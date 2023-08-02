Skip to Main content
Online Ordering Unavailable
Chatty Cathy's Confections 300 E Elm St Winnsboro TX
We are not accepting online orders right now.
BROWNIES
Cookies & Cream
$4.00+
Death By Chocolate
$4.00+
Peanut Butter
$4.00+
Plain
$4.00+
Salted Caramel
$4.00+
CAKES
CHOCOLATE
$5.00+
LEMON
$5.00+
STRAWBERRY
$5.00+
WHITE
$5.00+
YELLOW
$5.00+
FUNFETTI
$5.00+
CARROT
$5.00+
HUMMINGBIRD
$5.00+
Lemon blueberry loaf slice
$5.00
CHEESECAKES
Death By Chocolate
$6.00+
Plain
$5.00
Salted Caramel
$7.50
Strawberry
$6.00+
White Chocolate Raspberry
$6.00+
COOKIES
Brookie
$2.00+
Chocolate Chip
$2.00+
Cookie Butter
$3.00
Frosted Sugar
$3.50
Loaded Peanut Butter
$3.00
Oatmeal Chocolate Chip
$2.00+
Oatmeal Raisin
$2.00+
Peanut Butter
$2.00+
Plain Sugar
$3.00
Snickerdoodle
$2.00+
CUPCAKES
Chocolate
$3.00+
Lemon
$3.00+
Strawberry
$3.00+
White
$3.00+
HOT CRACKERS
5 oz
$5.00
10 oz
$10.00
PIES
Buttermilk
$20.00+
Decadence!
Chocolate Buttermilk
$20.00+
Decadence!
Chocolate Cream
$30.00+
Coconut Cream
$30.00+
Key Lime
$20.00+
Lemon Meringue
$20.00+
Pecan
$20.00+
TARTS
Caramel
$2.00
Chocolate Cheesecake
$2.00
Key Lime
$2.00
Lemon
$2.00
Nutella
$2.00
Strawberry Cheesecake
$3.00
Chatty Cathy's Confections 300 E Elm St Winnsboro TX
(903) 801-1227
300 East Elm Street, Suite A, Winnsboro, TX 75494
Closed
• Opens Thursday at 10AM
All hours
