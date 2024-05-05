Changing Mains - Trailer @The Big Chill Cantina
THE MAINS
- CLASSIC FRANK$6.00
1/4 lb. marinated, split, grilled, CM garlic butter spread, toasted potato roll
- TACO DUO$12.00
bbq marinated chicken, lettuce, salsa roja, shredded cheese, mexican crema, corn tortilla
- CHICKEN DOLLIE SANDWICH$14.00
house seasoned & fried, hot honey sriracha, b&b pickles, Martin’s potato bun
- COASTAL BURGER$14.00
fresh 6 oz smashed beef burger patty, lettuce, tomato, american cheese, honey-dijion mayo, Martin’s potato bun
- BOARDWALK FRIES$8.00
house seasoning
- 6 CT WINGS$14.00
Six jumbo chicken wings, tossed in your choice of sauce!
- 12CT WINGS$24.00
Twelve jumbo chicken wings, tossed in your choice of sauce!
- PARMESEAN TRUFFLE FRIES$9.00
white truffle oil, parsley, pecorino romano
THE CHANGE UP
- TIJUANA DOG$9.00
1/4 lb dog, bacon wrapped, pico de gallo, grilled serrano peppers, lime crema, toasted roll
- FIESTA LIME WINGS 6CT$14.00
Six jumbo wings with our house made lime marinade wing sauce, topped with queso fresco, and chipotle ranch on the side.
- FIESTA LIME WINGS 12CT$24.00
Twelve jumbo wings with our house lime marinade wing sauce, topped with queso fresco, and chipotle ranch on the side.
- TACOS DE PESCADO$13.00
grilled haddock, red cabbage, street corn salsa, avocado crema, cilantro, corn tortilla
- GRILLED SHRIMP WRAP$12.00
Fresh 6oz smashed beef patty, bacon, fried egg, hashbrowns, white cheddar, sriracha mayo, Martin's potato bun
- CANCUN NACHOS SMALL$6.00
house queso, serranos, pico de gallo, queso fresco, avocado crema add pulled pork $2
- CANCUN NACHOS SHAREABLE$11.00
house queso, serranos, pico de gallo, queso fresco, avocado crema. add pulled pork $4
- MEXICAN CORN SALAD$7.00
onion, peppers, queso fresco, cilantro. served with tortilla chips