Chandos Food Truck 3 La Chona


Tacos

Taco Combo

$14.00

Taco

$3.92

Enjoy your choice of Chando's signature meat selection topped with fresh cilantro, delicious diced onions, creamy guacamole, and our house made salsa wrapped in two of Chando's fresh stone-ground street tortillas. (Fried) Fish and Shrimp topped with Cabbage, Pico de Gallo and Chando's Sauce.

Quesataco

$5.50

Cheese shell taco crispy on the outside and melted inside, your choice of Chando's signature meat selection topped with fresh cilantro, delicious diced onions, creamy guacamole, and tangy salsa

Lettuce Wrap Taco

$4.69

Enjoy your choice of Chando's signature meat selection topped with fresh cilantro, delicious diced onions, creamy guacamole, and our house made salsa wrapped in a fresh lettuce leaf

Burritos

Burrito Bowl

$12.49

Enjoy your choice of Chando's signature meat selection served with jack cheese, beans, fresh cilantro, diced onions, creamy guacamole, lettuce, fresh pico-de-gallo, sour cream, and tangy salsa

Burrito

$12.79

Enjoy your choice of Chando's signature meat selection served with melted jack cheese, fresh cilantro, dived onions, creamy guacamole, lettuce, fresh pico-de-gallo, sour cream, and house made salsa wrapped and rolled into a fresh tortilla.

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$5.99

Freshly cooked whole pinto beans with melted jack cheese. Wrapped on a flour tortilla

Sides

Sour Cream 2oz

$1.50

Chando's Sauce 2oz

$1.25

Side of Guac 2 oz

$1.25

Chips

Side of Beans (8oz)

$4.32

Side of Nacho Cheese 4oz

$1.49

Chips and Pico

$1.49

Side of Consume

$4.15

4oz Side of Pico de Gallo

$1.25

Drinks

Bottled Sodas

$3.25

Quesadillas

Select your favorite Chando's signature meat and enjoy it sandwiched between a giant flour tortilla that is grilled to perfection with creamy melted jack cheese and topped with onion, cilantro, pico-de-gallo, creamy guacamole, sour cream, and house made salsa.

Quesadilla

$13.89

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Flour tortilla with melted jack cheese

Tortas

Torta

$12.49

The Mexican Sandwich. Freshly baked Telera roll grilled to crunchy perfection, jack cheese skirt topped with your choice of Chando's signature meat selection, cilantro, onion, lettuce, tomato, creamy guacamole, sour cream, and salsa.

Mini Tortas

$6.99

The Mexican Sandwich. Freshly baked Telera roll grilled to crunchy perfection, jack cheese skirt topped with your choice of Chando's signature meat selection, cilantro, onion, lettuce, tomato, creamy guacamole, sour cream, and salsa.

Nachos

Nachos

$13.89

Enjoy your choice of Chando's signature meat selection topped with nacho cheese, cilantro, onion, guacamole, salsa, sour cream, and pico de gallo on top of Chandos factory Fresh daily crispy tortilla chips.

Cheese Nachos

$5.99

Fresh daily fried crispy tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese.

Mulitas

Mulita

$5.50

Layered melted jack cheese and your choice of Chando's signature meat selection between two corn tortillas. Topped with fresh cilantro, delicious diced onions, creamy guacamole, and house made salsa for an instant flavor explosion.