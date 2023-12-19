Sac State - Chandos
Tacos
- Taco$3.92
Enjoy your choice of Chando's signature meat selection topped with fresh cilantro, delicious diced onions, creamy guacamole, and our house made salsa wrapped in two of Chando's fresh stone-ground street tortillas. (Fried) Fish and Shrimp topped with Cabbage, Pico de Gallo and Chando's Sauce.
- Quesataco$5.50
Cheese shell taco crispy on the outside and melted inside, your choice of Chando's signature meat selection topped with fresh cilantro, delicious diced onions, creamy guacamole, and tangy salsa
- Quesabirria Taco$5.00
Flour tortilla dipped in Birria grease filled with melted cheese, your choice of Chicken or Beef Birria, cilantro, onion, and red salsa.
- The Stinger Taco$2.50
Burritos
- Burrito Bowl$12.49
Enjoy your choice of Chando's signature meat selection served with jack cheese, beans, fresh cilantro, diced onions, creamy guacamole, lettuce, fresh pico-de-gallo, sour cream, and tangy salsa
- Burrito$11.50
Enjoy your choice of Chando's signature meat selection served with melted jack cheese, fresh cilantro, dived onions, creamy guacamole, lettuce, fresh pico-de-gallo, sour cream, and house made salsa wrapped and rolled into a fresh tortilla.
- Bean and Cheese Burrito$5.99
Freshly cooked whole pinto beans with melted jack cheese. Wrapped on a flour tortilla
- Frontera Burrito$5.00
Sides
Dessert
Quesadillas
- Quesadilla$13.89
Select your favorite Chando's signature meat and enjoy it sandwiched between a giant flour tortilla that is grilled to perfection with creamy melted jack cheese and topped with onion, cilantro, pico-de-gallo, creamy guacamole, sour cream, and house made salsa.
- Cheese Quesadilla$7.50
Flour tortilla with melted jack cheese
Tortas
Nachos
- Nachos$12.50
Enjoy your choice of Chando's signature meat selection topped with nacho cheese, cilantro, onion, guacamole, salsa, sour cream, and pico de gallo on top of Chandos factory Fresh daily crispy tortilla chips.
- Cheese Nachos$5.99
Fresh daily fried crispy tortilla chips topped with nacho cheese.
Fries
Flautas
Mulitas
Xolos Menu
Breakfast Menu
- Chilaquiles$7.00
Cooked tortilla chips dipped in red or green salsa, topped with onions, sour cream, cotija cheese. You can also add egg and the meat of your choice! Bolillo included.
- Breakfast Burrito$7.00
12 inch flour tortilla with the protein of your choice, egg, jack cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa.
Online Menu (e)
*Tacos
- Taco - Asada$4.51
- Taco - Chicken$4.51
- Taco - Carnitas$4.51
- Taco - Adobada$4.51
- Taco - Chorizo$4.51
- Taco - Cochinita$4.51
- Taco - Fish$4.51
- Taco - Shrimp$4.51
- Taco - Fried Fish$4.51
- Taco - Veggie$4.51
- Taco - Birria$4.51
- Taco - Quesabirria$6.33
- Taco - Chicken Birria$4.51
- Taco - Lengua$4.51
- Taco - Spinach$4.51
- Taco - Potato$4.51
*Quesatacos
- Quesataco - Asada$6.33
- Quesataco - Chicken$6.33
- Quesataco - Carnitas$6.33
- Quesataco - Adobada$6.33
- Quesataco - Chorizo$6.33
- Quesataco - Cochinita$6.33
- Quesataco - Fish$6.33
- Quesataco - Shrimp$6.33
- Quesataco - Fried Fish$6.33
- Quesataco - Veggie$6.33
- Quesataco - Birria$6.33
- Quesataco - Chicken Birria$6.33
- Quesataco - Lengua$6.33
*Lettuce Wraps
- Lettuce Wrap - Asada$5.39
- Lettuce Wrap - Chicken$5.39
- Lettuce Wrap - Carnitas$5.39
- Lettuce Wrap - Adobada$5.39
- Lettuce Wrap - Chorizo$5.39
- Lettuce Wrap - Cochinita$5.39
- Lettuce Wrap - Fish$5.39
- Lettuce Wrap - Shrimp$5.39
- Lettuce Wrap - Fried Fish$5.39
- Lettuce Wrap - Veggie$5.39
- Lettuce Wrap - Birria$5.39
- Lettuce Wrap - Chicken Birria$5.39
- Lettuce Wrap - Lengua$5.39
*Chicalis
*Mulitas
*Burritos
- Burrito - Asada$14.71
- Burrito - Chicken$14.71
- Burrito - Carnitas$14.71
- Burrito - Adobada$14.71
- Burrito - Chorizo$14.71
- Burrito - Cochinita$14.71
- Burrito - Fish$14.71
- Burrito - Shrimp$14.71
- Burrito - Fried Fish$14.71
- Burrito - Veggie$14.71
- Burrito - Birria$14.71
- Burrito - Chicken Birria$14.71
- Burrito - Lengua$14.71
- Burrito - Bean and Cheese$6.89
*NorCal Burritos
*Burrito Bowls
- Burrito Bowl - Asada$14.36
- Burrito Bowl - Chicken$14.36
- Burrito Bowl - Carnitas$14.36
- Burrito Bowl - Adobada$14.36
- Burrito Bowl - Chorizo$14.36
- Burrito Bowl - Cochinita$14.36
- Burrito Bowl - Fish$14.36
- Burrito Bowl - Shrimp$14.36
- Burrito Bowl - Fried Fish$14.36
- Burrito Bowl - Veggie$14.36
- Burrito Bowl - Birria$14.36
- Burrito Bowl - Chicken Birria$14.36
- Burrito Bowl - Lengua$14.36
*Nachos
- Nachos - Asada$15.97
- Nachos - Chicken$15.97
- Nachos - Carnitas$15.97
- Nachos - Adobada$15.97
- Nachos - Chorizo$15.97
- Nachos - Cochinita$15.97
- Nachos - Fish$15.97
- Nachos - Shrimp$15.97
- Nachos - Fried Fish$15.97
- Nachos - Veggie$15.97
- Nachos - Birria$15.97
- Nachos - Chicken Birria$15.97
- Nachos - Lengua$15.97
- Nachos - Cheese Only$6.89
*Fries
*Tortas
*Mini Tortas
- Mini Torta - Asada$8.04
- Mini Torta - Chicken$8.04
- Mini Torta - Carnitas$8.04
- Mini Torta - Adobada$8.04
- Mini Torta - Chorizo$8.04
- Mini Torta - Cochinita$8.04
- Mini Torta - Fish$8.04
- Mini Torta - Shrimp$8.04
- Mini Torta - Fried Fish$8.04
- Mini Torta - Veggie$8.04
- Mini Torta - Birria$8.04
- Mini Torta - Chicken Birria$8.04
- Mini Torta - Lengua$8.04
*Quesadillas
- Quesadilla - Asada$15.97
- Quesadilla - Chicken$15.97
- Quesadilla - Carnitas$15.97
- Quesadilla - Adobada$15.97
- Quesadilla - Chorizo$15.97
- Quesadilla - Cochinita$15.97
- Quesadilla - Fish$15.97
- Quesadilla - Shrimp$15.97
- Quesadilla - Fried Fish$15.97
- Quesadilla - Veggie$15.97
- Quesadilla - Birria$15.97
- Quesadilla - Chicken Birria$15.97
- Quesadilla - Lengua$15.97
- Quesadilla - Cheese Only$6.89
*Tostadas
*Flautas
*Chandito Meals
*Sides
- Pico de Gallo - 4oz$1.44
- Pico de Gallo - 24oz$10.34
- Guacamole - 2oz$1.44
- Guacamole - 4oz$2.88
- Guacamole - 8oz$5.75
- Crema - 2oz$1.73
- Chando's Sauce - 2oz$1.44
- Nacho Cheese - 4oz$3.44
- Beans - 8oz$3.44
- Chips
- Chips and Pico de Gallo$1.71
- Side of Tortillas - 4$1.15
- Side of Consome - 8oz$3.45
- Large Tray of Chips$9.49
- Salsa Verde - 24oz$6.89
- Salsa Roja - 24oz$6.89
- Elote$5.18