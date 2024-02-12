Charlie Horse of Ocala, LLC 2426 E Silver Springs Blvd
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Fried Mozzarella$10.79
Breaded mozzarella, lightly fried, served with marinara sauce
- Beer Battered Onion Rings$9.79
Served with spicy dipping sauce
- Chips & Queso$10.79
Fresh seasoned tortilla chips, served with melted queso and homemade salsa
- Nachos$10.79
Tortilla chips topped with queso, lettuce, pico, sour cream, and jalapeños
- Potato Skins$10.29
Fried potato skins smother with cheese and bacon, served with sour cream
- Jalapeño Poppers$10.99
Breaded jalapenos stuffed with your choice of cream cheese or Cheddar and lightly fried, served with ranch
- Fried Mushrooms$10.29
Breaded mushrooms, lightly fried, served with ranch
- Crab Stuffed Mushrooms$14.49
- Corn Nuggets$9.79
Fried sweet creamed corn balls sprinkled with powdered sugar, served with a side of raspberry sauce
- Pretzel Bites$9.79
Served with nacho cheese
- Mini Corn Dog Basket$10.79
Battered dip mini hot dogs
- Basket of Fries$4.79
Choice of steak or curly fries
- Basket of Chips$4.29
Lightly fried potato chips served with a side of ranch
- Chili Cheese Fries$10.79
Fries topped with Cheddar cheese, nacho cheese, chili, diced green onions, and a side of sour cream
- Fried Pickle Fries$9.79
You haven't tried anything until you've tried these! Lightly breaded pickle fries, fried golden brown, served with a spicy dipping sauce
- Cheese Quesadilla$9.79
Griddle pressed quesadilla loaded with cheese, served with lettuce, pico, and sour cream
- Fried Green Beans$9.79
Crisp green beans coated in savory batter, served with remoulade dipping sauce
- Chicken Pickin' Chips$11.99
A Charlie Horse legacy!! Golden fried chips covered with tender chicken, BBQ sauce and Cheddar cheese
Salads & Soups
- Small Full Caesar Salad$6.49
Chopped fresh romaine, tossed with Parmesan cheese and house-made croutons, with Caesar dressing
- Large Full Caesar Salad$10.49
Chopped fresh romaine, tossed with Parmesan cheese and house-made croutons, with Caesar dressing
- Small Full House Salad$6.49
Lettuce mix, tomato, cheese, cucumber, onion, and house-made croutons, with your choice of dressing
- Large Full House Salad$10.49
Lettuce mix, tomato, cheese, cucumber, onion, and house-made croutons, with your choice of dressing
- Charlie Horse Salad$13.49
Our version of the classic chef salad. Fresh lettuce mix, cheese, ham, turkey, bacon, tomato, egg, onion, cucumbers, with your choice of dressing
- Taco Salad$13.49
Taco shell bowl, romaine, your choice of beef or chicken, tomato, cheese and onions
- Side House Salad$3.79
- Side Caesar Salad$3.79
- Chili$5.99
- Soup of the Day$6.99
- Chicken Noodle Soup$6.99
Wings
Sandwiches, Wraps, Tacos, and More
- Reuben$13.99
Deli sliced corned beef or turkey, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing, and melted Swiss between toasted marbled rye
- French Dip$13.99
A generous portion of deli-sliced roast beef topped with melted provolone, placed on a toasted hoagie roll, served with au jus
- Philly$13.99
Choice of sliced ribeye or grilled chicken, topped with grilled peppers, onions, mushrooms, and provolone, on a toasted hoagie
- Cuban$13.99
Made with Ocala's own Barbacuban sauces! Pork slow-roasted in Barbacuban mojo sauce, along with ham, Swiss cheese, pickles, and Barbacuban 455 sauce
- Chicken Strips$11.49
Chicken strips in beer batter, tossed in our choice of sauce, choice of fries, and served with your choice of dressing
- Fried Chicken Sliders$11.99
4 fried chicken sliders with choice of fries
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Fried or grilled tossed in your choice of wing sauce
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce and tomato
- Charlie Melt$12.99
Ham, bacon, tomato, and American cheese, on Texas toast
- Chicken Parmesan Melt$12.99
Fried chicken marinara and mozzarella on Texas toast
- Grilled Cheese$9.99
Texas toast with your choice of American, provolone, Pepper Jack, Cheddar, or Swiss
- Blackened Mahi Tacos$13.99
Topped with cabbage, and rémoulade sauce, served with pico
- Grilled Chicken Tacos$13.99
Topped with cabbage, pico, and rémoulade sauce
- Pork Tacos$13.99
Made with Ocala's own Barbacuban sauces! Pork slow-roasted in Barbacuban mojo sauce with cabbage and pico
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.99
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, tomato, croutons, and Caesar dressing
- Philly Cheesesteak Wrap$12.99
Sliced ribeye, onions, peppers, mushrooms, and provolone cheese
- Turkey Ranch BLT$12.99
Turkey, lettuce, tomato, bacon, Cheddar cheese, and ranch
- 1 Piece Plain Hot Dog$6.49
Grilled hot dog
- 2 Pieces Plain Hot Dog$11.49
Grilled hot dog
- Chili Cheese Dogs$12.49
2 grilled hot dogs with housemade chili, Cheddar cheese, and onion
Entrées
- Chopped Steak Dinner$13.99
Grilled chopped Angus steak, topped with grilled onions and mushrooms, served with choice of 1 side
- Country Fried Steak Dinner$13.99
Battered and deep-fried cube steak
- Steak Dinner$25.99
T-bone (16 oz) or ribeye (14 oz) steak, served with a choice of 2 sides
- Fried Shrimp Basket$13.99
Fried butterflied shrimp, served with fries and coleslaw
- Fish & Chips Basket$13.99
2 pieces of hand-breaded fried cod. Served with fries and coleslaw
- Clam Strips$10.99
Served with fries and coleslaw
- Open Faced Roast Beef Sandwich$15.99
Hot housemade roast beef on top of mashed potato and covered in gravy
- Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner$16.49
2 grilled chicken breasts, served with a choice of two sides
Burgers
- Charlie Horse$11.99
Lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle
- Cheezie Horse$12.99
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and choice of cheese
- Mushroom Swiss$13.99
Sautéed mushrooms and swiss
- Patty Melt$12.99
8 oz Angus patty served with Swiss cheese, Thousand Island dressing, and caramelized onions on rye bread
- Chili & Cheddar Burger$13.99
Angus patty smothered in chili and Cheddar cheese
- Black & Blue$13.99
Blackening seasoning, caramelized onions, and bleu cheese sauce
- Bacon Cheeseburger$13.99
Bacon and choice of cheese
- Burger Sliders$11.99
4 burger sliders served with a choice of fries
Kids Menu
Sides/Add Ons
- Side House Salad$3.79
- Side Caesar Salad$3.79
- Steamed Vegetables$2.49
- Side Celery Blue$2.99
- Side Gravy$2.49
- Side Rice$2.49
- Side Mac n Cheese$2.49
- Side Mashed Potatoes$2.49
- Side Au Jus$1.00
- Side Queso$1.99
- Side Potato Salad$2.49
- Side Remoulade$0.50
- Side Salsa$2.49
- Extra Bleu Cheese$0.50
- Extra Ranch$0.50
- Side Pasta Salad$2.49
- Extra Wing Sauce$0.50
- Cole Slaw$2.49