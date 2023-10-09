Che Sara 6585 Simons Rd
WEEK 1 menu
Pasta
Spaghetti Bolognese
Ground beef meat, tomato sauce, organic ancient grain Italian pasta
Fusili with wild fenel pesto - Organic
Vegan recipe. Organic Ancient Grain Italian Fusilli Pasta, Organic Italian wild fennel pesto
Italian pizzaaiolo Style Chicken
Pasta a la Salmone
Spagetti a la Vongole
Mediterranean pasta with chicken
Fusilli meat ragu\balls
Penne with meat ragu\balls
Panini's
Soups
Risottos
Seafood
Salad
Topings Menu
WEEK 2 menu
Pasta
Penne Mediteranean
Vegan recipe Organic Italian Ancient Grain Penne , Organic Mediteranean Tomato Sauce
Spaghetti Carbonara
Organic Italian Ancient Grain Spaghetti Pasta with Carbonara Sauce
Lasagne with meat ragu
Organic Ancient Grain Lasagna Pasta , Beef Ragu, Tomato Sauce
Pasta ala Salmon
Panini's
Soups
Gluten free
Special
Salad
Topings Menu
WEEK 3 menu
Pasta
Panini's
Soups
Gluten free
Salad
Breakfast Menu
Sandwiches
Breakfast
Organic overnight oats w. vegan milk
overnight oats, soy milk,
Organic overnight oats w. fruits
overnight oats, forest fruits
Organic overnight oats w chocolate and yogurt
overnight oats, chocolate, greek yogurt
Organic overnight oats w expresso and honey
overnight oats, eshot of espresso coffee, local honey
Croissant
butter croissant
Vegan croissant
vegan croissant
Egg croisant
butter croissant with egg
Omlet
shakes
smoothies
Breakfast Toppings
Bakery
Bakery Menu
Bakery
Organic Plain Bread (loaf)
Organic Walnut Bread (loaf)
Organic Olives Bread (loaf)
Organic Flaxseed Bread (loaf)
Croissant
butter croissant
Vegan croissant
vegan croissant
Babka (loaf)
Foccacia with Gruyerre & Walnuts
Foccacia w. Herbs, Salt &Olive Oil
Foccacia w Tomato & Basil
Organic Muffin
organic muffin with chocolate chips/forest fruits/banana&walnuts
ice cream
Brunch Buffet Menu
Brunch Buffet
Valentines Day Menu
Valentine's Day Menu 1
Valentine's Day Menu 2
Foccacia with Gruyere Cheese and Walnuts
Foccacia bread with Gruyere Cheese and Walnuts
Sicilian Crust chicken with Mozarella with a choice of pasta
Breaded Chcken served on a bed of tomato sauce, topped with Mozarella cheese
Tiramisu
Italian traditional cake w. mascarpone cheese, eggs and esspresso
Winter Holidays Menu
Winter Holidays Menu 1
Easter Menu
Easter Menu 1
Special Occasion Menu
Special Occasion Menu 1
