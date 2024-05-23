Chef Shaq Kitchen Market Street
CHEF SHAQ KITCHEN
Kids Menu
Entrees
- Chicken Tenders MEAL$12.99
4 Pieces of chicken tenders and fries
- Cod Fish Sandwich MEAL$13.99
Served with 1 pieces of fried cod with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce with fries on a crosscut bun
- Fish & Shrimp MEAL$17.99
2 pieces of fried cod fish and 4 fried jumbo shrimp – Served with cocktail and tartar sauce with fries
- California Chicken Sandwich MEAL$14.99
Served with grilled chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, pickles, and tomato on a bun served with fries
- Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich MEAL$15.99
Served with fried chicken breast dipped in Nashville hot seasoning, slaw and pickles on a crosscut bun served with fries
- Hometown Burger MEAL$14.99
Hamburger dressed in bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle planks, american cheese, and house made aioli on a crosscut buns served with fries
- Smoketown Burger MEAL$14.99
Hamburger dressed in BBQ sauce, bacon, onion rings, and cheddar slice cheese on a crosscut bun served with fries
- Build Your Own Burger MEAL$15.99
Choice of meat (Hamburger, Turkey burger, and Black bean burger) and five toppings (Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles planks, cheese, bacon, and avocado) served with fries
- Turkey Burger$12.99
Turkey burger dressed in house made aioli, lettuce, pickles, and tomato on a cross cut bun served with fries
- Polish Sausage$13.99
Polish sausage with housemate aioli, saute onions, diced tomatoes, and diced bacon. Served with chips or fries and a drink.
- Nashville Hot Tenders$15.99
Four Nashville Hot chicken tenders served with fries and texas toast.
- BBQ Chicken Wrap$12.99
Crispy chicken tossed in BBQ sauce with lettuce, diced tomatoes, green onions, and mozzarella cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla served with fries.
- 6 Whole Wings$15.99
6 whole wings with a side of fries with a roll
- 10 Whole Wings$19.99
10 whole wings with a side of fries
- 4 Whole Wings$13.99
4 whole wings with a side of fries
- Steak Wrap$16.99
Grilled steak with tomatoes, lettuce, green onions, mozzarella cheese, and steak sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla served with fries.
- Catfish Sandwich$13.99
Catfish on toasted Texas toast with tarter, lettuce, red onions, and pickles served with fries.
Salads
- The Downtown Salad$11.99
Mixed iceberg and romaine lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomato, egg, and bacon. ADD Choice of Protein: Salmon or grilled chicken
- Bring It On Salad$14.99
– Mixed iceberg and romaine lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, egg, bacon, ham, and turkey. ADD Choice of Protein: Salmon or grilled chicken
- Caesar Salad$9.99
Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, croutons, and parmesan cheese.
- Exotic Salad$20.99
Garden mix with tomatoes, egg, bacon, steak, and shrimp.
Appetizers
- Thunder Over Louisville Fries$11.00
Fries covered with white queso, bacon, tomato, and green onions
- Mozzarella Sticks (8)$8.00
(8 mozzarella sticks) with marinara sauce
- Pretzel Bites$8.00
(15 bites) Served with white queso or white cheese
- Wings$8.99+
(Choice of Buffalo, Sweet BBQ, or plain). Choice of Ranch and Blue Cheese dipping sauce
- Exotic Fries$17.99
Steak, shrimp, chopped bacon, chopped green onions, and white queso on crinkle cut fries.
- Exotic Fries w/ Wings$23.99
Steak, shrimp, chopped bacon, chopped green onions, and white questions on crinkle cut fries served with 5 wings.
- Loaded Potato Skin$11.00
Six potato skins loaded with nacho cheese, bacon, and green onions
- Exotic Potato Skin$15.99
Six potato skins with queso cheese, bacon, green onion, steak, and grilled shrimp
Sandwiches & Burgers Only
- Fish Sandwich$9.99
Tempura battered cod fish served with lettuce, tomato, and tarter sauce on a bun. Cat Fish served on texas toast with lettuce, Pickles, onions, and tarter sauce.
- California Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Grilled chicken breast with provolone cheese, aioli sauce, bacon, lettuce, pickles, and tomato on a bun.
- Nashville Hot Sandwich$10.99
Fried chicken breast dipped in Nashville hot seasoning, dressed in slaw and pickles on a cross cut bun.
- Hometown Burger$10.99
Hamburger dressed in American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle planks, and house made aioli on a cross cut bun.
- Smoketown Burger$11.99
Hamburger with cheddar slice cheese with BBQ sauce, bacon, and 2 onion rings on a cross cut bun.
- Turkey Burger$9.00
Turkey burger with house made aioli, pickles, lettuce, and tomato on a bun.
- Black Bean Burger$9.00
Black bean burger dressed in lettuce, tomato, and onions on a cross cut bun.
- Build Your Own Burger$11.99
Burger comes with 5 toppings
- Vegan Steak Wrap Only$13.99
Beyond (plant based) steak, salted onions, tomato, lettuce, and steak sauce wrapped in a tortilla.
- Chicken Tenders Only$9.99
Game Day Party Wings
VEGAN
- Beyond Burger$14.99
Beyond burger with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and vegan aioli on a bun served with fries.
- Black Bean Burger$12.99
Black bean burger with lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions on a bun served with fries.
- Beyond Steak Wrap$13.99
Tortilla wrap with green onions, tomato, lettuce, plant-based steak and vegan aioli sauce served with fries.
- Vegan Egg Rolls$6.00+
Plant based steak, potatoes, onions, vegan aioli and peppers wrapped inside an egg roll. Served with a house made vegan sauce.
- Nashville Hot Beyond Chicken Sandwich$13.99
Plant-based chicken dipped in Nashville Hot Seasoning with pickles, onion ring, and slaw on a bun served with fries.
- vegan calliflower chicken wings$8.99