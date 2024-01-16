Che Sara 6585 Simons Rd
WEEK 1 Menu
Pasta
- Pasta Bolognese$13.99
- Pasta with Wild Fennel Pesto$10.99
Indulge in a culinary journey with Organic Ancient Grain Pasta draped in the vibrant allure of Wild Fennel Pesto. The pasta, a wholesome blend of ancient grains, offers a toothsome bite, while the pesto, a symphony of organic wild fennel, basil, and premium olive oil, creates a burst of fresh, aromatic flavors. This exquisite pairing transcends ordinary pasta dishes, bringing a unique, herbaceous twist to your plate. Elevate your dining experience with the harmonious fusion of ancient grains and the bright, fragrant notes of wild fennel pesto in every delightful forkful.
- Pasta ala Salmon$13.99
Indulge in a culinary symphony with Organic Ancient Grain Pasta ala Salmone, where wholesome meets decadence. This pasta masterpiece features a medley of ancient grains, offering a hearty and nutty foundation. Crowned with a luxurious sauce of smoked salmon, cream, each twirl of pasta captivates the palate with a harmonious blend of textures and flavors. The succulent salmon imparts a rich, smoky essence, complemented by the creamy decadence of the sauce. Elevate your dining experience with this organic delight that seamlessly marries the goodness of ancient grains with the exquisite taste of premium salmon.
- Spaghetti ala Vongole$14.99
Embark on a culinary journey with Organic Ancient Grain Spaghetti ala Vongole, a celebration of organic goodness and coastal flavors. The ancient grain spaghetti, with its hearty texture, sets the stage for a symphony of tastes. Tossed in a savory Vongole sauce, brimming with succulent clams, garlic, white wine, and a hint of red pepper flakes, each forkful is a harmonious blend of land and sea. This organic creation brings together the nutty richness of ancient grains with the briny allure of fresh clams, creating a pasta dish that transcends tradition and tantalizes the taste buds. Immerse yourself in a culinary experience that embraces both health and indulgence.
- Pasta with Mediteranean Chicken$13.99
Fresh chicken breast, marinated in olive oil and Mediterranean herbs, sauteed in our organic cherry tomato sauce and served with our organic ancient grain penne pasta.
- Pasta with Ragu$13.99
Savor the timeless comfort of Organic Ancient Grain Pasta with Ragu, a rustic and wholesome culinary experience. Crafted with a blend of nutrient-rich ancient grains, the pasta offers a hearty and satisfying foundation. The star of the dish is the slow-simmered ragu—a savory medley of ground meat, tomatoes, and aromatic herbs—all organically sourced for an authentic and robust flavor. Each forkful is a celebration of tradition and nutrition, as the nutty notes of ancient grains complement the richness of the ragu, creating a symphony of textures and tastes. Elevate your dining experience with this organic delight that embodies the essence of a comforting and flavorful meal.
- Spaghetti and Meat Balls$13.99
Organic Spaghetti with juicy meatballs in a sweet and tasty cherry tomato sauce.
Panini's
- Organic Panini Vegano$10.99
Experience a burst of plant-based delight with our Organic Vegano Panini. Crafted with wholesome ingredients, this delectable sandwich features vibrant organic vegetables, plant-based proteins, and a medley of flavorful vegan spreads pressed between slices of organic bread. A satisfying and cruelty-free indulgence that proves goodness can be both delicious and compassionate.
- Organic Panini Italiano$12.99
Experience the essence of Italy with our Organic Panini Italiano—a culinary journey of artisanal bread, organic cured meats, fresh mozzarella, and vibrant pesto. A symphony of Mediterranean flavors in every grilled bite.
- Panini Caprese$12.99
Experience a burst of freshness with our Organic Caprese Panini—a delightful medley of vine-ripened tomatoes, creamy mozzarella, and fresh basil, hugged by artisanal bread. A harmonious and organic take on the classic Italian favorite, bringing the essence of summer to every bite.
- Organic Meatball Panini$14.99
The Meatball Panini is a mouthwatering symphony of flavors and textures. Tender, homemade meatballs, seasoned to perfection, are nestled between layers of melted cheese and slathered with rich marinara sauce. This delectable combination is then pressed between two slices of artisanal bread, creating a warm and crispy exterior that gives way to a gooey, savory interior. The Meatball Panini is a handheld indulgence, marrying the comfort of Italian meatballs with the satisfying crunch of a perfectly grilled sandwich, making each bite a savory delight.
Soups
- Neapolitan Lentil soup$9.00
Indulge in the wholesome goodness of Organic Neapolitan Lentil Soup, where nature's finest ingredients come together in a delightful symphony. Certified organic lentils, simmered with a fragrant blend of tomatoes, garlic, and aromatic herbs, create a nourishing and flavorful broth. This soup is a celebration of purity and taste, free from artificial additives. With each spoonful, savor the rich, earthy notes of organic lentils complemented by the freshness of garden vegetables, making it a heartwarming and satisfying bowl of comfort that nourishes both body and soul.
- Organic Tomato Soup$9.00
Indulge in the pure essence of nature with our Organic Tomato Soup. Crafted from vine-ripened, organically grown tomatoes, this velvety soup is a celebration of simplicity and flavor. Bursting with the robust sweetness of sun-kissed tomatoes, it is delicately seasoned with organic herbs to create a harmonious balance. Each spoonful offers a comforting warmth, reminding you of the sun-drenched fields where these tomatoes flourished. Immerse yourself in the rich, organic goodness of this tomato soup, a delightful homage to the bountiful flavors of nature.
- Organic Italian Seafood Soup$12.99
Dive into the exquisite flavors of Organic Italian Seafood Soup, a culinary journey that captures the essence of the Mediterranean. Crafted with the finest organic ingredients, this soup boasts a rich broth infused with the essence of tomatoes, garlic, and aromatic herbs. Brimming with a delectable assortment of fresh, sustainably sourced seafood, each spoonful unveils a symphony of flavors, from succulent shrimp to tender calamari and flaky fish. A true celebration of oceanic delights, this organic creation invites you to savor the taste of Italy's coastal treasures in every comforting and flavorful bowl.
- Side Neapolitan lentil soup$3.99
Crushed tomatoes, garlic, and a vegetable medley combine with Sicilia Organic lentils and fragrant herbs for an unforgettably delicious and hearty soup that the whole family will love.
Risottos
- Organic Risotto Porcini$12.99
Elevate your culinary experience with Organic Risotto Porcini, a symphony of flavors that brings the earthy richness of wild porcini mushrooms to the forefront. Crafted with care using organic Arborio rice, this Italian classic boasts a creamy texture and a decadent depth of taste. Infused with a medley of aromatic herbs, onions, and the distinctive umami of organic porcini mushrooms, each spoonful is a journey through the heart of Italian gastronomy. Delight in the organic goodness and sophisticated simplicity of this risotto, a dish that transforms every meal into a savory and satisfying indulgence.
- Organic Tomato-Basil Risotto$12.99
Savor the essence of Italian simplicity with Organic Tomato-Basil Risotto—a harmonious blend of organic Arborio rice, sun-kissed tomatoes, and fragrant basil. Each bite is a celebration of vibrant flavors, offering a quick and delicious journey to the heart of Mediterranean cuisine.
Chicken
Gluten Free
Weekly Specials
Salad
- Fitness Salad$9.00
A tasty, healthy, vegan salad that is sure to give you a heck of a workout. Packed with romaine lettuce, cauliflower, broccoli, red onion, corn, cucumber, and tomatoes, plus organic gluten-free black rice, topped with nutritious pecan pieces.
- Side salad$3.99
Romaine lettuce, cauliflower, broccoli, red onion, corn, cucumber, and tomatoes, topped with nutritious pecan pieces.
Toppings Menu
WEEK 2 menu
Pasta
- Pasta Carbonara$10.99
Elevate your pasta experience with Organic Ancient Grain Pasta Carbonara—a harmonious blend of hearty ancient grains, creamy organic eggs, smoky bacon, and Parmesan cheese. A modern twist on a classic, offering a rich and satisfying indulgence.
- Lasagne$13.99
Organic Ancient Grain Pasta Sheets layered with our succulent organic cherry tomato sauce, homemade meat ragu, ricotta, and melted mozzarella cheese.
- Pasta ala Salmone$13.99
Delight in the exquisite fusion of health and indulgence with Organic Ancient Grain Pasta ala Salmone. This pasta masterpiece features a hearty blend of ancient grains, perfectly complemented by succulent smoked salmon, a velvety cream sauce, and a touch of dill. Elevate your dining experience with the nutty richness of ancient grains paired harmoniously with the premium flavor of smoked salmon—a symphony of taste that captivates the senses.
Panini's
Risottos
Soups
Chicken
Gluten free
- Organic Gluten Free Ragu Polenta$13.99
Organic Gluten-Free Polenta with Porcini mushrooms served with pork ragu
- Organic Gluten Free Mushroom Polenta$13.99
Delight in the savory simplicity of Organic Gluten-Free Mushroom Polenta—a luscious blend of earthy mushrooms infused into golden, gluten-free cornmeal. This comforting dish offers a harmonious marriage of wholesome ingredients, creating a rich and flavorful experience for your palate.
- Organic Black Rice with Grilled Chicken or Shrimp$14.99
Organic Italian Black Rice served with grilled chicken or shrimp
Special
- Special of the week Sicilian Crust chicken with Mozarella$14.99
Breaded Chcken served on a bed of tomato sauce, topped with Mozarella cheese
- Focaccia$9.00
Experience the artisanal allure of Organic Ancient Grain Focaccia—a golden, airy masterpiece crafted with a medley of ancient grains. This wholesome delight is a perfect balance of rustic texture and nutty richness, delivering a sensory journey that complements any culinary occasion.
- Bruschetta$7.00
Savor the freshness of Organic Bruschetta—an exquisite medley of ripe tomatoes, aromatic basil, and garlic on toasted, artisanal bread. Each bite is a burst of organic goodness, capturing the essence of sun-kissed Mediterranean flavors.
Salad
- Tuna salad$12.99
Experience a refreshing twist on the classic with our Organic Tuna Salad featuring crisp iceberg lettuce. Sustainably sourced tuna meets a medley of fresh, organic vegetables, creating a vibrant and wholesome salad. Drizzled with a light, tangy dressing, this dish is a perfect balance of flavor and nutrition, inviting you to savor every crisp and satisfying bite.
Toppings Menu
WEEK 3 menu
Pasta
- Calamaratta with seafood$10.99
Indulge in a culinary masterpiece with our Organic Ancient Grain Calamarata Pasta with Seafood—a symphony of hearty ancient grains in a unique ring-shaped pasta, generously adorned with a bounty of succulent seafood. Immerse yourself in the flavors of the sea with tender shrimp, plump mussels, and calamari, all artfully combined in a delectable medley. This organic delight promises a harmonious marriage of wholesome grains and the fresh, briny essence of the ocean in every tantalizing bite.
- Trofie with wild fenel pesto$10.99
Embark on a culinary adventure with our Organic Ancient Grain Trofie adorned in Wild Fennel Pesto—a unique pasta experience marrying the rustic goodness of ancient grains with the aromatic allure of wild fennel. Each spiral-shaped trofie is perfectly coated in a luscious pesto made from fresh fennel fronds, organic herbs, garlic, and premium olive oil. The result is a symphony of flavors and textures that transport your taste buds to the heart of Mediterranean bliss, offering a delectable journey of healthful and indulgent enjoyment.
- Special of the week: Spaghetti a le Vongole$14.99
Organic Italian Ancient Grain Spaghetti with Vongole sauce
- Pasta ala Salmone$13.99
Indulge in simplicity with Pasta ala Salmone—a harmonious blend of nutty organic ancient grains pasta and succulent smoked salmon, tossed in a light, lemon-infused sauce. This dish is a swift journey to gourmet satisfaction, effortlessly combining premium organic ingredients for a delightful and wholesome dining experience.
Panini's
Soups
Risottos
Chicken
Gluten free
- Organic Black rice with Sauteed Vegetables$14.99
Savor perfection in simplicity with Organic Gluten-Free Italian Black Rice, adorned with vibrant sautéed vegetables. This dish delivers a symphony of flavors and textures, offering a wholesome and delicious gluten-free option that's both nutritious and delightful.
Salad
Breakfast Menu
Sandwiches
- Ciabatta Omelette$8.90
Organic Ciabatta Bread with Omelette
- Organic Panini Vegano$10.99
Experience a burst of plant-based delight with our Organic Vegano Panini. Crafted with wholesome ingredients, this delectable sandwich features vibrant organic vegetables, plant-based proteins, and a medley of flavorful vegan spreads pressed between slices of organic bread. A satisfying and cruelty-free indulgence that proves goodness can be both delicious and compassionate.
Breakfast
- Organic overnight oats w. vegan milk$5.90
overnight oats, soy milk,
- Organic overnight oats w. fruits$5.90
overnight oats, forest fruits
- Organic overnight oats w chocolate and yogurt$5.90
overnight oats, chocolate, greek yogurt
- Organic overnight oats w expresso and honey$5.90
overnight oats, eshot of espresso coffee, local honey
- Omlet$7.99
shakes
smoothies
Breakfast Toppings
Bakery
Bakery Menu
Bakery
- Organic Plain Bread (loaf)$10.90
- Organic Walnut Bread (loaf)$10.90
- Organic Olives Bread (loaf)$10.90
- Organic Flaxseed Bread (loaf)$10.90
- Babka (loaf)$12.99
- Foccacia with Gruyerre & Walnuts$6.99
- Foccacia w. Herbs, Salt &Olive Oil$3.00
- Foccacia w Tomato & Basil$4.99
- Organic Muffin$3.50
organic muffin with chocolate chips/forest fruits/banana&walnuts
- ice cream$3.00
- Chocolate pancake$4.00
Brunch Buffet Menu
Brunch Buffet
Valentines Day Menu
Valentine's Day Menu 1
Valentine's Day Menu 2
- Foccacia with Gruyere Cheese and Walnuts
Foccacia bread with Gruyere Cheese and Walnuts
- Sicilian Crust chicken with Mozarella with a choice of pasta$59.99
Breaded Chcken served on a bed of tomato sauce, topped with Mozarella cheese
- Tiramisu
Italian traditional cake w. mascarpone cheese, eggs and esspresso
Winter Holidays Menu
Easter Menu
Special Occasion Menu
Beverages
NA Beverages
- Bottle Water$2.00
- Sparkling Apple Juice$3.50
- Still water - small bottle$2.50
- Still water - big bottle$4.00
- Sparkling Water$3.50
- Espresso$3.50
- Espresso siciliano$4.00
- Espresso hazelnut$4.00
- Espresso chocolate$4.00
- Organic brewed coffee$4.50
- Orange juice$3.50
- Tea$2.50
- Chocolate Milk - cow milk$3.00
- Chocolate milk - cow lactose free milk$3.00
- Chocolate milk - vegan milk$3.00
- Cappucino$3.50
- Cappucino Decaffeinated$5.90
- Organic Coffee Decaffeinated$4.50
- Home made lemonade with honey and mint$3.50
- Sports Drink$3.50
- Coke$3.50
- Diet Coke$3.50
- Sprite$3.50
- Coke Zero$3.50
- Pepsi$3.50
- Apfeschorle$4.00
- San Pelegrino flavored$3.50
Liquor
- Well Vodka$5.00
- Absolut$5.00
- Belvedere$5.00
- Chopin$5.00
- Ciroc$5.00
- Firefly$5.00
- Grey Goose$5.00
- Grey Goose Citron$5.00
- Jeremiah Weed$5.00
- Ketel One$5.00
- Well Gin$5.00
- Beefeater$5.00
- Bombay Saphire$5.00
- Gordons$5.00
- Hendricks$5.00
- Tanqueray$5.00
- Well Rum$5.00
- Admiral Nelson$5.00
- Bacardi$5.00
- Bacardi Limon$5.00
- Captain Morgan$5.00
- Gosling'S$5.00
- Meyers$5.00
- Meyers Silver$5.00
- Mount Gay$5.00
- Well Tequila$5.00
- Cabo Wabo Blanco$5.00
- Casa Noble$5.00
- Corazon Reposado$5.00
- Cuervo Silver$5.00
- Don Julio Anejo$5.00
- Patron Anejo$5.00
- Patron Café$5.00
- Patron Gran Platinum$5.00
- Patron Reposado$5.00
- Patron Silver$5.00
- Patron Xo Café$5.00
- Well Whiskey$5.00
- Angels Envy$5.00
- Basil Hayden$5.00
- Bulliet Rye$5.00
- Diabolique$5.00
- Jack Daniels$5.00
- Jim Beam$5.00
- Knob Creek$5.00
- Makers 46$5.00
- Makers Mark$5.00
- Wild Turkey$5.00
- Woodford Reserve$5.00
- Chivas Regal$5.00
- Chivas Regal 18Yr$5.00
- Dewars$5.00
- Dewars 12Yr$5.00
- J & B$5.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$5.00
- Johnnie Walker Red$5.00
- Amaretto Di Saronno$5.00
- Aperol$5.00
- Campari$5.00
- Chartreuse, Green$5.00
- Cointreau$5.00
- Drambuie$5.00
- Frangelico$5.00
- Godiva Chocolate$5.00
- Grand Marnier$5.00
- Irish Mist$5.00
- Jagermeister$5.00
- Kahlua$5.00
- Lemoncello$5.00
- Licor 43$5.00
- Mathilde Cassis$5.00
- Molly's Irish Cream$5.00
Cocktails
- Alabama Slammer$7.00
- Appletini$7.00
- Bloody Mary$7.00
- Blueberry Lemonade$7.00
- Champagne Cocktail$7.00
- Cosmopolitan$7.00
- Daiquiri$7.00
- Dark 'N Stormy$7.00
- Gimlet$7.00
- Greyhound$7.00
- Hot Toddy$7.00
- Hurricane$7.00
- Lemon Drop$7.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$7.00
- Madras$7.00
- Mai Tai$7.00
- Manhattan$7.00
- Margarita$7.00
- Martini$7.00
- Mimosa$7.00
- Mint Julep$7.00
- Mojito$7.00
- Moscow Mule$7.00
- Mudslide$7.00
- Old Fashioned$7.00
- Rob Roy$7.00
- Sazerac$7.00
- Screwdriver$7.00
- Sea Breeze$7.00
- Sidecar$7.00
- Tequila Sunrise$7.00
- Tom Collins$7.00
- Whiskey Smash$7.00
- Whiskey Sour$7.00
- White Russian$7.00
Beer
- yeungling lager$3.00
- 8oz Perroni$4.00
- 8oz Stela Artois$4.00
- 8oz Budweiser$4.00
- 8oz Budlight$4.00
- 8oz Organic Beer$4.00
- 8oz Estrella Damm$4.00
- Perroni$5.00
- Stela Artois$5.00
- Budweiser$6.00
- Budlight$6.00
- Organic Beer$6.00
- Estrella Damm$6.00
Wine
- Chianti GLS$8.00
- Brunello de Montalcino GLS$8.00
- Amarone GLS$8.00
- Barollo GLS$8.00
- Organic red wine GLS$8.00
- Chardonais GLS$8.00
- Sauvignon Blanc GLS$8.00
- Pinot Grigio GLS$8.00
- Organic white wine GLS$8.00
- Sauterne GLS$8.00
- Santa Margheritta Rose GLS$9.00
- Santa Margheritta Rose BTL$40.00
- Proseco GLS$7.00
- Ruffino Proseco Rose GLS$7.00
- Proseco BTL$37.00
- Ruffino Proseco Rose BTL$37.00