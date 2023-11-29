Changing Mains - Trailer 19406 Coastal Hwy, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
MAIN
- CLASSIC FRANK$6.00
1/4 lb. marinated kosher, split, grilled, CM garlic butter spread, toasted potato roll
- TACO DUO$11.00
beef, chicken or turkey, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, sour cream, hard shell
- CHICKEN DOLLIE SANDWICH$14.00
house seasoned & fried, sweet sriracha ranch, b&b pickles, potato bun
- WINGS ON MAIN - 6 Count$9.00
jumbo chicken wings, tossed in your choice of sauce • bbq • traditional buffalo • hot honey sriracha
- WINGS ON MAIN - 12 Count$16.00
jumbo chicken wings, tossed in your choice of sauce • bbq • traditional buffalo • hot honey sriracha
- COASTAL BURGER$14.00
fresh 1/2 lb. smashed beef burger patty, lettuce, tomato, american cheese, maple aioli, potato bun
- BOARDWALK FRIES$7.00
thick cut, house seasoning
- BRUSSEL SPROUTS$9.00
flash fried, applewood bacon, pecorino romano, hot honey sriracha
- HAYSTACK ONION RINGS$9.00
buttermilk battered, housemade honey mustard
THE CHANGE UP
- CHILI NACHOS$10.00
- SPICY FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.00
pepper dusted, jalapeño coleslaw, fiery chipotle sauce
- GOLDEN CRAN-ORANGE WINGS - 6 Count$9.00
sticky citrus glaze, buttermilk ranch
- GOLDEN CRAN-ORANGE WINGS - 12 Count$16.00
sticky citrus glaze, buttermilk ranch
- SWEET POTATO WAFFLE FRIES$8.00
bourbon vanilla dipping sauce