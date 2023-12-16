Skip to Main content
Pickup
ASAP
from
6575 Greenwood Plaza Blvd.
0
Your order
Thank you for choosing Uptown & Humboldt!
Cherry Creek Food Hall Cleaver and Co.
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
Pickup
ASAP
from
6575 Greenwood Plaza Blvd.
FOOD
DRINKS
BURGERS
CHICKEN
SHAKES & DRINKS
SIDES
SAUCES
FOOD
BURGERS
Cleaver's
$11.79
John Doe
$9.19
West Coast
$12.99
Pit Master
$12.49
Falafel Burger
$11.99
Bacon Be Back
$12.49
Got Goat!?
$15.49
John Doe Jr
$6.99
Grilled Cheesy Jr
$6.99
CHICKEN
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
$13.99
Chipotle Chicken Sandwich
$13.99
Tikka Masala Sandwich
$13.99
Fried Chicken Tenders
$12.99
Chicken Loaded Fries
$16.99
SHAKES & DRINKS
Vanilla
$6.99
Out of stock
Choc-Caramel
$7.99
Out of stock
Strawberry
$7.99
Out of stock
Creme Brulee
$7.99
Out of stock
Go Shorty (It's Your Birthday)
$7.99
Out of stock
Cookies and Cream
$7.99
Out of stock
SIDES
Fries
$4.19
Coleslaw
$5.39
Fried Pickles
$7.59
Tater Tots
$4.19
Loaded Tots
$7.79
SAUCES
SD Chipotle BBQ
$0.89
SD Cilantro Crema
$0.89
SD Cleaver Sauce
$0.89
SD Harissa Aeoli
$0.89
SD Hot Sauce - Hot
$0.89
SD Hot Sauce - Medium
$0.89
SD Hot Sauce - Mild
$0.89
SD Ketchup
$0.89
SD Mustard
$0.89
SD Raita
$0.89
SD Ranch
$0.89
DRINKS
Water
$2.00
Fountain Sodas
$3.00
Cherry Creek Food Hall Cleaver and Co. Location and Ordering Hours
(720) 760-8247
6575 Greenwood Plaza Blvd., Greenwood Village, CO 80111
Open now
• Closes at 8PM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement