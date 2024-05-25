Oil less fried ribs

$17.00

Looking for something nontraditional and delicious that will satisfy your cravings? Our oil less fried ribs are the perfect choice for anyone who loves the irresistible combination of perfectly cooked ribs. Our chefs start with our amazing smoked ribs, and then take them to the next level by expertly oil less frying them to create a crave-worthy flavor and texture. The result is a dish that's juicy, and simply bursting with flavor. Served with your favorite side dish, our fried ribs are the ultimate comfort food and are a perfect choice for any occasion. Try them today and discover why they're one of our signature dishes!