Chef Art Smith's Reunion 700 E Grand Ave #131
Appetizer (Online menu)
Barbecue Chicken Wings
Hot honey charred BBQ wings
Crispy Okra
Fried crispy okra served with remoulade sauce
Deviled Eggs
hard boiled egg halves, sweet relish, mayo, relish, lemon juice, salt, topped with crispy ham
Fried Green Tomatoes
green tomatoes coated in cornmeal and fried crispy, green tomato chow chow, green goddess dressing, baby mustard greens, country ham
Goat Cheese Biscuits
Made from scratch buttermilk biscuits, goat cheese, parmesan cheese, served with honey butter and seasonal jam
Hush Puppies
fried cornmeal with creamy pimento cheese, side of red pepper jelly
Calamari
Fried calamari served with lemon crown and cocktail sauce
Margherita Flatbread
marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil
Fig and Pig Flatbread
marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, fig, prosciutto & greens
BBQ Chicken Flatbread
House-made BBQ sauce, chicken, fresh mozzarella, red onions, herbs
Salads (Online menu)
Brussels & Kale Salad
shaved brussels sprouts, chopped kale, candied pecans, parmesan cheese, bacon, with a maple tahini vinaigrette
Chef Art Smith's Chopped Salad
grilled chicken, heirloom tomatoes, goat cheese, chopped dates, avocado, red onions, croutons, grilled corn, almonds, mixed greens served with a balsamic vinaigrette
Reunion Salad
heirloom tomato, cucumber, red onion, croutons, mixed greens served with green goddess dressing
Shrimp Salad
Avocado, chilled shrimp, heirloom cherry tomato, fresh herbs, bell pepper, celery, homemade green goddess dressing served with house-made crackers
Sandwiches (Online menu)
Fried Catfish Sandwich
fried crispy catfish, shredded lettuce, tomato, fried pickles, spicy remoulade on a brioche bun.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
6 ounce chicken breast fried crispy, bread & butter pickles, lettuce, tomato, hot sauce mayo, on a brioche bun
Reunion Burger
Two 4 ounce all-beef patties, American cheese, bacon, garlic mayo, shredded lettuce, fried green tomato, bread & butter pickles, on a brioche bun
Drive-In Burger
Two 4 ounce patties, American cheese, caramelized onion, bread & butter pickles lettuce, tomato, garlic mayo on a brioche bun
Hot Chicken Sandwich
Fried or grilled chicken breast, spiced hot sauce, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, bread & butter pickles on a brioche bun
Entree (Online menu)
Chef Art's Famous Fried Chicken
4 pieces of buttermilk fried chicken(leg, breast, thigh, wing), mashed potatoes, house made hot sauce
Fried Catfish
crispy fried catfish, artisan corn grits, braised greens, 2 hushpuppies
Pan Seared Salmon
8 ounce salmon, sauteed brussel sprouts, roasted sweet potato, lemon vinaigrette
Shrimp & Grits
6 ancho rubbed shrimp, tomato sauce, andouille sausage, artisan corn grits
Chicken Paillard
Seasoned, smashed and grilled chicken breast, lemon, Calabrian Chili, served with baby arugula salad
Shrimp Basket
6 hand battered shrimp and fries
Sides (Online menu)
Braised Greens
kale and collard greens in apple cider vinegar
Brussels Sprouts
sauteed brussels sprouts
Creamy Cucumber Salad
thinly sliced cucumbers, shaved red onion, yogurt and dill vinaigrette
French Fries
golden crispy french fries
Pork N Grits Side
Side Salad
mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, cucumber w/choice of dressing (ranch, green goddess, balsamic vinaigrette)
Stone Ground Grits
creamy grits cooked with butter and cream
Three Cheese Mac & Cheese
white cheddar, yellow cheddar, havarti, cavatappi noodles