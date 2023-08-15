Spend $40, save $5
Popular Items

CHICKEN COCONUT CURRY

$13.50

Creamy coconut chicken curry is delicious, healthy, and made with chef's secret recipe.

ALOO GOBI (CAULIFLOWER)

$10.95

Fresh cauliflower and potatoes cooked with herbs and Chaska spices and garnished with cilantro.

PALAK PANEER

$12.50

Fresh spinach and paneer (cottage cheese) cooked with Chaska's in-house spices and herbs.

Lunch Special

Lunchbox

Chicken Tikka Masala Combo

$15.95

Combo comes with portion of Chicken Tikka Masala and choice of VEGGIES, Rice and choice of Naan (Bread).

Lamb Curry Combo

$15.95

Combo comes with a portion of Lamb Curry and a choice of VEGGIES item, Rice, and Plain Butter Naan.

Tandoori (BBQ) Chicken Combo

$14.95

Combo comes with 1 Chicken Leg Tandoori and a choice of VEGGIES items, Rice, and a choice of Naan.

Build Your Vegetarian Combo

$13.95

Customize your vegetarian combo lunchbox.

Wraps

CHICKEN SEEKH KABAB WRAP

$12.95

Chicken kabab seasoned with green chili, ginger and spices with grilled onions wrapped in naan.

CHICKEN TANDOORI WRAP

$12.95

Tandoori chicken (BBQ) sautéed with dice bell pepper, and finely chopped onions, wrapped in fresh butter naan bread.

LAMB SEEKH KABAB WRAP

$13.95

Lamb kabab seasoned with green chili, ginger and spices with grilled onions wrapped in naan.

PANEER WRAP

$11.95

Cottage cheese sautéed with dice bell peppers and finely chopped onions with mixed spices and rolled in fresh butter naan bread.

VEGGIE WRAP

$10.95

Seasoned potato patties, tomatoes, cilantro, onions, shredded romaine, mint & tamarind chutney with mint mayo and wrapped in naan.

Menu

Starter

Veggie Samosas (2pcs)

$5.50

Traditional crispy Indian pastry with spiced peas and potatoes, deep fried and served with mint and tamarind sauce.

Veggie Pakora (Fritters)

$6.50

Deep-fried battered veggies with spices and served with mint and tamarind chutney (Sauce)

Paneer Pakora (FRITTERS)

$7.50

Paneer pakora is savory gram flour batter-coated Indian cottage cheese fritters served with mint and tamarind chutney (Sauce).

Chicken Pakora (FRITTERS)

$6.50

Deep-fried chicken strips dipped in spiced chickpea batter and served with mint and tamarind chutney (Sauce).

Aloo Tikki (2PCS)

$5.50

Mashed potato patties deep fry, served mint and tamarind chutney (Sauces).

Tandoori (BBQ) Chicken Wings Classic Bone-In (10PCS)

$12.95

Chicken wings marinated in Yogurt, Ginger, Garlic, and In-house tandoori (BBQ) spices and baked in (Clay Oven).

Papadum (2PCS)

$2.50

Cumin seed chickpea masala papadum lentil crispy wafer served with mint and tamarind chutney (Sauce).

Entrée Specialties

CHICKEN ACHAR

$14.95

Chicken cooked with Chase's in-house pickle spices and sauce garnished with cilantro, and julienne-cut ginger.

CHICKEN KARAHI

$14.95

DICED CHICKEN COOKED WITH IN-HOUSE SPICES, HERBS, AND TOMATOES IN TRADITIONAL STYLE.

Cholay Bhature (2PCS)

$14.95

FISH KARAHI

$16.95

Tilapia fish cubes cooked in a pan with fresh tomatoes, garlic, ginger, fish spices & fresh herbs.

GOAT KARAHI

$15.95

A classic karahi dish of goat with bone cooked with in-house selected spices and deliciousness garnished with cilantro, chef's secret recipe.

LAMB ACHAR

$14.95

Lamb cooked with Chaska's in-house pickle spices and sauce garnished with cilantro and ginger.

LAMB KARAHI

$15.95

Lamb with bone cooked in Chaska in-house blend of spices, stir-fried tomatoes, garnished with cilantro and ginger.

LAMB SHANK CURRY

$17.95Out of stock

Marinated lamb shank with yogurt and in-house blend of spices and cooked curry sauce and garnished with ginger and cilantro.

PANEER KARAHI

$14.95

Paneer (Indian cottage cheese) cooked in a tomato-based gravy with a blend of aromatic spices.

PRAWNS KARAHI

$16.50

Jumbo prawns cooked in a pan with in-house Karachi exotic spices tomato, ginger, coriander, green chili, and garnished with cilantro.

CHICKEN JALFREZI

$13.95

Entree Chicken Curries

CHICKEN BINDI (OKRA)

$13.50

Chicken and okra cooked in tomato, and onion gravy with in-house mixed spices.

CHICKEN CHOLAY

$13.50

Chicken curry cooked with garbanzo, garnished with cilantro and ginger.

CHICKEN COCONUT CURRY

$13.50

Creamy coconut chicken curry is delicious, healthy, and made with chef's secret recipe.

CHICKEN CURRY

$11.95

Bone-in chicken cooked with herbs and spices in curry sauce.

CHICKEN DAAL

$13.50

Chicken and yellow lentils cooked in tomato, and onion gravy with in-house mixed spices.

CHICKEN PALAK

$13.50

Chicken and spinach cooked in tomato and onion gravy with in-house spices and herbs.

CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA

$14.95

Boneless chicken cubes charcoal (BBQ) chicken breast cooked in special tikka creamy curry.

CHICKEN VINDALOO

$13.50

Chicken and potatoes cooked in-house with mixed spices and vindaloo curry.

Entree Lamb/Goat Curries

GOAT CURRY

$14.50

Goat with bone cooked with in-house spices and this deliciousness garnished with cilantro, chef's secret recipe.

LAMB BHINDI

$14.95

Lamb and okra cooked in tomato and onion gravy with in-house mixed spices.

LAMB BHUNA

$14.95

Slow-cooked boneless lamb tempered into a thick gravy with in-house spices, garnished with cilantro, and ginger.

LAMB CURRY

$14.00

Lamb boneless cooked in Chaska's in-house blend of spices, garnished with cilantro, and ginger.

LAMB DAAL

$14.50

Lamb and yellow lentils cooked in tomato, and onion gravy with in-house mixed spices.

LAMB PALAK

$14.50

Boneless lamb cooked with spinach and Chaska's choice of in-house spices.

LAMB TIKKA MASALA

$14.95

Lamb roasted and cooked in Chaska's tikka, creamy, gravy, and garnished with fenugreek.

LAMB VINDALOO

$14.95

Lamb and potatoes cooked in-house with mixed spices and vindaloo curry.

LAMB KORMA

$14.95

LAMB COCONUT CURRY

$14.95

Entree Vegetarian Curries

ALOO GOBI (CAULIFLOWER)

$10.95

Fresh cauliflower and potatoes cooked with herbs and Chaska spices and garnished with cilantro.

ALOO MUTTER

$10.95

Cook potatoes with green peas, with in-house spices, creamy tomato curry and garnished with cilantro.

ALOO PALAK

$10.95

Fresh spinach and potato cooked with in-house spices and herbs.

ALOO VINDALOO

$10.95

Fresh potatoes cooked in Chaska's tangy, spicy, chili sauce with chef's secret recipe.

BENGAN BARTHA (EGGPLANT)

$11.95

Tandoori roasted eggplant cooked with potatoes, onions, tomatoes, and Chaska's mixed spices.

BHINDI MASALA (OKRA)

$11.95

Fresh cut okra cooked in Chaska's in-house spices and herbs.

CHANA DAAL (VEGAN)

$10.00

Yellow lentil cooked with an in-house blend of spices, garnished with cilantro, and julienne-cut ginger.

CHANA MASALA (VEGAN)

$10.95

Garbanzo beans cooked with in-house blend of spices, tomatoes-based curry sauce, garnished with cilantro, and ginger.

DAAL MAKHANI

$11.95

Black lentils cooked with tomatoes, ginger, garlic, spices with cream, cilantro, and julienne-cut ginger.

DAL TADKA (VEGAN)

$10.95

Yellow lentil cooked with an in-house blend of spices, garnished with cilantro, and julienne-cut ginger.

MIX VEGETABLE CURRY

$10.95

Fresh mixed vegetables cooked in a onion & tomato sauce with in-house spices.

PALAK DAAL

$10.95

Fresh spinach and split yellow lentil cooked with in-house spices and herbs, garnished with cilantro.

PALAK PANEER

$12.50

Fresh spinach and paneer (cottage cheese) cooked with Chaska's in-house spices and herbs.

PANEER TIKKA MASALA

$12.95

Cottage cheese cooked with tikka masala, thick, creamy, gravy and garnished with fenugreek.

MUTTER PANEER

$11.95

EGG CURRY

$10.99

Entree Seafood Curry

FISH TIKKA MASALA

$14.95

Fresh fish marinated and cooked in tikka masala curry.

PRAWNS TIKKA MASALA

$15.50

Fresh jumbo prawns marinated and cooked in tikka masala curry.

PRAWNS VINDALOO

$14.95

Jumbo prawns cooked in vindaloo curry and garnished.

FISH CURRY

$12.95

Tandoori (BBQ)

CHICKEN LEG TANDOORI (2PCS)

$13.95

2 Piece. Chicken leg marinated with a tandoori blend of spices in yogurt wrapped around a skewer.

CHICKEN SEEKH KABAB (2PCS)

$11.95

2 Pieces. Ground chicken blended with a rare selection of delicious fresh herbs and spices.

CHICKEN TIKKA BOTI

$14.50

Tender morsels of boneless chicken breast marinated in a blend of vinegar, spices, and gently skewered to bake in tandoor.

LAMB SEEKH KABAB (2PCS)

$13.95

2 Pieces. Ground lamb blended with a rare selection of delicious fresh herbs and spices.

LAMB TIKKA BOTI

$14.95Out of stock

Lamb is marinated in a blend of spices, and gently skewered to grill in a tandoor (clay oven).

PRAWN TANDOORI

$14.95

Jumbo prawns marinated with Chaska tikka BBQ spices and grilled in tandoor (clay oven).

TILAPIA FISH TANDOORI

$14.95

Boneless and skinless tilapia fish cooked with Chaska fish tikka BBQ spices.

Rice & Biryani

BASMATI RICE

$3.00

Steamed basmati rice cooked with aromatic spices.

CHICKEN BIRYANI

$14.95

Indian basmati rice and chicken cooked with in-house biryani spices, served with raita.

EGG BIRYANI

$13.95

Indian basmati rice, Chaska's special biryani spices, left on slow-fire with boiled eggs.

LAMB BIRYANI

$15.95

Indian basmati rice and lamb cooked with in-house biryani spices, served with raita.

PRAWNS BIRYANI

$15.95

Jumbo prawns marinated in biryani spices in yogurt and slow-fire cooked.

VEGGIE BIRYANI

$13.95

Indian basmati rice, fresh vegetables, marinated and slow-fire cooked.

GOAT BIRYANI

$16.00

Breads (Naan & Roti)

ALOO NAAN (DAIRY)

$3.95

Naan bread seasoned with mashed potatoes, cilantro, and herbs baked in a tandoor oven.

ASSORTED NAANS (BREAD)

$12.95

Combination of garlic, onion, aloo (potato), and butter naan.

CHICKEN KEEMA NAAN (DAIRY)

$5.50

Stuffed with minced chicken and baked in tandoor.

CHILI GARLIC NAAN (DAIRY)

$3.50

Soft naan bread topped with chili, garlic, and baked in tandoor.

GARLIC NAAN (DAIRY)

$3.49

All-purpose flour naan bread, seasoned with minced garlic, cilantro, and herbs.

LAMB KEEMA NAAN (DAIRY)

$5.50

Stuffed with minced lamb and baked in tandoor.

ONION NAAN (DAIRY)

$3.49

Naan bread seasoned with minced onion, cilantro, and herbs baked in a tandoor oven.

PANEER NAAN (DAIRY)

$3.95

Naan stuffed with shredded paneer (cottage cheese) herbs.

PLAIN NAAN (DAIRY)

$2.49

All-purpose flour fresh bread baked in a clay oven.

ROGHNI SESAME NAAN (DAIRY)

$3.95

Soft, flat, leavened bread freshly baked in tandoor and topped with butter and garnished sesame seeds.

TANDOORI ROTI

$2.95

Whole wheat flour bread baked in the tandoor oven.

Soup & Salad

Daal Soup

$6.95

Indian style lentil soup.

Vegetable Daal Soup

$7.95

Lentil soup with mix vegetables.

Chaska Green Salad

$8.95

Fresh lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, onions, and homemade dressing.

Tandoori Chicken Salad

$10.95

Green salad topped with tandoori (Grilled) chicken and house dressing.

Side Order

MANGO CHUTNEY

$3.00

MIXED PICKLE

$3.00

RAITA YOGURT

$3.00

Yogurt mixed with chopped cucumbers, cumin and in-house spice.

Desserts

GULAB JAMUN

$4.00

2 Pieces. Deep-fried milk balls in sugar and syrup.

KHEER (RICE PUDDING)

$4.00

Chaska in-house rice pudding blended with slow-cooked milk, almonds & pistachios.

RAS MALAI

$5.95

2 pieces of soft milk cake served in a milky, creamy sauce topped with nuts.

SUJI HALWA (SEMOLINA PUDDING)

$4.95

Roasted semolina made with sugar, nuts, cardamom, almonds, and garnished with saffron.

ZARDA - SWEET RICE

$4.95

Zarda is a Pakistani sweet dish made with rice, sugar, nuts, cardamom, and almond garnished with gulab jamun.

Beverages

CANNED SODAS

$2.00

(Coke, Diet-Coke, Pepsi, Diet-Pepsi, Sprite, 7-up)

INDIAN TEA (MASALA CHAI)

$2.00

MANGO JUICE

$3.00

MANGO LASSI

$4.00

14 oz. Chaska in-house yogurt and mango mixed shake.

WATER BOTTLE

$1.50