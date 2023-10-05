Dinner

Mezze/Tapas

Cipollini Onions

$11.00

White wine, parmesan

Confit Garlic

$9.00

Calabrian chilis, brown anchovy, herbs

Fish Board

$30.00

Mussels escabeche, sardines, anchovies, marcona almonds, gribiche

Gazpacho

$10.00

Melty Nduja

$13.00

Piquillo pepper, fontina, roasted garlic

Mushroom Toast

$14.00

Olives

$5.00

Marcona almonds, orange, aromatics, herbs

Peppers

$13.00

Za'atar, harissa aioli

Pork Cheek

$17.00

Potato chips, sherry jus, herbs

Ricotta

$9.00

Mint-pistachio pistou, EVOO

Seafood Salad

$15.00

Octopus, shrimp, shallots, herbs, Calabrian chili, EVOO, sourdough gremolata, lemon

Tomato Toast

$14.00

House ricotta, basil, sourdough, aged balsamic, basil

Tuna Crudo

$15.00

Marcona almond salsa matcha, tangerine

Fig Special

$13.00Out of stock

Skewers

Chicken Skewer

$6.00

Fermented garbanzo rub, garlic-ginger vinaigrette, sesame, herbs

Lamb Kefta

$7.00

Tzatziki, sumac onions.

Octopus Skewer

$8.00

Olive salsa verde, chili oil

Small Plates

Broccoli

$11.00

Pine nut romesco, lemon

Butcher's Salad

$23.00

sliced steak, almonds, basil, mint, torn croutons, oranges, red onion, spicy harissa vinaigrette

Eggplant

$11.00

Pine nut lemon relish, crispy shallots

Fennel Frito

$12.00

Onion & caper aioli, chili oil, herbs

Green Beans

$11.00

Hanger Steak

$23.00

Olive salsa verde

Lamb Neck

$18.00

Gnocchi, sofrito, basil

Rigatoni

$16.00

Calabrian chili, tomato sugo, merguez sausage, pecorino

Seafood Stew

$18.00

Mussels, clams, shrimp, creamy sofrito, sweet potato, cilantro, chili

Short Rib

$28.00

Skate Wing

$13.00

Chickpea flour dusted, jowl bacon, caper butter, fines herbes

Spanish Octopus

$19.00

Chorizo, preserved lemon, agrodolce cipollini, potatoes

Squid Ink Spaghetti

$18.00

Squid ink, mussels, shrimp, sliced clams, crushed tomatoes, sourdough gremolata

Swordfish

$22.00

Tuna

$24.00

Vegan Pasta

$16.00

Large Plates

Chicken Tagine

$55.00

Whole Amish chicken, tangier spice, merguez sausage, potatoes, eggplant, braised leeks, sumac onions, mint

Dover Sole

$50.00

Seafood Feast

$79.00

Spanish Dover sole, clams, shrimp, mussels, cipollini, lemon

Spatchcocked Bronzini

$55.00

Cumin-garlic rub, blistered tomatoes, zucchini, fennel, onion, fresh harissa

Endings

Dessert

Olive Oil Almond Cake

$14.00

mascarpone icing, dried and fresh fruit

Rose Panna Cotta

$10.00

nutty baklava crumble, honey

Churros

$9.00

pistachio dukkah, passionfruit glaze

Mom's Cheesecake

$9.00

Joan Dressler's classic

Gelato

$5.00

Ricotta rum with marcona almonds or preserved lemon

Dessert Drinks

Amaro Old Fashioned

$15.00

Rinomato bianco, mancino chinato, cocchi dopo teatro, torched brown sugar orange rind

Cesar Florido Muscatel

$10.00

Coffee Montenegro

$12.00

Emilio Hidalgo Pedro Ximenez

$10.00

Lemon Zest Dolin Blanc

$14.00

Moroccan Swizzle

$15.00

Peppermint tea infused amontillado sherry, cocoa orgeat, rumchata limon, vanilla

Strawberry Fields

$15.00

Strawberry tequila, espresso, cantera negra, strawberry jam, vanilla salt

Brunch

Mezze

Marinated Olives

$5.00

Orange, aromatics, herbs

Whipped Ricotta

$9.00

Mint-pistachio pistou, EVOO

Melty Nduja

$12.00

Piquillo peppers, fontina, roasted garlic

Confit Garlic

$9.00

Calabrian chilis, brown anchovy, herbs

Melon & Ham

$14.00

Skewers

Octopus Skewer

$8.00

Olive salsa verde, chili oil

Chicken Skewer

$6.00

Fermented garbanzo rub, garlic-ginger vinaigrette, sesame, herbs

Lamb Kefta

$7.00

Tzatziki, sumac onions.

Mains

Avocado Toast

$15.00

Broccoli

$11.00

Pine nut romesco, lemon

Farmer's Frittata

$18.00

Jowl bacon, farm peppers, sungold tomatoes, manchego, parsley & pickled shallot salad

Market Salad

$15.00

7-Minute egg, endive, tomatoes, red onions, candied walnuts, garlicy balsamic vinaigrette (add shrimp or salmon)

Monte Cristo

$18.00

Brioche, ham, gruyere, preserved strawberry, powdered sugar

Rigatoni - Brunch

$18.00

Shakshuka

$18.00

San Marzano, farm peppers, cumin, cilantro, eggs

Steak & Eggs

$26.00

Tomato Toast

$14.00

House ricotta, basil, sourdough, aged balsamic, basil

Mushroom Hash

$14.00

Brunch Cocktails

Carafe Bellini, but Make It Cool

$40.00

Strawberry rose reduction, bubbles

Carafe Mimosa

$40.00

OJ, strawberry rose, hibiscus pineapple

Carafe Spiked Iv

$45.00

Cherry limeade, vodka, amarena cherries, orchid reduction, citrus soda

Single Bellini, but Make It Cool

$14.00

Strawberry rose reduction, bubbles

Single Mimosa

$12.00

OJ, strawberry rose, hibiscus pineapple

Single Spiked Iv

$14.00

Cherry limeade, vodka, amarena cherries, orchid reduction, citrus soda

Stacked Bloody Mary

$15.00

Zing Zang, vodka, snack stack

The Pep in My Step

$14.00

Hibiscus roku gin, Dolin Blanc, cappelletti, lemon

Creamy Orange Blossom Cello

$13.00

Espresso & Lemon Zest Cello

$13.00

Pineapple Vanilla Cello

$13.00

Strawberry Rose Water Cello

$13.00

Hibiscus Aperol

$14.00

Lemon Zest Dolin Blanc

$14.00

Strawberry Montenegro

$14.00

Cocktails

Signature

Amalfi Coastin

$15.00

Lemon zest el tesoro, Passionfruit cordial, almond orgeat, cocchi Americano, tajin

Capri in the Sun

$15.00

Blanco tequila, suze, rocket juice, citrus, rhubarb bitters

Fuori Moda

$15.00

Cocoa nib old fashioned, cocoa makers mark, mezcal, coffee averna, preserved lemon

La Vie en Rose

$15.00

Strawberry rose cello, cocchi Americano, cappelletti, citrus

Last Night in Ibiza

$15.00

Vanilla infused mezcal, calvados, green apple, sancerre reduction, lemon, apple blossom

Nissi is a Beach

$15.00

Appleton estate rum, montenegro, mazzura, baby banana infused amontillado sherry, vanilla

Peace & Friendship

$15.00

Olive oil washed roku gin daiquiri, capers, mint, basil, lime

Slushie ¡Salud!

$15.00

Peach roku gin, lemon Dolin Blanc, amontillado sherry, vanilla, preserved lemon foam

Strawberry Monte Spritz

$14.00

Hibiscus Aperol Spritz

$14.00

Lemon Dolin Spritz

$14.00

Creamy Orange Blossom Shortie

$7.00

Pineapple Vanilla Shortie

$7.00

Strawberry Rose Shortie

$7.00

Expresso Lemon Shortie

$7.00

Liquor

Amaro/Vermouth

2oz Amaro Montenegro

$14.00

2oz Amaro Nonino

$15.00

2oz Averna

$12.00

2oz Branca Menta

$15.00

2oz Cardamaro

$12.00

2oz Carpano Antica Sweet

$13.00

2oz Cynar

$14.00

2oz Fernet Branca

$13.00

2oz Grappa

$15.00

2oz Green Chartreuse

$17.00

2oz Ramazzotti

$13.00

2oz Yellow Chartreuse

$17.00

2oz Zucca

$12.00

Vodka

2oz Well: Pinnacle

$12.00

2oz Belevedere

$13.00

2oz Chopin

$13.00

2oz Grey Goose

$13.00

2oz Ketel One

$13.00

2oz Titos

$13.00

3oz Well: Pinnacle

$14.00

3oz Belevedere

$15.00

3oz Chopin

$15.00

3oz Grey Goose

$15.00

3oz Ketel One

$15.00

3oz Titos

$15.00

Gin

2oz Well: Gilbeys

$12.00

2oz Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

2oz Botanist

$13.00

2oz Chemist Barrel

$13.00

2oz Conniption Navy

$13.00

2oz Drumshanbo

$14.00

2oz Empress 1908

$13.00

2oz Hendricks

$13.00

2oz Monkey 47

$14.00

2oz Nolets

$13.00

2oz Roku

$13.00

2oz Sipsmith

$13.00

2oz Sipsmith Strawberry Smash

$13.00

2oz Tanq

$12.00

2oz Tanq Sevilla

$13.00

2oz Malfy

$14.00

3oz Well: Gilbeys

$14.00

3oz Bombay Sapphire

$14.00

3oz Botanist

$15.00

3oz Chemist Barrel

$15.00

3oz Conniption Navy

$15.00

3oz Drumshanbo

$16.00

3oz Empress 1908

$15.00

3oz Hendricks

$15.00

3oz Monkey 47

$16.00

3oz Nolets

$15.00

3oz Roku

$15.00

3oz Sipsmith

$15.00

3oz Sipsmith Strawberry Smash

$15.00

3oz Tanq

$14.00

3oz Tanq Sevilla

$15.00

3oz Malfy

$16.00

Rum

2oz Well: Cruzan Light

$12.00

2oz Appleton Estate Signiture

$13.00

2oz Bumbu

$13.00

2oz Cruzan Blackstrap

$14.00

$13.00

2oz Diplomatico

$13.00

2oz Leblon Cachaca

$10.00

2oz Mt. Gay

$12.00

2oz Myers Dark

$12.00

2oz Plantation 5yr

$13.00

2oz Plantation Dark

$13.00

2oz Plantation Pineapple

$13.00

2oz Ron Zacapa 16yr

$15.00

2oz Ron Zacapa 23yr

$14.00

2oz Sailor Jerry

$13.00

3oz Well: Cruzan Light

$14.00

3oz Appleton Estate Signiture

$15.00

3oz Bumbu

$15.00

3oz Cruzan Blackstrap

$16.00

3oz Cruzan Blackstrap

$15.00

3oz Diplomatico

$15.00

3oz Leblon Cachaca

$12.00

3oz Mt. Gay

$14.00

3oz Myers Dark

$14.00

3oz Plantation 5yr

$15.00

3oz Plantation Dark

$15.00

3oz Plantation Pineapple

$15.00

3oz Ron Zacapa 16yr

$17.00

3oz Ron Zacapa 23yr

$16.00

3oz Sailor Jerry

$15.00

Tequila

2oz Well: Sauza Blanco

$13.00

2oz Well: Hornitos Reposado

$13.00

2oz Well: Sauza Anejo

$13.00

2oz Casa Dragones 16

$60.00

2oz Casamigos Anejo

$14.00

2oz Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

2oz Casamigos Mezcal

$14.00

2oz Casamigos Reposado

$14.00

2oz Clase Azul

$25.00

2oz Don Julio 1942

$35.00

2oz Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

2oz Don Julio Primavera

$25.00

2oz Don Julio Reposado

$15.00

2oz Don Julio Rosato

$30.00

2oz Eight Reserve

$50.00

2oz El Tesoro Reposado

$14.00

2oz Jose Cuervo Res Familia

$35.00

2oz Montelobos Mezcal

$14.00

2oz Sombra Mezcal

$13.00

3oz Well: Sauza Blanco

$15.00

3oz Well: Hornitos Reposado

$15.00

3oz Well: Sauza Anejo

$15.00

3oz Casa Dragones 16

$75.00

3oz Casamigos Anejo

$16.00

3oz Casamigos Blanco

$16.00

3oz Casamigos Mezcal

$16.00

3oz Casamigos Reposado

$16.00

3oz Clase Azul

$35.00

3oz Don Julio 1942

$45.00

3oz Don Julio Blanco

$16.00

3oz Don Julio Reposado

$17.00

3oz Don Julio Rosato

$40.00

3oz Eight Reserve

$65.00

3oz El Tesoro Reposado

$16.00

3oz Jose Cuervo Res Familia

$45.00

3oz Montelobos Mezcal

$15.00

3oz Sombra Mezcal

$15.00

Boubon/Whiskey

2oz Well: OGD Bonded

$13.00

2oz Well Rye: Rittenhouse

$13.00

2oz Angels Envy

$20.00

2oz Angels Envy Rye

$20.00

2oz Bakers 13yr

$40.00

2oz Bardstown Collab

$35.00

2oz Bardstown Discovery

$30.00

2oz Bardstown Fusion

$18.00

2oz Basil Hayden

$13.00

2oz Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$13.00

2oz Bookers

$30.00

2oz Buffalo Trace

$18.00

2oz Crown Royal

$13.00

2oz Eagle Rare

$20.00

2oz EH Taylor Single Barrel

$30.00

2oz Elijah Craig Small Batch

$13.00

2oz Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel

$20.00

2oz Four Roses SB Barrel Strength

$20.00

2oz Four Roses Single Barrel

$13.00

2oz Four Roses Small Batch

$13.00

2oz High West American Prairie

$16.00

2oz High West Double Rye

$17.00

2oz Jack Daniels

$12.00

2oz Jack Daniels Single Barrel

$25.00

2oz Jameson

$13.00

2oz Jeffersons Ocean

$25.00

2oz Jeffersons Reserve

$13.00

2oz Jim Beam

$12.00

2oz Knob Creek

$13.00

2oz Knob Creek Rye

$13.00

2oz Larceny

$13.00

2oz Makers 46

$14.00

2oz Makers Mark

$13.00

2oz Makers Mark Cask Strength

$18.00

2oz Michters Rye

$14.00

2oz Michters Small Batch

$14.00

2oz Old Forester Single Barrel

$20.00

2oz Penelope Barrel Strength

$25.00

2oz Pikesville Rye

$13.00

2oz Red Breast 12

$15.00

2oz Stagg Jr

$20.00

2oz Stagg Jr BTB

$30.00

2oz Templeton Rye 6yr

$14.00

2oz Toki

$15.00

2oz Whistle Pig Boss Hog

$125.00

2oz Wild Turkey Rare Breed

$14.00

2oz Woodford

$13.00

2oz Woodford Double Oak

$13.00

2oz Blantons Gold

$45.00

3oz Well: OGD Bonded

$15.00

3oz Well Rye: Rittenhouse

$15.00

3oz Angels Envy

$25.00

3oz Angels Envy Rye

$25.00

3oz Bakers 13yr

$60.00

3oz Bardstown Collab

$45.00

3oz Bardstown Discovery

$40.00

3oz Bardstown Fusion

$25.00

3oz Basil Hayden

$15.00

3oz Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$15.00

3oz Blantons Gold

$60.00

3oz Bookers

$40.00

3oz Buffalo Trace

$25.00

3oz Crown Royal

$15.00

3oz Eagle Rare

$30.00

3oz EH Taylor Single Barrel

$40.00

3oz Elijah Craig Small Batch

$15.00

3oz Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel

$25.00

3oz Four Roses SB Barrel Strength

$25.00

3oz Four Roses Single Barrel

$15.00

3oz Four Roses Small Batch

$15.00

3oz High West American Prairie

$20.00

3oz High West Double Rye

$22.00

3oz Jack Daniels

$14.00

3oz Jack Daniels Single Barrel

$35.00

3oz Jameson

$15.00

3oz Jeffersons Ocean

$32.00

3oz Jeffersons Reserve

$15.00

3oz Jim Beam

$14.00

3oz Knob Creek

$15.00

3oz Knob Creek Rye

$15.00

3oz Larceny

$15.00

3oz Makers 46

$16.00

3oz Makers Mark

$15.00

3oz Makers Mark Cask Strength

$25.00

3oz Michters Rye

$16.00

3oz Michters Small Batch

$16.00

3oz Old Forester Single Barrel

$30.00

3oz Penelope Barrel Strength

$35.00

3oz Pikesville Rye

$15.00

3oz Red Breast 12

$17.00

3oz Stagg Jr

$30.00

3oz Stagg Jr BTB

$40.00

3oz Templeton Rye 6yr

$16.00

3oz Toki

$17.00

3oz Wild Turkey Rare Breed

$16.00

3oz Woodford

$15.00

3oz Woodford Double Oak

$15.00

Scotch

2oz Balvenie 12

$16.00

2oz Balvenie 14

$22.00

2oz Balvenie 21

$50.00

2oz Dewars

$14.00

2oz Glenfiddich 12

$15.00

2oz Glenfiddich 15

$20.00

2oz Glenfiddich 21

$50.00

2oz Glenlivet 12yr

$14.00

2oz Glenmo Lasanta

2oz JW Black

$14.00

2oz JW Blue

$50.00

2oz Lagavulin

$25.00

2oz Laphroig

$18.00

2oz Macallan 12

$18.00

2oz Macallan 18

$55.00

2oz Oban 14yr

$22.00

2oz Well: Monkey Shoulder

$15.00

3oz Balvenie 12

$20.00

3oz Balvenie 14

$32.00

3oz Balvenie 21

$75.00

3oz Dewars

$18.00

3oz Glenfiddich 12

$20.00

3oz Glenfiddich 15

$30.00

3oz Glenfiddich 21

$75.00

3oz Glenlivet 12yr

$16.00

3oz Glenmo Lasanta

3oz JW Black

$18.00

3oz JW Blue

$75.00

3oz Lagavulin

$40.00

3oz Laphroig

$25.00

3oz Macallan 12

$28.00

3oz Macallan 18

$75.00

3oz Oban 14yr

$32.00

3oz Well: Monkey Shoulder

$20.00

Cognac

2oz Couv VS

$14.00

2oz Hennessey XO

$50.00

2oz Hennessy VS

$15.00

2oz Remy 1738

$20.00

2oz Remy XO

$55.00

3oz Couv VS

$16.00

3oz Hennessey XO

$75.00

3oz Hennessy VS

$18.00

3oz Remy 1738

$25.00

3oz Remy XO

$75.00

Cordials

2oz Aperol

$14.00

2oz B&B

$15.00

2oz Baileys

$14.00

2oz Benedictine

$15.00

2oz Black Sambuca

$15.00

2oz Cachaça

$13.00

2oz Calvados

$13.00

2oz Campari

$14.00

2oz Cointreau

$14.00

2oz Creme de Cassis

$13.00

2oz Disaronno Amaretto

$14.00

2oz Domaine De Canton

$13.00

2oz Drambuie

$15.00

2oz Frangelico

$14.00

2oz Gran Gala

$12.00

2oz Gran Ma

$15.00

2oz Italicus

$13.00

2oz Kahlua

$14.00

2oz Licor 43

$14.00

2oz Lucid Absinthe

$15.00

$14.00

2oz Luxardo

$14.00

2oz Sambuca

$15.00

2oz St. Elder

$13.00

2oz Tia Maria

$14.00

3oz Aperol

$16.00

3oz B&B

$17.00

3oz Baileys

$16.00

3oz Benedictine

$17.00

3oz Black Sambuca

$17.00

3oz Cachaça

$15.00

3oz Calvados

$15.00

3oz Campari

$16.00

3oz Cointreau

$16.00

3oz Creme de Cassis

$15.00

3oz Disaronno Amaretto

$16.00

3oz Domaine De Canton

$15.00

3oz Drambuie

$17.00

3oz Frangelico

$16.00

3oz Gran Gala

$14.00

3oz Gran Ma

$17.00

3oz Italicus

$15.00

3oz Kahlua

$16.00

3oz Licor 43

$16.00

3oz Lucid Absinthe

$17.00

$16.00

3oz Luxardo

$16.00

3oz Sambuca

$17.00

3oz St. Elder

$15.00

3oz Tia Maria

$16.00

Wine

BTG

3oz HOUSE RED

$4.50

CORKAGE

$20.00

Comp Bubs

House White

$9.00+

Abruzzo, Italy

House Red

$9.00+

Abruzzo, Italy

House Prosecco

$8.00

Bhilar Rioja Tinto

$9.00+

Rioja, Spain

Calx Primitivo

$6.00+

Puglia, Italy

Cantine Povero Roero Arneis

$6.00+

Piedmont, Italy

Ch. Les Gravieres De La Brandille

$8.00+

Bordeaux, France

Domaine Vetriccie Rosé

$5.00+

Corsica

Face À La Mer Piquepoul

$5.00+

Languedoc-Rousillon, France

Flower & the Bee Treixadura

$7.00+

Ribeiro, Spain

Gaia Brich Barbera

$7.00+

Piedmont, Italy

Gramona Gessami

$8.00+

Penedes, Spain

Marino Abate Nero D'avola

$6.00+

Sicily, Italy

Mas Des Caprices Ze Fitou

$10.00+

Languedoc-Rousillon, France

Masia Bou Cava Brut

$6.00+

Catalonia, Spain

Notre Côté Sud Chardonnay

$6.00+

Pays d'Oc, France

Quattro Quarti Grillo

$6.00+

Sicily, Italy

Tormaresca Calafuria Rosé

$6.00+

Puglia, Italy

Vento Di Mare Moscato

$5.00+

Sicily, Italy

Can-Vi Negre

$12.00

Scarpetta Frizzante

$12.00

Scarpetta Lambrusco

$12.00

La Lata Basque Cider

$12.00

La Lata Vermujito

$12.00

Tastes

T Bhilar Rioja

T Calx

T Povero Arneis

T Ch. Les Gravieres

T Vetriccie Rosé

T Face a La Mer

T Flower Treixadura

T Gaia Barbera

T Gramona

T Marino Nero D'avola

T Caprices Ze Fitou

T Masia Cava

T Notre Côté Chard

T Quarti Grillo

T Calafuria Rosé

T Vento Di Mare Moscato

T HOUSE White

T HOUSE RED

Sparkling/Rose

Alla Costiera Rosato

$56.00

Veneto

Baudry Chinon Rosé

$68.00

Loire

Clos Lentiscus

$80.00

Catalonia

De Bartoli Terzavia Brut

$110.00

Marsala, Sicily

Durante Le Spinee Prosecco

$48.00

Treviso, Veneto

Fleury Blanc De Noirs

$120.00

Champagne

Gerard Fiou Sancerre Rosé

$65.00

Loire

Girolamo Russo Rosato

$60.00

Sicily

Guiborat BdB Grand Cru

$156.00

Champagne

I Vignaioli Di Santo Moscato D'asti

$52.00

Piedmont

Inazio Urruzola Txakolina Rosé

$48.00

Txakolina

Jean Vullien Crémant

$60.00

Savoie

Kiki & Juan Orange

$42.00

Valencia

Las Lilas Rosé

$36.00

Vinho Verde, Portugal

Luis Pato Baga Brut Rosé

$48.00

Portugal

Masia Bou Cava BTL

$48.00

Montenidoli Canaiuolo Rosato

$56.00

Tuscany

Nicola Gatta Brut Cuvée Ombra

$96.00

Lombardy

Perlage Col Di Manza Prosecco

$60.00

Veneto

Poema Cava Brut Rosé

$36.00

Catalonia

Pupo Zero Falanghina

$48.00

Campania (orange)

Puro Pet Nat Malbec

$55.00

Sud-Ouest

Raventos Blanc De Blancs

$52.00

Penedes

Slavcek Sivi Pinot Grigio

$50.00

Slovenia (orange)

Stift Klosterneuburg Brut GV

$44.00

Kamptal, Austria

Tormaresca Rose BTL

$48.00

Triennes Rosé

$50.00

Provence

Vento di Mare Moscato BTL

$40.00

Vetriccie Rose BTL

$40.00

White

Abbazia Di Novacella Pinot Grigio

$60.00

Alto adige

Ameztoi Txakolina

$57.00

Txakolina

Benito Santos Albariño

$60.00

Txakolina

MUGA Rioja Blanco

$55.00

Rioja

Cabreo La Pietra Chardonnay

$92.00

Tuscany

Cabrera La Araucaria

$66.00

Canary Islands

Cantalapiedra Lirondo Verdejo

$64.00

Rueda

Cantine Povero Arneis BTL

$48.00

Cavallo Battaglia Pecorino

$54.00

Abruzzo

Clos Alivu Patrimonio

$70.00

Corsica

Conterno Nascetta

$64.00

Piedmont

Gomariz Finca O Figueiral

$90.00

Ribeira

Ettore Germano Langhe Chardonnay

$68.00

Piedmont

Face a la Mer Piquepoul BTL

$40.00

Finca Parera Clar

$66.00

Penedes

Flower & Bee BTL

$56.00

Fontanassa Gavi

$48.00

Piedmont

Fournier Origines Blanc

$80.00

Burgundy

Gramona Gessami BTL

$64.00

Herdade Do Rocim Nat'cool

$70.00

Alentejo, Portugal

Huet Vouvray Sec

$100.00

Loire

J Denuziere Saint Joseph Blanc

$74.00

Rhône

Jouard Chassagne-Montrachet

$150.00

Burgundy

Lucashof Riesling Kabinett

$56.00

Pfalz, Germany

Lyrarakis Dafni Psarades

$56.00

Greece

Mario Bagella Vermentino Olieddu

$56.00

Sardinia

Nanclares Y Pietra Dandelion Albariño

$72.00

Rias Biaxas

Notre Cote Sud Chard BTL

$48.00

Pepiere Muscadet

$60.00

Loire

Pierre-Bise Clos De Coulaine Savennieres

$84.00

Loire

Quattro Quarti Grillo BTL

$48.00

Schaller Chablis

$65.00

Chablis

Serge Laporte Sancerre

$90.00

Loire

Stoeffler Grand Cru Riesling

$86.00

Alsace

Tamellini Soave Classico

$54.00

Veneto

Tenuta Terre Nere Etna

$64.00

Sicily

Ventosa El Castro De Valtuille Godello

$62.00

Txakolina

Abbazia Di Novacella Pinot Grigio

$60.00

Alto adige

Ameztoi Txakolina

$57.00

Txakolina

Benito Santos Albariño

$60.00

Txakolina

MUGA Rioja Blanco

$55.00

Rioja

Cabreo La Pietra Chardonnay

$92.00

Tuscany

Cabrera La Araucaria

$66.00

Canary Islands

Cantalapiedra Lirondo Verdejo

$64.00

Rueda

Cantine Povero Roero Arneis

$6.00+

Piedmont, Italy

Cavallo Battaglia Pecorino

$54.00

Abruzzo

Clos Alivu Patrimonio

$70.00

Corsica

Conterno Nascetta

$64.00

Piedmont

Gomariz Finca O Figueiral

$90.00

Ribeira

Ettore Germano Langhe Chardonnay

$68.00

Piedmont

Face a la Mer Piquepoul BTL

$40.00

Finca Parera Clar

$66.00

Penedes

Flower & Bee BTL

$56.00

Fontanassa Gavi

$48.00

Piedmont

Fournier Origines Blanc

$80.00

Burgundy

Gramona Gessami BTL

$64.00

Herdade Do Rocim Nat'cool

$70.00

Alentejo, Portugal

Huet Vouvray Sec

$100.00

Loire

J Denuziere Saint Joseph Blanc

$74.00

Rhône

Jouard Chassagne-Montrachet

$150.00

Burgundy

Lucashof Riesling Kabinett

$56.00

Pfalz, Germany

Lyrarakis Dafni Psarades

$56.00

Greece

Mario Bagella Vermentino Olieddu

$56.00

Sardinia

Nanclares Y Pietra Dandelion Albariño

$72.00

Rias Biaxas

Notre Cote Sud Chard BTL

$48.00

Pepiere Muscadet

$60.00

Loire

Pierre-Bise Clos De Coulaine Savennieres

$84.00

Loire

Quattro Quarti Grillo BTL

$48.00

Schaller Chablis

$65.00

Chablis

Serge Laporte Sancerre

$90.00

Loire

Stoeffler Grand Cru Riesling

$86.00

Alsace

Tamellini Soave Classico

$54.00

Veneto

Tenuta Terre Nere Etna

$64.00

Sicily

Ventosa El Castro De Valtuille Godello

$62.00

Txakolina

Red Bottles

A Portela Mencia

$60.00

Ribeira sacra

Agricola Punica Barrua

$123.00

Sardinia

Alain Voge Cornas 2011

$210.00

N. Rhône

Alto Moncayo Aquilon

$240.00

Ampeleia 'Ampeleia' Cab Franc

$102.00

Maremma

Anima Negra AN2

$75.00

Belle-Vue La Renaissance

$105.00

Bekka, Lebanon

Bhilar Rioja BTL

$72.00

Bodegas Y Vinedos Valderiz Tempranillo

$83.00

Ribera del Deuro

Bonica Bobal

$48.00

Valencia

Bouchard Reserve Bourgogne Rouge

$70.00

Burgundy

Brezza Barolo Cannubi

$200.00

Piedmont

Calx Primitivo BTL

$48.00

Cantalapiedra Arenisca Toro

$77.00

Toro

Cardedu Cannonau

$56.00

Sardinia

Cascina Roccalini Barbaresco

$120.00

Piedmont

Ch. Bel-Air Lalande-Pomerol

$80.00

Bordeaux

Ch. La Font Du Loup Les Demoiselles

$100.00

Chateauneuf-de-Pape

Ch. Les Gravieres BTL

$64.00

Clos Erasmus Laurel

$145.00

Priorat

Combier Crozes-Hermitage

$75.00

Rhône

Conterno Langhe Nebbiolo

$72.00

Piedmont

Corino La Morra Barolo

$115.00

Cosmic Vinyaters Encarinyades

$96.00

Catalonia

CVNE Imperial

$180.00

Dievole Chianti Classico Petrignano

$65.00

Tuscany

Envinate Albahra Tinto

$74.00Out of stock

Castillo-la Mancha

Envinate Benje Tinto

$841.00Out of stock

Canary islands

Eric Louis Pinot Noir

$48.00

Loire

Federico Ribera Del Duero Riserva

$105.00

Castilla y Leon

Gachot-Monot Cotes De Nuits

$96.00

Burgundy

Gaia Brich Barbera BTL

$56.00

Hoppenot Fleurie Origines

$72.00

Beaujolais

Il Molinaccio Montepulciano La Spinosa

$88.00

Tuscany

J Denuziere Hermitage 2017

$190.00

N. Rhône

JL Chave Mon Coeur CDR

$60.00

S. Rhône

Josep Grau Montsant L'efecte Volador

$55.00

Montsant

Kiki & Juan Orange

$42.00

Valencia

La Rioja Alta 904

$200.00

LAN Gran Riserva

$66.00

Rioja

Macedon Pinot Noir

$40.00Out of stock

Tikves, Greece

Marino Abate Nero BTL

$48.00

Merieau Cent Visages Côt

$64.00

Loire

Nada Giuseppe Barbera

$70.00

Piedmont

Nivuru Terre Siciliane

$59.00

Sicily

Occhipinti Siccagno

$116.00

Sicily

Pecina 2011

$115.00

Pian Dell'orino Brunello 2015

$480.00

Tuscany

Pietro Caciorgna Etna Guardoilvento

$80.00

Sicily

Plani Arche Sagrantino

$95.00

Umbria

Pontet Canet Bordeaux 2016

$425.00

Pauillac

Rimbert Cousin Oscar

$52.00

Languedoc-Rousillon

Silice Viticultores Tinto

$62.00

Galicia

Susana Esteban Aventura

$62.00

Portlegre, Portugal

Verbena Brunello Di Montalcino 2017

$102.00

Tuscany

Vietti Barbera d'Asti La Crena

$108.00

Piedmont

Vigneti Di Ettore Amarone Della Valpolicella

$142.00

Veneto

Yves Cheron Jurassique Gigondas

$84.00

S. Rhône

Ze Fitou Mas Des Caprices

$80.00

Languedoc-Rousillon

Zillamina Tinto

$51.00

Alicante

Zlatan Otok 'Little Blue

$60.00

Hvar, Croatia

Dessert Wine

Emilio Hidalgo Pedro Ximenez

$10.00

Cesar Florido Muscatel

$10.00

Build a Bucket

Build a Bucket

$50.00

Choose your adventure choose a combination of any 5 canned wine and spritz offerings

Long Weekend

3oz Girolamo Russo Rosato

$9.00

6oz Girolamo Russo Rosato

$18.00

3oz Occhipinti SP 68 Rosso

$15.00

6oz Occhipinti SP 68 Rosso

$30.00

3oz C.O.S. Cerasuolo Di Vittoria

$10.00

6oz C.O.S. Cerasuolo Di Vittoria

$20.00

Beer and NA

Beer

Chimay Bleu

$10.00

Estrella Damm Lager

$6.50

NA Estrella

$6.00

La Chouffe Blonde

$8.00

Menabrea Amber

$7.00

Paulaner Hefe

$6.00

Peroni

$7.00

Pale golden, crisp, and refreshing beer, with a delicate balance of bitterness, citrus, and aromatic notes and a fast, clean finish

Coffee

Caffe Con Panna

$7.00

Espresso with sweet Amaro whipped crema

Caffe Corretto

$7.00

Espresso with splash of brandy & sambuca

Cappuccino

$6.00

Coffee

$3.00

Espresso

$4.00

Latte

$6.00

Marocchino

$6.00

Espresso with cocoa powder and frothed milk

Spirit Free

Italian Spritz

$12.00

Lyres Italian N/A spirit, orange, preserved lemon oleo

Laconian Breeze

$12.00

Seedlip grove 42, orange blossom, orange oleo, soda

Roadie

$9.00

Frozen strawberry lemonade

Unspiked Iv

$9.00

Boozeless cherry limeade

Tea

African Rooibos

$7.50

Naturally sweet and refreshing (zero caffeine)

Earl Grey

$7.50

Black tea with bergamot citrus oil

Moroccan Mint

$7.50

House favorite green tea with loads of fresh mint (low caffeine)

Silver Needles

$8.50

White tea with rich, savory finish (medium caffeine)

Water and Soda

Acqua Panna

$6.00

500 ml

Casamara Club Alta Amaro Soda

$6.50

Casamara Club Fora the Red Drink

$6.50

Casamara Sera Grapefruit Amaro Soda

$6.50

CLUB SODA

Fountain Soda

$3.00

Ghia Le Spritz Lime & Salt Soda

$9.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Leisure Soda

Pellegrino

$5.00

500 ml

topo chico

$5.00

Gift Shop

Chap 6 Hat

$25.00

Chap 6 Tshirt

$20.00

RRH Candle

$35.00

Kids

Kids Pasta w Butter

$10.00

Chicken Tenders w Veg

$10.00

Chicken Tenders w Fruit

$10.00

Kids Broc

$6.00