Chef Ralph's Food Truck Alley 1600 Rio Rd E
Chef Ralph's Food Truck Alley 1600 Rio Rd E
Tasting Menu
Burger Combo with Drink
$5.00
Hot Dog Combo with Drink
$5.00
Chicken Combo with Drink
$5.00
Fries
$1.00
Baked Beans
$1.00
Fresh Fruit Cup
$1.00
Veggie Cup
$1.00
Burger
$4.00
Hot Dog
$4.00
Chicken
$4.00
Drink
$1.00
Chef Ralph's Food Truck Alley 1600 Rio Rd E Location and Ordering Hours
(434) 242-9984
1600 Rio Rd E, Charlottesville, VA 22901
Closed
• Opens Saturday at 11AM
All hours
