Combination Plates

Southern Fried Chicken Plate

$20.00

includes choice of two sides & cornbread muffin

Smothered Oxtail Plate

$30.00

includes rice and gravy & cornbread muffin

Fried Catfish Plate

$22.00

includes choice of two sides & cornbread muffin

Smoked BBQ Beef Brisket Plate

$26.00

includes choice of two sides & cornbread muffin

Smothered Chicken Plate

$22.00

includes chicken breasts, two sides and cornbread muffin

Wings

BBQ Wings

$17.00

8 (Bone-In) wings with choice of one side and small drink

Honey Garlic Wings

$17.00

8 (Bone-In) wings with choice of one side and small drink

Lemon Pepper Wings

$17.00

8 (Bone-In) wings with choice of one side and small drink

Kids Meal

Dasanni Special

$10.00

includes 2 pieces of chicken with fries & small drink (kids meal)

Specialties

Seafood Gumbo,Sausage Gumbo and Cajun Chicken

$28.00

includes rice and cornbread muffin

Shrimp Creole

$23.00

shrimp, tomatoes & garlic, in a flavorful creole sauce (served with white rice)

Sides

Macaroni & Cheese

$5.00

three cheese blend

Collard Greens

$5.00

with smoked turkey or without

Cabbage

$5.00

with pork, or without

Candied Yams

$5.00

Rice & Gravy

$3.00

with gravy or without

Macaroni Salad

$5.00

Cherie's House Salad

$7.00

croutons, baby tomatoes, cucumber, aged cheddar cheese: choice of dressing ranch or viniagrette

Pinto Beans

$5.00

with rice or without

Green Beans

$5.00

Simmered with golden potatoes, onion and garlic.

French Fries

$3.50

Baked Beans

$5.00

Cornbread Muffins

$2.50

Beverages

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

Small or Large

Southern Style Sweet Tea

Small or Large

Grape Kool-Aid

Small or Large

Cherry Kool-Aid

Small or Large

Coke

$2.00

12oz Can

Diet Coke

$2.00

12oz Can

Sprite

$2.00

12oz Can

Power Up Smoothie

$7.50

strawberries, blueberries, banana, Multi-Green Powder, Blackseed Oil, B12.

Strawberry Smoothie

$6.50

yogurt, strawberries, blackberries, white cranberry juice

Bottled Water

$1.50

Desserts

Naomi's 7 Up Pound Cake

$6.00

Caramel Peach Cobbler

$6.00

Nana's Banana Pudding

$6.00

Cherie's Caramel Cake

$6.00

Sweet Potato Pie

$6.00

Sunday's and Holidays (seasonal)

Sunday Brunch Buffet

Sunday Brunch Menu

$34.95

per adult

Sunday Brunch Menu

$17.95

per child

Kids Sunday Brunch Menu

3 years and Under