Combination Plates
Southern Fried Chicken Plate
$20.00
includes choice of two sides & cornbread muffin
Smothered Oxtail Plate
$30.00
includes rice and gravy & cornbread muffin
Fried Catfish Plate
$22.00
includes choice of two sides & cornbread muffin
Smoked BBQ Beef Brisket Plate
$26.00
includes choice of two sides & cornbread muffin
Smothered Chicken Plate
$22.00
includes chicken breasts, two sides and cornbread muffin
Wings
Specialties
Sides
Macaroni & Cheese
$5.00
three cheese blend
Collard Greens
$5.00
with smoked turkey or without
Cabbage
$5.00
with pork, or without
Candied Yams
$5.00
Rice & Gravy
$3.00
with gravy or without
Macaroni Salad
$5.00
Cherie's House Salad
$7.00
croutons, baby tomatoes, cucumber, aged cheddar cheese: choice of dressing ranch or viniagrette
Pinto Beans
$5.00
with rice or without
Green Beans
$5.00
Simmered with golden potatoes, onion and garlic.
French Fries
$3.50
Baked Beans
$5.00
Cornbread Muffins
$2.50
Beverages
Fresh Squeezed Lemonade
Small or Large
Southern Style Sweet Tea
Small or Large
Grape Kool-Aid
Small or Large
Cherry Kool-Aid
Small or Large
Coke
$2.00
12oz Can
Diet Coke
$2.00
12oz Can
Sprite
$2.00
12oz Can
Power Up Smoothie
$7.50
strawberries, blueberries, banana, Multi-Green Powder, Blackseed Oil, B12.
Strawberry Smoothie
$6.50
yogurt, strawberries, blackberries, white cranberry juice
Bottled Water
$1.50
Desserts
