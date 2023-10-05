Chapter Six 2151 Hawkins Street
Dinner
Mezze/Tapas
Cipollini Onions
White wine, parmesan
Confit Garlic
Calabrian chilis, brown anchovy, herbs
Fish Board
Mussels escabeche, sardines, anchovies, marcona almonds, gribiche
Gazpacho
Melty Nduja
Piquillo pepper, fontina, roasted garlic
Mushroom Toast
Olives
Marcona almonds, orange, aromatics, herbs
Peppers
Za'atar, harissa aioli
Pork Cheek
Potato chips, sherry jus, herbs
Ricotta
Mint-pistachio pistou, EVOO
Seafood Salad
Octopus, shrimp, shallots, herbs, Calabrian chili, EVOO, sourdough gremolata, lemon
Tomato Toast
House ricotta, basil, sourdough, aged balsamic, basil
Tuna Crudo
Marcona almond salsa matcha, tangerine
Fig Special
Skewers
Small Plates
Broccoli
Pine nut romesco, lemon
Butcher's Salad
sliced steak, almonds, basil, mint, torn croutons, oranges, red onion, spicy harissa vinaigrette
Eggplant
Pine nut lemon relish, crispy shallots
Fennel Frito
Onion & caper aioli, chili oil, herbs
Green Beans
Hanger Steak
Olive salsa verde
Lamb Neck
Gnocchi, sofrito, basil
Rigatoni
Calabrian chili, tomato sugo, merguez sausage, pecorino
Seafood Stew
Mussels, clams, shrimp, creamy sofrito, sweet potato, cilantro, chili
Short Rib
Skate Wing
Chickpea flour dusted, jowl bacon, caper butter, fines herbes
Spanish Octopus
Chorizo, preserved lemon, agrodolce cipollini, potatoes
Squid Ink Spaghetti
Squid ink, mussels, shrimp, sliced clams, crushed tomatoes, sourdough gremolata
Swordfish
Tuna
Vegan Pasta
Large Plates
Chicken Tagine
Whole Amish chicken, tangier spice, merguez sausage, potatoes, eggplant, braised leeks, sumac onions, mint
Dover Sole
Seafood Feast
Spanish Dover sole, clams, shrimp, mussels, cipollini, lemon
Spatchcocked Bronzini
Cumin-garlic rub, blistered tomatoes, zucchini, fennel, onion, fresh harissa
Endings
Dessert
Dessert Drinks
Amaro Old Fashioned
Rinomato bianco, mancino chinato, cocchi dopo teatro, torched brown sugar orange rind
Cesar Florido Muscatel
Coffee Montenegro
Emilio Hidalgo Pedro Ximenez
Lemon Zest Dolin Blanc
Moroccan Swizzle
Peppermint tea infused amontillado sherry, cocoa orgeat, rumchata limon, vanilla
Strawberry Fields
Strawberry tequila, espresso, cantera negra, strawberry jam, vanilla salt
Brunch
Mezze
Skewers
Mains
Avocado Toast
Broccoli
Pine nut romesco, lemon
Farmer's Frittata
Jowl bacon, farm peppers, sungold tomatoes, manchego, parsley & pickled shallot salad
Market Salad
7-Minute egg, endive, tomatoes, red onions, candied walnuts, garlicy balsamic vinaigrette (add shrimp or salmon)
Monte Cristo
Brioche, ham, gruyere, preserved strawberry, powdered sugar
Rigatoni - Brunch
Shakshuka
San Marzano, farm peppers, cumin, cilantro, eggs
Steak & Eggs
Tomato Toast
House ricotta, basil, sourdough, aged balsamic, basil
Mushroom Hash
Brunch Cocktails
Carafe Bellini, but Make It Cool
Strawberry rose reduction, bubbles
Carafe Mimosa
OJ, strawberry rose, hibiscus pineapple
Carafe Spiked Iv
Cherry limeade, vodka, amarena cherries, orchid reduction, citrus soda
Single Bellini, but Make It Cool
Strawberry rose reduction, bubbles
Single Mimosa
OJ, strawberry rose, hibiscus pineapple
Single Spiked Iv
Cherry limeade, vodka, amarena cherries, orchid reduction, citrus soda
Stacked Bloody Mary
Zing Zang, vodka, snack stack
The Pep in My Step
Hibiscus roku gin, Dolin Blanc, cappelletti, lemon
Creamy Orange Blossom Cello
Espresso & Lemon Zest Cello
Pineapple Vanilla Cello
Strawberry Rose Water Cello
Hibiscus Aperol
Lemon Zest Dolin Blanc
Strawberry Montenegro
Cocktails
Signature
Amalfi Coastin
Lemon zest el tesoro, Passionfruit cordial, almond orgeat, cocchi Americano, tajin
Capri in the Sun
Blanco tequila, suze, rocket juice, citrus, rhubarb bitters
Fuori Moda
Cocoa nib old fashioned, cocoa makers mark, mezcal, coffee averna, preserved lemon
La Vie en Rose
Strawberry rose cello, cocchi Americano, cappelletti, citrus
Last Night in Ibiza
Vanilla infused mezcal, calvados, green apple, sancerre reduction, lemon, apple blossom
Nissi is a Beach
Appleton estate rum, montenegro, mazzura, baby banana infused amontillado sherry, vanilla
Peace & Friendship
Olive oil washed roku gin daiquiri, capers, mint, basil, lime
Slushie ¡Salud!
Peach roku gin, lemon Dolin Blanc, amontillado sherry, vanilla, preserved lemon foam
Strawberry Monte Spritz
Hibiscus Aperol Spritz
Lemon Dolin Spritz
Creamy Orange Blossom Shortie
Pineapple Vanilla Shortie
Strawberry Rose Shortie
Expresso Lemon Shortie
Liquor
Amaro/Vermouth
Vodka
Gin
2oz Well: Gilbeys
2oz Bombay Sapphire
2oz Botanist
2oz Chemist Barrel
2oz Conniption Navy
2oz Drumshanbo
2oz Empress 1908
2oz Hendricks
2oz Monkey 47
2oz Nolets
2oz Roku
2oz Sipsmith
2oz Sipsmith Strawberry Smash
2oz Tanq
2oz Tanq Sevilla
2oz Malfy
Rum
2oz Well: Cruzan Light
2oz Appleton Estate Signiture
2oz Bumbu
2oz Cruzan Blackstrap
2oz Cruzan Blackstrap
2oz Diplomatico
2oz Leblon Cachaca
2oz Mt. Gay
2oz Myers Dark
2oz Plantation 5yr
2oz Plantation Dark
2oz Plantation Pineapple
2oz Ron Zacapa 16yr
2oz Ron Zacapa 23yr
2oz Sailor Jerry
Tequila
2oz Well: Sauza Blanco
2oz Well: Hornitos Reposado
2oz Well: Sauza Anejo
2oz Casa Dragones 16
2oz Casamigos Anejo
2oz Casamigos Blanco
2oz Casamigos Mezcal
2oz Casamigos Reposado
2oz Clase Azul
2oz Don Julio 1942
2oz Don Julio Blanco
2oz Don Julio Primavera
2oz Don Julio Reposado
2oz Don Julio Rosato
2oz Eight Reserve
2oz El Tesoro Reposado
2oz Jose Cuervo Res Familia
2oz Montelobos Mezcal
2oz Sombra Mezcal
Boubon/Whiskey
2oz Well: OGD Bonded
2oz Well Rye: Rittenhouse
2oz Angels Envy
2oz Angels Envy Rye
2oz Bakers 13yr
2oz Bardstown Collab
2oz Bardstown Discovery
2oz Bardstown Fusion
2oz Basil Hayden
2oz Basil Hayden Dark Rye
2oz Bookers
2oz Buffalo Trace
2oz Crown Royal
2oz Eagle Rare
2oz EH Taylor Single Barrel
2oz Elijah Craig Small Batch
2oz Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel
2oz Four Roses SB Barrel Strength
2oz Four Roses Single Barrel
2oz Four Roses Small Batch
2oz High West American Prairie
2oz High West Double Rye
2oz Jack Daniels
2oz Jack Daniels Single Barrel
2oz Jameson
2oz Jeffersons Ocean
2oz Jeffersons Reserve
2oz Jim Beam
2oz Knob Creek
2oz Knob Creek Rye
2oz Larceny
2oz Makers 46
2oz Makers Mark
2oz Makers Mark Cask Strength
2oz Michters Rye
2oz Michters Small Batch
2oz Old Forester Single Barrel
2oz Penelope Barrel Strength
2oz Pikesville Rye
2oz Red Breast 12
2oz Stagg Jr
2oz Stagg Jr BTB
2oz Templeton Rye 6yr
2oz Toki
2oz Whistle Pig Boss Hog
2oz Wild Turkey Rare Breed
2oz Woodford
2oz Woodford Double Oak
2oz Blantons Gold
Scotch
2oz Balvenie 12
2oz Balvenie 14
2oz Balvenie 21
2oz Dewars
2oz Glenfiddich 12
2oz Glenfiddich 15
2oz Glenfiddich 21
2oz Glenlivet 12yr
2oz Glenmo Lasanta
2oz JW Black
2oz JW Blue
2oz Lagavulin
2oz Laphroig
2oz Macallan 12
2oz Macallan 18
2oz Oban 14yr
Cognac
Cordials
2oz Aperol
2oz B&B
2oz Baileys
2oz Benedictine
2oz Black Sambuca
2oz Cachaça
2oz Calvados
2oz Campari
2oz Cointreau
2oz Creme de Cassis
2oz Disaronno Amaretto
2oz Domaine De Canton
2oz Drambuie
2oz Frangelico
2oz Gran Gala
2oz Gran Ma
2oz Italicus
2oz Kahlua
2oz Licor 43
2oz Lucid Absinthe
2oz Lucid Absinthe
2oz Luxardo
2oz Sambuca
2oz St. Elder
2oz Tia Maria
3oz Aperol
3oz B&B
3oz Baileys
3oz Benedictine
3oz Black Sambuca
3oz Cachaça
3oz Calvados
3oz Campari
3oz Cointreau
3oz Creme de Cassis
3oz Disaronno Amaretto
3oz Domaine De Canton
3oz Drambuie
3oz Frangelico
3oz Gran Gala
3oz Gran Ma
3oz Italicus
3oz Kahlua
3oz Licor 43
3oz Lucid Absinthe
3oz Lucid Absinthe
3oz Luxardo
3oz Sambuca
3oz St. Elder
3oz Tia Maria
Wine
BTG
3oz HOUSE RED
CORKAGE
Comp Bubs
House White
Abruzzo, Italy
House Red
Abruzzo, Italy
House Prosecco
Bhilar Rioja Tinto
Rioja, Spain
Calx Primitivo
Puglia, Italy
Cantine Povero Roero Arneis
Piedmont, Italy
Ch. Les Gravieres De La Brandille
Bordeaux, France
Domaine Vetriccie Rosé
Corsica
Face À La Mer Piquepoul
Languedoc-Rousillon, France
Flower & the Bee Treixadura
Ribeiro, Spain
Gaia Brich Barbera
Piedmont, Italy
Gramona Gessami
Penedes, Spain
Marino Abate Nero D'avola
Sicily, Italy
Mas Des Caprices Ze Fitou
Languedoc-Rousillon, France
Masia Bou Cava Brut
Catalonia, Spain
Notre Côté Sud Chardonnay
Pays d'Oc, France
Quattro Quarti Grillo
Sicily, Italy
Tormaresca Calafuria Rosé
Puglia, Italy
Vento Di Mare Moscato
Sicily, Italy
Can-Vi Negre
Scarpetta Frizzante
Scarpetta Lambrusco
La Lata Basque Cider
La Lata Vermujito
Tastes
Sparkling/Rose
Alla Costiera Rosato
Veneto
Baudry Chinon Rosé
Loire
Clos Lentiscus
Catalonia
De Bartoli Terzavia Brut
Marsala, Sicily
Durante Le Spinee Prosecco
Treviso, Veneto
Fleury Blanc De Noirs
Champagne
Gerard Fiou Sancerre Rosé
Loire
Girolamo Russo Rosato
Sicily
Guiborat BdB Grand Cru
Champagne
I Vignaioli Di Santo Moscato D'asti
Piedmont
Inazio Urruzola Txakolina Rosé
Txakolina
Jean Vullien Crémant
Savoie
Kiki & Juan Orange
Valencia
Las Lilas Rosé
Vinho Verde, Portugal
Luis Pato Baga Brut Rosé
Portugal
Masia Bou Cava BTL
Montenidoli Canaiuolo Rosato
Tuscany
Nicola Gatta Brut Cuvée Ombra
Lombardy
Perlage Col Di Manza Prosecco
Veneto
Poema Cava Brut Rosé
Catalonia
Pupo Zero Falanghina
Campania (orange)
Puro Pet Nat Malbec
Sud-Ouest
Raventos Blanc De Blancs
Penedes
Slavcek Sivi Pinot Grigio
Slovenia (orange)
Stift Klosterneuburg Brut GV
Kamptal, Austria
Tormaresca Rose BTL
Triennes Rosé
Provence
Vento di Mare Moscato BTL
Vetriccie Rose BTL
White
Abbazia Di Novacella Pinot Grigio
Alto adige
Ameztoi Txakolina
Txakolina
Benito Santos Albariño
Txakolina
MUGA Rioja Blanco
Rioja
Cabreo La Pietra Chardonnay
Tuscany
Cabrera La Araucaria
Canary Islands
Cantalapiedra Lirondo Verdejo
Rueda
Cantine Povero Arneis BTL
Cavallo Battaglia Pecorino
Abruzzo
Clos Alivu Patrimonio
Corsica
Conterno Nascetta
Piedmont
Gomariz Finca O Figueiral
Ribeira
Ettore Germano Langhe Chardonnay
Piedmont
Face a la Mer Piquepoul BTL
Finca Parera Clar
Penedes
Flower & Bee BTL
Fontanassa Gavi
Piedmont
Fournier Origines Blanc
Burgundy
Gramona Gessami BTL
Herdade Do Rocim Nat'cool
Alentejo, Portugal
Huet Vouvray Sec
Loire
J Denuziere Saint Joseph Blanc
Rhône
Jouard Chassagne-Montrachet
Burgundy
Lucashof Riesling Kabinett
Pfalz, Germany
Lyrarakis Dafni Psarades
Greece
Mario Bagella Vermentino Olieddu
Sardinia
Nanclares Y Pietra Dandelion Albariño
Rias Biaxas
Notre Cote Sud Chard BTL
Pepiere Muscadet
Loire
Pierre-Bise Clos De Coulaine Savennieres
Loire
Quattro Quarti Grillo BTL
Schaller Chablis
Chablis
Serge Laporte Sancerre
Loire
Stoeffler Grand Cru Riesling
Alsace
Tamellini Soave Classico
Veneto
Tenuta Terre Nere Etna
Sicily
Ventosa El Castro De Valtuille Godello
Txakolina
Red Bottles
A Portela Mencia
Ribeira sacra
Agricola Punica Barrua
Sardinia
Alain Voge Cornas 2011
N. Rhône
Alto Moncayo Aquilon
Ampeleia 'Ampeleia' Cab Franc
Maremma
Anima Negra AN2
Belle-Vue La Renaissance
Bekka, Lebanon
Bhilar Rioja BTL
Bodegas Y Vinedos Valderiz Tempranillo
Ribera del Deuro
Bonica Bobal
Valencia
Bouchard Reserve Bourgogne Rouge
Burgundy
Brezza Barolo Cannubi
Piedmont
Calx Primitivo BTL
Cantalapiedra Arenisca Toro
Toro
Cardedu Cannonau
Sardinia
Cascina Roccalini Barbaresco
Piedmont
Ch. Bel-Air Lalande-Pomerol
Bordeaux
Ch. La Font Du Loup Les Demoiselles
Chateauneuf-de-Pape
Ch. Les Gravieres BTL
Clos Erasmus Laurel
Priorat
Combier Crozes-Hermitage
Rhône
Conterno Langhe Nebbiolo
Piedmont
Corino La Morra Barolo
Cosmic Vinyaters Encarinyades
Catalonia
CVNE Imperial
Dievole Chianti Classico Petrignano
Tuscany
Envinate Albahra Tinto
Castillo-la Mancha
Envinate Benje Tinto
Canary islands
Eric Louis Pinot Noir
Loire
Federico Ribera Del Duero Riserva
Castilla y Leon
Gachot-Monot Cotes De Nuits
Burgundy
Gaia Brich Barbera BTL
Hoppenot Fleurie Origines
Beaujolais
Il Molinaccio Montepulciano La Spinosa
Tuscany
J Denuziere Hermitage 2017
N. Rhône
JL Chave Mon Coeur CDR
S. Rhône
Josep Grau Montsant L'efecte Volador
Montsant
Kiki & Juan Orange
Valencia
La Rioja Alta 904
LAN Gran Riserva
Rioja
Macedon Pinot Noir
Tikves, Greece
Marino Abate Nero BTL
Merieau Cent Visages Côt
Loire
Nada Giuseppe Barbera
Piedmont
Nivuru Terre Siciliane
Sicily
Occhipinti Siccagno
Sicily
Pecina 2011
Pian Dell'orino Brunello 2015
Tuscany
Pietro Caciorgna Etna Guardoilvento
Sicily
Plani Arche Sagrantino
Umbria
Pontet Canet Bordeaux 2016
Pauillac
Rimbert Cousin Oscar
Languedoc-Rousillon
Silice Viticultores Tinto
Galicia
Susana Esteban Aventura
Portlegre, Portugal
Verbena Brunello Di Montalcino 2017
Tuscany
Vietti Barbera d'Asti La Crena
Piedmont
Vigneti Di Ettore Amarone Della Valpolicella
Veneto
Yves Cheron Jurassique Gigondas
S. Rhône
Ze Fitou Mas Des Caprices
Languedoc-Rousillon
Zillamina Tinto
Alicante
Zlatan Otok 'Little Blue
Hvar, Croatia