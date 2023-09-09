Sandwiches

The Vermonter

The Vermonter

$9.00

Cabot cheddar and muenster on tuscan pane

The Godmother

The Godmother

$12.00

Tomatoes, basil, pesto, balsamic glaz and fresh mozarella on tuscan pane

The Baconator

The Baconator

$11.00

Cabot chedder, muenster and bacon on tuscan pane

The No Porkin' Way

The No Porkin' Way

$12.00

BBQ shredded sweet potatoes, caramelized onions, slaw, and cabot cheddar on sourdough

The Porky Pine

The Porky Pine

$15.00

BBQ pulled pork, slaw, pickled red onion, smoked gouda and cabot cheddar on sourdough

Weekly Special

$13.00

Something new every week! Want to know what it is this week? Give us a ring at (207) 536-0257

The Blue Buffalo

$15.00

Wildcat special

$5.00

Salads

Cajun Caesar Salad

Romaine lettuce tossed with housemade cajun caesar dressing, croutons and shredded parmesan cheese

Spring Fling Salad

Little leaf greens, seasoned beets, cara cara oranges, pistachios with goat cheese and an orange balsamic vinaigrette

Sides

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Our famous house made mac & cheese

Tomato Soup

$6.00

House made vegan tomato soup made with coconut milk

Pickles

$4.00

Drinks

Lemon Sprindrift

$3.00

Lime Spindrift

$3.00

Raspberry Lime Spindrift

$3.00

Mango Orange Spindrift

$3.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$4.50

Classic Lemonade

$4.50

Raspberry Lemonade

$4.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Baked Goods

Brownie

$3.00

Cookie

$3.00

Merch

misc.

mason jar

$10.00

shot class

$5.00

cocktail glass

$8.00

patch

$4.00

hats

maroon dad hat

$25.00

grey dad hat

$25.00

orange dad hat

$25.00

brown step dad

$25.00

black step dad

$25.00

green step dad

$25.00

navy - yellow stitch

$25.00

navy - white stitch

$25.00

green - yellow stitch

$25.00

green - white stitch

$25.00

black - yellow stitch

$25.00

black - white stitch

$25.00

black - red stitch

$25.00

orange

$25.00

stickers

dead head

$2.00

grilled cheese w legs

$2.00

lighthouse

$2.00

seagull

$2.00

late night

$2.00

cheese wheel

$2.00

sweatshirts/crewnecks

cheese gang Crew

$40.00

cheese gang Hoodie

$40.00

portland lighthouse Crew

$40.00

portland lighthouse Hoodie

$40.00

sweet dreams Hoodie

$40.00

tees

seagull

$25.00

portland lighthouse

$25.00

sweet dreams

$25.00

love and cheese

$25.00

Concert/Festival Pricing

Regular Pricing

Priceless (private catering)

