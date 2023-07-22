Char'd - Mansfield (NEW) 1571 e debbie ln #121
Char'd Food Menu
SMALL BITES
SAIGON WINGS 4pc
Cánh gà chiên Nước Mắm. Popular dish for snacking in Vietnam. Fried wings tossed in a salty, sweet, spicy, garlicky, and buttery sauce.
SHAKEN CHEETOS CHEESE WINGS 4pc
FRIED WINGS TOSSED IN POWDERED CHEESE
XOI CHIEN
FRIED STICKY RICE STUFFED WITH YOUR CHOICE OF MEAT. TOPPED WITH ASIAN HOT SAUCE AND FIRECRACKER SAUCE
SPRING ROLLS 2pc
Grilled chicken springroll wrapped in clear rice paper stuffed with rice nood.es, pickled carrots, cucumbers and lettuce. Served with peanut sauce. (Cold item)
EGGROLLS 2pc
Two crispy fried chicken egg rolls served with sweet Thai chili dipping sauce.
NOM FRIES
Our version of loaded fries. Fries seasoned with garlic, drizzled with firecracker, corn, your choice of protein, fried egg, sprinkled with cilantro and fried shallots
BAO BUNS 2pc
Bao buns are Asian sliders, fried bread mini sandwiches, stuffed with cucumbers, pickled carrots, your choice of protein, fire cracker sauce and cilantro
BANH MI
A Crispy toasted French baguette stuffed with pickled carrots, cucumbers, your choice of protein, jalapeño, drizzled with firecracker sauce and topped with cilantro. Add an egg if you like!
WONTON SOUP
Takoyaki
MAIN DISHES
CHAR'D GRILLED CHICKEN
Chicken marinated for 24hours in a special blend of asian spices that give it a delicious aroma when slow roasted on an open flame creating a juicy bite. Choose from bone in or boneless.
XM FRIED CHICKEN
Chicken marinated for 24hours in a blend of asian spices and fried to a crispy perfection. It has a nice crunchy bite with a tender juicy center.
FIRE GLAZED PORK BELLY
Juicy pork belly marinated in Asian spices roasted on an open flame to get charred glazed edges.
TOFU+SHIITAKE
Soft and spongey Tofu and meaty Japanese shiitake mushrooms stir fried together gives your mouth a taste of asian flavorings.
SATE MIGNON STEAK
Tender Filet mignon steak stir fried with sate sauce which gives it the garlicky, buttery aroma with the melt in your mouth filet mignon cut of steak.
TERIYAKI CHICKEN
Traditional boneless chicken teriyaki with your choice of 2 sides topped with sesame seeds
SHRIMP PLATTER
NO PROTEIN (3 SIDES)
DESSERT
COCONUT ICE CREAM
GREEN TEA ICE CREAM
MANGO ICE CREAM
THAI TEA ICE CREAM
UBE ICE CREAM
COIN COOKIE
FRIED ICE CREAM SANDWICH
Flash fried sweet bread for a thin crispy outer layer and soft center served with your choice of homemade ice cream, peanuts, m&m's®, and powdered sugar. The perfect combination of hot and cold to finish your next meal.
CRISPY RICE
SIDES
FRIED EGG RUNNY
SOY MARINATED EGG
SIDE SALAD
Fried DUMPLINGS 6pc
6 crispy Fried chicken and vegetable dumplings served with ponzu sauce
CORN XAO 8oz cup
Corn xao means stir fry corn. This corn is stir fried with scallions mixed with a seasonings that give it a delicious aroma.
Edamame 8oz
Edamame beans in a pod sprinkled with salt
FRIES
French fries tossed in a garlic seasoning
EXTRA SAUCE
EXTRA BASE
EXTRA PROTEIN
KIDS
Drink Menu
DRINK
FOUTAIN DRINK
Choose from our Stubborn line of craft sodas Which consists of Pineapple cream soda, Agave cream soda, craft Root beer, stubborn Cola and diet Cola. We also have Dr pepper, Lemonade and Sierra mist.
FIJI WATER
SNAPPLE LEMONADE
SPARKLING MINERAL WATER
ROOT BEER CRAFT soda bottle 16oz
Thai Tea
Black Ceylon Tea (Unsweetened)
Peach Ginger Tea (Unsweetened)
HONEST JUICE (random flavor)
COCONUT WATER
MEXICAN COKE BOTTLE
MEXICAN FANTA bottle
MEXICAN SPRITE BOTTLE
SWEET TEA BOTTLE
JARRITOS BOTTLE
BEER/WINE
CRACKBERRY B
Cranberry & blackberry, stripped of all other nonsense. Crackberry is a perfect pairing of flavors tart and sweet, joining forces to create a colorful, well-balanced cider.
ASAHI
Asahi is the #1 selling beer in Japan. Asahi's advanced brewing techniques deliver a dry, crisp and quick finish. We call it Karakuchi Taste.
Singha
Singha is a premium quality lager beer brewed from the finest ingredients with 100% Barley Malt and Saaz Hops. the highest quality hops in the world. Full-bodied and rich in taste, with strong hops character.
Bishop Pineapple Cider
Gluten-free. No sugar added. No fruit essences. Texas Craft Cider. Light & tropical. Closer than Hawaii. All-natural. Nothing you can't pronounce. Only things you want. 5% Alc. by volume. Made in the great nation of Texas.
KIRIN
A premium 100% malt beer brewed with the first-press method offering smooth and rich flavor It's a hazy gold in color with malt up front & a nice hop finish at the end.
Ace Pear Cider
California- Cider- This cider starts with an apple base, then pear essence is added to give the cider a taste so fresh and natural, it is already proving as popular as its more traditional apple counterpart.
SAPPORO B
The original. The icon. Sapporo Premium Beer is a refreshing lager with a refined flavor and a clean finish. It’s truly the perfect beer to pair with any meal and any occasion.
TSINGTAO
White Claw
Choose which wave of flavor to unleash – from tastes of sweet Black Cherry, refreshing Watermelon, and fan favorite Mango. Regardless of which flavor of White Claw® Hard Seltzer you choose, every sip from first to last is filled with instant taste refreshment and a crisp finish.
TIGER A
Temptress
This seductress is like dessert in a glass. It pours with a thick milk chocolate head. Chocolate and caramel malt give it a complex and rich body. Lower carbonation gives the beer a silky mouthfeel. She’s voluptuous and will sneak up on you with soft alcohol warmth. Take your time with her and she’ll reward you.
BABE ROSE
BABE RED
Babe Red is a medium bodied, lusciously rich red wine composed of Syrah, Cabernet and Zinfandel. Strong notes of black fruit, raisin and fig lead to an invigorating fizzy finish.