Welcome to Asador at Cheer up Charlies! More
Asador Food Truck Cheer up Charlies
Specials
Chips and Dips
Fresh homemade corn tortilla chips with fire roasted salsa and your choice of handmade dips
Tacos
Each taco comes on 6" flour tortilla topped with raw onions and cilantro and salsa
- Brisket Taco$7.00
Slow roasted brisket spiced with toasted chiles.
- Pork Carnitas Taco$7.00
Slow roasted pork shoulder with garlic, chiles, and spices
- Grilled Chicken Taco$7.00
Grilled chicken thighs in adobo sauce
- Mushroom Taco$7.00
Grilled mushrooms with mole amarillo. (vegan)
- Cauliflower Taco$6.00
Grilled chopped cauliflower chorizo with arbol sauce. (vegan)
- Togo
- Beans And Greens$6.00
Quesadillas
6" Flour Tortilla with your choice of filling smothered in melted queso Oaxaca
Nachos
House made chips loaded with queso, guacamole, red+green salsas and pickled jalepenos. Add your choice of protien
Asador at The Grackle Location and Ordering Hours
(512) 869-9230
Open now • Closes at 11:30PM