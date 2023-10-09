WEEK 1 menu

Pasta

Spaghetti Bolognese

$13.99

Ground beef meat, tomato sauce, organic ancient grain Italian pasta

Fusili with wild fenel pesto - Organic

$10.99

Vegan recipe. Organic Ancient Grain Italian Fusilli Pasta, Organic Italian wild fennel pesto

Italian pizzaaiolo Style Chicken

$14.99

Pasta a la Salmone

$13.99

Spagetti a la Vongole

$14.99

Mediterranean pasta with chicken

$13.99

Fusilli meat ragu\balls

$13.99

Penne with meat ragu\balls

$13.99

Panini's

Panini Vegano

$10.99

Vegan recipe, chabatta bread wth pesto and griled vegetables

Panini Italiano

$12.99

Chabatta Bread with Ham and cheese

Panini Caprese

$12.99

Chabatta Bread with Sicilian Pesto and Mozzarella Cheese

Panini Grilled Meatball

$14.99

Pizza meat ragu

$9.50

Soups

Napoletan lentil soup

$6.99

Lentils Soup with carrots, onion, garlic

Organic Tomato soup

$8.99

Vegan recipe

Organic Fish Soup

$12.99

Lunch Neapolitan lentil soup

$3.99

Risottos

Risotto with mixed musrooms

$12.99

Vegan and Glutren free, organic

Black rice chicken or shrimps

$14.99

Organic Italian Black Rice served with grilled chicken or shrimps

Risotto tomato and basil

$12.99

Gluten Free

Polenta with Meat Ragu

$13.99

Organic Polenta with Porcini mushrooms served with pork ragu

Seafood

Special of the week Paella

$14.99

paella rice, squid, calamari, shrimps, mussels, red bell pepper, onion, olive oil,

Salad

Fitness salad

$11.99

romaine lettuce, cauliflwer, brocolli, red anion, corn, cucumber, tomatoes, black rice, pecans

Side salad

$3.99

romaine lettuce, red onion, corn, cucmber, tomatoes

$3.00

Organic mozarella, organic tomatoes, organic cheese, organic turkey ham, organic porK ragu

WEEK 2 menu

Pasta

Penne Mediteranean

$10.99

Vegan recipe Organic Italian Ancient Grain Penne , Organic Mediteranean Tomato Sauce

Spaghetti Carbonara

$10.99

Organic Italian Ancient Grain Spaghetti Pasta with Carbonara Sauce

Lasagne with meat ragu

$13.99

Organic Ancient Grain Lasagna Pasta , Beef Ragu, Tomato Sauce

Pasta ala Salmon

$13.99

Panini's

Panini Italiano

$12.99

Chabatta Bread with Ham and cheese

Panini Caprese

$12.99

Chabatta Bread with Sicilian Pesto and Mozzarella Cheese

Panini Grilled Meatball

$14.99

Soups

Organic Tomato soup

$8.99

Vegan recipe

Napoletan lentil soup

$6.99

Lentils Soup with carrots, onion, garlic

Organic Fish Soup

$12.99

Risottos

Organic Italian Risotto with Tomato and Basil

$14.99

Vegan and Glutren free

Gluten free

Polenta with Meat Ragu

$13.99

Organic Polenta with Porcini mushrooms served with pork ragu

Polenta with mixed mushrooms

$13.99

Vegan, Gluten free

Special

Special of the week Sicilian Crust chicken with Mozarella

$14.99

Breaded Chcken served on a bed of tomato sauce, topped with Mozarella cheese

Focaccia

Bruschetta

Salad

Side salad

$3.99

lettuce, onion, cucumber, tomatoes, corn

Tuna salad

$12.99

iceberg lettuce, onion, corn, red pepper, tuna

$3.00

Organic mozarella, organic tomatoes, organic cheese, organic turkey ham, organic porK ragu

WEEK 3 menu

Pasta

Calamaratta with seafood

$10.99

Vegan recipe

Trofie with wild fenel pesto

$10.99

Vegan recipe. Organic

Special of the week: Spaghetti a le Vongole

$14.99

Organic Italian Ancient Grain Spaghetti with Vongole sauce

Pasta ala Salmon

$13.99

Panini's

Panini Italiano

$12.99

Chabatta Bread with Ham and cheese

Panini Caprese

$12.99

Chabatta Bread with Sicilian Pesto and Mozzarella Cheese

Panini Grilled Meatball

$14.99

Soups

Organic Tomato soup

$8.99

Vegan recipe

Napoletan lentil soup

$6.99

Lentils Soup with carrots, onion, garlic

Organic Fish Soup

$12.99

Gluten free

Organic Black rice with saute vegetables

$14.99

Vegan and Glutren free

Polenta with Meat Ragu

$13.99

Organic Polenta with Porcini mushrooms served with pork ragu

Polenta with mixed mushrooms

$13.99

Vegan, Gluten free

risottos

Organic Italian Risotto with Tomato and Basil

$14.99

Vegan and Glutren free

Salad

Side Salad

$3.99

Breakfast Menu

Sandwiches

Chabatta Omlette

$8.90

Organic Chabatta Bread with Omlette

Panini Vegano

$10.99

Vegan recipe, chabatta bread wth pesto and griled vegetables

Panini Italiano

$12.99

Chabatta Bread with Ham and cheese

Panini Caprese

$12.99

Chabatta Bread with Sicilian Pesto and Mozzarella Cheese

Breakfast

Organic overnight oats w. vegan milk

$5.90

overnight oats, soy milk,

Organic overnight oats w. fruits

$5.90

overnight oats, forest fruits

Organic overnight oats w chocolate and yogurt

$5.90

overnight oats, chocolate, greek yogurt

Organic overnight oats w expresso and honey

$5.90

overnight oats, eshot of espresso coffee, local honey

Croissant

$3.50

butter croissant

Vegan croissant

$3.50

vegan croissant

Egg croisant

$6.99

butter croissant with egg

Omlet

$7.99

shakes

Chocolate Peanut Butter Protein shake

$5.90

Cacao, Peanu Butter, Milk, Protein

Banana Strawberry Protein Shake

$5.90

Banana, Strawberries, Milk, Protein

smoothies

Tropical Fruit Smoothie

$5.90

choice of frozen fruits smoothie

Forest Fruit Smoothie

$5.90

Vanilla Smoothie

$5.90

$1.00

peanut butter, almond butter, soy milk, honey,mixed nuts, blueberries, raspberries, jam

Bakery

Organic Babka (slice)

$3.00

sweet chocolate bread

Organic Muffin

$3.00

organic muffin with chocolate chips/forest fruits/banana&walnuts

Bakery Menu

Bakery

Organic Plain Bread (loaf)

$10.90

Organic Walnut Bread (loaf)

$10.90

Organic Olives Bread (loaf)

$10.90

Organic Flaxseed Bread (loaf)

$10.90

Croissant

$3.50

butter croissant

Vegan croissant

$3.50

vegan croissant

Egg croisant

$6.99

butter croissant with egg

Babka (loaf)

$12.99

Foccacia with Gruyerre & Walnuts

$6.99

Foccacia w. Herbs, Salt &Olive Oil

$3.00

Foccacia w Tomato & Basil

$4.99

Organic Muffin

$3.00

organic muffin with chocolate chips/forest fruits/banana&walnuts

ice cream

$3.00

Brunch Buffet Menu

Brunch Buffet

Brunch Buffet

$26.00

Antipasti

Appetizers

Caprese Antipasti

$8.99

Choice of Bruscetta Antipasti

$7.99

Antipasti Platter

$11.99

Valentines Day Menu

Valentine's Day Menu 1

Bruschetta with Sicilian Pesto and Gruyere Cheese

Toasted Chabatta Bread w Olive Oil and Herbs, topped w. Sicilian Pesto & Gruyerre Cheese

Spaghetti a le Vongole

$59.90

Organic Italian Ancient Grain Spaghetti with Vongole sauce

Tiramisu

Italian traditional cake w. mascarpone cheese, eggs and esspresso

Valentine's Day Menu 2

Foccacia with Gruyere Cheese and Walnuts

Foccacia bread with Gruyere Cheese and Walnuts

Sicilian Crust chicken with Mozarella with a choice of pasta

$59.99

Breaded Chcken served on a bed of tomato sauce, topped with Mozarella cheese

Tiramisu

Italian traditional cake w. mascarpone cheese, eggs and esspresso

Winter Holidays Menu

Winter Holidays Menu 1

Bruschetta with Sicilian Pesto and Gruyere Cheese

Toasted Chabatta Bread w Olive Oil and Herbs, topped w. Sicilian Pesto & Gruyerre Cheese

Spaghetti a le Vongole

$59.90

Organic Italian Ancient Grain Spaghetti with Vongole sauce

Tiramisu

Italian traditional cake w. mascarpone cheese, eggs and esspresso

Winter Holidays Menu 2

Foccacia with Gruyere Cheese and Walnuts

Foccacia bread with Gruyere Cheese and Walnuts

Sicilian Crust chicken with Mozarella with a choice of pasta

$59.99

Breaded Chcken served on a bed of tomato sauce, topped with Mozarella cheese

Tiramisu

Italian traditional cake w. mascarpone cheese, eggs and esspresso

Easter Menu

Easter Menu 1

Bruschetta with Sicilian Pesto and Gruyere Cheese

Toasted Chabatta Bread w Olive Oil and Herbs, topped w. Sicilian Pesto & Gruyerre Cheese

Spaghetti a le Vongole

$59.90

Organic Italian Ancient Grain Spaghetti with Vongole sauce

Tiramisu

Italian traditional cake w. mascarpone cheese, eggs and esspresso

Easter Menu 2

Foccacia with Gruyere Cheese and Walnuts

Foccacia bread with Gruyere Cheese and Walnuts

Sicilian Crust chicken with Mozarella with a choice of pasta

$59.99

Breaded Chcken served on a bed of tomato sauce, topped with Mozarella cheese

Tiramisu

Italian traditional cake w. mascarpone cheese, eggs and esspresso

Special Occasion Menu

Special Occasion Menu 1

Bruschetta with Sicilian Pesto and Gruyere Cheese

Toasted Chabatta Bread w Olive Oil and Herbs, topped w. Sicilian Pesto & Gruyerre Cheese

Spaghetti a le Vongole

$59.90

Organic Italian Ancient Grain Spaghetti with Vongole sauce

Tiramisu

Italian traditional cake w. mascarpone cheese, eggs and esspresso

Special Occasion Menu 2

Foccacia with Gruyere Cheese and Walnuts

Foccacia bread with Gruyere Cheese and Walnuts

Sicilian Crust chicken with Mozarella with a choice of pasta

$59.99

Breaded Chcken served on a bed of tomato sauce, topped with Mozarella cheese

Tiramisu

Italian traditional cake w. mascarpone cheese, eggs and esspresso

Beverages

NA Beverages

Bottle Water

$2.00

Sparkling Apple Juice

$3.50

Still water - small bottle

$2.50

Still water - big bottle

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$6.00

Espresso

$3.50

Espresso siciliano

$4.00

Espresso hazelnut

$4.00

Espresso chocolate

$4.00

Organic brewed coffee

$4.50

Orange juice

$3.50

Tea

$2.50

Chocolate Milk - cow milk

$3.00

Chocolate milk - cow lactose free milk

$3.00

Chocolate milk - vegan milk

$3.00

Cappucino

$4.50

Cappucino Decaffeinated

$5.90

Organic Coffee Decaffeinated

$4.50

Home made lemonade with honey and mint

$3.50

Sports Drink

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Coke Zero

$3.50

Pepsi

$3.50

Apfeschorle

$4.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$5.00

Absolut

$5.00

Belvedere

$5.00

Chopin

$5.00

Ciroc

$5.00

Firefly

$5.00

Grey Goose

$5.00

Grey Goose Citron

$5.00

Jeremiah Weed

$5.00

Ketel One

$5.00

DBL Well Vodka

$8.50

DBL Absolut

$8.50

DBL Belvedere

$8.50

DBL Chopin

$8.50

DBL Ciroc

$8.50

DBL Firefly

$8.50

DBL Grey Goose

$8.50

DBL Grey Goose Citron

$8.50

DBL Jeremiah Weed

$8.50

DBL Ketel One

$8.50

Well Gin

$5.00

Beefeater

$5.00

Bombay Saphire

$5.00

Gordons

$5.00

Hendricks

$5.00

Tanqueray

$5.00

DBL Well Gin

$8.50

DBL Beefeater

$8.50

DBL Bombay Saphire

$8.50

DBL Gordons

$8.50

DBL Hendricks

$8.50

DBL Tanqueray

$8.50

Well Rum

$5.00

Admiral Nelson

$5.00

Bacardi

$5.00

Bacardi Limon

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Gosling'S

$5.00

Meyers

$5.00

Meyers Silver

$5.00

Mount Gay

$5.00

DBL Well Rum

$8.50

DBL Admiral Nelson

$8.50

DBL Bacardi

$8.50

DBL Bacardi Limon

$8.50

DBL Captain Morgan

$8.50

DBL Gosling'S

$8.50

DBL Meyers

$8.50

DBL Meyers Silver

$8.50

DBL Mount Gay

$8.50

Well Tequila

$5.00

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$5.00

Casa Noble

$5.00

Corazon Reposado

$5.00

Cuervo Silver

$5.00

Don Julio Anejo

$5.00

Patron Anejo

$5.00

Patron Café

$5.00

Patron Gran Platinum

$5.00

Patron Reposado

$5.00

Patron Silver

$5.00

Patron Xo Café

$5.00

DBL Well Tequila

$8.50

DBL Cabo Wabo Blanco

$8.50

DBL Casa Noble

$8.50

DBL Corazon Reposado

$8.50

DBL Cuervo Silver

$8.50

DBL Don Julio Anejo

$8.50

DBL Patron Anejo

$8.50

DBL Patron Café

$8.50

DBL Patron Gran Platinum

$8.50

DBL Patron Reposado

$8.50

DBL Patron Silver

$8.50

DBL Patron Xo Café

$8.50

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Angels Envy

$5.00

Basil Hayden

$5.00

Bulliet Rye

$5.00

Diabolique

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$5.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Knob Creek

$5.00

Makers 46

$5.00

Makers Mark

$5.00

Wild Turkey

$5.00

Woodford Reserve

$5.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$8.50

DBL Angels Envy

$8.50

DBL Basil Hayden

$8.50

DBL Bulliet Rye

$8.50

DBL Diabolique

$8.50

DBL Jack Daniels

$8.50

DBL Jim Beam

$8.50

DBL Knob Creek

$8.50

DBL Makers 46

$8.50

DBL Makers Mark

$8.50

DBL Wild Turkey

$8.50

DBL Woodford Reserve

$8.50

Chivas Regal

$5.00

Chivas Regal 18Yr

$5.00

Dewars

$5.00

Dewars 12Yr

$5.00

J & B

$5.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$5.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$5.00

DBL Chivas Regal

$8.50

DBL Chivas Regal 18Yr

$8.50

DBL Dewars

$8.50

DBL Dewars 12Yr

$8.50

DBL J & B

$8.50

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

$8.50

DBL Johnnie Walker Red

$8.50

Amaretto Di Saronno

$5.00

Aperol

$5.00

Campari

$5.00

Chartreuse, Green

$5.00

Cointreau

$5.00

Drambuie

$5.00

Frangelico

$5.00

Godiva Chocolate

$5.00

Grand Marnier

$5.00

Irish Mist

$5.00

Jagermeister

$5.00

Kahlua

$5.00

Lemoncello

$5.00

Licor 43

$5.00

Mathilde Cassis

$5.00

Molly's Irish Cream

$5.00

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.50

DBL Aperol

$8.50

DBL Campari

$8.50

DBL Chartreuse, Green

$8.50

DBL Cointreau

$8.50

DBL Drambuie

$8.50

DBL Frangelico

$8.50

DBL Godiva Chocolate

$8.50

DBL Grand Marnier

$8.50

DBL Irish Mist

$8.50

DBL Jagermeister

$8.50

DBL Kahlua

$8.50

DBL Lemoncello

$8.50

DBL Licor 43

$8.50

DBL Mathilde Cassis

$8.50

DBL Molly's Irish Cream

$8.50

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Appletini

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$7.00

Champagne Cocktail

$7.00

Cosmopolitan

$7.00

Daiquiri

$7.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$7.00

Gimlet

$7.00

Greyhound

$7.00

Hot Toddy

$7.00

Hurricane

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.00

Madras

$7.00

Mai Tai

$7.00

Manhattan

$7.00

Margarita

$7.00

Martini

$7.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mint Julep

$7.00

Mojito

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Mudslide

$7.00

Old Fashioned

$7.00

Rob Roy

$7.00

Sazerac

$7.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Sea Breeze

$7.00

Sidecar

$7.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Tom Collins

$7.00

Whiskey Smash

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

White Russian

$7.00

Beer

yeungling lager

$3.00

8oz Perroni

$4.00

8oz Stela Artois

$4.00

8oz Budweiser

$4.00

8oz Budlight

$4.00

8oz Organic Beer

$4.00

8oz Estrella Damm

$4.00

16oz Perroni

$6.00

16oz Stela Artois

$6.00

16oz Budweiser

$6.00

16oz Budlight

$6.00

16oz Organic Beer

$6.00

16oz Estrella Damm

$6.00

24oz Perroni

$9.00

24oz Stela Artois

$9.00

24oz Budweiser

$9.00

24oz Budlight

$9.00

24oz Organic Beer

$9.00

24oz Estrella Damm

$9.00

Perroni

$5.00

Stela Artois

$5.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Budlight

$6.00

Organic Beer

$6.00

Estrella Damm

$6.00

Perroni

$6.00

Stela Artois

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Budlight

$6.00

Organic Beer

$6.00

Estrella Damm

$6.00

Wine

Chianti GLS

$8.00

Brunello de Montalcino GLS

$8.00

Amarone GLS

$8.00

Barollo GLS

$8.00

Organic red wine GLS

$8.00

Chianti BTL

$32.00

Brunello de Montalcino BTL

$32.00

Amarone BTL

$32.00

Barollo BTL

$32.00

Organic red wine BTL

$32.00

Chardonais GLS

$8.00

Sauvignon Blanc GLS

$8.00

Pinot Grigio GLS

$8.00

Organic white wine GLS

$8.00

Sauterne GLS

$8.00

Chardonais BTL

$32.00

Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$32.00

Pinot Grigio BTL

$32.00

Organic white wine BTL

$32.00

Sauterne BTL

$32.00

Santa Margheritta Rose GLS

$9.00

Santa Margheritta Rose BTL

$40.00

Proseco GLS

$7.00

Ruffino Proseco Rose GLS

$7.00

Proseco BTL

$37.00

Ruffino Proseco Rose BTL

$37.00