Chaska Restaurant 5120 Geary Blvd
Popular Items
CHICKEN COCONUT CURRY
Creamy coconut chicken curry is delicious, healthy, and made with chef's secret recipe.
ALOO GOBI (CAULIFLOWER)
Fresh cauliflower and potatoes cooked with herbs and Chaska spices and garnished with cilantro.
PALAK PANEER
Fresh spinach and paneer (cottage cheese) cooked with Chaska's in-house spices and herbs.
Lunch Special
Lunchbox
Chicken Tikka Masala Combo
Combo comes with portion of Chicken Tikka Masala and choice of VEGGIES, Rice and choice of Naan (Bread).
Lamb Curry Combo
Combo comes with a portion of Lamb Curry and a choice of VEGGIES item, Rice, and Plain Butter Naan.
Tandoori (BBQ) Chicken Combo
Combo comes with 1 Chicken Leg Tandoori and a choice of VEGGIES items, Rice, and a choice of Naan.
Build Your Vegetarian Combo
Customize your vegetarian combo lunchbox.
Wraps
CHICKEN SEEKH KABAB WRAP
Chicken kabab seasoned with green chili, ginger and spices with grilled onions wrapped in naan.
CHICKEN TANDOORI WRAP
Tandoori chicken (BBQ) sautéed with dice bell pepper, and finely chopped onions, wrapped in fresh butter naan bread.
LAMB SEEKH KABAB WRAP
Lamb kabab seasoned with green chili, ginger and spices with grilled onions wrapped in naan.
PANEER WRAP
Cottage cheese sautéed with dice bell peppers and finely chopped onions with mixed spices and rolled in fresh butter naan bread.
VEGGIE WRAP
Seasoned potato patties, tomatoes, cilantro, onions, shredded romaine, mint & tamarind chutney with mint mayo and wrapped in naan.
Menu
Starter
Veggie Samosas (2pcs)
Traditional crispy Indian pastry with spiced peas and potatoes, deep fried and served with mint and tamarind sauce.
Veggie Pakora (Fritters)
Deep-fried battered veggies with spices and served with mint and tamarind chutney (Sauce)
Paneer Pakora (FRITTERS)
Paneer pakora is savory gram flour batter-coated Indian cottage cheese fritters served with mint and tamarind chutney (Sauce).
Chicken Pakora (FRITTERS)
Deep-fried chicken strips dipped in spiced chickpea batter and served with mint and tamarind chutney (Sauce).
Aloo Tikki (2PCS)
Mashed potato patties deep fry, served mint and tamarind chutney (Sauces).
Tandoori (BBQ) Chicken Wings Classic Bone-In (10PCS)
Chicken wings marinated in Yogurt, Ginger, Garlic, and In-house tandoori (BBQ) spices and baked in (Clay Oven).
Papadum (2PCS)
Cumin seed chickpea masala papadum lentil crispy wafer served with mint and tamarind chutney (Sauce).
Entrée Specialties
CHICKEN ACHAR
Chicken cooked with Chase's in-house pickle spices and sauce garnished with cilantro, and julienne-cut ginger.
CHICKEN KARAHI
DICED CHICKEN COOKED WITH IN-HOUSE SPICES, HERBS, AND TOMATOES IN TRADITIONAL STYLE.
FISH KARAHI
Tilapia fish cubes cooked in a pan with fresh tomatoes, garlic, ginger, fish spices & fresh herbs.
GOAT KARAHI
A classic karahi dish of goat with bone cooked with in-house selected spices and deliciousness garnished with cilantro, chef's secret recipe.
LAMB ACHAR
Lamb cooked with Chaska's in-house pickle spices and sauce garnished with cilantro and ginger.
LAMB KARAHI
Lamb with bone cooked in Chaska in-house blend of spices, stir-fried tomatoes, garnished with cilantro and ginger.
LAMB SHANK CURRY
Marinated lamb shank with yogurt and in-house blend of spices and cooked curry sauce and garnished with ginger and cilantro.
PANEER KARAHI
Paneer (Indian cottage cheese) cooked in a tomato-based gravy with a blend of aromatic spices.
PRAWNS KARAHI
Jumbo prawns cooked in a pan with in-house Karachi exotic spices tomato, ginger, coriander, green chili, and garnished with cilantro.
CHICKEN JALFREZI
Entree Chicken Curries
CHICKEN BINDI (OKRA)
Chicken and okra cooked in tomato, and onion gravy with in-house mixed spices.
CHICKEN CHOLAY
Chicken curry cooked with garbanzo, garnished with cilantro and ginger.
CHICKEN CURRY
Bone-in chicken cooked with herbs and spices in curry sauce.
CHICKEN DAAL
Chicken and yellow lentils cooked in tomato, and onion gravy with in-house mixed spices.
CHICKEN PALAK
Chicken and spinach cooked in tomato and onion gravy with in-house spices and herbs.
CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA
Boneless chicken cubes charcoal (BBQ) chicken breast cooked in special tikka creamy curry.
CHICKEN VINDALOO
Chicken and potatoes cooked in-house with mixed spices and vindaloo curry.
Entree Lamb/Goat Curries
GOAT CURRY
Goat with bone cooked with in-house spices and this deliciousness garnished with cilantro, chef's secret recipe.
LAMB BHINDI
Lamb and okra cooked in tomato and onion gravy with in-house mixed spices.
LAMB BHUNA
Slow-cooked boneless lamb tempered into a thick gravy with in-house spices, garnished with cilantro, and ginger.
LAMB CURRY
Lamb boneless cooked in Chaska's in-house blend of spices, garnished with cilantro, and ginger.
LAMB DAAL
Lamb and yellow lentils cooked in tomato, and onion gravy with in-house mixed spices.
LAMB PALAK
Boneless lamb cooked with spinach and Chaska's choice of in-house spices.
LAMB TIKKA MASALA
Lamb roasted and cooked in Chaska's tikka, creamy, gravy, and garnished with fenugreek.
LAMB VINDALOO
Lamb and potatoes cooked in-house with mixed spices and vindaloo curry.
LAMB KORMA
LAMB COCONUT CURRY
Entree Vegetarian Curries
ALOO MUTTER
Cook potatoes with green peas, with in-house spices, creamy tomato curry and garnished with cilantro.
ALOO PALAK
Fresh spinach and potato cooked with in-house spices and herbs.
ALOO VINDALOO
Fresh potatoes cooked in Chaska's tangy, spicy, chili sauce with chef's secret recipe.
BENGAN BARTHA (EGGPLANT)
Tandoori roasted eggplant cooked with potatoes, onions, tomatoes, and Chaska's mixed spices.
BHINDI MASALA (OKRA)
Fresh cut okra cooked in Chaska's in-house spices and herbs.
CHANA DAAL (VEGAN)
Yellow lentil cooked with an in-house blend of spices, garnished with cilantro, and julienne-cut ginger.
CHANA MASALA (VEGAN)
Garbanzo beans cooked with in-house blend of spices, tomatoes-based curry sauce, garnished with cilantro, and ginger.
DAAL MAKHANI
Black lentils cooked with tomatoes, ginger, garlic, spices with cream, cilantro, and julienne-cut ginger.
DAL TADKA (VEGAN)
Yellow lentil cooked with an in-house blend of spices, garnished with cilantro, and julienne-cut ginger.
MIX VEGETABLE CURRY
Fresh mixed vegetables cooked in a onion & tomato sauce with in-house spices.
PALAK DAAL
Fresh spinach and split yellow lentil cooked with in-house spices and herbs, garnished with cilantro.
PALAK PANEER
Fresh spinach and paneer (cottage cheese) cooked with Chaska's in-house spices and herbs.
PANEER TIKKA MASALA
Cottage cheese cooked with tikka masala, thick, creamy, gravy and garnished with fenugreek.
MUTTER PANEER
EGG CURRY
Entree Seafood Curry
Tandoori (BBQ)
CHICKEN LEG TANDOORI (2PCS)
2 Piece. Chicken leg marinated with a tandoori blend of spices in yogurt wrapped around a skewer.
CHICKEN SEEKH KABAB (2PCS)
2 Pieces. Ground chicken blended with a rare selection of delicious fresh herbs and spices.
CHICKEN TIKKA BOTI
Tender morsels of boneless chicken breast marinated in a blend of vinegar, spices, and gently skewered to bake in tandoor.
LAMB SEEKH KABAB (2PCS)
2 Pieces. Ground lamb blended with a rare selection of delicious fresh herbs and spices.
LAMB TIKKA BOTI
Lamb is marinated in a blend of spices, and gently skewered to grill in a tandoor (clay oven).
PRAWN TANDOORI
Jumbo prawns marinated with Chaska tikka BBQ spices and grilled in tandoor (clay oven).
TILAPIA FISH TANDOORI
Boneless and skinless tilapia fish cooked with Chaska fish tikka BBQ spices.
Rice & Biryani
BASMATI RICE
Steamed basmati rice cooked with aromatic spices.
CHICKEN BIRYANI
Indian basmati rice and chicken cooked with in-house biryani spices, served with raita.
EGG BIRYANI
Indian basmati rice, Chaska's special biryani spices, left on slow-fire with boiled eggs.
LAMB BIRYANI
Indian basmati rice and lamb cooked with in-house biryani spices, served with raita.
PRAWNS BIRYANI
Jumbo prawns marinated in biryani spices in yogurt and slow-fire cooked.
VEGGIE BIRYANI
Indian basmati rice, fresh vegetables, marinated and slow-fire cooked.
GOAT BIRYANI
Breads (Naan & Roti)
ALOO NAAN (DAIRY)
Naan bread seasoned with mashed potatoes, cilantro, and herbs baked in a tandoor oven.
ASSORTED NAANS (BREAD)
Combination of garlic, onion, aloo (potato), and butter naan.
CHICKEN KEEMA NAAN (DAIRY)
Stuffed with minced chicken and baked in tandoor.
CHILI GARLIC NAAN (DAIRY)
Soft naan bread topped with chili, garlic, and baked in tandoor.
GARLIC NAAN (DAIRY)
All-purpose flour naan bread, seasoned with minced garlic, cilantro, and herbs.
LAMB KEEMA NAAN (DAIRY)
Stuffed with minced lamb and baked in tandoor.
ONION NAAN (DAIRY)
Naan bread seasoned with minced onion, cilantro, and herbs baked in a tandoor oven.
PANEER NAAN (DAIRY)
Naan stuffed with shredded paneer (cottage cheese) herbs.
PLAIN NAAN (DAIRY)
All-purpose flour fresh bread baked in a clay oven.
ROGHNI SESAME NAAN (DAIRY)
Soft, flat, leavened bread freshly baked in tandoor and topped with butter and garnished sesame seeds.
TANDOORI ROTI
Whole wheat flour bread baked in the tandoor oven.
Soup & Salad
Side Order
Desserts
GULAB JAMUN
2 Pieces. Deep-fried milk balls in sugar and syrup.
KHEER (RICE PUDDING)
Chaska in-house rice pudding blended with slow-cooked milk, almonds & pistachios.
RAS MALAI
2 pieces of soft milk cake served in a milky, creamy sauce topped with nuts.
SUJI HALWA (SEMOLINA PUDDING)
Roasted semolina made with sugar, nuts, cardamom, almonds, and garnished with saffron.
ZARDA - SWEET RICE
Zarda is a Pakistani sweet dish made with rice, sugar, nuts, cardamom, and almond garnished with gulab jamun.