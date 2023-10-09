Chago's Cantina Belmont
Popular Items
QUESO DIP
pico, cilantro, house chips. Add chorizo or ground beef ($1.50), shrimp or roasted butternut squash ($3)
BIRRIA TACO
dipped corn tortilla, braised beef, oaxaca cheese, red onion, cilantro, birria consome
CHEESY CHICKEN
grilled chicken breast, mexican rice, queso dip, cilantro (add sauteed peppers, onions, and tomatoes - $2)
APPETIZER
CEVICHE
shrimp, mahi, mango, lime, cucumber, avocado, red onion, tomato, cilantro
HOUSE MADE GUACAMOLE
house chips, cilantro
CHIPS AND SALSA
TRIO SAMPLER
queso, salsa, quacamole, house chips
NACHOS SUPREME
spiced ground beef, cheese dip, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico
BEAN DIP
refried beans, queso dip. Add chorizo or ground beef ($1.50), shrimp or roasted butternut squash ($3)
QUESADILLA
flour tortilla, oaxaca cheese, refried beans, chipotle crema, cilantro, lettuce, sour cream, pico, guacamole. Choice of: fajita chicken ($5), fajita steak ($7), sauteed shrimp ($6), chorizo or ground beef ($3)
STARTER SALAD
SANDWICHES
PORK BELLY TACO
flour tortilla, smoked pork belly, shallots, chipotle slaw, queso fresco, pickled red onion, cilantro
MAHI MAHI TACO
flour tortilla, grilled or fried, chipotle slaw, queso fresco, red onion, cilantro
GROUND BEEF TACO
flour tortilla, queso dip, pickled red onion & jalapeno, cilantro
PORTOBELLO TACO
flour tortilla, marinated portobello mushrooms, shallot, fresh jalapeno, queso fresco, avocado, chili spiced pistachios
BELMONT BURGER
mayo, little gem lettuce, tomato, red onions, bacon, cheddar cheese
SOUTHWEST BURGER
chili spice, chipotle mayo, little gem lettuce, tomato, red onion, bacon, jack cheese, pickled jalapeno
SALMON BLT
chipotle mayo, little gem lettuce, tomato, red onion, bacon
CHICKEN SANDWICH
chicken breast, chipotle mayo, chipotle slaw, tomato, bacon, fried onions
BIRRIA HOAGIE
braised beef, oaxaca cheese, pickled red onions, avocado, cilantro, birria consume
ENTREE
GROUND BEEF BURRITO
refried beans, cilantro lime rice, queso dip, topped with roasted pepper tomatillo sauce, chipotle sour cream, died red onions, cilantro, served with refried beans, pico
FAJITA STEAK BURRITO
sauteed filet tenderloin w/peppers and onions, jack and cheddar cheeses, sliced tomato, quacamole, sour cream, topped with queso dip, served with cilantro lime rice, black beans, pico
FAJITA CHICKEN BURRITO
grilled chicken breast, sauteed peppers and onions, jack and cheddar cheeses, sliced tomato, quacamole, sour cream, topped with queso dip, served with cilantro lime rice, black beans, pico
VEGGIE BOWL (portobello mushrooms and roasted butternut squash)
roasted potobello mushrooms and butternut squash, sauteed pepper and onions, kale, quinoa, refried beans, roasted pepper tomatillo sauce, sour cream, quacamole, and pico, chili spiced pistachios
JALAPENO CHICKEN
seared chicken, charred jalapenos, sauteed onions, queso dip, cilantro lime rice, black beans, pico
AVOCADO SALMON
refried beans, mexican rice, salsa rojo, guacamole, red onions, cilantro, charred lime
CHICKEN ENCHILADAS
smoked chicken mix, mix cheese, queso dip, roasted pepper tomatillo sauce, cilantro lime rice, black beans, pico
BLACKENED FILET
SANTE FE CHICKEN
grilled chicken breast, jack cheese, mexican rice, black beans, corn salsa
SALAD
FAJITA TACO SALAD
sauteed peppers and onions, sping mix, chili viniagrette, corn salsa, black beans, jack and cheddar cheeses, quacamole, sour cream, pico, tortilla bowl (choice of: sauteed filet tenderloin - $15, grilled chicken - $5, seared salmon - $8, Sauteed shrimp (5) - $7)
TRADITIONAL TACO SALAD
iceberg lettuce, refried beans, spiced ground beef, queso dip, corn salsa, jack and cheddar cheeses, guacamole, sour cream, pico, cilanto, house pickled jalapenos, tortilla bowl
KALE CAESAR
kale, quinoa, house croutons, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing, pikled red onions (choice of: sauteed filet tenderloin - $15, grilled chicken - $5, seared salmon - $8, Sauteed shrimp (5) - $7)
WEDGE SALAD
iceberg lettuce, bleu cheese dressing, bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, diced tomatoes, fired onions (choice of: sauteed filet tenderloin - $15, grilled chicken - $5, seared salmon - $8, Sauteed shrimp (5) - $7)
CHAGO'S COBB SALAD
spring mix,bleu cheese viniagrette, chopped egg, bacon, red onion, tomato, scallion, chili spiced pistatios (choice of: sauteed filet tenderloin - $15, grilled chicken - $5, seared salmon - $8, Sauteed shrimp (5) - $7)
SOUTHWEST SALAD
spring mix, cilantro lime viniagrette, black beans, jack and cheddar cheeses, mango, tomato, tortilla strips (choice of: sauteed filet tenderloin - $15, grilled chicken - $5, seared salmon - $8, Sauteed shrimp (5) - $7)
LARGE CHAGO SALAD
spinach, house viniagrette, oaxaca cheese, diced tomato, red onion, house croutons, radish (choice of: sauteed filet tenderloin - $15, grilled chicken - $5, seared salmon - $8, Sauteed shrimp (5) - $7)
KID MENU
KID BURGER
served with french fries
KID CHEESE BURGER
served with french fries
KID CHICKEN
chicken breast, fried or grilled, served with french fries
KID NACHOS
tortilla chips, ground beef, cheese dip
KID QUESADILLA
flour tortilla, grilled chicken, oaxaca cheese
KID FISH TACOS
two mahi mahi tacos, fried or grilled, flour tortilla, queso fresco, served with french fries