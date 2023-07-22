Char'd Food Menu

SMALL BITES

SAIGON WINGS 4pc

SAIGON WINGS 4pc

$5.95

Cánh gà chiên Nước Mắm. Popular dish for snacking in Vietnam. Fried wings tossed in a salty, sweet, spicy, garlicky, and buttery sauce.

SHAKEN CHEETOS CHEESE WINGS 4pc

SHAKEN CHEETOS CHEESE WINGS 4pc

$5.95

FRIED WINGS TOSSED IN POWDERED CHEESE

XOI CHIEN

XOI CHIEN

$5.50Out of stock

FRIED STICKY RICE STUFFED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF MEAT. TOPPED WITH ASIAN HOT SAUCE AND FIRECRACKER SAUCE

SPRING ROLLS 2pc

SPRING ROLLS 2pc

$6.95

Grilled chicken springroll wrapped in clear rice paper stuffed with rice nood.es, pickled carrots, cucumbers and lettuce. Served with peanut sauce. (Cold item)

EGGROLLS 2pc

EGGROLLS 2pc

$3.95

Two crispy fried chicken egg rolls served with sweet Thai chili dipping sauce.

NOM FRIES

NOM FRIES

$9.95

Our version of loaded fries. Fries seasoned with garlic, drizzled with firecracker, corn, your choice of protein, fried egg, sprinkled with cilantro and fried shallots

BAO BUNS 2pc

BAO BUNS 2pc

$6.95

Bao buns are Asian sliders, fried bread mini sandwiches, stuffed with cucumbers, pickled carrots, your choice of protein, fire cracker sauce and cilantro

BANH MI

BANH MI

$8.95

A Crispy toasted French baguette stuffed with pickled carrots, cucumbers, your choice of protein, jalapeño, drizzled with firecracker sauce and topped with cilantro. Add an egg if you like!

WONTON SOUP

$6.95Out of stock

Takoyaki

$5.95

MAIN DISHES

CHAR'D GRILLED CHICKEN

CHAR'D GRILLED CHICKEN

$10.95

Chicken marinated for 24hours in a special blend of asian spices that give it a delicious aroma when slow roasted on an open flame creating a juicy bite. Choose from bone in or boneless.

XM FRIED CHICKEN

XM FRIED CHICKEN

$10.95

Chicken marinated for 24hours in a blend of asian spices and fried to a crispy perfection. It has a nice crunchy bite with a tender juicy center.

FIRE GLAZED PORK BELLY

FIRE GLAZED PORK BELLY

$11.95

Juicy pork belly marinated in Asian spices roasted on an open flame to get charred glazed edges.

TOFU+SHIITAKE

TOFU+SHIITAKE

$10.95

Soft and spongey Tofu and meaty Japanese shiitake mushrooms stir fried together gives your mouth a taste of asian flavorings.

SATE MIGNON STEAK

SATE MIGNON STEAK

$12.95

Tender Filet mignon steak stir fried with sate sauce which gives it the garlicky, buttery aroma with the melt in your mouth filet mignon cut of steak.

TERIYAKI CHICKEN

TERIYAKI CHICKEN

$11.95

Traditional boneless chicken teriyaki with your choice of 2 sides topped with sesame seeds

SHRIMP PLATTER

$11.95

NO PROTEIN (3 SIDES)

$10.95

DESSERT

COCONUT ICE CREAM

COCONUT ICE CREAM

$4.25
GREEN TEA ICE CREAM

GREEN TEA ICE CREAM

$4.25
MANGO ICE CREAM

MANGO ICE CREAM

$4.25
THAI TEA ICE CREAM

THAI TEA ICE CREAM

$4.25
UBE ICE CREAM

UBE ICE CREAM

$4.25
COIN COOKIE

COIN COOKIE

$25.00Out of stock
FRIED ICE CREAM SANDWICH

FRIED ICE CREAM SANDWICH

$5.25

Flash fried sweet bread for a thin crispy outer layer and soft center served with your choice of homemade ice cream, peanuts, m&m's®, and powdered sugar. The perfect combination of hot and cold to finish your next meal.

CRISPY RICE

$20.00Out of stock

SIDES

FRIED EGG RUNNY

FRIED EGG RUNNY

$2.00
SOY MARINATED EGG

SOY MARINATED EGG

$2.00
SIDE SALAD

SIDE SALAD

$2.75
Fried DUMPLINGS 6pc

Fried DUMPLINGS 6pc

$6.99

6 crispy Fried chicken and vegetable dumplings served with ponzu sauce

CORN XAO 8oz cup

CORN XAO 8oz cup

$3.00

Corn xao means stir fry corn. This corn is stir fried with scallions mixed with a seasonings that give it a delicious aroma.

Edamame 8oz

Edamame 8oz

$5.95

Edamame beans in a pod sprinkled with salt

FRIES

$4.00

French fries tossed in a garlic seasoning

EXTRA SAUCE

$0.75

EXTRA BASE

$5.00

EXTRA PROTEIN

KIDS

KID'S TERIYAKI CHICKEN

$6.95

KID'S GRILLED PORK BELLY

$6.95

KID'S BOWL BUILD

$6.95
CHICKEN NUGGETS AND FRIES

CHICKEN NUGGETS AND FRIES

$6.95

5pieces of chicken nuggets with fries

KID'S BOWL NO PROTEIN (2 SIDES)

$6.95

Drink Menu

DRINK

FOUTAIN DRINK

FOUTAIN DRINK

$2.75

Choose from our Stubborn line of craft sodas Which consists of Pineapple cream soda, Agave cream soda, craft Root beer, stubborn Cola and diet Cola. We also have Dr pepper, Lemonade and Sierra mist.

FIJI WATER

FIJI WATER

$2.50
SNAPPLE LEMONADE

SNAPPLE LEMONADE

$2.50
SPARKLING MINERAL WATER

SPARKLING MINERAL WATER

$2.75
ROOT BEER CRAFT soda bottle 16oz

ROOT BEER CRAFT soda bottle 16oz

$3.50Out of stock

Thai Tea

$4.00Out of stock

Black Ceylon Tea (Unsweetened)

$2.75

Peach Ginger Tea (Unsweetened)

$2.75
HONEST JUICE (random flavor)

HONEST JUICE (random flavor)

$1.75Out of stock
COCONUT WATER

COCONUT WATER

$3.50Out of stock
MEXICAN COKE BOTTLE

MEXICAN COKE BOTTLE

$3.50Out of stock
MEXICAN FANTA bottle

MEXICAN FANTA bottle

$3.50Out of stock
MEXICAN SPRITE BOTTLE

MEXICAN SPRITE BOTTLE

$3.50Out of stock
SWEET TEA BOTTLE

SWEET TEA BOTTLE

$2.75Out of stock
JARRITOS BOTTLE

JARRITOS BOTTLE

$2.95Out of stock

BEER/WINE

CRACKBERRY B

CRACKBERRY B

$4.50

Cranberry & blackberry, stripped of all other nonsense. Crackberry is a perfect pairing of flavors tart and sweet, joining forces to create a colorful, well-balanced cider.

ASAHI

ASAHI

$4.50

Asahi is the #1 selling beer in Japan. Asahi's advanced brewing techniques deliver a dry, crisp and quick finish. We call it Karakuchi Taste.

Singha

Singha

$4.50

Singha is a premium quality lager beer brewed from the finest ingredients with 100% Barley Malt and Saaz Hops. the highest quality hops in the world. Full-bodied and rich in taste, with strong hops character.

Bishop Pineapple Cider

Bishop Pineapple Cider

$4.50

Gluten-free. No sugar added. No fruit essences. Texas Craft Cider. Light & tropical. Closer than Hawaii. All-natural. Nothing you can't pronounce. Only things you want. 5% Alc. by volume. Made in the great nation of Texas.

KIRIN

KIRIN

$4.50

A premium 100% malt beer brewed with the first-press method offering smooth and rich flavor It's a hazy gold in color with malt up front & a nice hop finish at the end.

Ace Pear Cider

Ace Pear Cider

$4.50

California- Cider- This cider starts with an apple base, then pear essence is added to give the cider a taste so fresh and natural, it is already proving as popular as its more traditional apple counterpart.

SAPPORO B

SAPPORO B

$4.50

The original. The icon. Sapporo Premium Beer is a refreshing lager with a refined flavor and a clean finish. It’s truly the perfect beer to pair with any meal and any occasion.

TSINGTAO

$4.50
White Claw

White Claw

$4.50Out of stock

Choose which wave of flavor to unleash – from tastes of sweet Black Cherry, refreshing Watermelon, and fan favorite Mango. Regardless of which flavor of White Claw® Hard Seltzer you choose, every sip from first to last is filled with instant taste refreshment and a crisp finish.

TIGER A

$4.50Out of stock
Temptress

Temptress

$6.00

This seductress is like dessert in a glass. It pours with a thick milk chocolate head. Chocolate and caramel malt give it a complex and rich body. Lower carbonation gives the beer a silky mouthfeel. She’s voluptuous and will sneak up on you with soft alcohol warmth. Take your time with her and she’ll reward you.

BABE ROSE

BABE ROSE

$4.50Out of stock
BABE RED

BABE RED

$4.50Out of stock

Babe Red is a medium bodied, lusciously rich red wine composed of Syrah, Cabernet and Zinfandel. Strong notes of black fruit, raisin and fig lead to an invigorating fizzy finish.