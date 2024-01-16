Chez Carole Paulo Int'I Restaurant & Catering
Appetizers
- Chicken Quesadilla$18.00
Quesadilla a mixture of blend cheeses, bell peppers & onions Served with Guac, Spicy Salsa, Sour Cream
- Shrimp Quesadilla$21.60
Quesadilla a mixture of blend cheeses, bell peppers & onions Served with Guac, Spicy Salsa, Sour Cream
- Bone In Wings$16.80+
- Cheese Quesadilla$14.40
Quesadilla a mixture of blend cheeses, bell peppers & onions Served with Guac, Spicy Salsa, Sour Cream
Haitian Entree
- Haitian Spicy Smothered bone-in Chicken$29.00
marinated chicken & cooked in a blended of fresh herbs. served with red bean and rice, macaroni au gratin, fry plantains.
- Haitian Fried Pork$30.00
marinated chicken & cooked in a blended of fresh herbs
- Spicy Jamaican Jerk Chicken$30.00
served coconut Rice & red beans and sauteed cabbage with carrots.
- Curry Chicken$30.00
- Haitian Beef Legume$38.00
Beef stew meat marinated and cooked with cabbage, carrots, spinach, eggplant, chayotes, tomatoes base and well seasoned. Served red beans and rice, macaroni and cheese and fried plantains
- Spicy Oxtail$45.00
Oxtail marinated with fresh herbs slowly and very tenders with cabbage, carrots, peppers & onions. Serve with red beans and rice, macaroni & Cheese and fried plantains
- Haitian Crispy Whole Red Snapper$45.00
Red snapper marinated perfectly and cooked to perfection in a Haitian savory flavors with peppers, onions and tomato and herbs. Served with red beans and rice, macaroni and cheese, fried plantains
- Haitian Whole Red Snapper sautéed$45.00
Marinated and well seasoned red snapper sautéed with peppers, onions and tomatoes paste. Served red beans and rice, macaroni and cheese and fried plantains
- Haitian Sauteed Jumbo Shrimp$45.00
marinated shrimp & cooked and blended of fresh herbs, peppers and onions tomato creole sauce. served with red bean and rice, macaroni au gratin, fry plantains.