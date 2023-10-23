Chandos Food Truck - 1 Chata II
Tacos
Enjoy your choice of Chando's signature meat selection topped with fresh cilantro, delicious diced onions, creamy guacamole, and our house made salsa wrapped in two of Chando's fresh stone-ground street tortillas. (Fried) Fish and Shrimp topped with Cabbage, Pico de Gallo and Chando's Sauce.
Cheese shell taco crispy on the outside and melted inside, your choice of Chando's signature meat selection topped with fresh cilantro, delicious diced onions, creamy guacamole, and tangy salsa
Enjoy your choice of Chando's signature meat selection topped with fresh cilantro, delicious diced onions, creamy guacamole, and our house made salsa wrapped in a fresh lettuce leaf
Flour tortilla dipped in Birria grease filled with melted cheese, your choice of Birria, cilantro, onion, and red salsa.
Your choice of Chando's signature meat in a 6-in flour tortilla, topped with opnion, cilantro, salsa, guacamole, and cabbage
Burritos
Enjoy your choice of Chando's signature meat selection served with jack cheese, beans, fresh cilantro, diced onions, creamy guacamole, lettuce, fresh pico-de-gallo, sour cream, and tangy salsa
Enjoy your choice of Chando's signature meat selection served with melted jack cheese, fresh cilantro, dived onions, creamy guacamole, lettuce, fresh pico-de-gallo, sour cream, and house made salsa wrapped and rolled into a fresh tortilla.
Freshly cooked whole pinto beans with melted jack cheese. Wrapped on a flour tortilla
Sides
Drinks
Quesadillas
Select your favorite Chando's signature meat and enjoy it sandwiched between a giant flour tortilla that is grilled to perfection with creamy melted jack cheese and topped with onion, cilantro, pico-de-gallo, creamy guacamole, sour cream, and house made salsa.
Flour tortilla with melted jack cheese
Tortas
The Mexican Sandwich. Freshly baked Telera roll grilled to crunchy perfection, jack cheese skirt topped with your choice of Chando's signature meat selection, cilantro, onion, lettuce, tomato, creamy guacamole, sour cream, and salsa.
Nachos
Enjoy your choice of Chando's signature meat selection topped with nacho cheese, cilantro, onion, guacamole, salsa, sour cream, and pico de gallo on top of Chandos factory Fresh daily crispy tortilla chips.
Fresh daily fried crispy tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese.