Charlotte's Menu

Salads

Garden Salad

$4.99

Pasta Salad

$3.49

Potato Salad

$3.99

Fruit Salad

$3.99

Soup

Soup du Jour

$4.99

Breads

Garlic Bread

$1.25

Yeast Roll

$0.99

Cornbread

$0.99

Croissants

$3.50

Entrees

Liver & Onions

$7.99

Meatloaf

$8.99

Fried Chicken

$7.99

Lemon Pepper Cod

$7.99

Salmon Croquettes

$10.99

Orange Plate Special

$9.99

Baked Chicken

$7.99

Baked Spaghetti

$7.99

Portobello Mushrooms

$7.99

Seafood Lasagna

$14.99

Fried Fish Special

$15.99

Shrimp & Grits

$18.99

Mango BBQ Wings

$7.49

Oxtails w/Rice

$16.99

Smothered Pork Chops

$7.49

Smothered Turkey Legs

$14.99

Sides

Macaroni & Cheese

$3.99

Green Beans

$3.99

Corn Maque Choux

$3.99

Black Eyed Peas

$3.99

Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy

$3.99

Rice Pilaf

$3.99

Cabbage

$3.99

Carrot Souffle

$3.99

Cornbread Dressing

$3.99

Desserts

Hummingbird Cake

$5.99

Carrot Cake

$5.99

Banana Pudding for 2

$9.99

Blackberry Cobbler for 2

$5.99

Buttermilk Chess Pie

$4.99

7up Pound Cake

$5.99

Sweet Potato Cheesecake

$5.99

Peach Cobbler

$6.99

Beverages

Soda

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Mango Lemonade

$3.50

Bottle Water

$3.00

Coffee

$2.00

Panache Punch

$3.50

Apple Juice Box

$1.29

Lady Day Classic

Entrees

Brisket

$22.99

Fried Ribs

$20.99

Smoked Chicked Leg Quarterrs

$19.99

Beef Smoked Sausage

$14.99

Sensation Salad

Cucumber Salad

$4.99

Purple Coleslaw

$3.99

Soulful Sides

Mac & Cheese

$4.99

BBQ Baked Beans

$4.99

Candied Yams

$4.99

Corn Maque Choux

$4.99

Desserts

