Chantanee Thai
Full Menu
Appetizers
- 1. Chicken Satay$15.00
Chicken breast marinated in coconut milk and spices, grilled, and served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad (4)
- 2. Fried Rolls$12.00
Julienned vegetables wrapped in thin wheat paper, deep fried, and served with plum sauce (12)
- 3. Fresh Salad Rolls$12.00
Julienned vegetables and rice vermicelli noodles wrapped in fresh thin rice paper served with homemade sauce (6)
- 4. Prawn Tempura$12.00
Prawns, tempura battered and deep-fried served with sweet plum sauce
- 5. Thai Chicken Wings$16.00
Chicken wings deep-fried and served with sweet chili sauce
- 6. Calamari Rings$12.00
Golden brown fried calamari served with plum sauce
- 7. Green Bean Tempura$12.00
Lightly battered and fried green bears with a touch of seasoning
- 8. Wonton$12.00
Deep fried wrapped wonton with imitation crab meat and cream cheese.
- 9. Pot Sticker$12.00
Soups
- 9. Half 16 Oz Tom Yum$9.00
Hot and sour soup with lemongrass, chili paste, lime leaves, mushroom, and galangal
- 9. Full 32 Oz Tom Yum$14.00
Hot and sour soup with lemongrass, chili paste, lime leaves, mushroom, and galangal
- 10. Half 16 Oz Tom Kha$9.00
Hot and sour soup with coconut milk, lemongrass, chili paste, lime leaves, mushroom, and galangal
- 10. Full 32 Oz Tom Kha$14.00
Hot and sour soup with coconut milk, lemongrass, chili paste, lime leaves, mushroom, and galangal
Salads
- 14. Beef Salad$16.00
Grilled beef slices with lime dressing, rice powder, lemongrass, mint, red onion, and cilantro on a bed of lettuce
- 15. Chicken Salad$16.00
Shredded chicken with lime dressing, cashew nuts, mint, green and red onion, and cilantro on a bed of lettuce
- 16. Thai Seafood Salad$18.00
Grilled prawns or calamari mixed with lime dressing, chili paste, lemongrass, mint, green and red onion, and cilantro served on a bed of lettuce
- 17. Larb-Chef's Favorite$16.00
Your choice of ground chicken, pork, or beef with lime dressing, rice powder, green and red onion, mint, and cilantro
- Som Tam$16.00
Sliced and raw green papaya mixed with lime juice, fish sauce, cherry tomatoes, and green beans served with a wedge of cabbage
Entrées
- 18. Sizzling Beef$18.00
Sliced beef stir-fried with sun-dried orange peel, snow peas, carrot, and sesame seeds served atop a bed of cabbage on a sizzling platter
- 19. Oyster Beef$16.00
Sliced beef stir-fried in a light oyster sauce with onion, carrot, mushrooms, and bell pepper
- 20. Cashew Chicken$16.00
Chicken stir-fried in chantanee signature chili paste, cashew, bell pepper, onion, carrot, and celery
- 21. Princess's Favorite$17.00
Chicken stir-fried with broccoli, carrot, and cashew nuts and yellow curry sauce
- 24. Green Bean Prik Pao$16.00
Stir-fried green bean with Chantanee signature chili paste and sweet basil
- 25. Phad Woon Sen$16.00
Stir-fried bean thread noodles, snow peas, carrot, onion, and cabbage in a light soy sauce
- 26. Lemongrass Chicken$16.00
Marinated chicken stir-fried in lemongrass sauce, bell pepper, onion, and sweet basil
- 27. Phad Bai Graprau$16.00
Stir-fried onion, mushroom, green bean, carrot, bamboo shoot, and sweet basil
- 28. Phad Khing$16.00
Stir-fried fresh ginger, onion, mushroom, carrot, baby corn, and bell pepper
- 29. Phad Prik$16.00
Stir-fried green bean, curry paste, and peanut sauce
- 30. Garlic Lover's$16.00
Your choice in Chantanee garlic sauce on a bed of cabbage
- 31. Swimming Rama$16.00
Your choice stir-fried topped with peanut sauce on a bed of spinach
- 32. Spicy Eggplant$16.00
Stir-fried eggplant in Chantenee's signature chili paste
- 33. Phad Kha Na$16.00
Stir-fried broccoli and oyster sauce
- 34. Phad Phug$16.00
Stir-fried Broccoli, cabbage, zucchini, carrot, snow pea, and baby corn and oyster sauce.
- 35. Sweet and Sour$16.00
Stir-fried with tomato, onion, pineapple, celery, and bell pepper in a sweet and sour sauce
- 36. Phad Phed Gang Deang$16.00
Stir-fried green bean, onion, mushroom, bamboo shoot, bell pepper, and basil in red curry paste
Curry
- 37. Chicken Curry$17.00
Our spicy red curry with coconut milk, chicken, bamboo shoot, and sweet basil
- 38. Thai Royal Curry$17.00
Mild yellow curry with chicken, coconut milk, onion, carrot, and potato
- 39. Panang Curry$17.00
Our spicy red curry, coconut milk, and sweet basil
- 40. Emerald Curry$17.00
Spicy green curry, coconut milk, eggplant, zucchini, green peas, and sweet basil.
Noodles
- 56. Phad Thai$16.00
Stir-fried rice noodles with fresh bean sprout, egg, ground peanut, and green onion
- 58. Chantanee Noodle$16.00
Stir-fried rice noodles with fresh bean sprout, egg, ground peanut, green onion, and tamarind sauce
- 59. Phad See Iew$16.00
Stir-fried wide rice noodles with broccoli, egg, and sweet soy sauce
- 60. Rad Nah$16.00
Pan-fried wide rice noodles topped with stir-fried broccoli and yellow bean sauce
- 61. Phad Khi Mao$16.00
Stir-fried wide rice noodles with egg, broccoli, bamboo shoot, onion, carrot, tomato, and sweet basil
- 62. Bah Mee Gai$16.00
Bah mee gai stir-fried egg noodles with chicken, mixed vegetables, and egg
- 63. Noodle Soup$16.00
Choice of thin or wide rice noodles in clear hot and sour broth topped with fresh bean sprouts
Fried Rice
- Fried Rice$16.00
Stir-fried rice with onion, tomato, green peas, carrot, and egg
- Pineapple Fried$16.00
Stir-fried rice with pineapple, onion, tomato, green peas, carrot, and egg
- Yellow Curry Fried$16.00
Stir-fried rice with a touch of yellow curry, pineapple, onion, tomato, green peas, carrot, and egg
- House Special Fried$20.00
Stir-fried rice with mixed vegetables, prawns, calamari, chicken, pork, beef, and egg
- Graprau Fried Rice$16.00
Stir-fried rice with onion, mushroom, basil, and egg
- Garlic Fried Rice$16.00
Stir-fried rice and egg in Chantanee garlic sauce
- Crab Fried Rice$22.00
Stir-fried rice with crab, egg, and green onion
Seafood
- 41. Salmon Panang Curry$22.00
Filet of salmon with spicy red curry and coconut milk topped with crispy basil
- 42. Prawns Pineapple Curry$22.00
Prawns in a red curry with a tangy blend of pineapple and coconut milk
- 44. Ginger at Sea$22.00
Sur-fried prawns, scallops, and calamari with fresh ginger, onion, carrot, mushroom, and baby corn
- 47. Scallop Prik Pao$22.00
Stir-fried scallops with onion, carrot, bamboo shoots, green beans, mushroom, sweet basil, and Chantanee signature chili paste
- 50. Chef's Special$22.00
Stir-fried mixed seafood with onion, carrot, baby corn, sweet basil, and Chantanee signature chili paste
- 55. Pla Rad Prik$22.00
Whole rainbow trout, pan-fried to perfection topped with stir-fried mushrooms and sweet basil in a spicy chili sauce
- 55. Garlic Fish$22.00
Whole rainbow trout pan-fried to perfection and topped with Chantanee garlic sauce
Signatures
- S1. Sizzling Seafood Basket$22.00
Stir-fried salmon, mussels, scallops, prawns, and calamari with bean thread noodles, mixed vegetables, fresh ginger, and sweet basil
- S3. Crispy Garlic Chicken$19.00
Stir-fried crispy chicken in Chantanee signature chilli paste and garlic garlic on crispy basil
- S4. Prawns Green Bean Prik Pao$22.00
Prawns and green beans stir-fried with sweet basil in Chantanee signature chili paste
- S5. Crispy Cashew Nut Chicken$19.00
Crispy chicken stir-fried with onion, bell pepper, and cashew nuts in Chantanee signature chilli paste
- S6. Sizzling Panang Duck$25.00
Duck breast, marinated in lemongrass, ginger, and soy sauce. Fried and topped with spicy panang curry sauce
- S7. Phad Phed Gai$16.00
Ground chicken stir-fried with green beans and sweet basil in red curry paste
- S8. Sizzling Sweet and Sour Duck$25.00
Duck breast marinated in lemongrass, ginger, and soy sauce, fried, and topped with tamarind, pineapple, and soy sauce
- VS2. Spicy Tofu$18.00
Sweet bask coconut milk on a bed of steamed tofu
- VS11. Crispy Garlic Tofu$18.00
Deep-fried tofu stir-fried with Chantanee's signature chilli paste, garlic, mushroom, and onion served on a bed of crispy basil
- 22. Heavenly Beef$22.00
Tender beef marinated in light soy sauce, coriander powder, and sesame seeds served a top a bed of cabbage on a sizzling platter
- 23. Golden Duck$25.00
Slow-cooked young duckling marinated in garlic, cilantro root, cinnamon, and bean sauce served atop a bed of spinach on a sizzling platter
Specials
Side Orders
- Side Cucumber Salad$6.00
- Side Steamed Vegetable$6.00
- Side Steamed Noodles$6.00
- Side White Rice$2.00
16 oz
- Side Brown Rice$3.00
16 oz
- Side Peanut Sauce$6.00
8 oz
- Side Curry Sauce$6.00
- Side Plum Sauce (Sweet & Sour)$6.00
- Side Salad Roll Sauce$6.00
- Side Miang Kum Sauce$6.00
- Side Steamed Broccoli$6.00
Beverages
Red Wine
White Wine
Beer - Domestic
- The Leafcutter$5.00
Bright, crisp, surprising depth for such a refreshing style
- IPA$5.00
Rotating line of hops from Watts Brewing Company
- Xylocopa$5.00
An intense and pitch-black stout with bold coffee and dark cocoa-like flavors
- Black Jacket$5.00
Brewed in Bothell, WA though dark in color, it is still light on the palate with hints of coffee, OREO cookies, and champagne
- Sierra Navada Pale Ale$5.00
- Alaskan Amber$5.00
Cocktails
- Mango Mojito$13.00
Rum, mango puree, fresh mint, and lime
- Fresh Coconut Martini$13.00
Coconut rum and fresh coconut juice
- Lychee Martini$13.00
Vodka and lychee syrup
- Eastside$13.00
Gin, cucumber, fresh mint, lime, and simple syrup
- Lemon Drop$13.00
House vodka, Cointreau, lemon, and simple syrup
- Manhattan$13.00
Maker's Mark, bitters, and sweet vermouth
- Old Fashion$14.00
- Whiskey Sour$14.00
- Chocolate Martini$14.00