Chef Reece Kitchen CRK
Entrees
- Jerk Chicken$13.99
Comes with your choice of ANY two sides
- Fried Chicken$13.99
Comes with your choice of ANY two sides
- Honey Garlic Salmon$22.99
Comes with your choice of ANY two sides.
- Jerk Salmon$22.99
Comes with your choice of ANY two sides
- Jerk Shrimp$15.99
Comes with your choice of ANY two sides
- Oxtail$25.99
Comes with your choice of ANY two sides
- Red Snapper Filet$20.99
Comes with your choice of ANY two sides
- Coconut Curry Chickpeas$13.99
Comes with your choice of ANY two sides
Wings
Shrimp
- 6 - Shrimp & Fries$13.99
6 piece fried shrimp tossed in your choice of flavor(s)! Served with cajun fries.
- 10 - Shrimp & Fries$15.99
10 piece fried shrimp tossed in your choice of flavor(s)! Served with cajun fries.
- 20 - Shrimp & Fries$24.99
20 piece fried shrimp tossed in your choice of flavor(s)! Served with cajun fries.
Pasta
- Jerk Chicken Pasta$16.99
A customer favorite! Jerk Chicken pasta is made with penne noodles tossed in a creamy rasta pasta sauce, bell peppers, and topped with parmesan cheese
- Jerk Shrimp Pasta$20.99
Jerk Shrimp Pasta comes with sauteed shrimp, penne noodles tossed in a creamy rasta pasta sauce, bell peppers, and topped with parmesan cheese
- Honey Garlic Salmon Pasta$22.99
Honey Garlic Salmon Pasta is made with penne noodles tossed in a creamy rasta pasta sauce, bell peppers, and topped with parmesan cheese
- Jerk Salmon Pasta$22.99
Jerk Salmon Pasta is made with penne noodles tossed in a creamy rasta pasta sauce, bell peppers, and topped with parmesan cheese
- Veggie Pasta$16.99
Veggie Pasta is made with penne noodles tossed in a creamy rasta pasta sauce, brocolli, carrots, bell peppers, and topped with parmesan cheese.
- Oxtail Pasta$25.99
Our #1 Seller Oxtail Pasta is made with penne noodles tossed in a creamy rasta pasta sauce, bell peppers, and topped with parmesan cheese
Burgers/Sandwiches
- Salmon Burger$16.99
100% Atlantic Salmon, No Fillers. Dipped in Hot Honey, on a toasted brioche bun, topped with lettuce, tomato and spicy garlic aioli. Served with cajun fries.
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Chicken breast fried crispy, dipped in Hot Honey on a toasted brioche bun, topped with lettuce, tomato and spicy garlic aioli. Served with cajun fries.