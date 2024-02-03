Chaat N Dosa - Plano
DOSA JUNCTION
A thin crispy rice and lentil crepe, expertly crafted on our grill with requested toppings like masala, onion etc.,
- Plain Dosa$6.99
- Msala Dosa$7.99
- Ghee Masala Dosa$8.99
- Onion Dosa$7.99
- Onion Masala Dosa$7.99
- Mysore Dosa$8.99
- Mysore Masala Dosa$8.99
- Guntur (Andhra Spicy) Dosa$9.99
- Ghee Roast$7.99
- Podi Dosa$7.99
- Kal Dosa$8.99
- Pav Bhaji Dosa$9.99
- Jini Dosa$9.99
- Paneer Butter Masala Dosa$9.99
- Spring Dosa$9.99
- CND Special Uttappam$9.99
- Plain Uttappam$7.99
- Onion Uttappam$8.99
- Tomato Uttappam$8.99
- Masala Uttappam$9.99
- Rava Dosa$8.99
- Onion Rava Dosa$9.99
- Rava Masala Dosa$9.99
- Pesarattu$8.99
- Upma Pesarattu$9.99
- Onion Chilli Pesarattu$9.99
- Ragi Dosa$8.99
- Onion Chilli Ragi Dosa$9.99
- Onion Masala Ragi Dosa$9.99
TIFFINS
- Idli (3pc)$4.99
- Babai Idli (3pc)$5.99
- Medhu Vada$5.99
- Idli (1pc) Vada(1pc)$5.99
- Dahi Vada (2pc)$6.99
- Sambar Vada (2pc)$6.99
- Mini Ghee Idli (14pc)$7.99Out of stock
- Ven Pongal$4.99
- Rava Kichidi$6.99Out of stock
- Poori (2pc) with Bhaji$9.99
- Poori (2pc) with Channa$9.99
- Chapati (2pc) with Bhaji$8.99
- Chapati (2pc) with Channa$8.99
- Parotta with Kurma$9.99
- Chole Bhature$9.99
- Kothu Parotta$8.99
- Idiyappam with Kurma$9.99
COMBO TIFFIN
- CND Combo1$8.99Out of stock
Combination of Idly, Meduvada, Pongal and Kesari.
- CND Combo2$8.99Out of stock
Combination of Idly, Medhu vada, Kitchidi and Kesari.
- CND Combo3$8.99Out of stock
Combination of Idly, Medhu vada, Mini Dosa and Kesari.
- CND Combo4$8.99Out of stock
Combination of Idly, Pongal, Kitchidi and Kesari.
BOBA TEA
- Classic Milk Tea$4.99
- Salted Caramel Milk Tea$4.99
- Mango Milk Tea$4.99
- Strawberry Milk Tea$4.99
- Mango Agua Frescas$4.99
- Pineapple Mango Agua Frescas$4.99
- Strawberry Mango Agua Frescas$4.99
- Strawberry Peach Agua Frescas$4.99
- Mango Lemonade$4.99
- Strawberry Lemonade$4.99
- Peach Lemonade$4.99
- Passion Fruit Lemonade$4.99
- Pineapple Passion Fruit Lemonade$4.99
