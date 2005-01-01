Cheries 7 High St
Food
Cold Sandwiches
California Turkey Club
Turkey, Bacon, Sprouts, Avocado, Bacon, Tomatoes, Lettuce & Aioli
Roast Beef Sandwich
Roast Beef, Shaved Red Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Horseradish Slather
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Chicken, Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing
Chicken Salad
Shredded chicken with celery, mayonnaise, lemon, salt & pepper
Tuna Salad
Tuna with celery, mayonnaise, lemon, salt & pepper, shaved red onions, lettuce & tomato
Ham & Brie
Ham, Brie, Dijon, Lettuce & Tomatoes
Hummus Wrap
Hummus, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, Shaved Red Onions, Green Peppers, Sprouts, Lettuce & Feta
Special
BLT
Turkey Sandwich
Hot Paninis
Hot Hot Sicilian Paninis
Hot Capicola, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers & Hot Pepper Relish
North End Paninis
Prosciutto, Salami, Fresh Mozzarella, Banana Peppers, Pesto, Tomatoes & Shaved Red Onions
Paulie's Italian Paninis
Hot Capicola, Salami, Ham, Provolone, Green Peppers, Shaved Red Onions, Tomatoes, Pickles, Black Olives & Hot Pepper Relish
Caprese Paninis
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Balsamic Reduction & Pesto
Toscana Paninis
Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes & Pesto
Napolitano Paninis
Roasted Eggplant, Ricotta, Roasted Red Peppers & Pesto
Reuben Paninis
Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss & Thousand Island
Tuna Melt Paninis
Tuna Salad, Shaved Red Onions, Avocado, Tomatoes & Provolone
Special
Soups & Salads
Cup of soup to go
Soup of the day
Quart of Soup to go
Soup of the day
Cup of soup (for here)
Soup of the day
Bowl of Soup (for here)
Soup of the day
Caesar Salad
Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan, Creamy Caesar
Arugula Salad
Arugula, Blue Cheese, Dried Cranberries, Candied Walnuts, Shaved Red Onions & Balsamic Vinaigrette
Greek Salad
Little leaf lettuce, green peppers, red onions, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamatas, feta, fried chick peas & greek vinaigrette
Wedge Salad
Iceberg, Bacon, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, creamy blue cheese
Appetizers
Steamed Mussels
PEI mussels, white wine, garlic, herbs, grilled baguette
Jonah Crab Tacos
Chilled Jonah Crab, Fried Avocado, Arugula, Lemon Aioli, Corn Tortillas
Fried Calamari
Banana peppers, warm marinara, lemon aioli
Pork Flautas
Ancho sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce & Cotija
Nachos
Cheddar, pico de gallo, guacamole, cotija, ancho sour cream
Meze Plate
Dolmas, Olives, Tzatziki, Hummus, Feta, Arugula, Pickled Veggies, Crispy Flatbread
Bread Basket
Ciabatta Bites & Foccacia with olive oil or butter
mains
Fish & chips
Crispy Haddock, Potatoes, Slaw, Caper Dill
Cheeseburger & Fries
8 oz chuck, cheddar, LTO, crispy potatoes,
statler chicken
spice rubbed roasted statler, mediterranean orzo salad, roasted red pepper coulis
Filet Mignon
Mashed Potatoes, veg of the day, demi-glace
Shrimp Veracruz
Tomatoes, olives, capers & rice
Masa Crusted Haddock
Mashed Potatoes, veg of the day, tomato-basil vinaigrette
Saffron Zoodles & Noodles
zuchinni, spaghetti, crisp shallot, saffron & parmesan
Bouillabaisse
Shrimp, Mussels, Fresh Fish, Fennel, Garlic, Tomato, Saffron Broth, Grilled baguette
sides
Dessert
Shop
Ariston
Ariston basil olive oil
Ariston Blood orange
Ariston Garlic Oil
Ariston Italian herb oil
Ariston lemon olive oil
Ariston Mediterranean Herbs
Ariston Olive Oil-1st Purchase
Ariston Rosemary oil
Ariston Saffron oil
Ariston Sicilian Lemon
Ariston Truffle Oil
Ariston Tuscan herb oil
Ariston Kalamata tapenade
Ariston Aged Organic Balsamic
Ariston Balsamic Refill
Ariston Balsamic Vinegar-1st
Ariston Blueberry Vinegar
Ariston Fig Balsamic
Ariston Pomegranate Balsamic
Ariston truffle balsamic
Ariston White Balsamic
Aritston
Baked Good
Baked Goods
Apple Crisp
Bear Claw
Coffee Cake Slice
Donuts
Hot Cross Buns-Single
Mousse Bombs
Scones-Bacon&Cheddar
Brownie with Walnuts
Buster Bars
Coconut Key Lime Bars
Cream Cheese Brownies
Frozen Cream Cheese Choc Bar
Granola Bars
Lemon Bars
Lemon Bars
Linzer Bar
Magic Bars
Mini Bars
Peppermint Bars
foccicia
8 inch Whoopie Pie Cake
Flourless slice
6 inch Flourless Torte
6 inch whoopie Pie Cake
6" Carrot Cake
6" Cheesecake
6" Cheesecake w/ Topping
6" Layer Cake
8 inch carrot cake
8 inch Flourless Torte
8" Cheesecake
8" Cheesecake w/ Topping
8" Layer Cake
Carrot Cake Slice
Cheesecake Slice
Galup Il Panettone
Key Lime Tart
King Cake
King Cake Slice
Mini Vanilla Bean Cheesecake
Mini Whoopies
Whoopie Slice
yule log
Cinnamon Bun
Blueberry Coffee Cake Slice
Raspberry Crumb Cake
8" bundt coffee cake
Choc Chip Cookies
Oatmeal Raisin
Banana Cookies
Cinnamon swirls
Coconut Macaroons
Pink Cookies
Heath Bar, Chocolate Chip & Peanut Butter Cookie
PMS
Reese's PB Cup Cookie
Sea Salt Caramel Cookie
Cookie Bags
Rosemary Shortbread Cookies
Cookie tray- large
Cookie tray- small
Crackle Cookies
holiday cookies
Macarons
Mini Cookies
Oatmeal Cream Pie
Rugelach
Shortbread Cookies
Sugar Cookies
White Choc Macadamia Nut Cookie
gingerbread men
Bisousweet Linzer Heart Cookies
Blueberry White Choc Cookie
Caramel Apple Cookie
Chocolate Espresso Cookies
Chocolate Croissant
Croissants
European Almond Croissants
Ham & Cheese Croissant
Crostini Large
Cupcakes
Cupcakes-Carrot Cake
Danish
Day Old
Donut Sticks
Donuts Boston Cream
Donuts Seasonal
Mini Muffins
Muffins
Peach Raspberry Pie
Pecan Pie
pie slice
Pumpkin Pie
Apple Pie
Blueberry Pie
cherry pie
Chocolate Cream Pie
Coconut Cream Pie
Custard Pie
Hand pies
Key Lime Pie
Lemon Meringue Pie
Pie Slice-Pecan
Strawberry Peach Pie
Triberry Pies
bread pudding
Mini Scones
Scones
sticky buns
Cream Puffs
strawberry shortcake
tiramisu
tea breads...large
tea breads..small
Tea bread slices
Tea Breads- Small w/ frosting
Pumpkin Whoopie Pies
Whoopie Pies
Beer
allagash haunted house
allagash north sky
Allagash saison
Allagash white
Allagash White-Single
Banded Horn Pepperell Pilsner
Baxter stowaway
Bootlegger Single
bootleggers kentucky mule
Cisco Singles
Cisco Variety Pack
Cushnoc Pilsner
Cushnoc Souls
Cushoc Kresge
Duvel golden ale
Feudi San Greg Falanghina
fogtown session IPA
Founders 15 pk
founders single
gearys pale ale
gearys summer
Gneiss Weiss
Guiness 4 pk cans
Guiness Single
Lagunitas little sumpin
Lone Pine Brightside
Lone Pine Tessellation
Long Trail 4 pk cans
Long Trail-Single
Machine Czech Pilz
Maine Beer Co Little Whaleboat
Maine Beer Co Mo
Maine Beer Company Peeper
Maine Beer Lunch
ME Beer Co Spring
Modelo 12 pk cans
Modelo 18 pk
New Castle Brown Ale
Nonesuch Red ale
Orono The Way Life Should be
oxbow farmhouse cans
Pacifico 12 pk
Pacifico 6 pk
Pacifico single
Peaks Fresh cut 12 pk
peaks fresh cut 6 pk
Peaks Fresh cut single
Peaks Summer
Presidente 6pk
Presidente single
Rising Tide MITA
Sea Dog Blueberry single
seadog blueberry beer
Shipyard Prelude
Sierra Nevada 12pk
Smithwick's
stella artois
Veridian IPA
Cazadores Spicy 4pk
Birnn Chocolates
Bisousweet
Bread
baguette for soup
bread
Breadsticks
Challah
Ciabatta Dinner Rolls
Country White Bread
Dinner Rolls-1/2 dozen
Fireking Cinnamon Bread
Foccacia Rosemary Romano
Honey Wheat
Irish Soda Bread
Marble Rye-Thick Slice
Thick Cut Multigrain
Tuscan Round Bread
Baguette
Ciabatta Bread
Marble Rye
Sourdough Bread Loaf
Dinner Rolls-1 dozen
Canned Foods
Capone Pasta
Carpe Diem
Cater Bowl
Cater Menu
12" Charcuterie-Artisan
12" Charcuterie-Classic
12" Meze Plate
16" Charcuterie-Artisan
16" Charcuterie-Classic
16" Meze Plate
Antipasto Skewers
Caesar Salad
caprese skewers
Deviled Eggs
fruit skewers
Garden Salad
Mini Haddock Cakes-1 Dozen
Mini Pizza Squares-1 Dozen
Mini Quesadillas-Dozen
Mini Quiche Cups-1 Dozen
Mini Sandwiches-Artisanal
Mini Sandwiches-Buns
Mini Sandwiches-Finger Rolls
Roast Beef Crostini
Cheese
Agriform Parmigiano Reggiano
Ambrosi Pecorino Romano
Auricchio Taleggio
Beecher's Marco Polo
Beechers Dulcet
Beemster Classic Gouda
Beemster Goat Gouda
Bel Gioioso Burrata
Bel Gioioso Fontina
Black Bomber Cheddar
Brie Tours de Paris
Cheese Guy Jalapeno Jack
Chris Heritage Goat Cheese Dip
Clawson Silton with Mango
Colliers Welsh Cheddar
Cooleeney farm Brie
Corinnes Onion Dip
Corinnes Red Pepper
cotija Queso Delvalle
Cotija Rizo Bros
Cranberry Fromage Nettle
D'affinois
D'affinois Bleu
Di Brunos pinot grigio fig
Di brunos provolone chianti
Di Brunos Roasted Garlic Herb
Di Brunos Smk gouda & beer
Dorothy's Comeback Cow
Dorothy's Keep Dreaming
Drunken Goat
Dubliner
Face Rock Aged Cheddar
Firefly black & blue cheese
Flagship Cheese Stick
Grafton Truffle Cheddar
Havarti Dill
Il Truffelino
Isigny Mimolette
Jasper Hill aged cheddar
Kasseri Mt Vikos
Kerrygold aged cheddar
Laura Chenel Cranberry Goat
Little Hosmer
Manchego
Merry Goat Round
Mifroma Fondue Truffl
Mifroma Raclette
Milton Creamery Prairie Breeze
Mitica Wooly Wooly
Moser Screamer
Moser Truffel
Mt Vikos Olive Spread
Mt Vikos Red pepper feta
Mystic Cheese
Nettle Truffle Fromage Frais
Old Amsterdam Bites
Old Amsterdam singles
Plymouth Cheddar
Pumpkin Spice Nettle
Queen Bee Porcini
Queso Fresco
Reny picot apple cinn brie
Sainte Andre Cheese
Snow Camp
Snowdonia Red Storm
Snowdownia Rock Star
Tillamook reserve cheddar
Tillamook Sharp Cheddar
tillamook xtra sharp cheddar
Trillium cheese
Valbreso Feta
Vermont Goat Cheese
Vermont Goat Cheese Honey
Vermont Goat Log
Vintage Cheddar Jalapeno Dip
Vintage Cheddar Onion
Waxed 1 yr Grafton Cheddar
Wood River Chipotle Garlic
Woodriver cheddar gruyere
Yancey's horseradish cheddar
Yancys Gouda
Zingermans piment cheese spread
Mountain Top Firefly Farms
Soft Ripened Cheese with Blue Flavor
Trevalli Tufino Cheese
Truffle Cheese
Jasper Hill Vault NO 5
Sweet & Melty Cheddar
Plaza Mayor Sheep Cheese with Truffle
Sheep Cheese Cured with Black Truffle
Vermont Wild Blueberry Goat Cheese
Wild Blueberry, Lemon & Thyme Goat Cheese
grafton cheddar cheese
cheese
Crabmeat cheese spread
Chips
Joe Chip
Natural Nec White Truffle Chips
Rt 11 chips Large
Torres Black Truffle lg
Torres Sweet Potato Chips
Torres Truffle Potato chips
Wrap City Chips
Mama Zumas Hot Habanero
Rt 11 Chips Dill Pickle
Rt 11 Chips Salt Vinegar
Rt 11 Chips Light Salt
Rt 11 Chips Bbq
Rt 11 Chips Sour Cream Chives
Chocolates
Crackers
Alexian olive oil sea salt crac
bruschettini
Carrs Entertainment
effies ginger biscuits
Effies oatcakes
firehook everything crackers
Gallettine Tuscan Crackers
garlic parsley bruschettini
Mill Cove Crackers
Mill Cove Every-thin
pepper bruschettini
Port City Cinn/Sugar pretzel
Port City Pretzel Ranch Dill
Rustic Rosemary olive flatbread
Sportie grissini
rustic olive oil & sel gris
Tuscan Cracker
34 degrees GF Crisps
Mary's gone crackers
Delivery Fee
Dumpling Daughter
Fillo Factory
Frozen Foods
Gift Basket
Gluten Free Bread
Ice Cream
Me Pie Co
Meats
3 pigs jambon sec
Alexian duck liver & pork pate
Alexian Pate de Campagne
Alexian truffle mousse
Bellentani Salami Sliced
Bellentani Salami Whole
Brooklyn Mezcal & Lime Salami
Brooklyn Sweet Soppressata
Busseto Antipasto
Calabro Rotolini
Charlito's Chorizo
La Quercia procuitto
Olli genoa salami
Jambon De Paris
French Ham pre-sliced
Olli Sliced Genoa Salami
Olli- Salame
N/A Beverage
N/A Beverages
Hot Chocolate
Joe's Tea
Pelligrino Can
Saratoga Sparkling Water
Seek North Kombucha
Something Nothing Hibiscus Rose
Red Jacket Cider
Ricker apple cider
Atomic Nitro Cold Brew
Clementine Juice
Natalie's Orange
Natalies Carrot Ginger
Natalies Orange Mango
Natalies Strawberry lemonade
Natalies Tangerine
Zumo Mandarina ECO Cal Valls
Kombucha-Urban Farm
boyla black cherry soda
Boylan creme soda
Boylan Root Beer
coke
diet coke
Fever Tree Club Soda
Fever Tree tonic elder
Green bee Blueberry
Green Bee Lemon Sting
Harneys Black Tea
Harneys Green Tea
Packaged Foods
Paper Goods
Papou's
Pig Rock
Prepared Food
Breakfast Panini
Chicken Burrito
Veggie Burrito
Crab Cake
Falafel
fruit salad
Sausage Lasagna
Veggie Lasagna
eggplant parmesan
Veggie Pizza Slice
Quesadillas
Quiche (slice)
Quiche (whole)
Beet & Fennel Salad
Caprese Salad
Coleslaw
Pasta Salad
Potato salad
Shrimp & Dill Pasta Salad
three bean salad
Twiced Baked Potato
Gazpacho
Asparagus
Veggie Medley
Prepared Foods
9x13 Veggie Lasagna
Brussel Sprout Au Gratin (pan)
Empanada
Frittata (whole)
Frittata Slice
Orzo Salad
Stromboli
croquettes
Egg Roll
croutons
9x13 Cheese Lasagna
9x13 Ground Beef Lasagna
9x13 Mac & Cheese
9x13 Potatoes Au Gratin
Beef Tenderloin
Cheese Lasagna
Chicken Lasagna
eggplant parm (whole)
Haddock Cakes
Ham with Glaze
Mac & Cheese Tin
Ground Beef Lasagna
Moussaka
Prime Rib
Shepherd's Pie
Shepherds Pie 9x13
Stuffed Pepper-$12.99/lb
Sundried Tomato Mac & Cheese
haddock
veggie pot pie
Mac & cheese
Meatloaf
chicken
Turkey Breast
Veggie pizza
pork pie
Lobster Pot Pie
Asian Slaw
Asparagus Salad
Chicken Salad per pound
Kale Salad
Macaroni Salad
Sweet Potato Salad
Pan Seared Salmon
Turkey Gravy-Pint
Turkey Gravy-Quart
Cranberry Sauce-Pint
Asian Noodles
Asparagus Tarts
Mashed Potatoes
Mushroom Tarts
short rib tart
Stuffing
Sauce Cup-Sm
chocolate covered Strawberries
Brussel Sprouts
green beans
Butternut Squash
Cauliflower
Green Beans Almondine
Wild Things Zinfandel
Prepared Meals
Cranberry Sauce-1/2 Pint
Potatoes Au Gratin
Salmon Cakes
Spanakopita 9x13
Spanakopita
9x13 Chicken & Broccoli
9x13 Green Bean Casserole
9x13 Sausage Lasagna
Lamb Kofta
meatballs
Rollatini
Stuffed Shells Tin
Stuffed Shells-$13.99/lb
Haddock Cakes
Brussel Sprout Kale Caesar
Greek Village Salad
Sauce Cup-Lg
Turkey Gravy-1/2 Pint
Caponata Veggies
Carrots
Haricot Verts
Roasted Fall Veggies
Root Veggies
Preserved Foods
Divina Dolmas
Three Pigs Cornichons
Da Morgada Orange Blossom Honey
hot honey savannah bee
Savannah Honey Bee
Da Morgada Quince Jelly
dalamatia fig spread
Dalmata Fig Spread
Folies Apricot Cumin
Folies Fig with Raisins
Dalmatia Organic Super Berry
Folies Apple quince
Folies black cherry
Folies Blueberry thyme
Folies Espelette Chili
Folies Poire et miel
Folies Poire et noix au miel
Lowbush Blueberry Regalis
Blueberry Hill Maple Syrup
3 pigs dijon
divina Blue Cheese Olives
Divina Castelveltrano Olives
Divina feta stuffed olives
Divina Greek Olive Mix
Petits Poivrons Mini Peppers
Rt 11 Chips
Sandwich Menu
Small Tray
Soup
Stone Fox Farm
Terra Cotta
Terra Cotta Baby Spinach & Cheese Ravioli
Terra Cotta Basil Pesto
Terra Cotta Four Cheese Ravioli
Terra Cotta Lemon Artichoke Pesto
Terra Cotta Lobster Ravioli
Terra Cotta Marinara (32oz)
Terra Cotta Sundried tomato & black olive pesto
Terra Cotta Sweet Potato & Butternut Ravioli
Terra Cotta Veggie Lasagna
Terra Cotta Wild Mushroom & Shallot Ravioli
Traditional Lasagna terra cotta
terra cotta 16 oz marinara
Terra Cotta Cheese Tortellini
Terra Cotta Lobster Sauce
Tree Of Life
Wine
Brea Chardonnay
elysium 750
eve chardonnay
HoneyMaker Lavender Mead
Jaume Serra Ice
Miraflors
Spann Yin Yang
Terranoble Chardonnay
the chook
zaca mesa black bear block
Cocchi Americano
Dolan dry vermouth 750
Dolin dry vermouth 350
Dolin Rouge Vermouth 350
Dolin Rouge Vermouth 750
Dubonnet red
lillet
Jelu Malbec
Black Cabra Malbec
Nieto malbec
Trapiche-Broquel Malbec
Gato Negro Sauv Blanc
19 Crimes Red Blend
Rufus Stone Shiraz
Stump Jump- Shiraz
Torbreck Juveniles
Frisk Prickly Riesling
Paul D Zweigelt
Paul D Gruner
Hillinger Pinot Noir
Paul D Rose
Aichenberg Gruner Veltliner
la nevera red
la nevera white
Rombauer chardonnay
Atrea Old Soul Red
Au Bon Climat Pinot Noir
B.R. Cohn Cabernet
Baileyana pinot noir
bliss pinot noir
Bogle petit syrah
cooper and thief blend
Decoy merlot
Earthquake Zinfandel
Epiphany Inspiration Red
Esser merlot
Ferrari-Carano Merlot
foxglove zinfandel
freakshow cab
Giapoza Pinot Nior
grady zinfandel
Hayes Cabernet
Honig Cabernet
Jam Cabernet
L'ecole Merlot
la crema pinot noir
leese fitch cab
Michael David petite petit
Neyers Zinfandel
Omen Cabernet
Robert Sinksky POV
Seghesio Old Vine Zinfandel
Silver Oak Cabernet
St Francis Old Vines Zinfandel
The Velvet Devil Merlot
Treana Cabernet
Twenty Bench Cab
1/2 sonoma cutrer 375ml
Alexander vally- Chard
Baileyana Chardonnay
Bread & Butter Chard
Butter chard
conundrum white
Dry Creek Chenin Blanc
fess parker riesling
J Lohr ARROYO Vista
Kate ARnold sauv blanc
La crema chard
La Miraja chard
Morgon Metallico Chardonnay
Pine Ridge Chenin Viognier
St supery Sauv Blanc
Stags Leap Chardonnay
Stags Leap Sauv Blanc
Treana Chardonnay
Blue Lobster Bayside Blend
Blue Lobster Blueberry infused
Blue Lobster Chardonnay
Broadbent Spritzy White 4 pack
Broadbent Spritzy White single
Lobetia Sauv blanc single
Lobetia Sauvignon Blanc 4 pk
Pampelonne Blood Orange
Pampelonne single
Paul D gruner Can
Casas del Bosque
Chilensis Reserva Pinot
elqui carmenere malbec syrah
Gato Negro Cabernet Merlot
Gato Negro Malbec
Jelu Syrah
Oveja Negra cab fran carmenere
chilensis sauv blanc
Cono Sur Chardonnay
Oveja Negra chard viognier
taylor madeira
Taylor Marsala
taylor sherry
essensia orange
Chateau Fontaine Sauternes
Cedres cote du rhone
Bandol les Adrets
Beaujolais Louis Jadot
Bernier Pinot Noir
bouchard aine & fils
Bouchard pere & fils
Bouchard pere & fils pinot noir
Bourgueil Cabernet Franc
Chateau La Grange Bordeaux Rese
Chateau Teyssier saint emilion
Dupeuble beaujolais
Elicio Grenache & Syrah
Georges Duboeuf Beaujolais Nov
Glou-glou Gamay
Greffiere Bourgogne
la Griveliere cotes du rhone
Louis Latour Marsannay Rouge
Pierre Cotton Brouilly Les Mine
Sablet cote du rhone
Saint Julian Bordeaux
Sambardier Beaujlais Village
Terres Blondes Gamay
Cote Mas
Elicio Rose
Le Petit Balthazar Rose
Terra Santa ile de beaute
Bernier Chardonnay
Bila Haut Blanc
Chablisienne La Pierrelee Chabl
chartron la fleur
Chateau Beauchene CDR blanc
Domaine Gueguen Chablis
Famille gueguen Prem Cru Chabli
Fougeroy L'Ormichal Blanc
Gueguen Petit Chablis
Le Montalus
Le Vallon Sancerre
Marc Morey Chassagne Montrachet
Menetou-Salon Blanc Patrick Noe
Menetou-Salon Rouge
Saint-Peyre Picpoul
Terres De Velle Montrachet
Trimbach pinot blanc
Trimbach Reisling
Vin D' Alsace Pinot Blanc
Bouregogne Aligote
Fougeray de Beauclair Bourgogne
Grand Moulin sauv blanc
Louis Latour Pouilly Fuisse
Pas si petit chablis
kuhling gillot
Leitz Riesling
Marcel Hugg Riesling
Patient Cottat Sancerre
Poggio al Tesoro Solosole
Poggio Samael Montepulciano
Tenuta Pederzana
Aglianico Campania Virgo
Agostina Rosso di Montalcino
Avignonesi Vino Nobile
Bava Langhe Nebbiolo
Cantina del Pino Barbaresco
Cantina del Pino Ovello
Capanna Brunello di Montalcino
Caparzo Brunello
Caparzo Rosso Di Montalcino
Chiarlo Barolo
Copertino
Farina Ripasso Valpolicella
Felsina Chianti Classico
Felsina Chianti Reserva
Fratelli Alessandria Barbera
Fratelli Grati Chianti
Gaja Sito Moresco
Gertrude Tuscan blend
Giuliano Rosso di Toscana
IL Roccolo Montepulciano
La Miraja Monferrato
Louis Latour Meursault
love rosso
Luigi Giordano Langhe Rosso
Luigi Righetti Valpolicella
Maraia barbera
Mont Mes Jvee Ross
Oddero Barbera D'alba
Pecchenino San Luigi Dogliani
Pietradolce Etna Rosso
poggio-Belial
Quattro Mani Montepulciano
Reva Dolcetto D' Alba
Rocche Viberti Dolcetto D'Alba
Scagliola barbera frem
Frico Rosato
Anthilia..DonnaFugata
Bacchus Chardonnay
BAVA Cor De Chasse Gavi
Custoza Gorgo
La Cala Vermentino
La Capranera Falanghina
Vardi Verdicchio
Villa San Martino PG
HoneyMaker Blueberry Mead
Greywacke sauv blanc
Wildsong Hawks Bay Rose
Ant Moore sauv blanc
Craggy Range
Crossings sauv blanc
kim crawford
lobster reef sauv blanc
Mount Riley Sauv Blanc
Sea Pearl Sauv Blanc
Spy Valley
The Loop sauv blanc
Three Brooms
Totara- Sauv Blanc
Whitehaven Sauv Blanc
Wither Hills sauv blanc
Illahe Pinot Noir
Love Oregon Noir
Lyric Pinot Noir
Planet Oregon pinot noir
willakenzie pinot noir
Illahe Viognier
Ferreira ruby port
fonseca porto 10 year
fonseca porto late bottle vin
Graham Six Grapes Port
Sandeman Founders Reserve Port
taylor fladgate 10yr tawny port
Warre's Hertitage Ruby Port
warre's warrior port
Sandeman Tawny Port
Taylor Fladgate 20yr
Warre's Otima 10 Tawny Porto
Broadbent Douro Red
Pablo Claro
Broadbent Dao White
Las Lilas vinho verde
Protocola vino de la tierra
altos de la hoya
avalon cab california
bogle phantom
boom boom syrah
Byron Pinot Noir
Cline Ancient Vines Mourvedre
Cline Ancient Vines Zinfandel
crios malbec
earthquake cabernet
elk cove pinot noir
enzoboglietti nebbiolo
estancia red meritage
Fantini Montepulciano D'Abruzzo
Huarpe Lancatay Malbec
Kaiken malbec
Monsanto Chianti Monrosso
montinore pinot noir reserve
Nine Stones Shiraz, McLaren
Petalos
Plungerhead Zinfandel
Roc de Segur Bordeax
The Bean Pinotage
The Offering
The Show cab
Akishika Bambi Cup
Bushido Sake
Hitorimusume Nigori
Kigen Sake cup
Kobe Sake Cup
meibo yowanotsuki
Ohyama Ginsuika Sake
Otokayama Can
Blandy's Rainwater
Hartley& Gibson sherry
Lustau East India Solera Sherry
The Cocoa Merlot
De Wetshof Chardonnay
Lemongrass white blend
the Peach
Stark Conde
Aslina sauvignon blanc
Indaba Chenin Blanc
evodia
Antano Rioja Crianza
Baron de Ley tempranillo
Black Slate Priorat
Costers Del Priorat Pissares
La Cartuja priorat
Musuem Reserva
Pecina Crianza Rioja
Pecina Reserva Rioja
Proemio
Voche rioja
A Telleira Godello
Burgans Albarino
Casamaro Verdejo
DO Ferreiro Albarino
el coto blanco
Nessa Albarino
Baron de Ley Rioja
Coto De Imaz rioja
El Jefe Grande Red
Los Dos grenache/syrah
Archer Roose Bubbly
Capitol Fizz Split
conde de subirats cava
Cremant de Loire Brut Rose
cuvee beatrice prosecco
Gosset Grande Champagne
Graham Beck Brut Rose
Gramona La Cuvee
Heidsiek Monopole
JP Chenet Blanc de Blancs
Lacueva
Lamarca Prosecco Split
Moet & Chandon
Mumm Brut Rose
Nicolas Feuillatte Brut
Pierre Moncuit
rive prosecco
Tattinger
Zardetto
Chandon spark rose 187
Chandon Sparkling Rose (750)
Conquilla Brut Cava
gloria ferrer brut
La Marca Prosecco (750ml)
Mumm's Brut Prestige Napa
Perrier Jouet
Pommery Champagne
Rive Prosecco
veuve cliquot brut
Garzon Tannat
Garzon Albarino
Kiona Red Blend
L'ecole Semillon
Bliss Chardonnay
blondeau sancerre
Bourgogne Vign de buxy Aligote
Buehler Chardonnay
cakebread chardonnay
cakebread sauvignon blanc
cambria chardonnay
cloudy bay
Elk Cove pinot gris
ferrari-carano fume blanc
foris gewurztraminer
Frog's Leap Sauv Blanc
honig sauv blanc
J vineyards pinot gris
Kung Fu Riesling
laplaya sauv blanc
leese fitch chard
leitz dragonstone
Louis Latour Marsannay
principessa gavi
regaleali bianco
Santa Barbara Chardonnay
santa margherita pinot grigio
Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay Russian River
Ste Michele eroica
tiefenbrunner pinot grigio
Tohu Sauv Blanc
vigneti del sole
Life of a Black Valentine
Breakfast
Scones
Danish
Cinnamon Buns
Breakfast Panini
Day Old
Prepared Foods
Shepards Pie
Mac & Cheese
Quesadilla
Salads
Kale Salad
Beet & Fennel Salad
Caprese Salad
Coleslaw
Potato salad
Shrimp & Dill Pasta Salad
Greek Village Salad
Asparagus Salad
Deviled Egg Pasta Salad
Greek Pasta Salad
Orzo Salad
Asian Slaw
Mexican Street Corn salad
Quinoa Tabbouleh salad
Antipasto Tortellini Salad
Caesar salad
Garden salad
Chef Salad
Sundried Tomato Pasta Salad
Sides
Pot Pies
Moussaka
Spanakopita
Sandwiches
Special
