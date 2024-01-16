Online Ordering Coming Soon!
Chau Veggie Express Victoria Drive
Food
Appetizers
- #6 Baisao Beach Chips
Gluten free. Hand-cut taro chips and paprika garlic spiced organic tofu dip.$8.50
- #19 Non La Crispy Rolls
Gluten free. Crispy spring rolls, rice paper, kale, mung beans, taro, organic tofu, garlic, shallots, sesame, vegetable filling. With lemon vegan "fish" sauce.$7.00
- #20 Namaste Fresh Rolls
Gluten free option available. Rice paper, lemongrass steamed organic tofu, quinoa, mung beans, crispy shallots, cucumber, carrots, Thai basil, carrots, green leaf lettuce, rice vermicelli, crispy wheat centre. With roasted organic peanut sauce. *Gluten Free option made without crispy wheat centre and served with vegan 'fish' sauce.$7.00
- #21 Namahata Fresh Rolls
Gluten free option available. Rice paper, shredded beancurd, quinoa, mung beans, crispy shallots, cucumber, mint, green leaf lettuce, thin rice vermicelli, crispy wheat center. With lemon vegan "fish" sauce.$7.00
- #22 Tempeh Fresh Rolls
Gluten free option available. Coconut meat, organic tempeh, rice paper, lemongrass steamed organic tofu, quinoa, mung beans, crispy shallots, cucumber, carrots, garden mint, carrots, green leaf lettuce, rice vermicelli, crispy wheat centre. Served with coconut sauce & orange zest.$8.50
- #4 Vietnamese Crepe
Gluten Free. Rice Flour, Turmeric & Coconut Crepe, 7 Sea Seaweed Blend, Shredded Coconut, Shredded Beancurd, Beansprouts, Mung Beans & Onion. Served with Lettuce, Cucumber, Herbs, Pickles & Garlic Lemon Sauce.$12.00
- #5 Papaya Salad
Gluten Free. Shredded Young Green Papaya, Lemongrass Tofu, Shredded Green Apple, Carrot, Rau Ram, Mung Beans, Crispy Shallots, Roast Peanuts, Orange Zest & Citrus Dressing.$9.50
- Paper Bag Fee$0.15
Entrees - Bowls
- #8 Rice Field Bowl
Dark soy garlic mushroom sauce, Spinach & Nettle Infused Rice Noodles, organic tofu, seasonal vegetables, kale, pineapple, beansprouts, herbs, side cup of savoury lychee-date broth.$16.75
- #9 Sapa Power Salad
Gluten-free. Mixed kale, spinach, green leaf lettuce, quinoa, cucumber, mint, Thai basil, sunflower seeds, sesame seeds, roasted peanuts, toasted coconut flakes, steamed assorted vegetables. With citrus creamy toasted coconut sauce.$15.50
- #10 Rickety Rickshaw Bowl
Gluten Free. Crispy spring rolls, thin vermicelli rice noodles, shredded beancurd, mung beans, crispy shallots, green leaf lettuce, cucumber, pickled carrots/daikon, thai basil, beansprouts, roasted peanuts. served with lemon vegan fish sauce.$14.75
- #11 Tropical Rainstorm Bowl
Gluten free. Thick round rice noodles, shredded beancurd, spinach, kale, cucumber, pickled carrot/daikon, mung beans, crispy shallots, mint, roasted peanuts, coconut flakes. Served with creamy toasted coconut sauce and lemon vegan fish sauce.$14.75
- #13 Midnight Swim Bowl
Brown Rice & Lentils, spicy peanut garlic soy mushroom sauce, organic tofu, mushrooms, beancurd, seasonal vegetables, kale, green leaf lettuce, mung beans shallots, sunflower seeds, sesame seeds, roasted peanuts.$16.00
- #12 CHAU Fried Rice
White Rice, Organic Tofu, Lemongrass Sate, Turmeric, Shallot Oil, Kale, Spinach, Broccoli, Cauliflower, Carrots, White Onion, Red Cabbage, Crispy Mung Beans & Shallots, Pickled Daikon & Carrot, Roasted Peanuts. Choice of Cup of Broth (250ml - on the side)$18.00
Entrees - Soups
- #14 Candlelit Lantern Soup
Gluten free. Star anise, cinnamon, cardamon broth, organic tofu, daikon chunks, beancurd, lotus root, mushrooms, herbs, Spinach & Nettle Infused Rice Noodles, beansprouts.$14.25
- #15 Red Sand Dunes Soup
Mild spicy lemongrass, ginger, peanut sate broth, organic tofu, beancurd, mushrooms, pineapple, thin vegetable shreds, lotus root, red cabbage, spinach / kale, thick round rice noodles, beansprouts.$15.00
- #16 Diving For Pearls Soup
Gluten free. Savoury lychee-date broth broth, organic tofu, beancurd, mushrooms, seasonal vegetables, kale, shredded lettuce, garlic, ground pepper, Spinach & Nettle Infused Rice Noodles.$15.75
- #17 Golden Temple Soup
Gluten Free. Light turmeric coconut curry broth, assorted seasonal vegetables, organic tofu, beancurd, mushrooms, taro, yam, kale, herbs. Choice of: spinach & nettle infused rice noodles OR brown rice & lentils OR quinoa.$17.00
Desserts
- Peanut Butter Bar
Gluten Free. Made In House. Organic Chocolate Peanut Butter Bar.$5.50
- Single Ice Cream Scoop
Gluten Free. A single scoop of any of our made in house delicious coconut based ice creams. (vegan, dairy free, gluten free)$4.00
- Double Ice Cream Scoop
Gluten Free. A double scoop of any of our made in house delicious coconut based ice creams. (vegan, dairy free, gluten free)$7.00
- Mango Ice Cream Sundae
Gluten Free. 2 scoops of Vegan Mango Ice Cream, Mango Puree, Toasted Coconut, Rose Petals.$8.00
Sides
Drinks
Cold
- Coconut Shake
Made in House. Coconut Water, CHAU Coconut Cream Sauce, Young Coconut Meat. 12oz.$6.75
- Earl Grey Iced Tea
Made in House. Earl Grey Tea Leaves Steeped with Orange Zest, Fresh Lemon & Cane Sugar. 12oz.$3.00
- Elderberry & Ginger Iced Tea
Made in House. Lemonbalm Tea Leaves steeped with Elderberries, Cold-Pressed Ginger Juice, Fresh Lemon Juice & Zest. Bottled. 12oz.$5.50
- Tamarind Soda
Made in House. Slow cooked Tamarind Seeds, blended with Cane Sugar & Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice. 12oz.$5.25
- Green Juice Blend
Cold-pressed. Granny Smith Apples, Green Kiwi, Green Papaya, Cucumber, Kale. 355ml.$9.00
- Orange Juice Blend
Cold Pressed. Orange, Carrot, Passionfruit, Turmeric. 355ml.$9.00
- Red Juice Blend
Cold Pressed. Beetroot, Starfruit, Pineapple, Ginger. 355ml.$9.00
- Watermelon Juice
Cold-Pressed Watermelon Juice. 12oz.$5.00
- Kiwi Lemonade
Cold-Pressed Kiwi Juice, Cold-Pressed Lemon Juice, Lemon Zest, Mint Leaf and a little bit of Cane Sugar. Choice of fizzy or still. Cannot be made unsweetened.$5.00
- Ginger Beer$4.00
- Kombucha$5.75
- HOT WATER
- SODA WATER$0.50
Tea/Coffee
- Vietnamese Coffee
Extra strong. Dark roast 100% Vietnamese origin Coffee beans. Black coffee, brewed traditionally with Vietnamese coffee drippers, blended with coconut cream and cane sugar for a vegan twist on the famous Vietnamese Coffee. 8oz.$5.50
- Vietnamese Americano$3.00
- Matcha Latte
Ceremonial Grade Matcha, from our friends at Whisk Matcha Café, layered with your choice of soy or oat milk. Topped with Spirulina.$4.50
- Chai Latte
House blended spices, steeped with black tea & layered with your choice of soy or oat milk.$4.25
- Chamomile & Skullcap Tea
Premium loose leaf teas, blended in house.$4.25
- Echinacea & Elderflower Tea
Premium loose leaf teas, blended in house.$4.25
- Lemonbalm & Oatstraw Tea
Premium loose leaf teas, blended in house.$4.25
- Peppermint & Nettle$4.25
- Roasted Dandelion Tea
Premium loose leaf teas, blended in house.$4.25
- Earl Grey Tea
Premium loose leaf teas, blended in house.$3.75
- Jasmine Tea
Premium loose leaf teas, blended in house.$2.75
Alcohol - Beer
- Bia Saigon
The only beer brewed in Vietnam, Bia Saigon Export evokes all the sweetness of rice malt and the typicality of its land. Bottle. 355ml. 4.8% ABV.$5.50
- Luppolo Keller Pilsner
Brewed with floor-malted bohemian pilsner malt and hopped with select new world hops. Cloudy yellow, subtle floral aroma with lemon and honey with a smooth malt sweetness. Clean and crisp, yet bold and complex. 473ml. 5% ABV.$6.75
- Luppolo La Piaza Pilsner
Locally brewed in East Vancouver. German style pilsner brewed with 100% pilsner malt. 473ml. 5% ABV.$6.75
- Luppolo Maize Runner Pale Ale$6.75
- Luppolo Whale of a Pale Ale
Locally brewed in East Vancouver. West Coast Pale Ale. 473ml. 5% ABV.$6.75OUT OF STOCK
- Luppolo Tart Wild Ale - Quince
Fermented with fresh quince from Fraser valley. Complex aromas of citrus zest, pineapple and white pepper. Flavours of pear and lemon with a subtle earthiness, medium body and bright acidity. 473ml. 5% ABV.$6.75
- Strange Fellows Guardian IPA$6.75
- Strange Fellows Jongleur Wit Beer
Silky-Bodied, Spicy & Aromatic. Bright & Refreshing Beer. 473ml. 4.5% ABV$6.75
Alcohol - Cider
- Dominion Apple
Wild-fermented apple cider. Dry.473ml 6% ABV.$7.75
- Dominion Raspberry
Wild-fermented apple cider aged on crushed raspberries. Dry.473ml. 6.2% ABV.$7.75
- Saltpsring Cider - Rhubarb
Organic apples & fresh rhubarb wild fermented resulting in a gently tart, tasty dry cider and tastes simply of rhubarb and apples. 750ml. 6.4% ABV.$22.50
- Saltspring Cider - Plum
Organic prune plums wild fermented with local organic apples. Delicate and rich jammy cider that still allows the gentle tartness of the apples to shine through. 750ml. 6.8% ABV.$22.50
- Saltpring Cider - Pear
A true Perry (no apples) with champagne-like effervescence. Fruity nose with a delicate pear finish. Made with several varieties of wild-fermented Salt Spring and B.C. organic pears, including Perry pears and heritage eating varieties. 750ml. 7.4% alc./vol.$22.50
- Saltspring Cider - Blackberry Yuzu$7.75
Retail
Refrigerated
- Vegan "Fish" Sauce
Gluten Free. CHAU Vegan "Fish" Sauce, use for dipping, dressing & flavouring your favourite dishes. We use it with our #19 Nonla Crispy Rolls, #21 Namahata Roll, #10 Rickety Rickshaw & #11 Tropical Rainstorm.$7.75
- Mushroom Garlic Sauce
CHAU Mushroom Garlic Sauce is a flavour rich stir fry sauce. Stir fry, marinade or roast your veggies & proteins in this umami rich sauce. Add a spoonful of our Spicy Sate Sauce for a kick! We use this sauce in our #8 Rice Fields Bowl & #13 Midnight Swim Bowl.$7.75
- Spicy Sate Sauce
CHAU Spicy Sate is an umami packed flavour bomb, use sparingly to enhance the flavour of your favourite dishes & soups. We use it in our #15 Red Sand Dunes Soup and #13 Midnight Swim Bowl. It is also a favourite in the restaurant as a way of adding flavourful heat to any of our meals.$11.00
- Lemongrass Citrus Dressing
Gluten free. CHAU Lemongrass Citrus Dressing is fresh & vibrant with a savoury-sweet finish. Use it to dress your salads or as a dipping sauce for fresh or fried spring rolls. We use this dressing with our #9 Sapa Power Salad.$7.75
- Pickled Carrot/Daikon
Gluten free. Pickled Daikon & Carrots are a classic in Vietnamese cuisine. Add it to salads, sandwiches, or eat it straight out of the jar! 500ml.$8.00
- Crispy Mungbeans & Shallots
Gluten free. Crispy mung beans & shallots, top your favourite dishes to add a delicious crunchy texture.$3.50
- Toasted Coconut Flakes
Gluten free. Toasted coconut flakes add texture and subtle coconut notes to any dish.$3.50
Frozen
- #14 Candlelit Lantern Broth - Frozen
Gluten-free. Traditional pho - star anise & cardamom broth.$13.00
- #15 Red Sand Dunes Broth - Frozen
Spicy Lemongrass Broth. 700ml.$13.00
- #16 Diving for Pearls Broth - Frozen
Gluten-free, vegan. Savory lychee and date broth. 700ml.$13.00
- #17 Golden Temple Broth - Frozen
Gluten-free. Tumeric coconut curry broth.$13.00
- Spinach & Nettle Infused Rice Noodles - Frozen
Gluten free.Spinach & nettle infused rice noodles$4.50
- Non La Crispy Rolls - Frozen 10pk
Gluten Free. 10 of our famous Non La Crispy Rolls.$17.25
- Green Goodness Pint
Gluten Free. Pandan Leaf, Kale, Spinach & Spirulina Plant-Based Ice Cream. 500ml.$12.50
- Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate Pint
Gluten Free. Peanut butter and Dark Chocolate Plant-Based Ice Cream with CHAU Peanut Butter Bar Chunks. 500ml.$12.50
- Thai Milk Tea Pint
Gluten Free. Thai Milk Tea Plant-Based Ice Cream. 500ml.$12.50
- Vanilla & Goji Pint
Gluten Free. Vanilla & Goji Berry Plant-Based Ice Cream. 500ml.$12.50
- Vietnamese Coffee Pint
Gluten Free. Our Signature Vietnamese Coffee, churned into a delicious Plant-Based Ice Cream! 500ml.$12.50
Pantry
- CHAU Tote Bag
Our CHAU Veggie branded insulated tote bag is perfect to bring on the go, for picnics, outings, grocery shopping, and more. Each bag is lined with thick insulation to keep your goods cool. The bag artwork is custom designed by a local Vancouver artist. Dimensions: 12" x 12" x 8"$8.00
- Calm Tea Blend
A calming blend of organic peppermint and nettle loose leaf tea.$8.00
- Restore Tea Blend
A restorative blend of organic lemon balm & oat straw loose leaf tea.$8.00
- Sleep Tea Blend
A relaxing blend of organic chamomile & skullcap loose leaf tea.$8.00
- Rest Tea Blend
A restful blend of organic echinacea root and elderflower loose leaf tea.$8.00
Catering
- #5 PAPAYA SALAD$60.00
- #6 TARO CHIPS$8.50
- #19 NONLA ROLLS$7.00
- #20 NAMASTE ROLLS$7.00
- #21 NAMAHATA ROLLS$7.00
- #22 TEMPEH ROLLS$8.50
- #8 RICE FIELDS BOWL$75.00
- #9 SAPA POWER SALAD$75.00
- #10 RICKETY RICKSHAW BOWL$75.00
- #11 TROPICAL RAINSTORM BOWL$75.00
- #12 CHAU FRIED RICE$75.00
- #13 MIDNIGHT SWIM BOWL$75.00
- MINI CANAPE BOX$6.00
- Serving Utensil Hire$2.50
- ADD PAPER PLATES$0.05
