starters
- tandoori chicken garam masala cheese fries
tossed with garam masala butter then drizzled with butter chicken sauce or tikka masala sauce$11.49
- vegetable samosa
pastry deep fried with vegetable mix with potatoes, onions, peas, and carrot. serve with dipping sauces$9.95
- chicken samosa
pastry deep fried with chicken diced vegetable mix with potatoes, onions, peas, and carrot. serve with dipping sauces$11.45
- garam masala fries$7.95
plate
sandwiches
- tandoori chicken sandwich w/friesOut of stock
- lamb burger w/friesOut of stock
- Chef Bros burger w/fries
All beef patty mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onionOut of stock
- Chef Bros cheeseburger w/fries
All beef patty mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onion, choice of cheese pepper jack or AmericanOut of stock
deserts
- samosa ice cream sundae
samosas stuffed in banana macadamia nut vanilla cream then deep-fried, with caramel sauce on top. white chocolate sauce over vanilla bean ice cream whipped cream cherriesOut of stock
- Gulab jamun cheese cake
fried dough balls soaked in a sweet syrup then baked in cheesecakeOut of stock
- Gulab jamun
fried dough balls soaked in a sweet syrupOut of stock
beverage cans
