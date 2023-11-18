Pint Platoon-Special

$150.00

Charlie Foxtrot Brewing will be open within the next 30 days and to show our excitement, we wanted to offer a pre-opening deal! Join our Pint Platoon membership to receive one free beer a week (up to $7), for one year*, limit one per person. If you miss a week, that beer will be donated to a military branch (Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coastguard) of your choosing. You will also be eligible for monthly Pint Platoon member only discounts. We look forward to having a beer with you soon! *One year membership will begin on Charlie Foxtrot's official opening day and run consecutive for 52 consecutive weeks. Membership will expire 52 weeks from official opening date which is TBD currently. No refunds after order is purchased. Offer valid until Dec 1st, 2023. Must be 21 or older to purchase. Membership is non-transferable.