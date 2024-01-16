Cheeks Bar & Grill 1206 Towanda Ave
SODAS
SODA WITH FOOD
SODA NO TAX
FOOD
APPETIZERS
- Cheese Balls$8.00
White cheddar, pepperjack cheese or combine the two
- Mozzarella Cheese Sticks$8.50
Mozzarella cheese
- Basket of Fries$5.00
Waffle or regular fries
- Basket of Waffle Fries$5.00
- Sweet Potato Tots$8.00
- Onion Rings$7.50
- Fried Mushrooms$8.00
- Mini Tacos$8.50
- Chicken Tenders$9.50
- Pretzel Bites$5.00
- Pretzel Bites with Cheese$5.50
- Hot Wings$15.00
- Livers and Gizzards$8.50
- ALL GIZZARDS$8.50
- ALL LIVERS$8.50
- 1/2 GIZZARDS$4.25
- 1/2 LIVERS$4.25
- Boneless Wings$9.00
- Bag of Chips$0.75
- Chips and Salsa$3.25
- Chips and Cheese$3.25
- Cole slaw$2.50
- Cottage Cheese$2.50
SANDWICHES
NACHOS
- Super Nachos, half$7.00
Queso and shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos and your choice of steak, chicken or beef. Served with sour cream and salsa
- Super Nachos, full$10.00
Queso and shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos and your choice of steak, chicken or beef. Served with sour cream and salsa
- Philly Nachos, half$7.00
Steak or chicken philly meat, peppers, onions, queso, tomato, lettuce, onions and jalapenos on chips. Served with sour cream or salsa.
- Philly Nachos, full$10.00
Steak or chicken philly meat, peppers, onions, queso, tomato, lettuce, onions and jalapenos on chips. Served with sour cream or salsa.
- Buffalo Chicken Nacos, half$7.00
Shredded buffalo chicken, queso, tomatoes, lettuce, onions and jalapenos on chips. Served with your choice of ranch, blue cheese, sour cream and salsa.
- Buffalo Chicken Nachos, full$10.00
Shredded buffalo chicken, queso, tomatoes, lettuce, onions and jalapenos on chips. Served with your choice of ranch, blue cheese, sour cream and salsa.
- Cheeks Irish Nachos, half$9.00
- Cheeks Irish Nachos, full$12.00
WRAPS
- Chicken Cheese Ball$12.00
Grilled chicken, large flour tortilla, three cheese blend, pepperjack cheese balls, tomato, onion, lettuce, Hubbard's hot sauce
- Steak Enchilada$12.00
Thinly sliced steak, large flour tortilla, three cheese blend, pepperjack cheese balls, tomato, onion, lettuce, Hubbard's hot sauce
- Philly Wrap$11.00
Your choice of chicken or steak, served on a large flour tortilla with peppers, onions and swiss cheese