Chase The Submarine
Sandwiches
- Banh Mi Combo$12.00
Pate, Virginia ham, cucumber, jalapeno, pickled daikon, pickled carrots, cilantro, Maggi aioli
- Burrata Tomato$11.00
Torn Burrata, marinated tomato, crushed S&P chips, vincotto, basil, roasted tomato aioli
- Italian #2$13.00
Mortadella, capicola, Genoa salami, provolone, pickled piquillo peppers, lettuce, roasted tomato aioli, olive oil, red wine vinegar
- Meatball Submarine$13.00
Pork & beef meatballs, provolone, vodka tomato sauce
- Pepperoni Sandwich$12.00
Pepperoni, turkey, provolone, pepperoncini, lettuce, roasted tomato aioli
- Caprese Delight$11.00
Fresh mozzarella, marinated tomatoes, basil, olive oil, balsamic glaze, roasted tomato aioli
- The Ultimate Club$13.00
Roast beef, smoked turkey, provolone, applewood smoked bacon, arugula, roasted tomato aioli
- steak cheese$12.00
Chopped beef, melted American cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, maggi aioli
- Gourmet Veggie Sub$13.00
Grilled eggplant, zucchini, roasted red peppers, feta cheese, olive tapenade, arugula, roasted tomato aioli
- Chicken & Pesto$12.00
Grilled chicken, provolone, fresh basil pesto, sun-dried tomatoes, arugula
- Turkey & Swiss$12.00
Smoked turkey, swiss cheese, lettuce, pesto, roasted tomato aioli
- The Spicy Italian$13.00
Spicy capicola, Genoa salami, provolone, pepperoncini, red onions, lettuce, olive oil, red wine vinegar
Paninis
- Mediterranean Fusion$10.00
Grilled eggplant, zucchini, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh basil pesto, fresh mozzarella, olive tapenade, balsamic glaze
- Spicy Roast Beef Delight$11.00
Sliced roast beef, spicy capicola, melted Swiss cheese, pickled piquillo peppers, caramelized onions, horseradish aioli
- Ultimate Italian Meat$11.00
Mortadella, capicola, Genoa salami, pepperoni, thinly sliced pork & beef meatballs, provolone cheese, roasted tomato aioli, red wine vinegar
- Basil Provolone Chicken$10.00
Grilled chicken, fresh basil, provolone cheese, marinated tomatoes, arugula, roasted tomato aioli
- Sweet and Spicy Fusion$10.00
Pate, Virginia ham, smoked turkey, pickled daikon, pickled carrots, sliced pepperoncini, Maggi aioli, cilantro, roasted tomato aioli
Chips
Cookies
Cakes & Pastries
Soda
- Cheerwine$4.00
- Jarritos Mango$4.00
- Diet Coke$2.50
- Dr.Brown's Black Cherry$3.75
- Dr.Brown's Cream Soda$3.75
- Dr.Brown's Root Beer$3.75Out of stock
- Dr.Brown's Cream (Diet Soda)$3.75Out of stock
- Dr.Brown's Black Cherry (Diet Soda)$3.75
- Fiji Water$4.00
- Mexican Cola$4.00
- Jarritos Grapefruit$4.00
- Pepsi 20onzas$4.00Out of stock
- Starry 20 Onzas$4.00
- Diet Pepsi 20 Onzas$4.00Out of stock
- Mtn Dew$4.00
- cane coke$2.50
- sunkist$2.50
- REDBULL$3.75