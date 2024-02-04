Chef Bros area 51
starters
- cheese fries$7.95
cheese blend layers of cheese monetary jack cheese pepper jack
- fries$7.95
salt and pepper
- naan cheese bread$7.95
Indian flatbread with garlic cilantro and butter topped with cheese blend and panner
- naan cheese bread with chicken$9.95
Indian flatbread with garlic cilantro and butter topped with cheese blend and panner tandoori chicken
- naan cheese bread with shrimp$9.95
Indian flatbread with garlic cilantro and butter topped with cheese blend and panner tandoor shrimp
- Seekh lamb meatballs$9.95
plate
- tandoori chicken with rice and naan bread$14.95
Indian BBQ chicken spicy flavors serve with rice and naan bread
- chicken tikka masala$14.95
- butter chicken$14.95
- butter shirmp$15.95
- tandoori shrimp$15.95
- tikka masala shrimp$15.95
- 6oz sirloin steak tandoori with rice naan bread$14.95
- 08 oz salmon tandoori with rice and naan bread$16.95
Chef Bros area 51 Location and Ordering Hours
(726) 582-9974
Closed • Opens Monday at 5PM