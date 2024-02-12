Chelsie's Courtyard Diner 300 W MLK Parkway
Full Menu
Appetizers
Premium Sides
Sandwiches
Dinner
Kids Menu
Beverages
- Coke$3.25
- Diet Coke$3.25
- Coke Zero$3.25
- Sprite$3.25
- Mr Pibb$3.25
- Mellow Yellow$3.25
- Lemonade$3.25
- Raspberry Tea$3.25
- Orange Fanta$3.25
- Rootbeer$3.25
- Raspberry Lemonade$2.75
- Strawberry Lemonade$2.75
- Shakes$3.25
- Malts$3.50
- Milk$2.75
- Hot Chocolate$2.25
- Hot Tea$2.25
- Coffee$2.25
- Ice Tea$3.25
- Red Bull$4.00
- Red Bull Sugar Free$4.00
Salad Bar
Bar Menu
Tequila
Rum
Liqueur
- Yukon$5.00
- Bailey's Apple Pie$7.00
- Baileys$7.00
- Dekuyper Peach$5.00
- Dekuyper Watermelon$5.00
- Dekuyper Grape$5.00
- Dekuyper Cherry$5.00
- Dekuyper Apple$5.00
- Dekuyper Buttershots$5.00
- Dekuyper Strawberry$5.00
- Dekuyper Island Punch$5.00
- K****$7.00
- Ameretto$5.00
- Skrewball$7.00
- Sloe Gin$5.00
- Kahlua$7.00
- Rumchata$7.00
- Carolans$5.00
- Drambuie$7.00
- Frangelico$7.00
- Grand Manier$9.00
- Hypnotic$7.00
- Fernet$6.00
- Jagermeister$6.00
- Midori$7.00
- Rumpleminz$6.00
- Mcguilicuddys Menthol$5.00
- Mcguillicuddy's Cherry$5.00
Vodka
- Pearl Cucumber$7.00
- Deep Eddy Lemon$6.00
- Deep Eddy Grapefruit$6.00
- UV Blue$6.00
- Smirnoff$6.00
- Smirnoff Whipped$6.00
- Smirnoff Caramel$6.00
- Smirnoff Raspberry$6.00
- Smirnoff Pineapple$6.00
- Smirnoff Vanilla$6.00
- Tito's$7.00
- Absolute$7.00
- Absolute Manderin$6.00
- Absolute Citron$6.00
- Three Olives Grape$7.00
- Three Olives Cherry$7.00
- Three Olives Loopy$7.00
- Ciroc$8.00
- Ciroc Redberry$8.00
- Ciroc Pineapple$8.00
- Ciroc Peach$8.00
- Ciroc Apple$8.00
- Ketel One Cucumber$7.00
- Ketel One Grapefruit$7.00
- Ketel One Blossom$7.00
- Grey Goose$10.00
Whiskey
Basic Drinks
Bombs
Shots
Mocktails
Specialty Drinks
Beers
- Bud Light$4.00
- Mic Ultra$4.00
- Modelo$4.00
- Singlespeed Haze$6.00
- Left Hand$6.00
- Big Grove$6.00
- MillStream$6.00
- Barntown$8.00
- Mic Ultra$4.00
- Bud$4.00
- Bud Light$4.00
- Stella Artois$6.00
- Michelob Amber Bock$6.00
- 3 Floyds$6.00
- Angry Orchard$6.00
- NA Lyre's Dark$5.00
- NA Lyre's Classic$5.00
- NA Hop H2O$5.00
- NA Bud$5.00
- NA Corona$5.00
- Press$6.00
- Carbliss$6.00
- Fresco Mixer$6.00
- Exile$6.00
- Truly$6.00
- Orange Mango$8.00
- Peach Prickly Pear$10.00
- Pineapple Passion$10.00
- Mixed Berry$12.00
- Hot Batch$14.00
Chelsie's Courtyard Diner 300 W MLK Parkway Location and Ordering Hours
(515) 708-2430
Closed