Chengdu Impression - Wicker Park 1300 N Milwaukee Ave
Food
Cold Appetizers 四川特色小吃/凉拌菜
- Sichuan Cold Noodle Salad 四川凉面$9.95
Noodle mixed with sichuan spicy sauce and sesame sauce
- Cold Noodle with Chicken 鸡丝凉面$10.95
- Bonbon Chicken 棒棒鸡$9.95
Hammered chicken leg, hand pulled to strips, mixed in spicy sichuan chili sauce
- Mouthwatering Chicken 凉拌口水鸡$9.95
Bone-in diced chicken mixed with sichuan chili sauce and peanuts
- Edamame 碧绿毛豆$6.95
Water boiled green soy bean in pod. Served chilled
- Garlic Pork 蒜泥白肉$9.95
Sliced pork belly with spicy mashed garlic sauce and a hint of sweetness
- Fu Qi Fei Pian 夫妻肺片$11.95
- Heart-Breaking Rice Jelly 伤心凉粉$9.95
Rice jelly strips topped with freshly mashed chili paste
- Northern Sichuan Jelly 川北凉粉$9.50
- Bean Curd with Peanut 花仁豆干$8.50
Tofu bean curd with peanut mixed with spicy sichuan sauce
- Cucumber Salad 蒜拍黄瓜$8.50
Cucumber salad in mashed garlic sauce
- Cucumber Salad Chongqing Style 呛拌黄瓜$9.50
Chongqing-style cucumber salad with dry chili and sichuan-peppercorn sauce
- Sichuan Pickled Vegetables 四川泡菜$7.50
Sichuan-style pickled salty assorted vegetables topped with red chili sauce, carrots, celery, chilies, and radishes
- Diced Rabbit 麻辣兔丁$10.95
Spicy diced bone-in rabbit with spicy sichuan chili sauce and peanut
- Sichuan Style Pork Kidney 麻辣腰花$10.95
Pork kidney with numbing spicy sichuan chili sauce
- Sichuan Style Pork Liver 凉拌猪肝$10.95
Liver with numbing spicy sichuan chili sauce
- Wood Ear Salad 凉拌木耳$9.95
Hot Appetizers 四川特色小吃/热前菜
- Zhong's Dumplings 钟水饺$9.95
Sichuan-style dumplings filed with pork, mixed in red chili sauce with a hint of sweetness
- Sichuan Wontons 红油龙抄手$9.95
Sichuan-style thin-skin dumplings filled with pork and mixed in red chili sauce
- Pork Pot Stickers 北京锅贴$9.95
Ground pork filled thick dumplings, pan-fried
- Peking Dumplings 北京水饺$9.95
Peking style dumplings filled with pork. Sauce served on the side
- Canton Egg Rolls 广式春卷食$3.95
Hand-made veggie and pork meat-filled fried roll
- Xiao Long Bao 小笼包$9.95
Eight shanghai-style soup dumplings filled with pork and served with ginger vinegar sauce
- Shanghai Spring Rolls 上海春卷$3.95
Two hand-made veggie-filled fried rolls
- Crab Rangoon 酥炸蟹角$7.50
Crispy fried wonton filled with crab meat and cream cheese
- Scallion Pancake 葱油饼$7.50
Hand-made pancake with green onion, pan-fried
- BBQ Spared Ribs 叉烧排骨$9.95
- 6 Crystal Shrimp Dumplings 水晶虾饺$8.50
- 6 Shrimp Shumai 鲜虾烧卖$8.50
- Pan-Fried Veggie Dumplings 香煎素饺$9.95
Hand-made veggie dumplings, pan-fried
- Wolfteeth' Potato 狼牙土豆$8.95
- Tender Tofu in Pot 罐罐豆花$9.50
- Spicy Tender Tofu 罐罐豆花$8.95
- Dine-in Only Ye Er Ba 叶儿粑$8.95
Hand-made glutenous rice balls filled with sichuan-style ground pork, 4 pieces, for dine-in only
- Sichuan Cured Pork 四川腊肉$9.95
Sichuan-style cured pork belly
- Sichuan Sausage 四川腊香肠$9.95
Hand-made sichuan country-style spicy sausage, sliced and topped with peanuts
Soups, Noodle and Rice 汤羹面饭
- Dandan Noodle 担担面$9.95
Famous sichuan noodle with ground pork sauce
- Fried Rice 自选炒饭$9.95
- Combo Fried Rice 什锦炒饭$12.95
Combination fried rice with veggie, chicken, beef and shrimp
- Fried Noodle 自选炒面$9.95
Your choice of veggie, chicken, pork or shrimp
- Combo Fried Noodle 什锦炒面$12.95
Combination fried noodle with veggie, chicken, beef and shrimp
- Duck Fried Rice 鸭炒饭$12.95
- Yangzhou Fried Rice 扬州炒饭$12.95
Yangzhou-style fried rice with shrimp, scallops, ham and vegetables
- Hot and Sour Soup 酸辣汤$3.50
Tofu, fungus, bamboo strips and egg drop in hot and sour broth
- Wonton Soup 云吞汤$3.50
Pork-filled wontons in homemade broth
- Egg Drop Soup 蛋花汤$3.50
Beaten eggs, peas and carrots in homemade broth
- Mixed Veggie Soup 什锦素菜汤$7.95
A mixture of fresh shredded vegetables and bean curd in clear broth
- Sizzling Rice Soup 各式锅巴汤$8.95
Served with sizzling golden rice crust
- West Lake Beef Soup 西湖牛肉羹$10.95
Minced beef, green pea and carrot, egg white in thick broth
- Fried Wide Rice Noodle 干炒河粉$9.95
Your choice of veggie, chicken, pork or shrimp
- Singapore Rice Noodle 星洲炒米$12.95
Thin rice noodles stir-fried in a curry sauce with pork, cabbage, carrots and pea pods
- Suan La Fen 酸辣粉$9.50
Chengdu-style vermicelli in spicy and sour broth with crispy soy beans
- Fei Chang Fen 双流肥肠粉$10.95
Shuangliu style vermicelli with pork intestine and crispy soybean in spicy chili broth
- Sole with Sour Cabbage Soup 酸菜鱼片汤$9.95
Sole fish fillet soup with sour cabbage and sour vermicelli
- Spinach Pork Ball Soup 波菜园子汤$10.50
Spinach, vermicelli and pork ball soup in clear broth
- Scrambled Egg Tomato Soup 番茄煎蛋汤$9.95
- Beef Noodle Soup 红烧牛肉面$13.50
Noodles with beef shank chunk in light soy broth
- Sichuan Beef Noodle Soup 四川牛肉面$13.50
Spicy noodle soup with beef Sichuan style
- Sichuan Pork Rib Noodle Soup 香辣排骨面$12.95
- Chicken Gizzard Noodle Soup 香辣鸡胗面$13.50
- Pork Intestine Noodle Soup 香辣肥肠面$13.50
- Pork Pickled Veg Noodle Soup 榨菜肉丝面$12.50
- Seafood Noodle Soup 海鲜汤面$13.95
Squid, fish, shrimp & scallop
- One Serving White Rice 白饭$1.50
Steamed. 1 entrèe comes with 1 white rice, order this only if you need extra white rice
- One Serving Brown Rice 白饭$2.50
Steamed
- Yibin Flaming Noodle 宜宾燃面$10.95
Yibin style dry flaming noodle with spicy ground pork, crushed peanut, preserved veg and scallions
- spicy wontons soup 红汤龙抄手$11.95
- No spicy wontons soup 清汤龙抄手$10.95
Pork 猪肉类
- Twice Cooked Pork with Pancake煎饼回锅肉$17.50
Sliced pork belly twice cooked with leeks and scallion pancake
- Twice Cooked Pork 蒜苗回锅肉$16.95
Sliced pork belly twice cooked with leeks and red peppers
- Yushiang Pork 鱼香肉丝$15.95
Stir-fried pork strips with wood ear, bamboo and carrots in crushed chili pickle sauce with sweetness
- Double Fried Pork Intestine 干锅肥肠$16.95
Double-fried pork intestine with chili peppers
- Dry Chili Pork Intestine 香辣肥肠$16.95
Crispy pork intestine cooked with dry chili pepper
- Green Pepper Pork 青椒肉丝$15.95
Chengdu-style stir-fried pork strips and green pepper strips
- Lao Ma Ti Hua 老妈蹄花$17.50
Famous mama's pork feet soup stew with beans and sauce on the side
- The Lord's Pork Feet 霸王干锅蹄花$17.95
Diced pork feet in hot wok with dry chilies
- Mei Cai Kou Rou 梅菜扣肉$15.95
Steamed sliced pork belly with preserved black vegetable leaf
- Sweet N Sour Pork Ribs 糖醋排骨$15.95
- Salt and Pepper Ribs 椒盐排骨$15.95
- Cumin Pork Ribs 孜香排骨$15.95
- Meizhou Style Pork Racks 眉州烤大排$19.95
Served with lao gan ma sauce
- Country Style Cured Pork with Leeks 农家炒腊肉$15.95
Sichuan cured pork belly stir-fried with leeks
- Pork, Celery & Bean Curd 西芹香干肉丝$15.95
- Stir-fried Wosun, Pork and Wood-Ear 莴笋木耳肉片$15.95
- The Climbing "Ants" 蚂蚁上树$14.95
Famous vermicelli with ground pork cooked in spicy Sichuan sauce
- Pork Kidney Green Peppercorn 藤椒腰花$20.95
- Stir-Fried Pork Kidney 火爆腰花$17.95
- Stir-Fried Pork Liver & Kidney 火爆肝腰$17.95
肝腰合炒
- Stir-Fried Pork Liver 火爆猪肝$17.95
Stir-fried pork liver with peppers and snow peas. 溜肝尖
- Braised Pork Belly Chunks 东坡红烧肉$15.95
Dong po braised pork belly chunks
Beef and Lamb 牛羊类
- Boiled Beef 水煮牛肉$19.95
Boiled beef in spicy sichuan sauce, napa and bean sprout
- Mapo Tofu with Beef 麻婆碎牛肉豆腐$17.95
Stewed tofu with ground beef, spicy and numbing
- Beef with Pickle Chili 小炒牛肉$18.95
Sautèed sliced beef with pickle chili sauce, cilantro
- Beef with Wild Chili 山椒牛肉丝$18.95
Stir-fried sliced beef with wild chilis
- Dry Beef Strips with Celery 干煸牛肉丝$18.95
Double-fried beef strips with celery and dry chilies
- Beef with Tender Tofu 蓉城豆花牛$19.95
Chengdu-style tender tofu with sliced beef, crispy soy bean in spicy sichuan
- Sautèed Lamb 小炒羊肉$18.95
Stir-fried lamb with jalapeño, dry chili and cilantro
- Mao Xue Wang 巴蜀毛血旺$21.95
Chongqing style beef tripes with pork and blood cake in spicy Sichuan sauce.毛血旺
- Cumin Beef 孜然牛肉$18.95
Stir-fried beef tenderloin with jalapeño, dry chili, cumin seeds and white onion
- Stir-fried Beef Tripe 火爆牛百叶$17.95
- Dry Chili Beef 香辣仔牛$18.95
Sliced beef quickly stir-fried with dry chilies
- Kong Pao Beef 宫保牛柳$18.95
Stir-fried beef tenderloin with peanut and dry chili in sour spicy sauce with a hint of sweetness
- Cashew Beef 腰果牛$19.95
Stir-fried beef tenderloin with peppers, carrot and broccoli, topped with cashews
- Yushiang Beef鱼香牛柳$18.95
Stir-fried beef with wood ear, bamboo and carrots in sweet spicy sour sauce
- Mongolian Beef 葱爆牛肉$18.95
Stir-fried beef tenderloin with green and white onions and mushrooms
- Broccoli Beef 芥兰牛$18.95
Stir-fried beef tenderloin with broccoli in brown sauce
- Pea Pod Beef 雪豆牛$18.95
Stir-fried beef tenderloin with pea pods and carrots
- Orange Beef 陈皮牛$18.50
Lightly breaded and deep-fried with orange-flavored tangy spicy sweet sauce
- Sesame Beef 芝麻牛$18.50
Lightly breaded and deep-fried with tangy spicy sweet sauce with sesame
- General Tso's Beef 左宗牛$18.50
Lightly breaded and deep-fried with tangy sweet spicy sauce
- Cumin Lamb 孜然羊肉$18.95
Stir-fried lamb with cumin seeds, dry chili, jalapeño and white onion
- Mongolian Lamb 葱爆羊肉$18.95
Stir-fried lamb with white and green onions in brown sauce
- Beef with Mixed Vegetables 时菜牛柳$18.95
Stir-fried beef with assorted vegetables
- Green Peppercorn Beef Tofu 青花椒豆花肥牛$19.95
Sliced fatty beef with tofu stew in Sichuan peppercorn broth
- Steamed Beef with Mashed Rice 粉蒸牛肉$18.95
Poultry 鸡鸭兔
- (New) Chengdu Style Dry Chili Chicken 川香辣子鸡$17.95
This item applies traditional and authentic sichuan cooking techniques that stir-fry crispy diced chicken, dry chili (extensive use) and numbing peppercorn to generate a complex typical sichuan style taste
- Dry Chili Chicken 辣子鸡丁$16.95
Diced chicken cooked with dry peppers
- Orange Chicken 陈皮鸡$15.95
Lightly breaded chicken meat deep-fried and glazed with spicy orange sauce
- General Tso's Chicken 左宗鸡$15.95
Lightly breaded and deep-fried with tangy spicy sweet sauce
- Kong Pao Chicken 宫保鸡丁$15.95
Stir-fried diced chicken with peanut, dried peppers and onions in sour spicy sauce with hint of sweetness
- Sesame Chicken 芝麻雞$15.95
Lightly breaded and deep-fried with tangy sweet spicy sauce with sesame
- Chicken with Fresh Chili 铁锅小椒鸡$16.95
- Stewed Chicken with Taro 芋儿烧鸡$17.95
Stewed bone in chicken chunks with fresh taro in Sichuan sauce
- Hot Wok Chicken 干锅香辣鸡$16.95
Bone-in chicken double-fried with bean curd, peanut, celery, leeks and peppers
- Smoked Tea Duck 飘香樟茶鴨$19.95
Smoked half duck, served with plum sauce and cucumber slices
- Crispy Duck 香酥鸭$19.95
Grilled crispy half duck, dried and served with cucumber
- Yushiang Chicken 鱼香鸡$15.95
Stir-fried white meat with peppers and wood ear, peppers and bamboo in spicy sweet sour sauce
- Mongolian Chicken 蒙古鸡$15.95
Stir-fried sliced chicken with onions and mushroom in brown sauce
- Cashew Chicken 腰果鸡$16.95
Diced chicken, pepper, zucchini, carrot, broccoli and cashews
- Broccoli Chicken 芥兰鸡$15.95
Stir-fried white chicken meat with broccoli and white sauce
- Pea Pod Chicken 雪豆鸡$15.95
Stir-fried white chicken meat with snow pea pods and carrot
- Chicken Mixed Vegetable 时鲜鸡$15.95
Stir-fried white chicken meat with assorted vegetables
- Sweet and Sour Chicken 甜酸雞$15.95
Lightly breaded chicken deep-fried, glazed with house sween n sour sauce
- Stewed Duck with Konjak 魔芋烧鸭$23.95
Bone-in duck chunks stewed with Chinese mountain yams
- Braised Duck in Beer Sauce 干锅啤酒鸭$24.95
Braised duck chunks and tofu in spicy beer sauce
- Toss Fried Chicken Gizzard 火爆小郡肝$16.95
Chicken gizzard, fresh chilis, wood ear, quick toss-fry in high heat wok
- Dry Chili Rabbit 香辣兔丁$23.95
Chengdu-style diced bone-in rabbit stir-fried with dry chilies
- Hot Wok Rabbit 飘香干锅兔$23.95
Diced rabbit stir-fried with bean curd, celery, dry chili, and peppers
- Stewed Rabbit Zigong Style 风味跳水兔$25.95
Stewed rabbit with celery, pickled chili and ginger strips in spicy zigong-style sauce
- Duck Fried Rice(Beijing Roast Duck) 鸭炒饭$5.95
- Duck Soup 鸭架汤$9.95
- Salt & Pepper Duck Frame 椒盐鸭架$9.95
Seafood 海鮮类
- Boiled Fish Sichuan Style 经典水煮鱼$18.95
Famous Sichuan style boiled sole fish fillet with napa cabbage and celery in spicy sauce
- Sole Fillet with Tender Tofu 巷子豆花鱼$18.95
Sole fish fillet with tender tofu in spicy Sichuan sauce
- Mala Fish Fillet 麻辣鱼片$18.50
Stir-fried sole fish fillet with napa cabbage, numbing and very spicy
- Dry Chili Fish Fillet 香辣鱼片$18.50
Lightly breaded sole fish fillet quickly stir-fried with dry chilies
- Sole with Black Bean Sauce 豆豉鱼片$18.50
Sole fish fillet with fermented black bean sauce and Shanghai bok choy
- Sole with Mixed Vegetables 时菜鱼片$18.50
Stir-fried sole fish fillet with assorted vegetables
- Fresh Chili Fish 鲜椒鱼片$18.50
Sole fillet with chopped fresh chili, pickle chili, shanghai bok choy
- Sour Pickle Fish 特色酸菜鱼$28.95
- Tianfu Boiling Fish 川国沸騰魚$20.95
Boiled and diced whole fish chunks with chili broth
- Green Peppercorn Fish 川西藤椒鱼$20.95
- Fish with Pork Intestine 农家肥肠鱼$22.95
- Fish with Ground Pork Spicy Broth 农家肥肠鱼$20.95
- Whole Fish Liangshan Style 大凉山坨坨鱼$28.95
- Stewed Whole Fish 成都干烧鱼$28.95
Stewed whole tilapia with spicy home-style sauce
- Qingcheng Grilled Fish 麻辣小龙虾$30.95
Street-style grilled whole fish with spicy very spicy
- Steamed Whole Fish 成都干烧鱼$28.95
Canton-styled steamed whole tilapia with ginger, scallion and soy sauce
- Kung Pao Shrimp 宫保虾$17.95
Fried shrimp with dry chili and peanuts in sour spicy sauce with hint of sweetness
- Shrimp with Crispy Rice 锅巴大虾$18.95
Shrimp stir-fried with golden crispy rice crust and dry chilies
- Dry Chili Shrimp 香辣大虾$17.95
Sautèed shrimp with red dry chili peppers
- Salt and Pepper Shrimp 椒盐虾仁$17.95
Shrimps stir-fried with chopped peppers
- Crispy Mayo Shrimp 西奶脆皮虾$18.95
Crispy shrimp mixed in sweet mayonnaise lemon batter
- Shrimp with Mixed Vegetables 时菜虾仁$17.95
Stir-fried shrimp with assorted vegetables
- Broccoli Shrimp 芥兰虾$17.95
Stir-fried shrimp with broccoli in white sauce
- Pea Pod Shrimp 雪豆虾$17.95
Stir-fried shrimp with pea pods and carrot
- Orange Shrimp 陈皮虾$17.95
Lightly breaded shrimp deep-fried and glazed with spicy orange sauce
- Sesame Shrimp 芝麻虾$17.95
Lightly breaded shrimp deep-fried, glazed with tangy sweet sauce and topped with sesame
- General Tso's Shrimp 左宗虾$17.95
Lightly breaded shrimp deep-fried and glazed with tangy sweet spicy sauce
- Sweet and Sour Shrimp 甜酸蝦$17.95
Lightly breaded shrimp deep-fried and glazed with house sweet and sour sauce
- Cashew Shrimp 腰果虾$18.95
Stir-fried shrimp, pepper, carrot and topped with cashews
- Yushiang Shrimp 鱼香虾$17.95
Stir-fried shrimps with bamboo slices, wood ear and peppers in sour and sweet spicy sauce
- Mongolian Shrimp 蒙古虾$17.95
Stir-fried shrimp with white onion, green onion and mushrooms in brown sauce
- Hot Wok Frog 干锅牛蛙$24.95
Diced frog stir-fried with bean curd, peanut, celery and peppers
- Frog with Fresh Chili 小椒牛蛙$24.95
Stir-fried frog with Sichuan fresh chili
- Zigong Style Frog 印象跳水蛙$26.95
Diced frog cooked in spicy zigong style sauce with pickled chilies and ginger
- Stir-Fried Squid火爆鱿鱼$17.95
- Salt N Pepper Squid 椒盐鲜鱿$17.95
- Sichuan Style Crawfish 麻辣小龙虾$18.95
Cajun seasoned crawfish cooked with Sichuan style hot pot style
- Qingchengshan grilled fish 青城山烤鱼$30.95
Vegetables 鲜蔬菜
- (Mapo Tofu Veggie) 麻婆豆腐(素)$14.95
Classic tofu cooked in spicy Sichuan sauce with numbing sensation
- Sichuan String Beans 干煸四季豆$14.95
Sichuan-style string beans with tiny yacai and few dry chilis
- Home-Style Bean Curd 家常豆腐$14.50
Home-style fried tofu with spicy Sichuan sauce
- Peapod Leaves 炒豆苗$17.95
- Shanghai Bok Choy 上海青(小唐菜)$13.95
Stir-fried shanghai bok choy with fresh garlic slices
- Shanghai Bokchoy Shiitake Mushroom 香菇小唐菜$14.50
- Choy-Sum 炒菜心$16.50
Stir-fried with fresh garlic slices
- Tong Choy 空心菜$16.95
Hollow-stalked Chinese spinach stir-fried
- Sautèed Spinach 炒菠菜$14.95
Stir-fried with fresh garlic slices
- Napa Cabbage 大白菜$13.95
Stir-fried napa cabbage
- Wosun Leaf 莴笋尖(AA菜)$16.95
Chinese lettuce with hint of herbal flavor
- Vegetable Twelve Delight 什锦素烩$13.95
Twelve stir-fried vegetables including napa cabbage, carrot, snow peas and more
- Crispy Eggplant 川味脆皮茄子$14.95
- Eggplant with Ground Pork 碎肉茄子$15.50
Sautèed eggplant with ground pork, non-pure vegetarian
- Yushiang Eggplant 鱼香茄子$14.95
Eggplant sautèed with sour and sweet spicy sauce
- Beijing Style Stewed Eggplant 酱烧茄子$14.95
- "Tiger-skin" Pepper 虎皮青椒$14.95
Quick stir-fried whole Chinese pepper with black vinegar sauce
- Hot Wok Potato Strips 干锅狼牙土豆$14.95
Chili deep-fried with peppers, celery, onions, peanuts
- Potato with Chili 尖椒土豆丝$13.95
Stir-fried potatoes with non-spicy green pepper or spicy wild chili
- Scrambled Egg Tomato 番茄炒鸡蛋$13.95
Mala Xiang Guo or Mao Cai 麻辣香锅或冒菜
Drinks
Beverages 饮料类
- Coke 可口可乐$2.50
- Diet Coke 健儿可乐$2.50
- Sprite 雪碧$2.50
- Chrysanthemum Tea 菊花茶$3.00
Canned
- Coconut Milk 巧口椰奶$3.50
Canned
- Honey Pear Tea 冰糖雪梨$3.50
Bottled
- Jia Duo Bao Herbal Tea(Can) 加多宝$3.50
- Cranberry juice 蔓越莓汁$3.00
- Orange juice 橙汁$3.00
- Pineapple juice 菠萝汁$3.00
- Plum Drink 酸梅汤$3.50
- Soy Milk 罐装豆奶$3.00
- hot tea$2.00
- Iced tea 冰茶$2.50
- Bottled Water 瓶装水$2.00
Dessert
Desserts 甜品类
- Lai Tang Yuan 赖汤圆$7.50
Six Chinese glutenous sticky rice balls with wolfberry in soup
- Lao Zao Tang Yuan 醪糟汤圆$8.50
6 pieces. House-made sticky rice ball filled with black sesame paste in fermented rice wine broth
- Sesame Ball 豆沙麻球$7.50
6 pieces. Fried sesame balls filled with red bean paste
- Sichuan Ice Jelly 四川冰粉$3.50
红糖冰粉
Sides
Side Order配菜
- Beef 牛肉$5.95
- pork 猪肉$3.95
- Lamb 羊肉$5.50
- Beef Tripe 牛百叶$4.95
- Beef Maw 牛肚$4.95
- Beef Balls 牛肉丸$4.50
- Pork Balls 猪肉丸$3.95
- Fish Fillet 鱼片$4.95
- Whole Shrimp 大虾$5.95
- Fish Balls 鱼丸$4.95
- Scallops 鲜贝$5.95
- Shrimp Balls 虾丸$4.95
- Crab Stick 蟹棒$4.95
- Squid 鱿鱼$4.95
- Duck Blood Cake 鸭血$4.50
- Ham 午餐肉$3.95
- Quail Eggs 鹌鹑蛋$3.95
- enoki mushroom 金针菇$4.95
- Shitake Mushroom 香菇$3.00
- Mushroom 鲜蘑菇$3.00
- Wood-Ear 木耳$3.50
- Dried Tofu Skin 腐竹$3.00
- Tofu 豆腐$3.00
- Potato 土豆片$3.00
- Konjak 魔芋$3.95
- Lotus 藕片$3.95
- Bean Sprout 黄豆芽$3.00
- Bok Choy 小唐菜$3.50
- Broccoli 西兰花$3.50
- Napa Cabbage 大白菜$3.00
- Wosun Leaf 莴笋叶$3.95
- Choy Sum 油菜心$3.95
- Spinach 菠菜$3.50
- Lettuce 生菜$3.00
- Snow Peapod 雪豆$3.50
- Cucumber 黄瓜$3.00
- Zucchini 西葫芦瓜$3.50
- Noodle 面条$3.00
- Sweet Potato Glass Noodle 红薯粉$3.00
- Wide Glass Noodle 宽粉$3.00
- Chinese Ramen 方便面$3.00
