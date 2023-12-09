@The Coburg Greenhouse More
Chef Lino's Cuisine and Catering 91077 N. Willamette St.
Lunch and Dinner
Sandwiches
- Cubano$15.00
Carnitas, turkey, ham and swiss cheese with stoneground mustard and pickles on a soft roll. Server with garlic fries and house made fry sauce.
- Philly Cheesesteak$15.00
Marinated tender sirloin strips with onions, mushrooms and tri bell peppers with provolone on pub bun server with garlic fries and house made fry sauce.
- BBQ Pulled Pork$10.00
Shredded Pork with BBQ sauce served on a brioche bun with garlic fries and Fry sauce.
- Turkey Panini$12.00
Cranberry Creamcheese with fresh baby spinach and turkey and provolone cheese served with French fries and house made fry sauce.
- Meat loaf$13.00
Bowls
Entrees
Dessert
Strawberry Chimichurro
Drinks
Canned Soda/Bottled Water
Energy Drinks
Bottles/Specialty Soda
(541) 520-9345
Open now • Closes at 7:45PM