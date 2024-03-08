Champion Pizza 2008 Texas Avenue South
TRIANGLE PIZZA SLICE
- PLAIN CHEESE SLICE$3.00
Organic Homemade Tomato Sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese
- PEPPERONI SLICE$5.00
Organic Homemade Tomato Sauce, Pepperoni, and Mozzarella Cheese
- SUPREME SLICE$5.00
Homemade Marinara Sauce, Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham, Green Bell Pepper, Mushroom, Black Olive and Mozzarella Cheese
- MARGHERITA SLICE$5.00
Homemade Marinara Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Parmesan Cheese, Olive Oil and Mozzarella Cheese
- MARGHERITA PESTO SLICE$5.00
Homemade Marinara Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Parmesan Cheese, Olive Oil, Pesto and Mozzarella Cheese
- ITALIAN SAUSAGE WITH CHORIZO SLICE$5.00
Homemade Marinara Sauce, Italian Sauce, Chorizo and Mozzarella Cheese
- PEPPERONI AND CUP & CHAR SLICED SAUSAGE SLICE$5.00
Homemade Marinara Sauce, Pepperoni, Cup & Char Sliced Sausage, and Mozzarella Cheese
SQUARE PIZZA SLICE
- BIANCA SLICE$5.00
Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella, Cheese, and Parmesan Cheese
- BIANCA PESTO SLICE$5.00
Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Pesto Sauce, Parmesan Cheese
- CREAMY TRUFFLE MUSHROOM SLICE$5.00
Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Truffle Oil, Mixed Mushrooms, Olive Oil, and Fresh Parsley
- BBQ CHICKEN SLICE$5.00
Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, BBQ Sauce, and Fresh Parsley
- BUFFALO CHICKEN SLICE$5.00
Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Hot sauce, Ranch Sauce, and Fresh Parsley
- CHICKEN CHIPOTLE SLICE$5.00
Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Chipotle Sauce, and Fresh Parsley
- CHICKEN, BACON & RANCH SLICE$5.00
Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, Ranch Dressing, and Fresh Parsley
- HAM & PINEAPPLE SLICE$5.00
Homemade Marinara Sauce, Ham, Pineapple, Mozzarella Cheese, and Fresh Parsley
- SAUSAGE, PEPPERONI & JALAPENO SLICE$5.00
Homemade Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sausage, Pepperoni, and Fresh Jalapeno
NEW YORK STYLE PIZZA-18" LARGE
- BUILD YOUR OWN (18" LARGE)$28.99
Create your custom pizza by choosing your favorite toppings. We provide one meat option and let you pick three vegetables, all on our New York Style thin crust
- PLAIN CHEESE (18" LARGE)$20.99
Classic and simple pizza style characterized by a thin crust with homemade tomato sauce made from organic ingredients and topped with mozzarella cheese
- PEPPERONI (18" LARGE)$24.99
New York-style pepperoni pizza is a classic with a thin, crispy crust, rich tomato sauce, loads of melted mozzarella cheese, and flavorful pepperoni slices. It's a delicious and iconic slice of New York's pizza culture, known for its perfect balance of textures and bold, spicy taste
- MARGHERITA (18" LARGE)$27.99
Our best-selling Margherita Pizza is a timeless classic. With a thin crust as its base, it's topped with homemade tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil leaves. Embodying the beauty of simplicity, each ingredient shines to deliver a delightful taste experience
- SUPREME (18" LARGE)$28.99
Supreme Pizza is a flavorful delight, featuring a thin crust topped with a mix of classic ingredients like pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bell peppers, olives, mushroom and more. It's a hearty and satisfying combination of savory and spicy flavors, making each bite a delicious experience
- PEPPERONI AND ITALIAN SAUSAGE (18" LARGE)$27.99
- 1/2 CHEESE AND 1/2 PEPPERONI (18" LARGE)$23.99
Our top-selling pizzas: Cheese and Pepperoni
- 1/2 MARGHERITA AND 1/2 CHEESE PIZZA (18" LARGE)$24.99
Savor a duo of flavors in a single pie – our popular blend of classic plain cheese and Margherita
- 1/2 PEPPERONI AND 1/2 MARGHERITA PIZZA (18" LARGE)$26.99
Enjoy two distinct flavors in a single pie. It's the perfect choice, combining the classic taste of pepperoni with the simplicity of Margherita
- 1/2 CHEESE AND 1/2 ITALIAN SAUSAGE (18" LARGE)$23.99
NEW YORK STYLE PIZZA -14" MEDIUM
- BUILD YOUR OWN (14" MEDIUM)$18.99
Create your custom pizza by choosing your favorite toppings. We provide one meat option and let you pick three vegetables, all on our New York Style thin crust Pizza.
- PLAIN CHEESE (14" MEDIUM)$13.99
Classic and simple pizza style characterized by a thin crust with homemade tomato sauce made from organic ingredients and topped with mozzarella cheese.
- PEPPERONI (14" MEDIUM)$17.99
New York-style pepperoni pizza is a classic with a thin, crispy crust, rich tomato sauce, loads of melted mozzarella cheese, and flavorful pepperoni slices. It's a delicious and iconic slice of New York's pizza culture, known for its perfect balance of textures and bold, spicy taste.
- MARGHERITA (14" MEDIUM)$18.99
Our best-selling Margherita Pizza is a timeless classic. With a thin crust as its base, it's topped with homemade tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, and fresh basil leaves. Embodying the beauty of simplicity, each ingredient shines to deliver a delightful taste experience.
- SUPREME (14" MEDIUM)$19.99
Supreme Pizza is a flavorful delight, featuring a thin crust topped with a mix of classic ingredients like pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bell peppers, olives, mushroom and more. It's a hearty and satisfying combination of savory and spicy flavors, making each bite a delicious experience.
- 1/2 CHEESE AND 1/2 PEPPERONI (14" MEDIUM)$15.99
Our top-selling pizzas: Cheese and Pepperoni
- 1/2 MARGHERITA AND 1/2 CHEESE PIZZA (14" MEDIUM)$17.99
Savor a duo of flavors in a single pie – our popular blend of classic plain cheese and Margherita
- 1/2 PEPPERONI AND 1/2 MARGHERITA PIZZA (14" MEDIUM)$18.99
Enjoy two distinct flavors in a single pie. It's the perfect choice, combining the classic taste of pepperoni with the simplicity of Margherita
VEGETABLE PIZZA -12X18" SQUARE
- MARGHERITA (SQUARE)$24.99
Homemade Marinara Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan cheese, Olive Oil, and Fresh Basil
- BIANCA (SQUARE)$24.99
Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan Cheese
- CREAMY TRUFFLE MUSHROOM (SQUARE)$24.99
Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Truffle Oil, Mixed Mushrooms, Olive Oil, and Fresh Parsley
- VEGETABLE (SQUARE)$24.99
MEAT PIZZA -12X18" SQUARE
- MEAT LOVER (SQUARE)$25.99
Homemade Marinara Sauce, Bacon, Italian Sausage, and Pepperoni
- LASAGNA (SQUARE)$25.99
Homemade Marinara Sauce, Ground Beef, Cerely, Carrot, Onion, Ricotta Cheese and Parmesan Cheese, and Fresh Parley
- SAUSAGE, PEPPERONI & JALAPENO (SQUARE)$25.99
Homemade Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sausage, Pepperoni, Fresh Jalapeno, Parmesan, Cheese, Olive Oil, and Fresh Parsley
- HAM & PINEAPPLE (SQUARE)$24.99
Homemade Marinara Sauce, Ham, Pineapple, Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, and Fresh Parsley
CHICKEN PIZZA -12X18" SQUARE
- CHICKEN, BACON & RANCH (SQUARE)$25.99
Chicken, Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese, Ranch Dressing, Olive Oil, and Fresh Parsley
- CHICKEN CHIPOTLE (SQUARE)$24.99
Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Chipotle Sauce, and Olive Oil
- BUFFALO CHICKEN (SQUARE)$24.99
Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Hot sauce, Ranch Sauce, and Olive Oil
- BBQ CHICKEN (SQUARE)$24.99
Chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, BBQ Sauce, and Olive Oil