Cheese Louise Food Truck Big Cheddah Food Truck (Portsmouth)
Concert/Festival Pricing (Boston MA)
Sandwiches (Festival)
- The Vermonter🍞🧀$14.00
Cabot cheddar and muenster on tuscan pane
- The Godmother👰$16.00
Tomatoes, basil, pesto, balsamic glaz and fresh mozarella on tuscan pane
- The Baconator🐷$16.00
Cabot chedder, muenster and bacon on tuscan pane
- The No Porkin' Way$17.00
BBQ shredded sweet potatoes, caramelized onions, slaw, and cabot cheddar on sourdough
- Clawbster$18.00
BBQ pulled pork, slaw, pickled red onion, smoked gouda and cabot cheddar on sourdough
- Yes Porkin Way🐷$17.00
Something new every week! Want to know what it is this week? Give us a ring at (207) 536-0257
- Xmas Hamwitch👁$16.00
Drinks (Festival)
Baked Goods (Festival)
Baked Goods
(603) 427-8615
