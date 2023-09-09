Cheese Louise Food Truck Pepper Jack Food Truck (MWV)
Sandwiches
The Vermonter
Cabot cheddar and muenster on tuscan pane
The Godmother
Tomatoes, basil, pesto, balsamic glaz and fresh mozarella on tuscan pane
The Baconator
Cabot chedder, muenster and bacon on tuscan pane
The No Porkin' Way
BBQ shredded sweet potatoes, caramelized onions, slaw, and cabot cheddar on sourdough
The Porky Pine
BBQ pulled pork, slaw, pickled red onion, smoked gouda and cabot cheddar on sourdough
Weekly Special
Something new every week! Want to know what it is this week? Give us a ring at (207) 536-0257
The Blue Buffalo
Wildcat special
Baked Goods
Merch
hats
maroon dad hat
grey dad hat
orange dad hat
brown step dad
black step dad
green step dad
navy - yellow stitch
navy - white stitch
green - yellow stitch
green - white stitch
black - yellow stitch
black - white stitch
black - red stitch
orange
stickers
sweatshirts/crewnecks
Concert/Festival Pricing
Regular Pricing
Priceless (private catering)
