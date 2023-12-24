Charlie D's Pizza-Fallbrook 8925 Fallbrook Drive #100 Houston, TX 77064
Full Menu
Appetizers
- 8 Pc Hot Wings$11.99
Baked spicy chicken wings and fries, served with side hot sauce and ranch
Baked spicy chicken wings and fries, served with side hot sauce and ranch
- 12 Pc Hot Wings$16.99
Baked spicy chicken wings and fries, served with side hot sauce and ranch
Baked spicy chicken wings and fries, served with side hot sauce and ranch
- Seasoned Fries$3.59
- Garlic Bread$2.99
- Garlic Cheese Bread$4.99
- Garlic Knots$9.00
10 pcs. With marinara
10 pcs. With marinara
- 5 Pc Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$4.99
- 10 Pc Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$7.99
- Trio Appetizer$14.99
Garlic cheese bread, 4 wings and 4 mozzarella sticks
Garlic cheese bread, 4 wings and 4 mozzarella sticks
- Fresh Jalapeno Poppers$6.99
- 4 pc Pizza Rolls$6.99
- 8 pc Pizza Rolls$10.99
Fresh Salads
- Small Caesar$4.49
Romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan, Caesar dressing
Romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan, Caesar dressing
- Large Caesar$6.99
Romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan, Caesar dressing
Romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan, Caesar dressing
- Small Greek$5.49
Romaine lettuce, fresh tomatoes, feta, black olives, Italian dressing
Romaine lettuce, fresh tomatoes, feta, black olives, Italian dressing
- Large Greek$7.99
Romaine lettuce, fresh tomatoes, feta, black olives, Italian dressing
Romaine lettuce, fresh tomatoes, feta, black olives, Italian dressing
- Small House$3.99
Romaine lettuce, fresh tomatoes, fancy cheddar cheese, croutons, your choice of dressing
Romaine lettuce, fresh tomatoes, fancy cheddar cheese, croutons, your choice of dressing
- Large House$5.99
Romaine lettuce, fresh tomatoes, fancy cheddar cheese, croutons, your choice of dressing
Romaine lettuce, fresh tomatoes, fancy cheddar cheese, croutons, your choice of dressing
Calzones
- Create Your Own Calzone$12.99
Stuffed with whole milk mozzarella, ricotta, up to 3 toppings
Stuffed with whole milk mozzarella, ricotta, up to 3 toppings
- Spinach Calzone$12.99
Fresh baby spinach, roma tomatoes, fresh garlic, ricotta, whole milk mozzarella
Fresh baby spinach, roma tomatoes, fresh garlic, ricotta, whole milk mozzarella
- Meatball Calzone$12.99
Meatballs, ricotta, whole milk mozzarella, side of pizza sauce
Meatballs, ricotta, whole milk mozzarella, side of pizza sauce
Sandwiches
- Meatball Mozzarella Sandwich$10.99
Meatballs, melted mozzarella and marinara
Meatballs, melted mozzarella and marinara
- Sausage Mozzarella Sandwich$10.99
Spicy Italian sausage, mozzarella, onions, bell peppers and house pizza sauce
Spicy Italian sausage, mozzarella, onions, bell peppers and house pizza sauce
- Gyro Sandwich$10.99
Gyro meat, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki
Gyro meat, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and tzatziki
- Chicken Mozzarella Sandwich$10.99
Chicken breast, melted mozzarella and marinara
Chicken breast, melted mozzarella and marinara
- Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich$10.99
Prime rib, sautéed onions, bell peppers and mozzarella on hoagie bread
Prime rib, sautéed onions, bell peppers and mozzarella on hoagie bread
Pastas
- Spaghetti with Marinara Pasta$7.99
Spaghetti topped with homemade marinara and mozzarella
Spaghetti topped with homemade marinara and mozzarella
- Fettuccini Alfredo Pasta$8.99
Fettuccini pasta tossed in a creamy homemade alfredo, with mushrooms and sprinkled with parsley
Fettuccini pasta tossed in a creamy homemade alfredo, with mushrooms and sprinkled with parsley
- Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo Pasta$10.99
With mushrooms
With mushrooms
- Chicken Parmesan Pasta$10.99
- Shrimp Alfredo Pasta$12.99
- Manicotti Pasta$9.99
Filled with cheese topped with marinara and mozzarella
Filled with cheese topped with marinara and mozzarella
- Beef Ravioli Pasta$9.99
Pasta pillows stuff with beef with homemade marinara and mozzarella
Pasta pillows stuff with beef with homemade marinara and mozzarella
- Four Cheese Ravioli Pasta$9.99
- Lasagna$10.99
Layers of pasta, meat sauce and ricotta, topped with homemade marinara and mozzarella
Layers of pasta, meat sauce and ricotta, topped with homemade marinara and mozzarella
Kids Menu
Desserts
- New York Cheesecake$5.99
- Strawberry Cheesecake$5.99
- Nutella Cheesecake$5.99
- Caramel Fudge Cheesecake$5.99
- Cannoli$7.00
Filled with cannoli cream and chocolate, sprinkled with powder sugar. 3 pcs
Filled with cannoli cream and chocolate, sprinkled with powder sugar. 3 pcs
- Tiramisu$5.99
- Skillet Brownie$7.50
Includes a scoop of blue bell homemade vanilla ice cream
Includes a scoop of blue bell homemade vanilla ice cream
- Skillet Cookie$7.50
Includes a scoop of blue bell homemade vanilla ice cream
Includes a scoop of blue bell homemade vanilla ice cream
- Nutella Pizza$10.00
12". With pistachios and powdered sugar
12". With pistachios and powdered sugar
Sides
- SIDE RANCH$0.50
- SIDE ITALIAN DRESSING$0.50
- SIDE CAESAR DRESSING$0.50
- SIDE BLUE CHEESE DRESSING$0.50
- SIDE ALFREDO SAUCE$1.00
- SIDE PIZZA SAUCE$0.50
- SIDE MARINARA SAUCE$0.75
- SIDE BUFFALO SAUCE$0.75
- SIDE ANCHOVIES$1.00
- SIDE BANANA PEPPERS$0.75
- SIDE BLACK OLIVES$0.75
- SIDE GREEN OLIVES$0.75
- SIDE JALEPENOS$0.75
- SIDE TZATZIKI SAUCE$1.00
- SIDE ORDER OF MEATBALLS$3.00
- SIDE CHIPS$1.25
Pizza
Build Your Own Pizza
Small Specialty Pizzas
- 10" Times Square$13.99
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives
- 10" Manhattan Meat Lover$13.99
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, ham, sausage, ground beef, fresh garlic
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, ham, sausage, ground beef, fresh garlic
- 10" Park Avenue$13.99
Grilled chicken, fresh spinach, feta, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic
Grilled chicken, fresh spinach, feta, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic
- 10" Soho$13.99
Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, sundried tomatoes, fresh garlic, romano, alfredo sauce
Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, sundried tomatoes, fresh garlic, romano, alfredo sauce
- 10" Philly Pizza$14.99
Philly steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, fresh garlic, alfredo sauce
Philly steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, fresh garlic, alfredo sauce
- 10" Brooklyn Bomber$13.99
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, jalapeños, fresh garlic
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, jalapeños, fresh garlic
- 10" Village$12.99
Gyro meat, onions, fresh tomatoes, feta, olive oil
Gyro meat, onions, fresh tomatoes, feta, olive oil
- 10" Pulled Pork$13.99
Pineapple, jalapeños, parsley flakes, red onions
Pineapple, jalapeños, parsley flakes, red onions
- 10" Staten Island$13.99
Sausage, fresh spinach, onions, fresh garlic
Sausage, fresh spinach, onions, fresh garlic
- 10" Pepperoni Amora$12.99
Cup and char pepperoni, grated Parmesan, oregano
Cup and char pepperoni, grated Parmesan, oregano
- 10" Veggie$12.99
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, fresh garlic
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, fresh garlic
- 10" House Margherita$12.99
Olive oil base, basil, shredded mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic, no pizza sauce
Olive oil base, basil, shredded mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic, no pizza sauce
- 10" Buffalo Chicken$13.99
Chicken, buffalo sauce, jalapeños, red onions, fresh mozzarella, side of ranch or blue cheese
Chicken, buffalo sauce, jalapeños, red onions, fresh mozzarella, side of ranch or blue cheese
- 10" Neapolitan Margherita$12.99
Our housemade pizza sauce, fresh or shredded mozzarella, fresh basil, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, olive oil
Our housemade pizza sauce, fresh or shredded mozzarella, fresh basil, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, olive oil
- 10" Texas Spring Time$13.99
Fresh spinach, grilled chicken, banana peppers, roasted red peppers, fresh tomatoes, feta
Fresh spinach, grilled chicken, banana peppers, roasted red peppers, fresh tomatoes, feta
- 10" Houston Street$13.99
Ranch base, onions, mushrooms mozzarella, buffalo chicken, bacon and fresh garlic, topped with ranch and buffalo sauce
Ranch base, onions, mushrooms mozzarella, buffalo chicken, bacon and fresh garlic, topped with ranch and buffalo sauce
- 10" Chicken Pesto$12.99
Olive oil, pesto sauce, mozzarella, chicken, fresh basil
Olive oil, pesto sauce, mozzarella, chicken, fresh basil
- 10" BBQ Chicken$13.99
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, optional add pineapple with parsley flakes
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, optional add pineapple with parsley flakes
- 10" Prosciutto Arugula$12.99
Olive oil base, light mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, feta, arugula
Olive oil base, light mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, feta, arugula
Medium Specialty Pizzas
- 12" Times Square$18.99
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives
- 12" Manhattan Meat Lover$18.99
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, ham, sausage, ground beef, fresh garlic
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, ham, sausage, ground beef, fresh garlic
- 12" Park Avenue$18.99
Grilled chicken, fresh spinach, feta, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic
Grilled chicken, fresh spinach, feta, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic
- 12" Soho$18.99
Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, sundried tomatoes, fresh garlic, romano, alfredo sauce
Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, sundried tomatoes, fresh garlic, romano, alfredo sauce
- 12" Philly Pizza$19.99
Philly steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, fresh garlic, alfredo sauce
Philly steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, fresh garlic, alfredo sauce
- 12" Brooklyn Bomber$18.99
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, jalapeños, fresh garlic
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, jalapeños, fresh garlic
- 12" Village$16.99
Gyro meat, onions, fresh tomatoes, feta, olive oil
Gyro meat, onions, fresh tomatoes, feta, olive oil
- 12" Pulled Pork$18.99
Pineapple, jalapeños, parsley flakes, red onions
Pineapple, jalapeños, parsley flakes, red onions
- 12" Staten Island$18.99
Sausage, fresh spinach, onions, fresh garlic
Sausage, fresh spinach, onions, fresh garlic
- 12" Pepperoni Amora$15.99
Cup and char pepperoni, grated Parmesan, oregano
Cup and char pepperoni, grated Parmesan, oregano
- 12" Veggie$15.99
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, fresh garlic
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, fresh garlic
- 12" House Margherita$15.99
Olive oil base, basil, shredded mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic, no pizza sauce
Olive oil base, basil, shredded mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic, no pizza sauce
- 12" Buffalo Chicken$18.99
Chicken, buffalo sauce, jalapeños, red onions, fresh mozzarella, side of ranch or blue cheese
Chicken, buffalo sauce, jalapeños, red onions, fresh mozzarella, side of ranch or blue cheese
- 12" Neapolitan Margherita$15.99
Our housemade pizza sauce, fresh or shredded mozzarella, fresh basil, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, olive oil
Our housemade pizza sauce, fresh or shredded mozzarella, fresh basil, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, olive oil
- 12" Texas Spring Time$18.99
Fresh spinach, grilled chicken, banana peppers, roasted red peppers, fresh tomatoes, feta
Fresh spinach, grilled chicken, banana peppers, roasted red peppers, fresh tomatoes, feta
- 12" Houston Street$18.99
Ranch base, onions, mushrooms mozzarella, buffalo chicken, bacon and fresh garlic, topped with ranch and buffalo sauce
Ranch base, onions, mushrooms mozzarella, buffalo chicken, bacon and fresh garlic, topped with ranch and buffalo sauce
- 12" Chicken Pesto$15.99
Olive oil, pesto sauce, mozzarella, chicken, fresh basil
Olive oil, pesto sauce, mozzarella, chicken, fresh basil
- 12" BBQ Chicken$18.99
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, optional add pineapple with parsley flakes
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, optional add pineapple with parsley flakes
- 12" Prosciutto Arugula$15.99
Olive oil base, light mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, feta, arugula
Olive oil base, light mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, feta, arugula
Large Specialty Pizzas
- 14" Times Square$20.99
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives
- 14" Manhattan Meat Lover$20.99
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, ham, sausage, ground beef, fresh garlic
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, ham, sausage, ground beef, fresh garlic
- 14" Park Avenue$20.99
Grilled chicken, fresh spinach, feta, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic
Grilled chicken, fresh spinach, feta, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic
- 14" Soho$20.99
Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, sundried tomatoes, fresh garlic, romano, alfredo sauce
Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, sundried tomatoes, fresh garlic, romano, alfredo sauce
- 14" Philly Pizza$21.99
Philly steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, fresh garlic, alfredo sauce
Philly steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, fresh garlic, alfredo sauce
- 14" Brooklyn Bomber$20.99
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, jalapeños, fresh garlic
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, jalapeños, fresh garlic
- 14" Village$18.99
Gyro meat, onions, fresh tomatoes, feta, olive oil
Gyro meat, onions, fresh tomatoes, feta, olive oil
- 14" Pulled Pork$20.99
Pineapple, jalapeños, parsley flakes, red onions
Pineapple, jalapeños, parsley flakes, red onions
- 14" Staten Island$20.99
Sausage, fresh spinach, onions, fresh garlic
Sausage, fresh spinach, onions, fresh garlic
- 14" Pepperoni Amora$17.99
Cup and char pepperoni, grated Parmesan, oregano
Cup and char pepperoni, grated Parmesan, oregano
- 14" Veggie$17.99
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, fresh garlic
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, fresh garlic
- 14" House Margherita$17.99
Olive oil base, basil, shredded mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic, no pizza sauce
Olive oil base, basil, shredded mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic, no pizza sauce
- 14" Buffalo Chicken$20.99
Chicken, buffalo sauce, jalapeños, red onions, fresh mozzarella, side of ranch or blue cheese
Chicken, buffalo sauce, jalapeños, red onions, fresh mozzarella, side of ranch or blue cheese
- 14" Neapolitan Margherita$17.99
Our housemade pizza sauce, fresh or shredded mozzarella, fresh basil, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, olive oil
Our housemade pizza sauce, fresh or shredded mozzarella, fresh basil, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, olive oil
- 14" Texas Spring Time$20.99
Fresh spinach, grilled chicken, banana peppers, roasted red peppers, fresh tomatoes, feta
Fresh spinach, grilled chicken, banana peppers, roasted red peppers, fresh tomatoes, feta
- 14" Houston Street$20.99
Ranch base, onions, mushrooms mozzarella, buffalo chicken, bacon and fresh garlic, topped with ranch and buffalo sauce
Ranch base, onions, mushrooms mozzarella, buffalo chicken, bacon and fresh garlic, topped with ranch and buffalo sauce
- 14" Chicken Pesto$17.99
Olive oil, pesto sauce, mozzarella, chicken, fresh basil
Olive oil, pesto sauce, mozzarella, chicken, fresh basil
- 14" BBQ Chicken$20.99
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, optional add pineapple with parsley flakes
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, optional add pineapple with parsley flakes
- 14" Prosciutto Arugula$17.99
Olive oil base, light mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, feta, arugula
Olive oil base, light mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, feta, arugula
XL Specialty Pizzas
- 16" Times Square$21.99
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, black olives
- 16" Manhattan Meat Lover$21.99
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, ham, sausage, ground beef, fresh garlic
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, ham, sausage, ground beef, fresh garlic
- 16" Park Avenue$21.99
Grilled chicken, fresh spinach, feta, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic
Grilled chicken, fresh spinach, feta, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic
- 16" Soho$21.99
Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, sundried tomatoes, fresh garlic, romano, alfredo sauce
Grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, sundried tomatoes, fresh garlic, romano, alfredo sauce
- 16" Philly Pizza$22.99
Philly steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, fresh garlic, alfredo sauce
Philly steak, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, fresh garlic, alfredo sauce
- 16" Brooklyn Bomber$21.99
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, jalapeños, fresh garlic
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, jalapeños, fresh garlic
- 16" Village$20.99
Gyro meat, onions, fresh tomatoes, feta, olive oil
Gyro meat, onions, fresh tomatoes, feta, olive oil
- 16" Pulled Pork$21.99
Pineapple, jalapeños, parsley flakes, red onions
Pineapple, jalapeños, parsley flakes, red onions
- 16" Staten Island$21.99
Sausage, fresh spinach, onions, fresh garlic
Sausage, fresh spinach, onions, fresh garlic
- 16" Pepperoni Amora$19.99
Cup and char pepperoni, grated Parmesan, oregano
Cup and char pepperoni, grated Parmesan, oregano
- 16" Veggie$19.99
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, fresh garlic
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, tomatoes, fresh garlic
- 16" House Margherita$19.99
Olive oil base, basil, shredded mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic, no pizza sauce
Olive oil base, basil, shredded mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic, no pizza sauce
- 16" Buffalo Chicken$21.99
Chicken, buffalo sauce, jalapeños, red onions, fresh mozzarella, side of ranch or blue cheese
Chicken, buffalo sauce, jalapeños, red onions, fresh mozzarella, side of ranch or blue cheese
- 16" Neapolitan Margherita$19.99
Our housemade pizza sauce, fresh or shredded mozzarella, fresh basil, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, olive oil
Our housemade pizza sauce, fresh or shredded mozzarella, fresh basil, plum tomatoes, fresh garlic, olive oil
- 16" Texas Spring Time$21.99
Fresh spinach, grilled chicken, banana peppers, roasted red peppers, fresh tomatoes, feta
Fresh spinach, grilled chicken, banana peppers, roasted red peppers, fresh tomatoes, feta
- 16" Houston Street$21.99
Ranch base, onions, mushrooms mozzarella, buffalo chicken, bacon and fresh garlic, topped with ranch and buffalo sauce
Ranch base, onions, mushrooms mozzarella, buffalo chicken, bacon and fresh garlic, topped with ranch and buffalo sauce
- 16" Chicken Pesto$19.99
Olive oil, pesto sauce, mozzarella, chicken, fresh basil
Olive oil, pesto sauce, mozzarella, chicken, fresh basil
- 16" BBQ Chicken$21.99
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, optional add pineapple with parsley flakes
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, optional add pineapple with parsley flakes
- 16" Prosciutto Arugula$19.99
Olive oil base, light mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, feta, arugula
Olive oil base, light mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, feta, arugula