Chau Veggie Express Granville
Main Menu
Appetizers
- #6 Baisao Beach Chips
Gluten free. Hand-cut taro chips and paprika garlic spiced organic tofu dip.$8.50
- #19 Non La Crispy Rolls
Gluten free. Crispy spring rolls, rice paper, kale, mung beans, taro, organic tofu, garlic, shallots, sesame, vegetable filling. With lemon vegan "fish" sauce.$7.00
- #20 Namaste Fresh Rolls
Gluten free option available. Rice paper, lemongrass steamed organic tofu, quinoa, mung beans, crispy shallots, cucumber, carrots, Thai basil, carrots, green leaf lettuce, rice vermicelli, crispy wheat centre. With roasted organic peanut sauce.$7.00
- #21 Namahata Fresh Rolls
Gluten free option available. Rice paper, shredded beancurd, quinoa, mung beans, crispy shallots, cucumber, mint, green leaf lettuce, thin rice vermicelli, crispy wheat center. With lemon vegan "fish" sauce.$7.00
- #22 Soy Tempeh Fresh Rolls
Gluten free option available. Coconut meat, organic tempeh, rice paper, lemongrass steamed organic tofu, quinoa, mung beans, crispy shallots, cucumber, carrots, garden mint, carrots, green leaf lettuce, rice vermicelli, crispy wheat centre. Served with coconut sauce & orange zest.$8.50
Entrees - Bowls
- #8 Rice Field Bowl
Dark soy garlic mushroom sauce, Spinach & Nettle Infused Rice Noodles, organic tofu, seasonal vegetables, kale, pineapple, beansprouts, herbs, side cup of savoury lychee-date broth.$16.75
- #9 Sapa Power Salad
Gluten-free. Mixed kale, spinach, green leaf lettuce, quinoa, cucumber, mint, Thai basil, sunflower seeds, sesame seeds, roasted peanuts, toasted coconut flakes, steamed assorted vegetables. With citrus creamy toasted coconut sauce.$15.50
- #10 Rickety Rickshaw Bowl
Gluten Free. Crispy spring rolls, thin vermicelli rice noodles, shredded beancurd, mung beans, crispy shallots, green leaf lettuce, cucumber, pickled carrots/daikon, thai basil, beansprouts, roasted peanuts. served with lemon vegan fish sauce.$14.75
- #11 Tropical Rainstorm Bowl
Gluten free. Thick round rice noodles, shredded beancurd, spinach, kale, cucumber, pickled carrot/daikon, mung beans, crispy shallots, mint, roasted peanuts, coconut flakes. Served with creamy toasted coconut sauce and lemon vegan fish sauce.$14.75
- #13 Midnight Swim Bowl
Brown Rice & Lentils, spicy peanut garlic soy mushroom sauce, organic tofu, mushrooms, beancurd, seasonal vegetables, kale, green leaf lettuce, mung beans shallots, sunflower seeds, sesame seeds, roasted peanuts.$16.00
Entrees - Soups
- #14 Candlelit Lantern Soup
Gluten free. Star anise, cinnamon, cardamon broth, organic tofu, daikon chunks, beancurd, lotus root, mushrooms, herbs, Spinach & Nettle Infused Rice Noodles, beansprouts.$14.25
- #15 Red Sand Dunes Soup
Mild spicy lemongrass, ginger, peanut sate broth, organic tofu, beancurd, mushrooms, pineapple, thin vegetable shreds, lotus root, red cabbage, spinach / kale, thick round rice noodles, beansprouts.$15.00
- #16 Diving For Pearls Soup
Gluten free. Savoury lychee-date broth broth, organic tofu, beancurd, mushrooms, seasonal vegetables, kale, shredded lettuce, garlic, ground pepper, Spinach & Nettle Infused Rice Noodles.$15.75
- #17 Golden Temple Soup
Gluten Free. Light turmeric coconut curry broth, assorted seasonal vegetables, organic tofu, beancurd, mushrooms, taro, yam, kale, herbs. Choice of: spinach & nettle infused rice noodles OR brown rice & lentils OR quinoa.$17.00
Sides
Drinks
- Coconut Shake
Coconut Water, CHAU Coconut Cream Sauce, Young Coconut Meat. 12oz. Bottled.$6.75
- Vietnamese Coffee
Extra strong. Dark roast 100% Vietnamese origin Coffee beans. Black coffee, brewed traditionally with Vietnamese coffee drippers, blended with coconut cream and cane sugar for a vegan twist on the famous Vietnamese Coffee. 8oz. Bottled.$5.50
- Earl Grey Iced Tea
Earl Grey Tea Leaves Steeped with Orange Zest, Fresh Lemon & Cane Sugar. 12oz. Bottled.$3.00
- Elderberry & Ginger Iced Tea
Lemonbalm Tea Leaves steeped with Elderberries, Cold-Pressed Ginger Juice, Fresh Lemon Juice & Zest. Bottled. 12oz.$5.50
- Green Juice Blend
Cold-pressed. Granny Smith Apples, Green Kiwi, Green Papaya, Cucumber, Kale. 355ml. Bottled.$9.00
- Orange Juice Blend
Cold Pressed. Orange, Carrot, Passionfruit, Turmeric. 355ml. Bottled.$9.00
- Red Juice Blend
Cold Pressed. Beetroot, Starfruit, Pineapple, Ginger. 355ml. Bottled.$9.00
- Watermelon Juice
Cold-Pressed Watermelon Juice. 12oz. Bottled.$5.00
- Kiwi Lemonade
Cold-Pressed Kiwi & Lemon Juice, Lemon Zest. Traditional flat style lemonade. No added sugar. Bottled. 12oz.$5.00
- Perrier Sparkling
Bottled sparkling water. 330ml.$2.75
- Kombucha$5.75
- Ginger Beer$4.00
Retail
Refrigerated
- Vegan "Fish" Sauce
Gluten Free. CHAU Vegan "Fish" Sauce, use for dipping, dressing & flavouring your favourite dishes. We use it with our #19 Nonla Crispy Rolls, #21 Namahata Roll, #10 Rickety Rickshaw & #11 Tropical Rainstorm.$7.75
- Mushroom Garlic Sauce
CHAU Mushroom Garlic Sauce is a flavour rich stir fry sauce. Stir fry, marinade or roast your veggies & proteins in this umami rich sauce. Add a spoonful of our Spicy Sate Sauce for a kick! We use this sauce in our #8 Rice Fields Bowl & #13 Midnight Swim Bowl.$7.75
- Spicy Sate Sauce
CHAU Spicy Sate is an umami packed flavour bomb, use sparingly to enhance the flavour of your favourite dishes & soups. We use it in our #15 Red Sand Dunes Soup and #13 Midnight Swim Bowl. It is also a favourite in the restaurant as a way of adding flavourful heat to any of our meals.$11.00
- Lemongrass Citrus Dressing
Gluten free. CHAU Lemongrass Citrus Dressing is fresh & vibrant with a savoury-sweet finish. Use it to dress your salads or as a dipping sauce for fresh or fried spring rolls. We use this dressing with our #9 Sapa Power Salad.$7.75
- Pickled Carrot/Daikon
Gluten free. Pickled Daikon & Carrots are a classic in Vietnamese cuisine. Add it to salads, sandwiches, or eat it straight out of the jar! 500ml.$8.00
Frozen
- #14 Candlelit Lantern Broth - Frozen
Gluten-free. Traditional pho - star anise & cardamom broth.$13.00
- #15 Red Sand Dunes Broth - Frozen
Spicy Lemongrass Broth. 700ml.$13.00
- #16 Diving for Pearls Broth - Frozen
Gluten-free, vegan. Savory lychee and date broth. 700ml.$13.00
- #17 Golden Temple Broth - Frozen
Gluten-free. Tumeric coconut curry broth.$13.00
- Spinach & Nettle Infused Rice Noodles - Frozen
Gluten free.Spinach & nettle infused rice noodles$4.50
- Non La Crispy Rolls - Frozen 10pk
Gluten Free. 10 of our famous Non La Crispy Rolls.$17.25
- Green Goodness Pint
Gluten Free. Pandan Leaf, Kale, Spinach & Spirulina Plant-Based Ice Cream. 500ml.$12.50
- Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate Pint
Gluten Free. Peanut butter and Dark Chocolate Plant-Based Ice Cream with CHAU Peanut Butter Bar Chunks. 500ml.$12.50
- Thai Milk Tea Pint
Gluten Free. Thai Milk Tea Plant-Based Ice Cream. 500ml.$12.50
- Vanilla & Goji Pint
Gluten Free. Vanilla & Goji Berry Plant-Based Ice Cream. 500ml.$12.50
- Vietnamese Coffee Pint
Gluten Free. Our Signature Vietnamese Coffee, churned into a delicious Plant-Based Ice Cream! 500ml.$12.50