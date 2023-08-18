Elk Grove - Chandos
Main Menu
Family Packs
1lb Protein
1 lb of your choice of Chando's signature meat topped with onions, cilantro, salsa roja, salsa verde, limes, radishes, chips & tortilla (25pk)
2lb Protein
2 lb of your choice of Chando's signature meat topped with onions, cilantro, salsa roja, salsa verde, limes, radishes, chips & tortilla (25pk)
Tacos
Taco
Enjoy your choice of Chando's signature meat selection topped with fresh cilantro, delicious diced onions, creamy guacamole, and our house made salsa wrapped in two of Chando's fresh stone-ground street tortillas. (Fried) Fish and Shrimp topped with Cabbage, Pico de Gallo and Chando's Sauce.
Quesataco
Cheese shell taco crispy on the outside and melted inside, your choice of Chando's signature meat selection topped with fresh cilantro, delicious diced onions, creamy guacamole, and tangy salsa
Lettuce Wrap Taco
Enjoy your choice of Chando's signature meat selection topped with fresh cilantro, delicious diced onions, creamy guacamole, and our house made salsa wrapped in a fresh lettuce leaf
Big Chicali Taco
Your choice of Chando's signature meat in a 6-in flour tortilla, topped with opnion, cilantro, salsa, guacamole, and cabbage
Quesabirria
Flour tortilla dipped in Birria grease filled with melted cheese, your choice of Birria, cilantro, onion, and red salsa.
Burritos
Burrito Bowl
Enjoy your choice of Chando's signature meat selection served with jack cheese, beans, fresh cilantro, diced onions, creamy guacamole, lettuce, fresh pico-de-gallo, sour cream, and tangy salsa
Burrito
Enjoy your choice of Chando's signature meat selection served with melted jack cheese, fresh cilantro, dived onions, creamy guacamole, lettuce, fresh pico-de-gallo, sour cream, and house made salsa wrapped and rolled into a fresh tortilla.
Norcal Burrito
Enjoy your choice of Chando's signature meat selection served with fresh-cut fries, nacho cheese, jack cheese, fresh cilantro, diced onions, creamy guacamole, lettuce, fresh pico-de-gallo, sour cream, and house made salsa expertly wrapped and rolled into a fresh flour tortilla.
Bean and Cheese Burrito
Freshly cooked whole pinto beans with melted jack cheese. Wrapped on a flour tortilla
Sides
Sour Cream 2oz
Chando's Sauce 2oz
Side of Guac 2 oz
Chips
Side of Beans (8oz)
Side of Nacho Cheese 4oz
Chips and Pico
Side of Tortillas 4 tortillas
Side of Consume
4oz Side of Pico de Gallo
24oz Side of Pico
Large Tray of Chips
24oz Green/Red Salsa
24 oz Habanero Salsa
Quesadillas
Quesadilla
Select your favorite Chando's signature meat and enjoy it sandwiched between a giant flour tortilla that is grilled to perfection with creamy melted jack cheese and topped with onion, cilantro, pico-de-gallo, creamy guacamole, sour cream, and house made salsa.
Cheese Quesadilla
Flour tortilla with melted jack cheese
Tortas
Torta
The Mexican Sandwich. Freshly baked Telera roll grilled to crunchy perfection, jack cheese skirt topped with your choice of Chando's signature meat selection, cilantro, onion, lettuce, tomato, creamy guacamole, sour cream, and salsa.
Mini Tortas
The Mexican Sandwich. Freshly baked Telera roll grilled to crunchy perfection, jack cheese skirt topped with your choice of Chando's signature meat selection, cilantro, onion, lettuce, tomato, creamy guacamole, sour cream, and salsa.
Nachos
Nachos
Enjoy your choice of Chando's signature meat selection topped with nacho cheese, cilantro, onion, guacamole, salsa, sour cream, and pico de gallo on top of Chandos factory Fresh daily crispy tortilla chips.
Cheese Nachos
Fresh daily fried crispy tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese.