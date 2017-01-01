Chef 21 Sushi Burger Greenville 500 East McBee Avenue
Food
APPS
- A5 Wagyu Nigiri$17.00
- Avocado Grenade$13.00
Panko breaded avocado deep fried till golden, topped with spicy crab meat and spicy honey sauce
- Balsamic Brussel Sprouts$11.00
- Bluefin Tuna Tartare$22.00
- Bulgogi Tacos$18.00
3 pcs. Pico de gallo, baby spinach, sour cream and gochujang with blgogi ribeye, avocado
- Ceviche$28.00
Bluefin tuna, lobster, scallop, shrimp. mango salsa, yuzu vinegar
- Crab Ragoon (Homemade)$11.00
6 pcs
- Crispy Rice Spicy Tuna$12.00
- Fresh Summer Roll$13.00
Avocado, mixed greens, cucumber, salmon, tuna, yellowtail rolled with rice paper, wasabi sauce & ponzu
- Jalapeno Delight$14.00
Jalapeno, scalion, masago, served with uzu sauce, with your choice of yellowtail, pepper tuna or Japanese scalion
- Miso Salad$8.00
Fresh mixed greens, cherry tomatos, daikon, cucumber, miso dressing, choice of protein
- Miso Salad + Bulgogi$15.00
- Miso Salad + Shrimp$15.00
- Miso Salad + Tuna$22.00
- Pan Fried Gyoza$9.00
6 pcs
- Seaweed Salad$6.00
- Short Rib Bao Bun$14.00
2 pcs
- Spicy Addicting Cucumber$9.00
- Spicy Crabmeat Salad$9.00
- Spicy Korean Fried Chicken$13.00
Bibimbap
- BBQ Chicken$22.00
sauteed vegetables, kimchi, egg, butter, topped with fresh greens and corn
- Bluefin Tuna Bibimbap$26.00
Bluefin tuna, served cold with nori, sushi rice, frsh greens, fish roe, kimchi, onion, cucumber, ponzu sauce, gochujang sauce
- Bulgogi Ribeye$33.00
sauteed vegetables, kimchi, egg, butter, topped with fresh greens and corn
- Fried Tofu$20.00
sauteed vegetables, kimchi, egg, butter, topped with fresh greens and corn
- Poke Bowl$22.00
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, served cold with nori, sushi rice, fresh greens, fish roe, kimchi, onion, cucumber, ponzu sauce, gochujang sauce
- Uni Bibimbap$38.00
Raw sea urchin, served cold with nori, sushi rice, fresh greens, fish roe, kimchi, onion, cucumber, ponzu sauce, gochujang sauce
Dessert
Extra Sauces
Handhelds/sides
- Astro Burger$26.00
Bulgogi, pineapple ring, kimchi, spring mix, onion, served on golden crisp rice patties.....wait, did I see a fried Korean spicy chicken ower on top?
- Chef 21 Sushi Burger$19.00
Spicy crab meat, avocado, fresh salmon sashimi, seaweed salad, served on golden crisp rice patties. It's our sstaple and you just have to try it
- Classic Burger with Monster Mozz$17.00
1/2 lb of Certified Angus Beef patties, spring mix, sliced juicy tamatoes, Chef 21 signature sauce, smoked provolone cheese, mozeerella sticks for the crunch and cheese pull, served on toasted brioche buns. Hungry?
- Grilled Portobello Mushrooms$6.00
- Katsu Burger$16.00
Panko crusted deep fried chicken, shredded cabbage topped with katsu sauce
- Kimchi$6.00
- Korean Streets Spicy Tuna Burger$25.00
Spicy kani, avocado, spicy tuna, ponzu pickled jalapenos, spicy mayo and eel sauce to enhance the flavor, served on golden crisp rice patties with korean spicy fried chicken skewer on top
- Panko Fried Avocado$6.00
- Portobello Mushroom Burger$15.00
Two perfectly seasoned grilled porobello mushroom with smoked provolone cheese, spring mix, onion. It/s made right and taste better than meat!
- Seaweed Salad$6.00
- Side Kitchen Rice$4.00
- Side Sushi Rice$4.00
- Truffle Butter Lobster Roll on Buns (Cold)$36.00
Hot Pot & Add ons
- Korean Army Stew$58.00
- Sukiyaki (Japanese Hot Pot)$58.00
- Szechuan Sukiyaki$58.00
- Szechuan Army Stew$58.00
- Double Play$68.00
- Vegetable Pot$45.00
- HP Bulgogi Ribeye Slices$10.00
- HP Crab Sticks$5.00
- HP Glass Noodle$6.00
- HP Gyoza$7.00
- HP Pork Sausage$5.00
- HP Ramen$4.00
- HP Shrimp$8.00
- HP Vegetables$5.00
- Dine in Sukiyaki Refill
- Dine in Army Refill
- Dine in Szechuan Refill
KBBQ Meat
- Angus Beef Rib$12.00
4oz Certified Angus Beef rib Cubes(boneless)
- Beef with Scallion$8.00
4oz Thinly sliced beef with green onion
- Bulgogi Beef$14.00
4oz Thinly sliced Certified Angus Beef marinated in house made Korean bulgogi sauce
- Bulgogi Chicken$10.00
5oz Marinated in house made bulgogi sauce
- Butter Garlic Shrimp$10.00
8 pcs Jumbo shrimp in garlic butter
- Galbi$16.00
6oz Korean style bone in beef short ribs marinated in house made bulgogi sauce
- Japanese Scallops-BBQ$20.00
2 pcs Japanese scallops
- Marinated Angus Beef Short Rib$14.00
4oz Certified Angus Beef rib Cubes(boneless) marinated in house made bulgogi sauce
- Marinated Wagyu A5 Ribeye$36.00
1oz Cubed A5 Wagyu ribeye marinated in sweet soy
- Pork Belly$8.00
6oz Sliced pork belly
- Pork Sausage Bites$6.00
6 pcs Sweet and savory bite size Japanese pork sausage
- Red Snapper-BBQ$12.00
4oz Sushi grade red snapper fillet
- Salmon-BBQ$16.00
4 oz sushi grade salmon fillet
- Spicy Beef Toro$10.00
4oz Thinly sliced brisket marinated in house made gochujang
- Spicy Chicken Teriyaki$8.00
5oz Marinated in house made gochujang
- Spicy Pork Belly$10.00
6oz Thinly sliced pork belly
- Spicy Shrimp$10.00
8 pcs Jumbo shrimp marinated in house made gochujang
- Wagyu A5 Ribeye$36.00
1oz Cubed A5 Wagyu ribeye
- Yaki-Shabu Angus Beef$10.00
Thinly Sliced Certified Angus Beef marinated in sweet soy
KBBQ Sauce
KBBQ Veggies/Sides
- Cheese Corn$6.00
- Jalapeno$6.00
- Lettuce Wrap$4.00
- Nori$6.00
- Onion$5.00
- Pineapple$5.00
- Pumpkin Slices$6.00
- Scallion$5.00
- Seafood Mushroom$7.00
- Shishito Pepper$6.00
Mild Japanese pepper
- Shitake Mushroom$7.00
- Tortillia$6.00
- White Rice$4.00
- Kimchee$6.00
- Spicy Addicting Cucumber$9.00
- Daikon$6.00
- Asian Slaw$6.00
- Ponzu Tofu$6.00
- 1 Cold Dish Sampler
Nigiri & Sashimi
Omakase
Ramen
Rolls
- Rainbow Roll$15.00
Crab stick, cucumber, avocado, topped with assorted raw fish, masago
- Atlantis Roll$16.00
Crab stick, avocado, cream cheese and shrimp tempura, deep fried, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce
- Hollywood Roll$15.00
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado inside, topped with spicy crab meat
- Hawaii Roll$17.00
Spicy crunchy crab meat, avocado, wrapped with soy paper, topped with spical saucessalmon, tuna, yellowtail, red and green tobiko, drizzled in chef
- Volcano Roll$15.00
Tuna, salmon, seasonal fish, avocado, whole roll deep fired, then topped with torched spicy tuna, masago, scalions
- Sexy Girl Roll$15.00
Shrimp tempura inside, topped with spicy crunchy tuna, masago, eel sauce and spicy mayo
- Angry Bird Roll$17.00
Spicy crunchy tuna, spicy crab meat, and avocado inside, topped with tuna, nori flakes, spicy mayo, eel sauce on top
- Three Musketeer Roll$15.00
Spicy tuna, spicy salmon, spicy yellowtail, spicy white fish and avocado wrapped in soy paer, drizzled in spicy mayo and sriracha
- Spider Roll$17.00
Fried soft shell crab, spicy crunchy crabmeat, cucumber, avocado in spicy mango salsa
- Lobster Tower Roll$32.00
Avocado, cucumber, shrimp inside, truffle infused lobster on top
- Miami Roll$16.00
Japanese scallops, avocado, spicy crunchy crab meat inside, topped with seared yellowtail, masago, ponzu sauce, scalion and sriracha
- Bahama Roll$16.00
Fried soft shell crab, cream cheese inside, topped with mango slices, seared salmon, spicy mayo and eel sauce
- Black Dragon Roll$16.00
Shrimp tempura, crab meat inside, sea eel, avocado on top
- California Roll$7.00
- Spicy Tuna Roll$8.00
- Yellowtail with Scallion Roll$7.50
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.50
- Philadelphia Roll$8.00
- Vegetarian Roll$10.00
- Tuna Avocado Roll$8.50
- Spicy Crab Meat Roll$7.00
- Avocado Roll$6.00
- ---------------------
Sushi Platters
- Sushi for One$25.00
5 pcs nigiri & Angry Bird Roll
- Sushi for Two$52.00
8 pcs nigiri & Hollywood Roll
- Sashimii Deluxe$48.00
14 pcs sashimi & Atlantis Roll
- Fishermen's Boat (6ft Boat)$475.00
30 pcs nirigi, 30 pcs sashimi, 9 chef special rolls, 6 classic rolls, bulgogi tacos, 1 crispy rice spicy tuna, 1 jalapeno yellowtail, 1 salad, 1 spicy crab meat salad and seaweed salad
- Mega Boat$220.00
10 pcs nigiri, 10 pcs sashimi, 6 fushion special rolls, 10 classic rolls
Beverage
Liquor
- Jim Beam$7.00
- Jack Daniel's$7.00
- Blue Note$7.00
- Jameson$8.00
- Jameson Orange$8.00
- Crown Royal$8.00
- Crown Royal Regal Apple$8.00
- Legent$9.00
- Bulleit$9.00
- Buffalo Trace$9.00
- Four Roses$9.00
- Maker's Mark$9.00
- Knob Creek$10.00
- Woodford Reserve$9.00
- Sazarac Rye$10.00
- Stellum Single Barrel$12.00
- Penelope Architect$12.00
- Basil Hayden$12.00
- Basil Hayden Dark Rye$14.00
- Basil Hayden Toast$14.00
- Basil Hayden Cask Finish$14.00
- Weller Special Reserve$13.00
- Wilderness Trail Single Barrel$14.00
- Old Soul$16.00
- Angel's Envy$18.00
- Eagle Rare$20.00
- Blantons$23.00
- Colonel E.H. Taylor$32.00
- DBL Jim Beam$14.00
- DBL Jack Daniel's$14.00
- DBL Blue Note$14.00
- DBL Jameson$16.00
- DBL Jameson Orange$16.00
- DBL Crown Royal$16.00
- DBL Crown Royal Regal Apple$16.00
- DBL Legent$18.00
- DBL Bulleit$18.00
- DBL Buffalo Trace$18.00
- DBL Four Roses$18.00
- DBL Maker's Mark$18.00
- DBL Knob Creek$20.00
- DBL Woodford Reserve$18.00
- DBL Sazarac Rye$20.00
- DBL Stellum Single Barrel$24.00
- DBL Penelope Architect$24.00
- DBL Basil Hayden$24.00
- DBL Basil Hayden Dark Rye$28.00
- DBL Basil Hayden Toast$28.00
- DBL Basil Hayden Cask Finish$28.00
- DBL Weller Special Reserve$26.00
- DBL Wilderness Trail Single Barrel$28.00
- DBL Old Soul$32.00
- DBL Angel's Envy$36.00
- DBL Eagle Rare$40.00
- DBL Blantons$46.00
- DBL Colonel E.H. Taylor$64.00
- Beefeater$7.00
- Bombay$7.00
- Hendricks$11.00
- Tanqueray$9.00
- Hanami$11.00
- The Botanist$9.00
- Roku$8.00
- DBL Beefeater$14.00
- DBL Bombay$14.00
- DBL Hendricks$22.00
- DBL Tanqueray$18.00
- DBL Hanami$22.00
- DBL The Botanist$18.00
- DBL Roku$16.00
- Bacardi$7.00
- Captain Morgan$7.00
- Goslings$7.00
- Malibu$7.00
- DBL Bacardi$14.00
- DBL Captain Morgan$14.00
- DBL Goslings$14.00
- DBL Malibu$14.00
- Sauza Plata$7.00
- Hornitos Plata$6.00
- Hornitos Reposado$6.00
- 1800 Blanco$7.00
- Herradura Silver$8.00
- Herradura Anejo$12.00
- Casamigos Blanco$10.00
- Casamigos Reposado$12.00
- Tres Generaciones Plata$10.00
- Tres Generaciones Reposado$11.00
- Tres Generaciones Anejo$9.00
- Don Julio Blanco$9.00
- Patron$12.00
- 21 Seeds Cucumber Jalapeno$8.00
- 21 Seeds Grapefruit Hibiscus$7.00
- DBL Sauza Plata$14.00
- DBL Hornitos Plata$12.00
- DBL Hornitos Reposado$12.00
- DBL 1800 Blanco$14.00
- DBL Herradura Silver$16.00
- DBL Herradura Anejo$24.00
- DBL Casamigos Blanco$20.00
- DBL Casamigos Reposado$24.00
- DBL Tres Generaciones Plata$20.00
- DBL Tres Generaciones Reposado$22.00
- DBL Tres Generaciones Anejo$18.00
- DBL Don Julio Blanco$18.00
- DBL Patron$24.00
- DBL 21 Seeds Cucumber Jalapeno$16.00
- DBL 21 Seeds Grapefruit Hibiscus$14.00
- Tito's Handmade$9.00
- Smirnoff$8.00
- Smirnoff Vanilla$7.00
- Absolut$8.00
- Haku$9.00
- Ketel One$8.00
- Grey Goose$9.00
- Effen Cucumber$8.00
- Effen Blood Orange$8.00
- Deep Eddy Lemon$8.00
- Pinnacle Cake and Whipped$8.00
- DBL Tito's Handmade$18.00
- DBL Smirnoff$16.00
- DBL Smirnoff Vanilla$14.00
- DBL Absolut$16.00
- DBL Haku$18.00
- DBL Ketel One$16.00
- DBL Grey Goose$18.00
- DBL Effen Cucumber$16.00
- DBL Effen Blood Orange$16.00
- DBL Deep Eddy Lemon$16.00
- DBL Pinnacle Cake and Whipped$16.00
- Dewars$7.00
- Glenlivet 12 Yr$12.00
- Glenmorangie$12.00
- Balvenie 12 Yr$12.00
- Johnnie Walker Red$11.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$16.00
- Johnnie Walker Blue$40.00
- The Macallan 12 Yr$12.00
- The Macallan 18 Yr$50.00
- DBL Dewars$14.00
- DBL Glenlivet 12 Yr$24.00
- DBL Glenmorangie$24.00
- DBL Balvenie 12 Yr$24.00
- DBL Johnnie Walker Red$22.00
- DBL Johnnie Walker Black$32.00
- DBL Johnnie Walker Blue$80.00
- DBL The Macallan 12 Yr$24.00
- DBL The Macallan 18 Yr$100.00
- Aperol$7.00
- Bailley$8.00
- Boston Peach$7.00
- Chamboard$8.00
- Cointreau$7.00
- Dekuyper Peach Brandy$7.00
- Grand Marnier$8.00
- Kahlua$7.00
- DBL Aperol$14.00
- DBL Bailley$16.00
- DBL Boston Peach$14.00
- DBL Chamboard$16.00
- DBL Cointreau$14.00
- DBL Dekuyper Peach Brandy$14.00
- DBL Grand Marnier$16.00
- DBL Kahlua$14.00
- Suntory Toki$9.00
- Nikka Coffey Grain$14.00
- Nikka Taketsuna$16.00
- Nikka Whiskey Barrel$28.00
- Hibiki$15.00
- Kaiyo Whiskey$14.00
- Kaiyo Single 7yrs$25.00
- Kaiyo Peated$27.00
- Kaiyo Sheri$27.00
- Kaiyo Cask$21.00
- Yamazaki 12 yr$45.00
- Yamato Takeda Shingen
- Yamato Lady Tomo
Cocktails
- Mt. Fuji$15.00
- Reincarnation$16.00
- Tokyo Drift$16.00
- Geisha$15.00
- Sprited Away$17.00
- Gangnam Style$16.00
- Sex On the Beach$11.00
- IKW Drank Last Summer$13.00
- Cosmo$12.00
- Cucumber Ale$12.00
- Liquid Marijuana$14.00
- LIT$14.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$12.00
- Lycheetini$14.00
- Mai Tai$12.00
- Martini$12.00
- Margarita$12.00
- Mojito$12.00
- Mimosa$8.00
- Poloma$12.00
- Mojito$12.00
- French 75$14.00
- K-Pop$8.00
- Sake Bomb$8.00
- Sashimi Shooters$10.00
- Sashimi Shooters all 3$28.00
- Winter Sangria$14.00
- Winter Citrus Aperol Spritzer$14.00
- Maple Cinnamon Old Fashion$14.00
- Banana Espresso Martini$14.00
- Spiced Pear Margarita$14.00
- Hangover Tea$14.00
- Green Tea$10.00
- White Tea$10.00
Beer
Wine
- Corkage Fee$25.00
- GLS Skyside Pinot Noir 6oz$10.00
- GLS Firestone Cabernet Sauvignon 6oz$10.00
- GLS Justin Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon 6oz$15.00
- GLS Skyside Pinot Noir 9oz$14.00
- GLS Firestone Cabernet Sauvignon 9oz$14.00
- GLS Justin Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon 9oz$21.00
- Drumheller Merlot$38.00
- Benton Lane Pinot Noir$56.00
- Patz & Hall Pinot Noir$150.00
- Faust$225.00
- GLS Peter Mertes Riesling Spatlese 6oz$9.00
- GLS Lagaria Pinot Grigio 6oz$10.00
- GLS Vavasour Sauvignon Blanc 6oz$11.00
- GLS Hayes Ranch Chardonnay 6oz$10.00
- GLS Chalk Hill Chardonnay 6oz$14.00
- GLS Peter Mertes Riesling Spatlese 9oz$12.00
- GLS Lagaria Pinot Grigio 9oz$14.00
- GLS Vavasour Sauvignon Blanc 9oz$15.00
- GLS Hayes Ranch Chardonnay 9oz$14.00
- GLS Chalk Hill Chardonnay 9oz$19.00
- Peter Mertes Riesling Spatlese 6oz$34.00
- Hugel Riesling$75.00
- Lagaria Pinot Grigio 6oz$34.00
- Terlato Pinot Grigio$55.00
- Vavasour Sauvignon Blanc 6oz$42.00
- Hayes Ranch Chardonnay 6oz$38.00
- Chalk Hill Chardonnay 6oz$54.00
- Neyers$56.00
- Bouchard Mesursault$155.00
- GLS Four Graces Rose 6oz$12.00
- GLS Four Graces Rose 9oz$17.00
- Four Graces Rose BTL$46.00
- GLS Gemma Di Luna Sparkling Moscato 6oz$12.00
- GLS Avissi Prosecco 6oz$10.00
- GLS Avissi Prosecco 9oz$14.00
- Avissi Prosecco$38.00
- Chandon$76.00
- Ruinart Brut Rose$240.00
NA Beverages
Sake & Soju
- House Hot Sake$10.00
- Ozeki Nigori(375 ml)$17.00
- Ozeki Pineapple Nigori(300 ml)$24.00
- Hana Awaka Sparkling(300 ml)$22.00
- G Joy(300 ml)$22.00
- Chobei Daiginjo(300 ml)$30.00
- Jinro Soju$24.00
- Yamadanishi$19.00
- Yuagari$25.00
- Peach Soju$24.00
- Nanbu Bijin JDG$98.00
- Dassai 45 Sake JDG$85.00
- Perfect Snow$22.00
- ozeki Strawberry Nigori(300ml)$24.00