Cheries 7 High St

Food

Cold Sandwiches

California Turkey Club

$12.00

Turkey, Bacon, Sprouts, Avocado, Bacon, Tomatoes, Lettuce & Aioli

Roast Beef Sandwich

$10.75

Roast Beef, Shaved Red Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Horseradish Slather

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Chicken, Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Chicken Salad

$10.50

Shredded chicken with celery, mayonnaise, lemon, salt & pepper

Tuna Salad

$10.50

Tuna with celery, mayonnaise, lemon, salt & pepper, shaved red onions, lettuce & tomato

Ham & Brie

$10.25

Ham, Brie, Dijon, Lettuce & Tomatoes

Hummus Wrap

$11.50

Hummus, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, Shaved Red Onions, Green Peppers, Sprouts, Lettuce & Feta

Special

$12.00

BLT

$9.50

Turkey Sandwich

$9.00

Hot Paninis

Hot Hot Sicilian Paninis

$11.00

Hot Capicola, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers & Hot Pepper Relish

North End Paninis

$11.50

Prosciutto, Salami, Fresh Mozzarella, Banana Peppers, Pesto, Tomatoes & Shaved Red Onions

Paulie's Italian Paninis

$12.00

Hot Capicola, Salami, Ham, Provolone, Green Peppers, Shaved Red Onions, Tomatoes, Pickles, Black Olives & Hot Pepper Relish

Caprese Paninis

$10.25

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Balsamic Reduction & Pesto

Toscana Paninis

$11.25

Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes & Pesto

Napolitano Paninis

$11.25

Roasted Eggplant, Ricotta, Roasted Red Peppers & Pesto

Reuben Paninis

$11.50

Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss & Thousand Island

Tuna Melt Paninis

$12.00

Tuna Salad, Shaved Red Onions, Avocado, Tomatoes & Provolone

Special

$12.00

Soups & Salads

Cup of soup to go

$5.50

Soup of the day

Quart of Soup to go

$16.00

Soup of the day

Cup of soup (for here)

$4.50

Soup of the day

Bowl of Soup (for here)

$7.50

Soup of the day

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan, Creamy Caesar

Arugula Salad

$12.00

Arugula, Blue Cheese, Dried Cranberries, Candied Walnuts, Shaved Red Onions & Balsamic Vinaigrette

Greek Salad

$12.00

Little leaf lettuce, green peppers, red onions, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamatas, feta, fried chick peas & greek vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

$12.00

Iceberg, Bacon, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, creamy blue cheese

Appetizers

Steamed Mussels

$16.00

PEI mussels, white wine, garlic, herbs, grilled baguette

Jonah Crab Tacos

$16.00

Chilled Jonah Crab, Fried Avocado, Arugula, Lemon Aioli, Corn Tortillas

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Banana peppers, warm marinara, lemon aioli

Pork Flautas

$14.00

Ancho sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce & Cotija

Nachos

$12.00

Cheddar, pico de gallo, guacamole, cotija, ancho sour cream

Meze Plate

$18.00

Dolmas, Olives, Tzatziki, Hummus, Feta, Arugula, Pickled Veggies, Crispy Flatbread

Bread Basket

$7.00

Ciabatta Bites & Foccacia with olive oil or butter

mains

Fish & chips

$21.00

Crispy Haddock, Potatoes, Slaw, Caper Dill

Cheeseburger & Fries

$18.00

8 oz chuck, cheddar, LTO, crispy potatoes,

statler chicken

$24.00

spice rubbed roasted statler, mediterranean orzo salad, roasted red pepper coulis

Filet Mignon

$49.00

Mashed Potatoes, veg of the day, demi-glace

Shrimp Veracruz

$24.00

Tomatoes, olives, capers & rice

Masa Crusted Haddock

$26.00

Mashed Potatoes, veg of the day, tomato-basil vinaigrette

Saffron Zoodles & Noodles

$19.00

zuchinni, spaghetti, crisp shallot, saffron & parmesan

Bouillabaisse

$32.00

Shrimp, Mussels, Fresh Fish, Fennel, Garlic, Tomato, Saffron Broth, Grilled baguette

sides

Garden salad

$6.00

little leaf, grape tomatoes, red onions, green peppers & cucumbers

Vegetable of the Day

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Hand cut fries

$4.00

Crispy Onions

$4.00

Dessert

Creme Brulee

$9.00

vanilla bean

Blood Orange Panna Cotta

$9.00

german Chocolate cake slice

$12.00

coconut, chocolate, pecans

Cheesecake

$12.00

cherry topping

Seasonal fruit crisp

$9.00

crumb top, vanilla ice cream

Shop

Ariston

Ariston basil olive oil

$8.99

Ariston Blood orange

$7.99

Ariston Garlic Oil

$8.99

Ariston Italian herb oil

$8.99

Ariston lemon olive oil

$8.99

Ariston Mediterranean Herbs

$8.99

Ariston Olive Oil-1st Purchase

$12.99

Ariston Rosemary oil

$8.99

Ariston Saffron oil

$10.99

Ariston Sicilian Lemon

$10.99

Ariston Truffle Oil

$9.99

Ariston Tuscan herb oil

$9.99

Ariston Kalamata tapenade

$5.99

Ariston Aged Organic Balsamic

$29.99

Ariston Balsamic Refill

$9.99

Ariston Balsamic Vinegar-1st

$11.99

Ariston Blueberry Vinegar

$12.99

Ariston Fig Balsamic

$10.99

Ariston Pomegranate Balsamic

$10.99

Ariston truffle balsamic

$10.99

Ariston White Balsamic

$9.99

Aritston

Ariston Oil Refill

$10.99

Baked Good

8" bundt coffee cake

$19.00

Baked Goods

Apple Crisp

$10.00

Bear Claw

$3.75

Coffee Cake Slice

$2.50

Donuts

$1.75

Hot Cross Buns-Single

$4.00

Mousse Bombs

$5.25

Scones-Bacon&Cheddar

$4.50

Brownie with Walnuts

$4.00

Buster Bars

$4.00

Coconut Key Lime Bars

$4.00

Cream Cheese Brownies

$4.00

Frozen Cream Cheese Choc Bar

$4.25

Granola Bars

$3.50

Lemon Bars

$4.00

Lemon Bars

Linzer Bar

$4.00

Magic Bars

$4.25

Mini Bars

$1.50

Peppermint Bars

$4.00

foccicia

$2.00

8 inch Whoopie Pie Cake

$30.00

Flourless slice

$3.00

6 inch Flourless Torte

$22.00

6 inch whoopie Pie Cake

$22.00

6" Carrot Cake

$28.00

6" Cheesecake

$30.00

6" Cheesecake w/ Topping

$35.00

6" Layer Cake

$50.00

8 inch carrot cake

$36.00

8 inch Flourless Torte

$30.00

8" Cheesecake

$40.00

8" Cheesecake w/ Topping

$45.00

8" Layer Cake

$70.00

Carrot Cake Slice

$4.00

Cheesecake Slice

$5.00

Galup Il Panettone

$32.00

Key Lime Tart

$5.25

King Cake

$36.00

King Cake Slice

$4.50

Mini Vanilla Bean Cheesecake

$8.00

Mini Whoopies

$2.75

Whoopie Slice

$3.50

yule log

$28.00

Cinnamon Bun

$4.00

Blueberry Coffee Cake Slice

$3.50

Raspberry Crumb Cake

$3.50

8" bundt coffee cake

$19.00

Choc Chip Cookies

$2.75

Oatmeal Raisin

$2.50

Banana Cookies

$2.50

Cinnamon swirls

$1.00

Coconut Macaroons

$2.75

Pink Cookies

$2.50

Heath Bar, Chocolate Chip & Peanut Butter Cookie

$4.25

PMS

Reese's PB Cup Cookie

$3.50

Sea Salt Caramel Cookie

$3.75

Cookie Bags

$8.99

Rosemary Shortbread Cookies

$8.99

Cookie tray- large

$60.00

Cookie tray- small

$30.00

Crackle Cookies

$2.50

holiday cookies

$3.25

Macarons

$12.00

Mini Cookies

$1.50

Oatmeal Cream Pie

$2.50

Rugelach

$2.00

Shortbread Cookies

$2.50

Sugar Cookies

$3.00

White Choc Macadamia Nut Cookie

$2.00

gingerbread men

$3.75

Bisousweet Linzer Heart Cookies

$8.50

Blueberry White Choc Cookie

$3.50

Caramel Apple Cookie

$3.00

Chocolate Espresso Cookies

$8.99

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00

Croissants

$4.00

European Almond Croissants

$4.50

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$6.00

Crostini Large

$3.99

Cupcakes

$3.50

Cupcakes-Carrot Cake

$4.25

Danish

$4.00

Day Old

$1.75

Donut Sticks

$1.75

Donuts Boston Cream

$2.00

Donuts Seasonal

$2.75

Mini Muffins

$1.75

Muffins

$3.25

Peach Raspberry Pie

$25.00

Pecan Pie

$28.00

pie slice

$3.50

Pumpkin Pie

$25.00

Apple Pie

$25.00

Blueberry Pie

$25.00

cherry pie

$24.00

Chocolate Cream Pie

$26.00

Coconut Cream Pie

$26.00

Custard Pie

$26.00

Hand pies

$5.00

Key Lime Pie

$26.00

Lemon Meringue Pie

$26.00

Pie Slice-Pecan

$4.50

Strawberry Peach Pie

$25.00

Triberry Pies

$25.00

bread pudding

$4.00

Mini Scones

$2.00

Scones

$3.50

sticky buns

$4.75

Cream Puffs

$3.25

strawberry shortcake

$3.50

tiramisu

$3.75

tea breads...large

$18.00

tea breads..small

$6.00

Tea bread slices

$2.50

Tea Breads- Small w/ frosting

$8.00

Pumpkin Whoopie Pies

$4.00

Whoopie Pies

$4.25

Beer

allagash haunted house

$16.00

allagash north sky

$14.00

Allagash saison

$11.00

Allagash white

$13.00

Allagash White-Single

$2.25

Banded Horn Pepperell Pilsner

$12.50

Baxter stowaway

$12.00

Bootlegger Single

$4.50

bootleggers kentucky mule

$18.00

Cisco Singles

$2.00

Cisco Variety Pack

$20.00

Cushnoc Pilsner

$16.00

Cushnoc Souls

$18.99

Cushoc Kresge

$16.00

Duvel golden ale

$17.00

Duvel single

$4.25

Feudi San Greg Falanghina

$25.00

fogtown session IPA

$17.50

Founders 15 pk

$25.00

founders single

$2.00

gearys pale ale

$12.00

gearys summer

$12.50

Gneiss Weiss

$12.00

Guiness 4 pk cans

$10.75

Guiness Single

$2.50

Lagunitas little sumpin

$12.00

Lone Pine Brightside

$19.00

Lone Pine Tessellation

$18.00

Long Trail 4 pk cans

$9.99

Long trail Bottles

$12.00

Long Trail-Single

$2.00

Machine Czech Pilz

$13.00

Maine Beer Co Little Whaleboat

$7.50

Maine Beer Co Mo

$7.00

Maine Beer Company Peeper

$6.00

Maine Beer Lunch

$7.50

ME Beer Co Spring

$7.50

Modelo 12 pk cans

$19.00

Modelo 18 pk

$24.00

Modelo Especial single

$2.00

New Castle Brown Ale

$11.00

Nonesuch Red ale

$15.00

Orono The Way Life Should be

$17.00

oxbow farmhouse cans

$16.25

Pacifico 12 pk

$19.00

Pacifico 6 pk

$11.00

Pacifico single

$2.00

Peaks Fresh cut 12 pk

$23.00

peaks fresh cut 6 pk

$10.75

Peaks Fresh cut single

$1.75

Peaks Summer

$14.50

Peeks Fresh Cut Single

$2.00

Presidente 6pk

$11.00

Presidente single

$1.85

Rising Tide MITA

$15.50

Sea Dog Blueberry single

$1.99

seadog blueberry beer

$11.50

Shipyard Prelude

$13.00

Sierra Nevada 12pk

$22.00

Smithwick's

$11.00

stella artois

$13.00

Veridian IPA

$12.50

Cazadores Spicy 4pk

$14.00

Birnn Chocolates

Truffles $29.99/Pound

$29.99

Bisousweet

Bisousweet Chocolate Biscotti

$7.50

Bisousweet cranberry biscotti

$7.50

Bisousweet Pistachio biscotti

$7.50

Bread

baguette for soup

$0.75

bread

$6.99

Breadsticks

$5.00

Challah

$7.99

Ciabatta Dinner Rolls

$7.00

Country White Bread

$10.50

Dinner Rolls-1/2 dozen

$6.00

Fireking Cinnamon Bread

$5.99

Foccacia Rosemary Romano

$7.00

Honey Wheat

$6.25

Irish Soda Bread

$6.50

Marble Rye-Thick Slice

$6.75

Thick Cut Multigrain

$8.75

Tuscan Round Bread

$4.99

Baguette

$4.99

Ciabatta Bread

$1.50

Marble Rye

$6.75

Sourdough Bread Loaf

$6.75

Dinner Rolls-1 dozen

$12.00

Canned Foods

Divina Castelvetrano olives

$6.99

Divina fig spread

$3.99

Maine Homestead Hot Pepper Jelly

$9.00

Sunflower Honey

$7.25

Sunflower Honey

Whipped Cream

$4.50

Capone Pasta

Capone Rigatoni

$6.00

Carpe Diem

1.8oz Carpe Diem

$3.50

1.8oz Organic Carpe Diem

$3.50

16oz Carpe Diem

$17.32

16oz Carpe Diem Organic

$18.97

8oz Carpe Diem

$9.25

8oz Carpe Diem Organic

$10.15

Iced Coffee

$2.50

Cater Bowl

Salad Bowl Cater

$5.00

Cater Menu

12" Charcuterie-Artisan

$80.00

12" Charcuterie-Classic

$50.00

12" Meze Plate

$80.00

16" Charcuterie-Artisan

$115.00

16" Charcuterie-Artisan

$115.00

16" Charcuterie-Classic

$85.00

16" Meze Plate

$110.00

Antipasto Skewers

$52.00

Caesar Salad

$12.99

caprese skewers

$42.00

Deviled Eggs

$20.00

fruit skewers

$54.00

Garden Salad

$14.99

Mini Haddock Cakes-1 Dozen

$42.00

Mini Pizza Squares-1 Dozen

$20.00

Mini Quesadillas-Dozen

$36.00

Mini Quiche Cups-1 Dozen

$30.00

Mini Sandwiches-Artisanal

$7.00

Mini Sandwiches-Buns

$6.00

Mini Sandwiches-Finger Rolls

$5.00

Roast Beef Crostini

$40.00

Cheese

Agriform Parmigiano Reggiano

$8.50

Ambrosi Pecorino Romano

$7.25

Auricchio Taleggio

$7.50

Beecher's Marco Polo

$8.99

Beechers Dulcet

$7.50

Beemster Classic Gouda

$8.50

Beemster Goat Gouda

$7.25

Bel Gioioso Burrata

$7.00

Bel Gioioso Fontina

$5.50

Black Bomber Cheddar

$12.00

Brie Tours de Paris

$4.25

Cheese Guy Jalapeno Jack

$7.50

Chris Heritage Goat Cheese Dip

$7.50

Clawson Silton with Mango

$19.99

Colliers Welsh Cheddar

$6.99

Cooleeney farm Brie

$8.00

Corinnes Onion Dip

$6.50

Corinnes Red Pepper

$6.50

cotija Queso Delvalle

$5.99

Cotija Rizo Bros

$6.25

Cranberry Fromage Nettle

$6.99

D'affinois

$8.00

D'affinois Bleu

$8.00

Di Brunos pinot grigio fig

$6.25

Di brunos provolone chianti

$5.99

Di Brunos Roasted Garlic Herb

$5.99

Di Brunos Smk gouda & beer

$5.99

Dorothy's Comeback Cow

$9.99

Dorothy's Keep Dreaming

$9.99

Drunken Goat

$8.50

Dubliner

$7.00

Face Rock Aged Cheddar

$6.25

Firefly black & blue cheese

$12.99

Flagship Cheese Stick

$1.30

Grafton Truffle Cheddar

$8.25

Havarti Dill

$12.99

Il Truffelino

$8.99

Isigny Mimolette

$6.50

Jasper Hill aged cheddar

$8.00

Kasseri Mt Vikos

$7.99

Kerrygold aged cheddar

$5.99

Laura Chenel Cranberry Goat

$5.50

Little Hosmer

$6.50

Manchego

$17.99

Merry Goat Round

$9.00

Mifroma Fondue Truffl

$9.00

Mifroma Raclette

$6.50

Milton Creamery Prairie Breeze

$5.50

Mitica Wooly Wooly

$4.25

Moser Screamer

$9.99

Moser Truffel

$16.00

Mt Vikos Olive Spread

$7.00

Mt Vikos Red pepper feta

$7.50

Mystic Cheese

$8.25

Nettle Truffle Fromage Frais

$6.00

Old Amsterdam Bites

$4.99

Old Amsterdam singles

$1.00

Plymouth Cheddar

$8.99

Pumpkin Spice Nettle

$6.99

Queen Bee Porcini

$5.25

Queso Fresco

$4.99

Reny picot apple cinn brie

$11.00

Sainte Andre Cheese

$8.99

Snow Camp

$7.99

Snowdonia Red Storm

$9.25

Snowdownia Rock Star

$10.00

Tillamook reserve cheddar

$5.99

Tillamook Sharp Cheddar

$9.00

tillamook xtra sharp cheddar

$5.00

Trillium cheese

$13.50

Valbreso Feta

$4.50

Vermont Goat Cheese

$4.50

Vermont Goat Cheese Honey

$3.99

Vermont Goat Log

$3.99

Vintage Cheddar Jalapeno Dip

$7.75

Vintage Cheddar Onion

$7.75

Waxed 1 yr Grafton Cheddar

$7.99

Wood River Chipotle Garlic

$5.99

Woodriver cheddar gruyere

$5.75

Yancey's horseradish cheddar

$6.75

Yancys Gouda

$6.99

Zingermans piment cheese spread

$9.99

Mountain Top Firefly Farms

$10.00

Soft Ripened Cheese with Blue Flavor

Trevalli Tufino Cheese

$10.00

Truffle Cheese

Jasper Hill Vault NO 5

$8.50

Sweet & Melty Cheddar

Plaza Mayor Sheep Cheese with Truffle

$11.00

Sheep Cheese Cured with Black Truffle

Vermont Wild Blueberry Goat Cheese

$4.50

Wild Blueberry, Lemon & Thyme Goat Cheese

grafton cheddar cheese

$6.99

cheese

Crabmeat cheese spread

$7.00

Chips

Joe Chip

$4.25

Natural Nec White Truffle Chips

$4.99

Rt 11 chips Large

$4.25

Torres Black Truffle lg

$5.99

Torres Sweet Potato Chips

$3.50

Torres Truffle Potato chips

$2.75

Wrap City Chips

$4.50

Mama Zumas Hot Habanero

$2.00

Rt 11 Chips Dill Pickle

$2.00

Rt 11 Chips Salt Vinegar

$2.00

Rt 11 Chips Light Salt

$2.00

Rt 11 Chips Bbq

$2.00

Rt 11 Chips Sour Cream Chives

$2.00

Chocolates

Blanxart dark choc

$1.75

blanxart milk choc

$1.75

Charles-Snicker Bar

$4.25

Chocopologie Caramel Sea Salt

$7.50

Chocopologie S'mores

$6.99

Toffee Pretzel Chocopologie

$7.50

Cider

Blueberry Cidah

$12.00

Urban Farms Super Dry Cidah

$12.00

Coffee

Coffee - 12 oz Cup

$2.15

Coffee - 16 oz Cup

$2.40

Crackers

Alexian olive oil sea salt crac

$3.99

bruschettini

$4.99

Carrs Entertainment

$5.50

effies ginger biscuits

$6.99

Effies oatcakes

$6.99

firehook everything crackers

$7.50

Gallettine Tuscan Crackers

$3.99

garlic parsley bruschettini

$4.99

Mill Cove Crackers

$7.00

Mill Cove Every-thin

$6.20

pepper bruschettini

$4.99

Port City Cinn/Sugar pretzel

$5.00

Port City Pretzel Ranch Dill

$5.00

Rustic Rosemary olive flatbread

$5.99

Sportie grissini

$3.99

rustic olive oil & sel gris

$5.99

Tuscan Cracker

$3.75

34 degrees GF Crisps

$4.99

Mary's gone crackers

$7.25

Dairy

Half & Half

$3.99

heavy cream

$6.99

Heavy Cream

$6.99

Deli

pancetta

$13.99

Mixed Olives

$4.25

Ham

$9.25

Hot Capicolla

$12.99

Prosciutto

$17.99

Sopressata

$12.99

Delivery Fee

Delivery Charge

$20.00

Dumpling Daughter

Dumpling Daughter Chicken

$12.60

Dumpling Daughter Pork Buns

$12.60

Fillo Factory

Spinach and Cheese fillo

$8.50

Frozen

Fillo Factory Brie Rasp

$10.25

Chicken Pot Pie

$26.00

salmon pie

$26.00

Frozen Foods

Maple Valley Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.99

Funwrecker

Funwrecker Honey Gift Bag

$18.00

Funwrecker Honey Large

$10.50

Funwrecker Honey Small

$8.00

Gift Basket

gift baskets

$12.00

Gifts

Birthday Candles

$3.99

Tag cheeseboard

$32.00

Tag Kitchen Cloth

$12.50

Gluten Free Bread

northern bake GF bread

$8.00

Something Sweet Gluten Freet

$17.00

Ice Cream

Parlor Cookies & Cream IceCream

$9.10

Me Pie Co

Apple Pie Gluten Free ME PIE

$22.00

Blueberry Pie gluten free MEPIE

$22.00

Gluten Free Dark Choc Tart

$22.00

Key Lime Tart gluten free MEPIE

$23.00

Pumpkin Gluten Free ME PIE

$22.00

Straw Rhubarb Gluten Free MEPIE

$22.00

Meats

3 pigs jambon sec

$5.99

Alexian duck liver & pork pate

$6.99

Alexian Pate de Campagne

$6.99

Alexian truffle mousse

$6.99

Bellentani Salami Sliced

$8.50

Bellentani Salami Whole

$8.50

Brooklyn Mezcal & Lime Salami

$8.75

Brooklyn Sweet Soppressata

$7.50

Busseto Antipasto

$12.99

Calabro Rotolini

$9.75

Charlito's Chorizo

$8.99

La Quercia procuitto

$9.25

Olli genoa salami

$9.99

Jambon De Paris

$6.75

French Ham pre-sliced

Olli Genoa Salami pre-slice

$5.99

Olli Sliced Genoa Salami

Olli- Salame

$8.99

N/A Beverage

tea

$2.00

nantucket nectar

$2.75

Natalie oj 8oz

$2.50

Natalie's Blood O

$8.50

poland spring sparkling

$2.25

spring water

$2.00

N/A Beverages

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Joe's Tea

$2.99

Pelligrino Can

$2.00

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$2.00

Seek North Kombucha

$5.50

Something Nothing Hibiscus Rose

$3.00

Red Jacket Cider

$2.99

Ricker apple cider

$2.00

Atomic Nitro Cold Brew

$3.99

Clementine Juice

$2.00

Natalie's Orange

$3.99

Natalies Carrot Ginger

$4.99

Natalies Orange Mango

$3.99

Natalies Strawberry lemonade

$3.99

Natalies Tangerine

$3.99
Zumo Mandarina ECO Cal Valls

Zumo Mandarina ECO Cal Valls

$2.99

Kombucha-Urban Farm

$5.75

boyla black cherry soda

$2.25

Boylan creme soda

$2.25

Boylan Root Beer

$2.25

coke

$1.75

diet coke

$1.75

Fever Tree Club Soda

$7.99

Fever Tree tonic elder

$7.99

Green bee Blueberry

$3.00

Green Bee Lemon Sting

$3.00

Harneys Black Tea

$3.25

Harneys Green Tea

$3.25

Nuts

Marcona Almonds

$12.99

Sal de Ibiza nut mix

$4.99

Packaged Foods

Echo Falls Salmon

$8.50

Crostini Small

$1.99

Paper Goods

Extra cup

$0.15

Papou's

Papou's Kitchen Falafel

$8.50

Pierogi

Jaju potato cheese pierogi

$12.00

Pig Rock

Pig Rock Sausage

$10.99

Prepared Food

Breakfast Panini

$5.00

Chicken Burrito

$11.99

Veggie Burrito

$10.99

Crab Cake

$8.75

Falafel

$2.75

fruit salad

$15.99

Sausage Lasagna

$10.50+

Veggie Lasagna

$10.50+

eggplant parmesan

$13.99

Veggie Pizza Slice

$6.00

Quesadillas

$8.00

Quiche (slice)

$2.75

Quiche (whole)

$23.00

Beet & Fennel Salad

$12.99

Caprese Salad

$12.50

Coleslaw

$8.99

Pasta Salad

$12.99

Potato salad

$9.99

Shrimp & Dill Pasta Salad

$15.99

three bean salad

$12.99

Twiced Baked Potato

$5.25

Gazpacho

$6.50

Asparagus

$12.99

Veggie Medley

$12.99

Prepared Foods

9x13 Veggie Lasagna

$65.00

Brussel Sprout Au Gratin (pan)

$40.00

Empanada

$5.50

Frittata (whole)

$36.00

Frittata Slice

$4.50

Orzo Salad

$13.99

Stromboli

$5.50

croquettes

$4.75

Egg Roll

$4.95

croutons

$3.00

9x13 Cheese Lasagna

$55.00

9x13 Ground Beef Lasagna

$65.00

9x13 Mac & Cheese

$48.00

9x13 Potatoes Au Gratin

$60.00

Beef Tenderloin

$36.99

Cheese Lasagna

$9.75+

Chicken Lasagna

$10.50

eggplant parm (whole)

$50.00

Haddock Cakes

$6.25

Ham with Glaze

$16.99

Mac & Cheese Tin

$10.99

Ground Beef Lasagna

$10.50+

Moussaka

$9.50+

Prime Rib

$39.99

Shepherd's Pie

$10.00+

Shepherds Pie 9x13

$55.00

Stuffed Pepper-$12.99/lb

$12.99

Sundried Tomato Mac & Cheese

$8.50+

haddock

$18.99

veggie pot pie

$25.00

Mac & cheese

$8.50+

Meatloaf

$14.99

chicken

$14.99

Turkey Breast

$16.99

Veggie pizza

$6.00+

pork pie

$26.00

Lobster Pot Pie

$58.00

Asian Slaw

$12.99

Asparagus Salad

$14.99

Chicken Salad per pound

$14.99

Kale Salad

$14.99

Macaroni Salad

$9.99

Sweet Potato Salad

$10.99

Pan Seared Salmon

$29.99

Turkey Gravy-Pint

$6.99

Turkey Gravy-Quart

$10.99

Cranberry Sauce-Pint

$9.00

Asian Noodles

$10.99

Asparagus Tarts

$7.25

Mashed Potatoes

$9.99

Mushroom Tarts

$4.50

short rib tart

$6.00

Stuffing

$12.99

Sauce Cup-Sm

$0.50

chocolate covered Strawberries

$2.00

Brussel Sprouts

$12.99

green beans

$11.99

Butternut Squash

$9.99

Cauliflower

$10.99

Green Beans Almondine

$12.99

Wild Things Zinfandel

$22.00

Prepared Meals

Cranberry Sauce-1/2 Pint

$4.50

Potatoes Au Gratin

$8.50

Salmon Cakes

$4.50

Spanakopita 9x13

$60.00

Spanakopita

$7.00+

9x13 Chicken & Broccoli

$65.00

9x13 Green Bean Casserole

$60.00

9x13 Sausage Lasagna

$65.00

Lamb Kofta

$5.00

meatballs

$4.50

Rollatini

$14.99

Stuffed Shells Tin

$13.99

Stuffed Shells-$13.99/lb

$13.99

Haddock Cakes

$6.25

Brussel Sprout Kale Caesar

$12.99

Greek Village Salad

$12.99

Sauce Cup-Lg

$1.00

Turkey Gravy-1/2 Pint

$3.99

Caponata Veggies

$12.99

Carrots

$9.99

Haricot Verts

$13.99

Roasted Fall Veggies

$12.99

Root Veggies

$12.99

Preserved Foods

Divina Dolmas

$4.99

Three Pigs Cornichons

$4.99

Da Morgada Orange Blossom Honey

$7.99

hot honey savannah bee

$6.75

Savannah Honey Bee

$6.25

Da Morgada Quince Jelly

$6.99

dalamatia fig spread

$5.99

Dalmata Fig Spread

$1.50

Folies Apricot Cumin

$4.50

Folies Fig with Raisins

$4.50

Dalmatia Organic Super Berry

$5.99

Folies Apple quince

$4.50

Folies black cherry

$4.50

Folies Blueberry thyme

$4.50

Folies Espelette Chili

$4.50

Folies Poire et miel

$4.50

Folies Poire et noix au miel

$4.50

Lowbush Blueberry Regalis

$8.50

Blueberry Hill Maple Syrup

$10.00

3 pigs dijon

$5.75

divina Blue Cheese Olives

$8.00

Divina Castelveltrano Olives

$6.99

Divina feta stuffed olives

$7.99

Divina Greek Olive Mix

$6.00

Petits Poivrons Mini Peppers

$5.50

Red

chateau Pey-Bonhomme

$27.00

Rt 11 Chips

Chips- Route 11 (2 oz)

$2.00

Rtd

High Noon 4 pack

$13.75

High Noon Pool Pack (8)

$19.50

Finnish Long Drink

$13.25

Sandwich Menu

special

$11.50

Small Tray

Small Tray and Wrap Charge

$3.00

Soda

Maine Root Ginger

$2.50

Soup

Soup

$5.50

Stone Fox Farm

Stone Fox Farm Ice Cream

$9.75

Terra Cotta

Terra Cotta Baby Spinach & Cheese Ravioli

$9.99

Terra Cotta Basil Pesto

$7.99

Terra Cotta Four Cheese Ravioli

$9.99

Terra Cotta Lemon Artichoke Pesto

$7.99

Terra Cotta Lobster Ravioli

$16.99

Terra Cotta Marinara (32oz)

$14.50

Terra Cotta Sundried tomato & black olive pesto

$8.99

Terra Cotta Sweet Potato & Butternut Ravioli

$9.99

Terra Cotta Veggie Lasagna

$19.99

Terra Cotta Wild Mushroom & Shallot Ravioli

$9.99

Traditional Lasagna terra cotta

$18.99

terra cotta 16 oz marinara

$7.99

Terra Cotta Cheese Tortellini

$10.50

Terra Cotta Lobster Sauce

$12.99

Tray

Large Tray and Wrap Charge

$5.00

Tree Of Life

Tree of Life Maple Syrup

$9.00

Wine

Brea Chardonnay

$20.00

elysium 750

$26.00

eve chardonnay

$14.00

HoneyMaker Lavender Mead

$20.50

Jaume Serra Ice

$9.00

Miraflors

$21.00

Spann Yin Yang

$21.00

Terranoble Chardonnay

$9.00

the chook

$21.00

zaca mesa black bear block

$70.00

Cocchi Americano

$22.00

Dolan dry vermouth 750

$18.00

Dolin dry vermouth 350

$13.00

Dolin Rouge Vermouth 350

$13.00

Dolin Rouge Vermouth 750

$18.00

Dubonnet red

$13.00

Boissiere dry Vermouth

$13.00

Boissiere sweet vermouth

$13.00

lillet

$24.00

Jelu Malbec

$15.00

Black Cabra Malbec

$13.00

Nieto malbec

$15.00

Trapiche-Broquel Malbec

$18.00

Gato Negro Sauv Blanc

$9.00

19 Crimes Red Blend

$11.00

Rufus Stone Shiraz

$17.00

Stump Jump- Shiraz

$13.00

Torbreck Juveniles

$24.50

Frisk Prickly Riesling

$12.00

Paul D Zweigelt

$14.00

Paul D Gruner

$16.00

Hillinger Pinot Noir

$26.00

Paul D Rose

$13.00

Aichenberg Gruner Veltliner

$12.50

la nevera red

$21.00

la nevera white

$21.00

Rombauer chardonnay

$42.00

Atrea Old Soul Red

$31.00

Au Bon Climat Pinot Noir

$28.00

B.R. Cohn Cabernet

$25.00

Baileyana pinot noir

$26.00

bliss pinot noir

$18.00

Bogle petit syrah

$15.00

cooper and thief blend

$30.17

Decoy merlot

$26.00

Earthquake Zinfandel

$32.00

Epiphany Inspiration Red

$27.00

Esser merlot

$15.00

Ferrari-Carano Merlot

$17.00

foxglove zinfandel

$15.00

freakshow cab

$23.00

Giapoza Pinot Nior

$18.00

grady zinfandel

$17.00

Hayes Cabernet

$11.00

Honig Cabernet

$52.00

Jam Cabernet

$15.00

L'ecole Merlot

$29.00

la crema pinot noir

$31.00

leese fitch cab

$13.00

Michael David petite petit

$20.00

Neyers Zinfandel

$18.00

Omen Cabernet

$22.00

Robert Sinksky POV

$50.00

Seghesio Old Vine Zinfandel

$45.00

Silver Oak Cabernet

$90.00

St Francis Old Vines Zinfandel

$25.00

The Velvet Devil Merlot

$14.00

Treana Cabernet

$34.00

Twenty Bench Cab

$21.00

1/2 sonoma cutrer 375ml

$15.00

Alexander vally- Chard

$20.00

Baileyana Chardonnay

$22.00

Bread & Butter Chard

$16.00

Butter chard

$19.00

conundrum white

$25.00

Dry Creek Chenin Blanc

$17.00

fess parker riesling

$17.00

J Lohr ARROYO Vista

$24.00

Kate ARnold sauv blanc

$18.00

La crema chard

$25.00

La Miraja chard

$17.00

Morgon Metallico Chardonnay

$26.00

Pine Ridge Chenin Viognier

$16.00

St supery Sauv Blanc

$20.00

Stags Leap Chardonnay

$45.00

Stags Leap Sauv Blanc

$27.00

Treana Chardonnay

$20.00

Blue Lobster Bayside Blend

$7.00

Blue Lobster Blueberry infused

$7.00

Blue Lobster Chardonnay

$7.50

Broadbent Spritzy White 4 pack

$16.00

Broadbent Spritzy White single

$4.00

Lobetia Sauv blanc single

$5.25

Lobetia Sauvignon Blanc 4 pk

$21.00

Pampelonne Blood Orange

$16.00

Pampelonne single

$4.00

Paul D gruner Can

$17.00

Casas del Bosque

$12.00

Chilensis Reserva Pinot

$11.00

elqui carmenere malbec syrah

$16.00

Gato Negro Cabernet Merlot

$9.00

Gato Negro Malbec

$9.00

Jelu Syrah

$15.00

Oveja Negra cab fran carmenere

$14.00

chilensis sauv blanc

$11.00

Cono Sur Chardonnay

$9.00

Oveja Negra chard viognier

$13.00

taylor madeira

$7.00

Taylor Marsala

$7.00

taylor sherry

$8.00

essensia orange

$26.00

Chateau Fontaine Sauternes

$23.75

Cedres cote du rhone

$16.00

Bandol les Adrets

$27.00

Beaujolais Louis Jadot

$15.00

Bernier Pinot Noir

$14.00

bouchard aine & fils

$13.50

Bouchard pere & fils

$21.00

Bouchard pere & fils pinot noir

$21.00

Bourgueil Cabernet Franc

$20.00

Chateau La Grange Bordeaux Rese

$19.00

Chateau Teyssier saint emilion

$36.00

Dupeuble beaujolais

$20.00

Elicio Grenache & Syrah

$15.00

Georges Duboeuf Beaujolais Nov

$14.00

Glou-glou Gamay

$18.00

Greffiere Bourgogne

$24.00

la Griveliere cotes du rhone

$10.00

Louis Latour Marsannay Rouge

$51.00

Pierre Cotton Brouilly Les Mine

$70.00

Sablet cote du rhone

$25.00

Saint Julian Bordeaux

$18.00

Sambardier Beaujlais Village

$16.00

Terres Blondes Gamay

$13.00

Cote Mas

$11.00

Elicio Rose

$14.00

Le Petit Balthazar Rose

$13.00

Terra Santa ile de beaute

$14.00

Bernier Chardonnay

$13.00

Bila Haut Blanc

$16.00

Chablisienne La Pierrelee Chabl

$35.00

chartron la fleur

$14.00

Chateau Beauchene CDR blanc

$20.00

Domaine Gueguen Chablis

$27.00

Famille gueguen Prem Cru Chabli

$58.00

Fougeroy L'Ormichal Blanc

$20.00

Gueguen Petit Chablis

$27.00

Le Montalus

$9.00

Le Vallon Sancerre

$31.00

Marc Morey Chassagne Montrachet

$75.00

Menetou-Salon Blanc Patrick Noe

$27.00

Menetou-Salon Rouge

$25.00

Saint-Peyre Picpoul

$12.00

Terres De Velle Montrachet

$84.00

Trimbach pinot blanc

$25.50

Trimbach Reisling

$31.00

Vin D' Alsace Pinot Blanc

$20.00

Bouregogne Aligote

$18.00

Fougeray de Beauclair Bourgogne

$16.00

Grand Moulin sauv blanc

$13.00

Louis Latour Pouilly Fuisse

$46.00

Pas si petit chablis

$24.00

kuhling gillot

$15.00

Leitz Riesling

$23.00

Marcel Hugg Riesling

$13.00

Patient Cottat Sancerre

$30.00

Poggio al Tesoro Solosole

$19.00

Poggio Samael Montepulciano

$16.00

Tenuta Pederzana

$17.00

Aglianico Campania Virgo

$17.00

Agostina Rosso di Montalcino

$27.00

Avignonesi Vino Nobile

$23.00

Bava Langhe Nebbiolo

$25.00

Cantina del Pino Barbaresco

$55.00

Cantina del Pino Ovello

$70.00

Capanna Brunello di Montalcino

$78.00

Caparzo Brunello

$50.00

Caparzo Rosso Di Montalcino

$21.00

Chiarlo Barolo

$68.00

Copertino

$15.00

Farina Ripasso Valpolicella

$19.00

Felsina Chianti Classico

$30.00

Felsina Chianti Reserva

$41.00

Fratelli Alessandria Barbera

$21.00

Fratelli Grati Chianti

$14.00

Gaja Sito Moresco

$67.00

Gertrude Tuscan blend

$15.00

Giuliano Rosso di Toscana

$13.00

IL Roccolo Montepulciano

$10.00

La Miraja Monferrato

$24.00

Louis Latour Meursault

$110.00

love rosso

$14.00

Luigi Giordano Langhe Rosso

$18.00

Luigi Righetti Valpolicella

$21.50

Maraia barbera

$17.00

Mont Mes Jvee Ross

$16.00

Oddero Barbera D'alba

$21.00

Pecchenino San Luigi Dogliani

$18.00

Pietradolce Etna Rosso

$28.00

poggio-Belial

$14.00

Quattro Mani Montepulciano

$13.00

Reva Dolcetto D' Alba

$21.00

Rocche Viberti Dolcetto D'Alba

$26.00

Scagliola barbera frem

$28.00

Frico Rosato

$14.00

Anthilia..DonnaFugata

$19.00

Bacchus Chardonnay

$13.00

BAVA Cor De Chasse Gavi

$25.00

Custoza Gorgo

$14.00

La Cala Vermentino

$17.50

La Capranera Falanghina

$17.00

Vardi Verdicchio

$14.00

Villa San Martino PG

$12.00

HoneyMaker Blueberry Mead

$21.00

Greywacke sauv blanc

$24.00

Wildsong Hawks Bay Rose

$25.00

Ant Moore sauv blanc

$14.00

Craggy Range

$24.00

Crossings sauv blanc

$14.00

kim crawford

$17.00

lobster reef sauv blanc

$13.00

Mount Riley Sauv Blanc

$16.00

Sea Pearl Sauv Blanc

$12.50

Spy Valley

$19.00

The Loop sauv blanc

$14.00

Three Brooms

$17.00

Totara- Sauv Blanc

$14.00

Whitehaven Sauv Blanc

$18.50

Wither Hills sauv blanc

$15.00

Illahe Pinot Noir

$28.00

Love Oregon Noir

$22.00

Lyric Pinot Noir

$28.00

Planet Oregon pinot noir

$26.00

willakenzie pinot noir

$35.00

Illahe Viognier

$24.00

Ferreira ruby port

$19.00

fonseca porto 10 year

$32.00

fonseca porto late bottle vin

$24.00

Graham Six Grapes Port

$27.00

Graham Six Grapes Port

Sandeman Founders Reserve Port

$22.00

Sandeman Founders Res Port

taylor fladgate 10yr tawny port

$33.00

Warre's Hertitage Ruby Port

$17.00

warre's warrior port

$21.00

Sandeman Tawny Port

$17.00

Taylor Fladgate 20yr

$56.00

Warre's Otima 10 Tawny Porto

$29.00

Broadbent Douro Red

$12.00

Pablo Claro

$16.50

Broadbent Dao White

$12.00

Las Lilas vinho verde

$12.00

Protocola vino de la tierra

$9.00

altos de la hoya

$13.00

avalon cab california

$13.00

avignonesi montepulciano

$21.00

bogle phantom

$19.00

boom boom syrah

$18.00

Byron Pinot Noir

$25.00

Byron Pinot Noir

Cline Ancient Vines Mourvedre

$17.00

Cline Ancient Vines Zinfandel

$17.00

crios malbec

$18.00

earthquake cabernet

$31.00

elk cove pinot noir

$30.00

enzoboglietti nebbiolo

$32.00

estancia red meritage

$31.00

Fantini Montepulciano D'Abruzzo

$11.00

Fantini Montepulciano D'Abruzzo

Huarpe Lancatay Malbec

$12.00

Kaiken malbec

$15.00

Monsanto Chianti Monrosso

$17.00

Monsanto Chianti Monrosso

montinore pinot noir reserve

$33.00

Nine Stones Shiraz, McLaren

$16.00

Nine Stones Shiraz, McLaren

Petalos

$23.00

Plungerhead Zinfandel

$16.00

Plungerhead

Roc de Segur Bordeax

$15.00

The Bean Pinotage

$16.00

The Offering

$32.00

The Show cab

$15.00

Akishika Bambi Cup

$10.00

Bushido Sake

$6.00

Hitorimusume Nigori

$24.00

Kigen Sake cup

$5.50

Kobe Sake Cup

$6.00

meibo yowanotsuki

$24.00

Ohyama Ginsuika Sake

$27.00

Otokayama Can

$8.00

Blandy's Rainwater

$19.00

Hartley& Gibson sherry

$17.00

Lustau East India Solera Sherry

$28.00

Lustau East India Solera Sherr

The Cocoa Merlot

$15.00

De Wetshof Chardonnay

$18.00

Lemongrass white blend

$15.00

the Peach

$15.00

Stark Conde

$27.00

Aslina sauvignon blanc

$23.00

Indaba Chenin Blanc

$10.00

evodia

$13.00

Antano Rioja Crianza

$10.00

Baron de Ley tempranillo

$16.00

Black Slate Priorat

$27.00

Costers Del Priorat Pissares

$31.00

La Cartuja priorat

$25.00

Musuem Reserva

$20.00

Pecina Crianza Rioja

$22.00

Pecina Crianza Rioja

$24.00

Pecina Reserva Rioja

$27.00

Proemio

$15.00

Voche rioja

$21.00

A Telleira Godello

$23.00

Burgans Albarino

$18.00

Casamaro Verdejo

$15.00

DO Ferreiro Albarino

$28.00

el coto blanco

$9.75

Nessa Albarino

$18.00

Baron de Ley Rioja

$21.00

Coto De Imaz rioja

$35.00

El Jefe Grande Red

$13.00

Los Dos grenache/syrah

$10.00

Archer Roose Bubbly

$16.00

Capitol Fizz Split

$6.00

conde de subirats cava

$14.00

Cremant de Loire Brut Rose

$23.00

cuvee beatrice prosecco

$16.00

Gosset Grande Champagne

$58.00

Graham Beck Brut Rose

$19.00

Gramona La Cuvee

$26.00

Heidsiek Monopole

$47.00

JP Chenet Blanc de Blancs

$14.00

Lacueva

$15.00

Lamarca Prosecco Split

$8.00

Moet & Chandon

$58.00

Moet & Chandon

Mumm Brut Rose

$27.00

Nicolas Feuillatte Brut

$50.00

Pierre Moncuit

$46.00

rive prosecco

$17.00

Tattinger

$75.00

Zardetto

$18.00

Chandon spark rose 187

$7.50

Chandon Sparkling Rose (750)

$24.00

Chandon Sparkling Rose 750

Conquilla Brut Cava

$13.00

gloria ferrer brut

$21.00

La Marca Prosecco (750ml)

$15.00

Mumm's Brut Prestige Napa

$43.00

Mumm's Napa Brut Prestige

Perrier Jouet

$68.00

Perrier Jouet

Pommery Champagne

$50.00

Rive Prosecco

$15.00

veuve cliquot brut

$73.00

Garzon Tannat

$18.00

Garzon Albarino

$18.00

Kiona Red Blend

$19.00

L'ecole Semillon

$18.50

Bliss Chardonnay

$16.00

blondeau sancerre

$36.00

Bourgogne Vign de buxy Aligote

$19.00

Buehler Chardonnay

$19.00

Buehler Vinyds Chardonnay

cakebread chardonnay

$46.00

cakebread sauvignon blanc

$35.00

cambria chardonnay

$21.00

cloudy bay

$40.00

Elk Cove pinot gris

$23.00

ferrari-carano fume blanc

$20.00

foris gewurztraminer

$15.00

Frog's Leap Sauv Blanc

$27.00

Frog's Leap Sauv Blanc '

honig sauv blanc

$21.50

J vineyards pinot gris

$20.00

Kung Fu Riesling

$14.00

laplaya sauv blanc

$10.00

leese fitch chard

$12.00

leitz dragonstone

$20.00

Louis Latour Marsannay

$39.00

principessa gavi

$21.00

regaleali bianco

$16.00

Santa Barbara Chardonnay

$17.00

Santa Barbara Chardonnay

santa margherita pinot grigio

$27.00

Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay Russian River

$27.00

Sonoma Cutrer Chard Rus Rvr

Ste Michele eroica

$21.00

tiefenbrunner pinot grigio

$20.00

Tohu Sauv Blanc

$16.00

Tohu Sauv Blanc

vigneti del sole

$13.00

Life of a Black Valentine

$28.00

Produce

Salad Greens

$7.00

Local Salad Greens

Breakfast

Brewed Coffee

Coffee - 12 oz Cup

$2.15

Coffee - 16 oz Cup

$2.40

Iced Coffee

$2.50

Scones

Scones

$3.50

Muffins

Mini Muffins

$1.75

Muffins

$3.25

Danish

Danish

$4.00

Cinnamon Buns

Cinnamon Bun

$4.00

Coffee Cake

Blueberry Coffee Cake Slice

$3.50

Raspberry Crumb Cake

$3.50

Breakfast Panini

Breakfast Panini

$5.00

Frittata

Frittata Slice

$4.50

Frittata (whole)

$36.00

Day Old

Day Old

$1.75

Prepared Foods

Burrito

Chicken Burrito

$11.99

Veggie Burrito

$10.99

Lasagna

Cheese Lasagna

$9.75+

Ground Beef Lasagna

$10.50+

Sausage Lasagna

$10.50+

Veggie Lasagna

$10.50+

Shepards Pie

Shepherd's Pie

$10.00+

Mac & Cheese

Mac & cheese

$8.50+

Sundried Tomato Mac & Cheese

$8.50+

BBQ Pulled Pork & Jalapeno Mac & Cheese

$9.50+

Parmesan

eggplant parmesan

$13.99

Chicken parmesan

$14.99

Quesadilla

Quesadillas

$8.00

Fish

Haddock Cakes

$6.25

Pan Seared Salmon

$29.99

Salads

Kale Salad

$14.99

Beet & Fennel Salad

$12.99

Caprese Salad

$12.50

Coleslaw

$8.99

Potato salad

$9.99

Shrimp & Dill Pasta Salad

$15.99

Greek Village Salad

$12.99

Asparagus Salad

$14.99

Deviled Egg Pasta Salad

$9.99

Greek Pasta Salad

$12.99

Orzo Salad

$13.99

Asian Slaw

$12.99

Mexican Street Corn salad

$13.99

Quinoa Tabbouleh salad

$12.99

Antipasto Tortellini Salad

$15.99

Caesar salad

$5.50+

Garden salad

$5.00+

Chef Salad

$7.50+

Sundried Tomato Pasta Salad

$13.99

Sides

Asian Noodles

$10.99

Asparagus Tarts

$7.25

Mashed Potatoes

$9.99

Mushroom Tarts

$4.50

short rib tart

$6.00

Stuffing

$12.99

Pot Pies

Chicken Pot Pie

$26.00

Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$4.50+

Veggie pizza

$6.00+

Moussaka

Moussaka

$9.50+

Spanakopita

Spanakopita

$7.00+

Sandwiches

Hot Paninis

Hot Hot Sicilian Paninis

$11.00

Hot Capicola, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers & Hot Pepper Relish

North End Paninis

$11.50

Prosciutto, Salami, Fresh Mozzarella, Banana Peppers, Pesto, Tomatoes & Shaved Red Onions

Paulie's Italian Paninis

$12.00

Hot Capicola, Salami, Ham, Provolone, Green Peppers, Shaved Red Onions, Tomatoes, Pickles, Black Olives & Hot Pepper Relish

Caprese Paninis

$10.25

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Balsamic Reduction & Pesto

Toscana Paninis

$11.25

Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes & Pesto

Napolitano Paninis

$11.25

Roasted Eggplant, Ricotta, Roasted Red Peppers & Pesto

Reuben Paninis

$11.50

Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss & Thousand Island

Tuna Melt Paninis

$12.00

Tuna Salad, Shaved Red Onions, Avocado, Tomatoes & Provolone

Special

$12.00

Cold Sandwiches

California Turkey Club

$12.00

Turkey, Bacon, Sprouts, Avocado, Bacon, Tomatoes, Lettuce & Aioli

Roast Beef Sandwich

$10.75

Roast Beef, Shaved Red Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Horseradish Slather

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Chicken, Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Chicken Salad

$10.50

Shredded chicken with celery, mayonnaise, lemon, salt & pepper

Tuna Salad

$10.50

Tuna with celery, mayonnaise, lemon, salt & pepper, shaved red onions, lettuce & tomato

Ham & Brie

$10.25

Ham, Brie, Dijon, Lettuce & Tomatoes

Hummus Wrap

$11.50

Hummus, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, Shaved Red Onions, Green Peppers, Sprouts, Lettuce & Feta

Special

$12.00

BLT

$9.50