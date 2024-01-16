Chesapeake Bay Coffee Co 130 S Main St
Coffee (OO)
House Blend
Regular Latte
Specialty Latte
- Black Beard Latte (Raspberry and Chocolate)
Raspberry and Chocolate paired with our house roasted espresso and your choice of milk$4.92
- Davey Jones Latte (Peanut Butter and Chocolate)
Peanut Butter and Chocolate paired with our house roasted espresso and your choice of milk$4.92
- French Toast Latte
French Toast flavors paired with our house roasted espresso and your choice of milk$4.92
- Treasure Chest Latte (Toasted Marshmallow and Chocolate)
Toasted Marshmallow and Chocolate paired with our house roasted espresso and your choice of milk$4.92
Chai
Americano
Highly Caffeinated
- Hot Capt.Jack
Crafted using our house roasted espresso and our signature coffee blend paired with Butter Pecan and Chocolate (Hot)$4.76
- Iced Capt.Jack
Crafted using our house roasted espresso and our signature coffee blend paired with Butter Pecan and Chocolate (Iced)$4.96
- Hot Shipped Face
Crafted using our house roasted espresso and our signature coffee blend paired with Butter Rum and Amaretto flavorings (Hot)$5.76
- Iced Shipped Face
Crafted using our house roasted espresso and our signature coffee blend paired with Butter Rum and Amaretto flavorings (Iced)$5.76
Cold Brew
Food
Breakfast Menu
- Meat Egg Cheese Sandwich$6.99
- Meat Egg Sandwich$5.51
- Meat Cheese Sandwich$5.41
- Egg Cheese Sandwich$5.21
- Egg Sandwich$4.61
- Meat Sandwich$5.21
- Case Sandwich$6.99
- Case Hashbrown$1.99
- Plain Bagel Only$2.00
- Everything Bagel Only$2.00
- Plain Bagel Cream Cheese$2.50
- Everything Bagel Cream Cheese$2.50
- Pretzel Roll Only$1.50
- Hashbrown$1.99
- English Muffin Only$2.00
- White Bread Only$2.00
- Wheat Bread Only$2.00
- Just Meat$1.75