea$5.95
Ice blended drink, Fresh Orange with Jasmine Green Tea
- Fresh Strawberry Green Tea$5.95
Ice blended drink, Fresh Strawberry with Jasmine Green Tea
- Fresh Watermelon Green Tea$5.95
Ice blended drink, Fresh Watermelon with Jasmine Green Tea
- Fresh Pineapple Green Tea$5.95
Ice blended drink, Fresh Pineapple with Jasmine Green Tea
- Mango Mango$6.95
Ice blended drink, Fresh Mango with Jasmine Green Tea, Agar Boba, Coconut Milk, Grapefruis
- Cha Cha Lychee$6.95
Ice blended drink, Fresh Lychee with Jasmine Green Tea, Whipped Cream, Honey Roasted Pecan
Matcha
- Matcha Latte$5.50
Ceremonial Grade Matcha, Fresh Milk
- Matcha Green Tea Latte$6.00
Ceremonial Grade Matcha, Fresh Milk, Whipped Cream, Wheatgerm
- Matcha Tornado$6.95
Ceremonial Grade Matcha Smoothie, Fresh Taro Paste
- Blueberry Oat Milk Matcha Latte$6.50
Ceremonial Grade Matcha, Blueberry Puree, Oat Milk, Blue Spirulina
- Cream Foam Matcha Latte$5.95
Ceremonial Grade Matcha, Milk, Housemade Foam
- Matcha Ginger Lemon Cha$6.75
Ceremonial Grade Matcha, Fresh Ginger Juice, Lemon, Lime
Coffee
- Americano$4.00
- Cafe Latte$5.50
Espresso Shots, Fresh Milk
- Dirty Avocado$6.50
House Avocado Smoothie, Organic Espresso Shots
- Coconut Latte$5.95
Coconut Milk, Fresh Milk, Espresso Shots
- Rose Super Latte$6.00
Espresso Shots, Rose Super Powder, Fresh Milk
- Cream Foam Latte$5.95
Espresso, Housemade Foam, Milk
- Cinnamon Toast Latte$6.50
Espresso, Vanilla Sweet Foam, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Powder, Milk
Non Caffeinated & Kids Menu
- Fresh Strawberry Yakult$5.95
Ice blended drink, Fresh Strawberry with Yakult
- Fresh Orange Yakult$5.95
Ice blended drink, Fresh Orange with Jasmine Green Tea
- Fresh Watermelon Yakult$5.95
Ice blended drink, Fresh Watermelon with Jasmine Green Tea
- Fresh Pineapple Yakult$5.95
Ice blended drink, Fresh Pineapple with Jasmine Green Tea
- Coco Avocado$6.95
Fresh Strawberries, Coconut milk, Agar Boba, House Avocado Snoothie
- Coco Mango$6.95
Fresh Mango, Grapefruits, Coconut milk, Agar Boba, House Avocado Snoothie
- Taro Taro$6.95
Housemade Fresh Taro Paste, Fresh Milk, Taro Foam
- Brown Sugar Boba Latte$6.50
Brown Sugar Boba, Fresh Milk, Whipped Cream, Honey Roasted Pecan
Seasonal Limited Drinks
- Black Sesame Cloudy$6.00
Black Sesame Cold Foam, Fresh Milk, Espresso
- Black Sesame Matcha$6.00
Black Sesame Cold Foam, Fresh Milk, Ceremonial Grade Matcha
- Black Sesame Mountain$6.95
Black Sesame Smoothie, Whipped Cream, Honey Roasted Pecan
- Black Sesame Boba Latte$6.95
Black Sesame Cold Foam, Brown Sugar Boba, Fresh Milk