Charming Gardener
Signature Bowls
- Chicken Caesar-ish
miso brown rice, crunchy bunch, buttermilk caesar, sweet & sour broccoli, roasted chicken, parmesan frico$16.00
- Roasted Lemon Salmon
quinoa, basmati, & lentils, leafy greens, yogurt green goddess, chile garlic cucumbers, crispy chickpeas$17.00
- Miso Steak
garlic roasted sirloin, miso brown rice, crunchy bunch, miso sesame dressing, carrot & edamame salad, puffed brown rice$18.50
- Chile Chicken
roasted chicken breast, quinoa, basmati, & lentils, leafy greens, chile vinaigrette, roasted peppers with garbanzos, spiced almonds$16.00
- Mediterranean Cauliflower
quinoa, basmati, & lentils, leafy greens, creamy lemon & garlic vinaigrette, roasted peppers with garbanzos, nut & seed brittle$13.50
- Shroomin'
herbed mushrooms, quinoa, basmati, & lentils, crunchy bunch, spicy cilantro ranch, sweet & sour broccoli, tortilla crunchies$13.50
- Roasted Sweet Potato
miso brown rice, leafy greens, spicy cilantro ranch, golden beets & fennel salad, nut & seed brittle$13.50
Build Your Own Bowl
Small Plates
- Tempura Cauliflower Nuggies
spicy cilantro ranch$8.00
- Chips & Dip
herbed wheat crisps, charred scallion & onion dip$7.00
- Sirloin Beef Sticks
garlic roasted sirloin, crispy shallots, chili crisp aioli$13.00
- Crispy Sesame Sweet Potatoes
hot honey & ranch$9.00
- Chicken Salad Lettuce Cups
waldorf chicken salad, romaine hearts, spicy almonds$10.00